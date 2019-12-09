Inspector General Report on DOJ and FBI Compliance With FISA Legal Requirements – Public Release – Open Discussion Thread

Today the Dept. of Justice Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, will release the much anticipated report covering a 21-month review of FBI and DOJ compliance with legal requirements surrounding FISA and the application against U.S. person Carter Page.

The report is rumored to be well over 600 pages. It will BE RELEASED HERE.

According to estimates, leaks and prior IG report releases, the report will likely be released to the public shortly after lunch around 1:00pm Eastern Time.

Use this thread as an open discussion and research thread specific to the content of the IG report when released.

Things to keep in mind…

First, with a volume of text over 600 pages, and potentially as high as 1,000 pages, there is no immediate analysis you will find in the media today based on a review of the report. The report is simply too long to read, review and outline today.

Therefore all of the MSM journalists will likely be reporting from pre-written talking points distributed by officials with a vested interest in shaping opinion of the report immediately upon release.

From my own experience, even after several days very few journalists will have actually even read the full report; they will instead be working from selected segments of the report as outlined by others.

It is strongly suggested you read the report for yourself, draw your own conclusions, and don’t rely on what could be sections taken out of context. Obviously crowdsourcing the report is one of the fastest ways to absorb information in a discussion thread.

Secondly, keep in mind while the IG review began in March 2018 the Mueller investigation almost certainly kept many aspects of the material shielded from IG inquiry until the special counsel investigation ended. Indeed as we have seen from other material delayed throughout 2018, up to March 2019 when the Mueller probe ended, many documents were hidden (likely intentionally) by the special counsel. So a full unimpeded IG review likely did not begin until after the Mueller investigation concluded. Hence, some delays.

♦Use this thread to share any information you find of value within the report. As previously noted MAKE SURE you give a page number for anything you cite. This helps others who are doing a similar review.

♦Be on the lookout for any material inside the IG report that stems from the list of classified documents previously requested to be declassified by congress. If you note any of that material again please give citations. [Declassification Reference List Here]

♦It will be disappointing if the IG release does not also bring forth a considerable amount of declassified documentary material in support of the findings. Arguably the list for declassification is more important than the IG report itself.

♦As soon as the report is released CTH will share direct links and attempt to download and upload into a shareable, hopefully searchable, and embed format. If it is a big report this can sometimes be problematic.

♦Be on the lookout for the report around Noon to 1:00pm Eastern. OIG Website HERE