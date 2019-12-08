Sunday Talks: Adam Schiff Justifies Partisan Political Coup – Now Claims President Trump is an Asset of Saudi Arabia…

HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff appears on Face the Nation to justify his corrupt political efforts to construct a soft coup within the government. Mr. Schiff begins the interview by saying President Trump is an asset of Saudi Arabia, and implying President Trump supported the Saudi terrorist attack in Pensacola, Florida.
Toward the end of the interview Schiff attempts to justify his publication of private phone records, which turned out to be inaccurate, by claiming his subpoena to CNN parent company AT&T [*nudge/nudge*-*wink/wink*] wasn’t technically looking for Devin Nunes phone records…. that he published, falsely, anyway.
I don’t know how American patriots stand by and let this happen. I was hoping Barr was a good guy.
I know that Congress can make their own rules but not their facts. We should still have rule of law even if you are a Congressman. This man is outlandish in his lies. Seditious is too kind of a word for Pelosi and Schiff.
President Bush, if you read here, I once looked up to you and it breaks my heart that you have sold your country out by not standing up to these people who are destroying the Presidency. Dislike of a man is one thing, but destroying the Presidency, and therefore the country, is another. Man up sir.
sorry… but bush is a lap dog for these criminals.
The Bush family is the ultimate crime family.
193 countries in the UN. Enough for both Trump terms, surely. If he stays past 2024, like he hints to rile any humorless Democrats (all of them), they may start calling him an agent for Mars.
1) I’m being told that the expected broad public release time for the IG Report is no sooner than 1:00 pm EST tomorrow.
2) There will be a short briefing in advance of the public release where a limited number of hard copies will be distributed.
IG Horowitz is NOT expected to be present.
But there will be an information embargo until at least 1:00pm EST – according to what I’ve been told.
Next Schiff (who was Lawfare himself) will be claiming that President Trump is a Martian! I’ve been on the witness stand in court being cross-examined by guys like Schiff and no matter how many times you bitch-slap them, HUMILIATE them and destroy them (very politely!) they just don’t know when to give up!
This reminds me of an old discussion at CTH. Trump, Barr, Durham, and all the good guys have one chance and have to be near perfect. All the bad guys can just throw Schiff out there ad Infinitum.
This stuff is in Schiff’s DNA. His great-great-grandfather, Jacob Schiff, as chairman of the investment banking firm Kuhn, Loeb:
• Financed the Japanese war against Russia in 1905. He hated the Romanovs and wanted to bring them down.
• Financed the attempted coup against the Romanovs in 1907.
• Tried to bring down William Taft and destroy the Republican Party (1912; was behind recruiting Teddy Roosevelt to run as a 3rd party candidate to siphon off Republican votes from Taft resulting in the election of Wilson.
• Financed the Bolsheviks in 1917.
• Sent Trotsky from Brooklyn in 1918 to help topple the provisional government in Moscow after the fall of the Czar.
• Is thought by some to have been the one who gave the order to kill the Czar and his entire family in 1918.
• Was one of the instrumental players in establishing the Federal Reserve. Jacob Schiff associate Paul Warburg was another deeply involved in establishing the Fed.
• Both Jacob Schiff and Paul Warburg supported a One-World Socialist government. Paul Warburg is quoted as saying: “We will have a world government whether you like it or not. The only question is whether it will be achieved by conquest or consent.”
The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree … We need a savvy, well-financed Constitutional Conservative to take on Adam Schiff and defeat him at the ballot box.
Adam Schiff is son of Edward Maurice Schiff and grandson of Frank E. Schiff; a notorious Khazarian
https://ellacruz.org/2018/01/21/878/
All of their corruption is being exposed.The scripture talks about being turned over to a reprobate mind.You are seeing first hand The Almighty s hand in this to expose their corruption to we the people.Father I thank you that your enemies are bought down and humbled and made completely irrelavent.We pray in the name above all names,Jesus Christ,King of Kings and Lord of Lords,Amen
If he a tool of Saudi Arabia why did he open up the US oil industry more, which lowered oil prices? We now produce more oil than they do.
Well Trump is a supposed tool of Russia also and I’m not sure what payoff Russia is getting from that.
