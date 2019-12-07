President Trump Delivers Impromptu Remarks Departing White House – Video and Transcript…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Earlier today President Trump paused to deliver remarks on current events to the press pool as he departed the White House for a trip to Florida. [Video (prompted just hit play) and Transcript Below]
.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Hello, everybody. That’s a very bright sun. Beautiful day in Washington.
I will say that we’ve had tremendous reports coming out of the economy — it’s been incredible — and numbers like we haven’t seen before. And we have the strongest economy in the world: 266,000 jobs; you can add another 40 [thousand] to that. It’s about 300,000 jobs. Very importantly, it’s 50- or 55,000 manufacturing jobs. We’re the envy of the world. Our economy is the envy of the world, and we’re going to keep it that way. So that’s very important.
I spoke with the King of Saudi Arabia. They are devastated in Saudi Arabia. We’re finding out what took place, whether it’s one person or a number of people. And the King will be involved in taking care of families and loved ones. He feels very strongly. He’s very, very devastated by what happened and what took place. Likewise, the Crown Prince. They are devastated by what took place in Pensacola. And I think they’re going to help out the families very greatly.
But, right now, they send their condolences. And, as you know, I’ve sent my condolences. It’s a very shocking thing. And we’ll find out — we’ll get to the bottom of it very quickly. This has been done for many decades. We’ve been doing this with other countries, foreign countries. I guess we’re going to have to look into the whole procedure. We’ll start that immediately.
And other than that, anybody have any questions?
Q Did Rudy Giuliani tell you why he was going to Europe? And do you approve?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I just know he came back from someplace, and he’s going to make a report, I think to the Attorney General and to Congress. He says he has a lot of good information. I have not spoken to him about that information.
But Rudy, as you know, has been one of the great crime fighters of the last 50 years. And he did get back from Europe just recently, and I know — he has not told me what he found, but I think he wants to go before Congress and say — and also to the Attorney General and the Department of Justice. I hear he’s found plenty, yeah.
Q Mr. President, how do you plan on reengaging North Korea in the negotiations?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we’ll see about North Korea. I’d be surprised if North Korea acted hostiley [sic]. I have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un. I think we both want to keep it that way. He knows I have an election coming up. I don’t think he wants to interfere with that. But we’ll have to see.
He’s somebody that I’ve gotten along with very well for three years, and he’s gotten along with me very well. So we’ll see how it goes. But I really don’t think he wants to interfere with the election. I think he’d like to see something happen. The relationship is very good, but, you know, there is certain hostility, there’s no question about it. I don’t know that his relationship with South Korea is very good, but we’re going to find out.
Q Mr. President, did the U.S. negotiate at all the other Americans held in Iran in this round of negotiations?
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, we’re very happy to have our hostage back. The whole Princeton University community is very thrilled. And there was a one-on-one hostage swap. And we are very — actually, I think it was a great thing for Iran. I think it was great to show that we can do something. It might have been a precursor as to what can be done.
But we have our hostage back. We’ve been trying to get him back. He was taken during the Obama administration. We got him back during the Trump administration, so we’re very happy about that.
Q Mr. President, will you testify in the Senate impeachment trial? Will you testify?
THE PRESIDENT: Say it? What?
Q Will you testify in the Senate —
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I don’t know. I know this: That the impeachment thing is a total hoax. The numbers have totally swung our way. They don’t want to see impeachment, especially in the swing states; they’ve swung our way. I’ve never seen a swing like this. Because people realize it’s a total hoax. We had a perfect conversation. It was only a conversation. Nothing came out of the conversation except a good relationship with Ukraine. And the people see that it’s just a continuation of this three-year witch hunt.
And I’m looking forward to seeing the IG report. I hear they’re announcing it on Monday. And I look forward very much to seeing what happens with the Durham report, maybe even more importantly — because it’s a horrible thing that took place and it should never happen to another President.
So I’ll be going to Florida right now. We have a very, very big and successful meeting with Republicans, and we’re also meeting with Jewish committees — and separately; we’re doing two. And I believe you’re going to be covering at least one of them.
So I’ll see you in a little while. Thank you.
Cool as the other side of the pillow and it drives the media jackals bananas.
LikeLiked by 7 people
If Trump was a Bulldog, the media would be a fire hydrant on its way to the helicopter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Most definitely …. a man in command !
>Winner!!!!!!
Love me MY President Trump
LikeLiked by 8 people
Hopefully the Durham report has some indictments to go along with it… 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think we will see indictments, but prosecutions designed to fail. That is, minimal case preparation and allowing the defense to essentially select the jury. I have more hope in assets forfeiture and IRS investigations to recover stolen taxpayer monies.
LikeLike
Hopefully he gets some golf in. That drives them nuts too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d love for him to practice his golf swing while fielding questions from the presstitutes.
LikeLike
SD Still say there’s no such thing as a “Durham Report”?
LikeLike
/s,..Oh, sure, it will go on the stack, right on top of the HUBER report. Y’all remember the DEVASTATING Huber report, right? The two 747’s full of documents and conputers, siezed from the,Clinton foundation?
And of coarse, Huber operating in Utah, so he could investigate and report on the,NSA database breeches?
No,…huh. short memories, I guess./S
LikeLiked by 1 person
Take it up with the President. His words, not mine.
LikeLike
“And I look forward to SEEING WHAT HAPPENS, with the Durham report” is not an expression of absolute confidence, IMHO.
LikeLike
Durham will announce indictments and arrests. There won’t be a formal report that we will see BUT in most major indictments there something called a Pros-memo which is prepared by the Assistant US Attorneys assigned to the investigation. The Pros-memo outlines and presents to the US ATTORNEY in the district (in this case AG Barr) the identity of the persons being charged, the specific federal counts charged such 18USC1001 False Statements or 18USC1341 and 1343 Mail and Wire Fraud and then lays out the evidence supporting the counts. In addition, the possible defenses are discussed. The indictment and Pros-memo are reviewed by supervisors who make suggestions for changes before approval by the US Attorney. At which time the Assistant US Attorney will present the evidence to the Grand Jury typically through one or two of the agents who worked on the case, possibly a financial investigator from the US Attorney’s Office will trace and explain the flow of payments to/from the targets and sometimes an additional fact witness who is familiar with the process and requirements (in this case a FISA affidavit) before leaving the grand jurors to deliberate and vote in secret. Typically the presentation takes about 2 hours. When the grand jury votes a True Bill the prosecutor takes the paperwork to the duty magistrate who signs the arrest warrants and typically an order sealing the arrest and indictments until the parties involved are in custody!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Mr. President, how many articles to you expect to be impeached on?”
What a stupid question to ask. Wouldn’t it be funny the dumb @ss yelling that accidentally walked into the helicopter blades.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love the sound pf whirling blades in the background.
Better, even, than the smell of napalm in the morning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump enjoys dropping a remark here and there about Rudy Guiliani bringing “a lot of good information” back to the AG and Congress. He knows it sends panic into the heart of the guilty. Heehee.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, the President is correct!
My personnel experience of this, training foriegn pilots has be going on for decades. My basic training was at Travis AFB, in Texas. On the rear occasion we were allowed to go to the PX to buy personnel products. I saw some different looking guys in funny looking uniforms. A flight mate said they were ‘Iran’s’ being trained to pilot F104’s, of course this was in the 70’s ( during the time of Shah Pahlavi).
My personnel opinion, train them in their own countries or train individuals of the countries to return and train their pilots back home. Makes more sense! We have been waging war in those countries for decades now.
The people of those countries are very revenge minded and their religion demands it, do not give them any opportunity. Do not allow them to care out their fantasies of martyrdom for jihad!
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS said “hostiley”! Impeach him!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like it! I might use it. “Hey, you don’t have to get all hostiley with me!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Covfefe would approve.
LikeLike
Yeah, bigly.
LikeLike
Paul Sperry
@paulsperry_
BREAKING NEWS: A number of Saudi nationals enrolled in pilot training at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla., that was attacked Friday by a Saudi jihadist enrollee remain unaccounted for and may be AWOL, sources familiar with the federal investigation tell me…developing…
LikeLike
Paul Sperry
@paulsperry_
BREAKING NEWS: A number of Saudi nationals enrolled in pilot training at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla., that was attacked Friday by a Saudi jihadist enrollee remain unaccounted for and may be AWOL, sources familiar with the federal investigation tell me…developing…
LikeLike
This is VERY worrying in view of Christmas travel
LikeLike
Does Jim Acosta attend these Trump White House Press Corpse lashings in the cold rain and Marine helicopter prop wash?
January should be fun… heehee…
LikeLike
Reading @DevinNunes
lawsuit against @cnn
. It’s something. This is how it started, but the facts in here are incontrovertible. @cnn
is #FakeNews
LikeLike
Last shouted question: “How many articles do you expect to be impeached on?” The President walks away without answering.
I will answer for President Trump: “Who cares, they are all phony!” ”
“Oh, and by the way…please pray for Nancy to do something about the poop, needles, and homelessness in San Francisco, she’s had so many years to help yet nothing seems to be working!”
LikeLike
‘Hero’ trainee alerted responders to shooter after being shot five times
Its from the WaPoop but I wont go to their website
https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/he-died-a-hero-trainee-shot-five-times-alerted-responders-to-shooter-20191208-p53hw4.html
LikeLike
Michelle Malkin has a long thread re the Saudis in the US
LikeLike
US Defense Secretary Still Won’t Label Attack at Pensacola Naval Base as ‘Terrorism’
Theres something rotten in the Navy
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/us-defense-secretary-still-wont-label-attack-at-pensacola-naval-base-as-terrorism/
LikeLike
That first line: THE PRESIDENT: Hello, everybody. That’s a very bright sun. Beautiful day in Washington… I keep thinking about the phrase that “Sunlight is the best disinfectant” Maybe it’s just me…;)
LikeLike