Attorney General Bill Barr Statement Following IG Review: “A clear abuse of FISA process”…

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr releases the following statement after the release of a 21-month investigative report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz:
“Nothing is more important than the credibility and integrity of the FBI and the Department of Justice. That is why we must hold our investigators and prosecutors to the highest ethical and professional standards. The Inspector General’s investigation has provided critical transparency and accountability, and his work is a credit to the Department of Justice. I would like to thank the Inspector General and his team.
The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken. It is also clear that, from its inception, the evidence produced by the investigation was consistently exculpatory.
Nevertheless, the investigation and surveillance was pushed forward for the duration of the campaign and deep into President Trump’s administration. In the rush to obtain and maintain FISA surveillance of Trump campaign associates, FBI officials misled the FISA court, omitted critical exculpatory facts from their filings, and suppressed or ignored information negating the reliability of their principal source.
The Inspector General found the explanations given for these actions unsatisfactory. While most of the misconduct identified by the Inspector General was committed in 2016 and 2017 by a small group of now-former FBI officials, the malfeasance and misfeasance detailed in the Inspector General’s report reflects a clear abuse of the FISA process.
FISA is an essential tool for the protection of the safety of the American people. The Department of Justice and the FBI are committed to taking whatever steps are necessary to rectify the abuses that occurred and to ensure the integrity of the FISA process going forward.
No one is more dismayed about the handling of these FISA applications than Director Wray. I have full confidence in Director Wray and his team at the FBI, as well as the thousands of dedicated line agents who work tirelessly to protect our country. I thank the Director for the comprehensive set of proposed reforms he is announcing today, and I look forward to working with him to implement these and any other appropriate measures.
With respect to DOJ personnel discussed in the report, the Department will follow all appropriate processes and procedures, including as to any potential disciplinary action.” (LINK)
Any currently expressed outrage from Barr is quite self-serving considering how vociferous he has praised the officials who approved of a stunningly corrupt FISA process.
“FISA is an essential tool for us to use in spying on the American people and progressively, systematically, depriving them of their privacy and other rights (including their right to elect any naive moron of a ‘reformer’ not already in Our Club), framing them and sending them to prison based on faked or altered 302s as necessary. The Department of Justice and the FBI are committed to taking whatever steps are necessary to cover up these ‘tip-of-the-iceberg’ abuses you’ve found out about, pretending to take care of them with ‘disciplinary actions’ and a few more Thursday afternoon seminars on ‘how we must really follow the rules, old chaps’ in order to protect our little empires from any outside oversight going forward. Look! A squirrel! I will now offer you my rendition of ‘Mull of Kintyre.'”
There, fixed it for you, Bob. — V.S.
That the inspector general could be a part of the general cover-up is sickening. As Devin Nunes said if some of these crooked cops don’t go to jail the FBI will not be trusted by Republicans and conservatives for a generation. I’m afraid Horowitz did this cover-up because he knows it all leads back to Obama. And of course, Obama has the race card. Just sickening.
At least Obama’s ex-Pastor had the right sediment about our Nation, despite it’s great economy. Nothing going to happen to anybody, maybe some low level schmucks, no players, bet HRC is having 2 glasses of wine tonight before she announces her 2020 candidacy against an impeached PDJT.
Why is this not viewed as the ongoing blockage of a full peaceful transfer of power .
I don’t understand, because the predicates have been proven to be concocted! For years we’ve know this. Why is this not seen as a devolution to a DoJ that acts as a Praetorian Guard , as we see in the declining era of Roman Empire?
Any government that refuses to accept the lawful transition of power ihas gone rogue, is fractured, and patently unfit to hold power.
How many other elections have they picked the winner in?
“Any government that refuses to accept the lawful transition of power that has gone rogue, is fractured, and patently unfit to hold power.”
And there you have it!
Even AG Barr is pinning his & our hopes on a couple of Durham indictment(s), maybe we’ll get Strzok & Page, maybe and only if PDJT gets re-elected.
Obviously it is a covert, devious coup, This is not mere corruption, it is devious plotting to protect widespread corruption on a grand scale from the highest levels on down. America has never seen this entrenched corruption and retributive power lust on such a large scale before. It is reminiscent of the way in which the USSR operated. It was engineered by the Obama/Hillary party and the various foggy bottom agencies were all too eager to implement it. The coup attempt didn’t work and it became exposed, but most of those players or their clones and cronies still work at those clandestine intelligence agencies. Everyone is in on the racket. When Trump said he would drain the swamp, they all were threatened by it and united to take him out. (I hope Trump has a food taster before he takes his meals…)
Now the only card that the Dems have left to play is impeachment, and that is only because they have control of the House of Reps. Since they do control that process, they can and they will move it forward. Hey, they are “progressives” and that’s progress.
As Bismarck said, politics is the art of the possible.
Was the person in charge of the FISA courts complicit in this? Would impeachment of that individual be appreciate? That possibility should at least be looked into when we have a House of Rep that takes its responsibilities seriously.
That was supposed to be appropriate, not appreciate.
The FISA Court was duped by ‘somebody who did something’.
I’ve seen alot of comments mostly negatively skeptical that anything will happen as a result of the investigations into the ongoing coup. I remain steadfast in my belief that it is different this time around. I have faith that AG Barr, US Atty. Durham that justice is comming.
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ct/pr/statement-us-attorney-john-h-durham
T and L: I’ve been a bit of a lone voice on that sentiment and can’t tell you how refreshing it is to hear that sentiment expressed; I’ve taken issue with the “Bondo Barr” and “Fixer” monikers thrown at Mr. Barr by SD and a number of posters. I have believed for many reasons that the coup plotters will not escape justice. What is unfolding with Ukraine right now is handing PDJT more cards and given that, Biden is falling into deeper trouble. I felt the impeachment was a play for the dems to get a better hand, nothing else. Lastly, I trust that Mr. Barr and Mr. Durham will follow through on handing justice to the plotters.
I agree. While past history suggests a cover up this time DJT is involved and he is is not a politician and they went after his children. I’d burn them down just for that. This will be his campaign issue and he’ll beat them to death with it all tied up in a Ukranian bow.
Wow! What deep thinking in the analysis by posters here! Read two sentences of the IG report, or Barr’s comment, and jump head first into rank cynicism and pessimism firing both barrels at any and everything, all the while clutching their pearls and dodging the falling pieces of the sky.
Speed scroll through the comments, no meat here, just endless bile and rancor.
America deserves better, citizens should find a way to help, and stop with the cute sarcasm and insults.
Save it…the last three years have been very informative.
I have full confidence in Director Wray and his team at the FBI”…Can’t hide it any longer know
Barr is corrupt
I think the #1, most important thing I would tell a gentleman like Bill Burr is this is a fantasy:
“Nothing is more important than the credibility and integrity of the FBI and the Department of Justice. ”
Mr. Burr, with all due respect, the days of any law abiding American having any respect for the DOJ or the FBI are long gone… and that loss of trust and respect didn’t happen in 2015, it happened long before that. When I see what those people did to President Trump, I am not surprised, i’m not even angered. As a matter of fact, I’m happy that it’s all out in the open so everybody can see the FBI’s bare ass.
It’s one hell of a state of affairs for our nation to be in, but the reality is that any citizen who speaks to any law enforcement agency, federal or state, without a lawyer present is putting him/her self at serious legal risk.These organizations have conclusively proven that they a) are not honest, b) are not friends of the American people, and c) don’t give a damn for justice. Look at what they did to General Flynn.
Lord knows I wish it was different, but it is what it is. Plan and act accordingly.
If Trump is re-elected will he keep all the Obama appointees?
The correct question is; will the Obama appointee’s allow the President to remain?
So…we’re still trusting the plan….right?
Well I’ll give you this, you didn’t say ‘I told you so’… you found a slightly more arrogant way to say “I told you so”.
