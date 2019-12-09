Inspector General Report on DOJ and FBI Compliance With FISA Legal Requirements – Public Release – Open Discussion Thread

Today the Dept. of Justice Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, will release the much anticipated report covering a 21-month review of FBI and DOJ compliance with legal requirements surrounding FISA and the application against U.S. person Carter Page.
The report is rumored to be well over 600 pages. It will BE RELEASED HERE.
According to estimates, leaks and prior IG report releases, the report will likely be released to the public shortly after lunch around 1:00pm Eastern Time.
Use this thread as an open discussion and research thread specific to the content of the IG report when released.
Things to keep in mind…
First, with a volume of text over 600 pages, and potentially as high as 1,000 pages, there is no immediate analysis you will find in the media today based on a review of the report. The report is simply too long to read, review and outline today.
Therefore all of the MSM journalists will likely be reporting from pre-written talking points distributed by officials with a vested interest in shaping opinion of the report immediately upon release.
From my own experience, even after several days very few journalists will have actually even read the full report; they will instead be working from selected segments of the report as outlined by others.
It is strongly suggested you read the report for yourself, draw your own conclusions, and don’t rely on what could be sections taken out of context. Obviously crowdsourcing the report is one of the fastest ways to absorb information in a discussion thread.
Secondly, keep in mind while the IG review began in March 2018 the Mueller investigation almost certainly kept many aspects of the material shielded from IG inquiry until the special counsel investigation ended. Indeed as we have seen from other material delayed throughout 2018, up to March 2019 when the Mueller probe ended, many documents were hidden (likely intentionally) by the special counsel. So a full unimpeded IG review likely did not begin until after the Mueller investigation concluded. Hence, some delays.
♦Use this thread to share any information you find of value within the report. As previously noted MAKE SURE you give a page number for anything you cite. This helps others who are doing a similar review.
♦Be on the lookout for any material inside the IG report that stems from the list of classified documents previously requested to be declassified by congress. If you note any of that material again please give citations. [Declassification Reference List Here]
♦It will be disappointing if the IG release does not also bring forth a considerable amount of declassified documentary material in support of the findings. Arguably the list for declassification is more important than the IG report itself.
♦As soon as the report is released CTH will share direct links and attempt to download and upload into a shareable, hopefully searchable, and embed format. If it is a big report this can sometimes be problematic.
♦Be on the lookout for the report around Noon to 1:00pm Eastern. OIG Website HERE
Excellent as always, Sundance. Should some regulars offer to cover certain chunks – say, 50 page increments? Divvy em up?
Joe diGenova here offers a quick somber summary of what he is looking for. He says if the senior ringleaders aren’t held accountable – Comey, Brennan, Clapper, McCabe – it’s a joke, and the FISA renewal in March should be denied.
Treepers, truly prayers for Justice & one rule of law.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Superb Analysis Sundance, No, no fireworks yet, but this will complement and back into the Durham report to a large degree. And with Rudi’s report on Ukraine coming up, and probably more from Solomon, there should be Christmas presents enough for all.
LikeLike
There is no “Durham Report,” just indictments – or not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As you say Michael, Sundance has appraised this so superbly and as an non American made for easier understanding. Plus so many of you treepers help in big and small ways too. I just hope that with this report and The Durham report and Rudi’s Ukraine report coming up that you patriotic Americans will see Justice.
Keep safe and Trump for 2020.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One will very quickly know whether the Report is worth reading and of real interest, simply by reviewing the extent to which the classified documents on the list have been declassified.
If there is extensive declassification then it follows that the Report will be interesting and will take the matter forward. If there is not extensive declassification, then it is obvious that the Report will be part of the cover up, leaving the only and last ray of hope as the Durham report/Investigation.
Thus the task for today, is to go straight to the declassification list (which Sundance has usefully linked) and then to check which, if any, of these documents have been declassified.
LikeLike
If the report is over 600 pages you can be sure that it will be mostly BS and baffelgab.
LikeLike
When someone finds something from Horowitz that isn’t designated a ‘process glitch’ or needing ‘improved departmental supervision’, when he strongly suggests a perp to DoJ for prosecution, be sure to let us know.
I’m betting on some retraining and adherence to guidelines is all that’s really needed. Fixed.
No eventual prosecutions means he was a waste of time.
LikeLike
Milquetoast Horowitz.
LikeLike
He chooses not to be a historical figure of consequence. I don’t think every personality is cut out for this type of exposure.
LikeLike
He chooses not to be a historical figure of consequence. I don’t think every personality is cut out for this type of exposure.
LikeLike
For people that have read in detail previous Horowitz IG reports what bureaucratic euphemisms/phrases does he use? A pdf search/find might highlight interesting areas.
LikeLike
The USA Today is extolling the virtues of Horowitz as a seasoned veteran of political corruption. When has anyone been prosecuted in the US for corruption?
We now know the game, billions of appropriations in foreign aid for millions in kickbacks through various means. Obama even got in on it in the last months of his administration with Iran. When do the prosecutions start?
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance for all of your hard work. I have sent this link to everyone I know.Hands down this is my goto site and has been since the Bengazii days.It’s you and the people who read and participate in the the discussion’s that make this a very unique and extremely informative site, thank you Sundance and all fellow treepers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am praying very hard thatthis report is not just a lot of fluff. The guilty need to be severely punished.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Rudy is their kryptonite
He goes to Ukraine in November of last year forcing Biden to run for president to protect the corruption from sunlight.
Trump knew exactly what he was doing on that phone call July 26th – he flushed the corruption to daylight. Sure trump is shocked as any of us how dark the left will go to protect themselves from exposure.
This entire scam will now be thrown at trump as political dirty tricks (chuck todd!) – instead of what it was way before trump walked down the escalator – corrupt politicians, money and sex (Epstein didn’t kill himself)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Your point is well taken about why Biden in a candidate.
Without him as a candidate there is not impeachment based on Pres Trump abusing his office over getting dirt on an “opponent.”
No matter how far his brains fall to the floor, or how often, he cannot drop out of this race until impeachment has been voted for by the Dems in the House.
I’m guessing he drops out sometime after that but before the Iowa caucus shows how soft support really is for him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I beg to differ. Without Biden announcing candidacy they would have just switched to a different bs charge. Probably the obstruction crap in mueller report. Maybe some new made up crap.
They need to impeach or at the very least to be on the offensive at all times.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Zim….that’s true. Like they say, best defence is a good offense. Won’t be long before they “exhume” Stormy Daniels Anything to stir the pot.
LikeLike
Don’t think that’s gonna work for ol’ Joe, as the story continues to emerge, running for President isn’t saving him from criticism for being corrupt. When the full extent of the corruption has been revealed, Joe will potentially be facing criminal charges for his conduct along with other political figures among the Uniparty. Not for nothing Joe looks increasingly edgy, and come to think of it, goes for Nancy too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This ^^^ NannyG, is a point I hadn’t understood before, about why Biden is a candidate, and why they are delaying the announcement of impeachment. They are trying to protect discovery of the corruption.
What is going to be in the IG report (on FISA abuse) related to this? How is it connected?
LikeLike
The Rudy issue isn’t IG related but I had wondered for a while if it would get to a point where someone like Barr should pull Trump aside & say “this could drift into Sydney Blumental territory if you aren’t careful”
LikeLike
Showtime! Now where did I put my glasses?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also from “The Daily Caller” article yesterday..
“Republicans have long hinted at exculpatory information that the FBI withheld from FISA court judges. Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, began in 2018 calling for the declassification of 21 pages in the fourth and final FISA application against Page. Those portions of the FISA applications have yet to be declassified, and it remains to be seen if Horowitz’s report will unveil the information.”
I like having key points to look for in the report. Will be telling sign how this is will go down.
Thanks again Sundance for everything you have done and continue to do. There is so much hanging in the balance right now, I don’t know what I’d do if I didn’t know about the CTH. Most comprehensive site on the innernuts.
Let’s roll!!
LikeLike
forgot to link to above article..
https://dailycaller.com/2019/12/08/devin-nunes-exculpatory-carter-page/
LikeLike
Sorry, but my expectations are low. The Swamp is very wide and very deep…..
LikeLike
I am not going to get my hopes up. I will be surprised if anything major comes out of it. We shall see.
LikeLike
Yes, that is exactly the strategy of the traitors, Shirley. Make it so long and complicated to discover, with so many distractions, that we lemmings just glaze over, unable to keep up, and let it all slide along with our sacred republic and freedoms, into the sea. Thank God for Sundance who helps us keep up in digestible amounts
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Why is anyone thinking this won’t be highly redacted?
LikeLike
What I’m looking for:
What evidence was used to petition the FISA Court to grant a Title 1 warrant on Carter Page?
My understanding of the law is that The Government had to make a compelling case that Page, a US citizen, was, in fact, acting on behalf of a foreign power against the US.
Not suspected.
Not maybe.
But was KNOWN to be doing so.
So what did the FBI claim was that evidence? Documented by what? Verified how? And by who?
LikeLike
Use this thread as an open discussion and research thread
SPECIFIC TO THE CONTENT OF THE REPORT WHEN RELEASED.
LikeLike
Hey…. The doors were open and we came to see the band!!!
…Party Von Pooper 🙂
LikeLike
Trump seems to be optimistic about it.
LikeLike