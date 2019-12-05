Speaker Pelosi Instructs House Chairman to Assemble Articles of Impeachment…

With the House calendar extended to December 20th it now appears the full House vote on articles of impeachment will take place within this year. Today, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her instructions to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler to assemble the formal articles of impeachment to be brought to the House floor.
Speaker Pelosi did not provide many details; however, Democrats have said they are considering multiple articles of impeachment against Trump including abuse of power, obstruction of justice and obstruction of Congress. The House Judiciary Committee is expected to draw up articles of impeachment as soon as next week.
This is the first time in History that articles of impeachment will be assembled without an official full house vote to initiate the impeachment process. This is also the first impeachment effort without the House attaining recognized judicial enforcement authority. The vote will take place before the Supreme Court weighs-in on the legal framework for the House effort. The House judicial enforcement authority, not being recognized by the Supreme Court, likely had a strong bearing on the timing.
The awakened American middle-class insurgency, led by Donald Trump, is an existential threat to the professional political class and every entity who lives in/around the professional political class. Their entire political apparatus is threatened by our insurgency. The political industry, all of corrupt governance, is threatened by our support through Donald Trump.
You know why the entire apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why the corrupt Wall Street financial apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why every institutional department, every lobbyist, every K-Street dweller, every career legislative member, staffer, and the various downstream economic benefactors, including the corporate media, all of it – all the above, are united against Donald Trump.
Donald Trump is an existential threat to the existence of a corrupt DC system we have exposed to his disinfecting sunlight. Donald Trump is the existential threat to every entity who benefits from that corrupt and vile system.
And now we are down to “trust the Senate.”
What happened with God, whom I believe had something to do with PDJT willing the election, and is guiding him still. Did you just decide God has no stake in this affair.
God always has a stake in this. Read the Old Testament. Many times Israel was given over to its enemies for turning away from God. Half our country supports corruption, many of them unwittingly, many of them in staunch defiance to known facts, and many because their parents supported Democrats.
We’re not a Godly country anymore. I’m sure foreign countries who’ve been on the business end of our corrupt foreign aid corruption no longer consider America a “shining beacon on the hill”.
Take this for pessimism if you like. It’s where we are. When the people half the country put in charge of the House can call a “Constitutional scholar” non-witness “witness” sophist that prefers Sharia Law to our Constitution, we have a BIG PROBLEM.
No one should ever judge your heart and faith.
That is strictly God’s provenance.
And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment
Hebrews 9:27
i dont trust any of them as far as i could throw that entire city. none
And YET, how many crooked Dems have gone prosecuted, convicted or even arrested? HRC, Holder, Susan Rice, Comey, McCabe, Struk, Page, and on and on…Lois Lerner…who pled 5th and left w/ full retire pkg, courtesy of We The People…..and the Biden and Heinz kids are filthy rich from crooked deals handed to them by their families….and all we hear is, tick tock, tick tock…for 3Y….Clinton Foundation $millions and millions for pay to play……and KNOWN…..yet, tick tock, tick tock….I’ve stopped believing in rule of law or that DC is anything but crooks and criminals. At end of day, the Capitol Hill Club are having cocktails and dinner and laughing their as****es off how dumb the voters are….
As the caption in the picture says, they hate PDJT because he represents us. Why impeach just before Christmas? Because Pelosi & Co. hate us and revel with all their hatred filled souls that they, at least in their warped minds, will be ruining Christmas for many people. Not me though, as I will be adorning my Ford Escape with a new bumper sticker that reads “Impeach Pelosi”! 😁😎🤗
Well, I DON’T trust the Senate, any more than I trust Barr, confirmed by the Senate.
But, I DO trust PDJT, and liked thatvlittle troll about how, in a trial in the Senate, ALL the corruption of the Swamp will be exposed.
Logically, you can NOT expose ALL the corruption, by JUST focusing on Democrats.
So, BRING IT ON, Nancy. Lets get this farce overwith.
Professor Turley was not the ONLY one to warn Dems; If you DO this, someday the same will be done to a Democrat POTUS.
The warning falls off deaf ears, and the logical explanation is Dems figure if PDJT has a second term, there won’t BE another Democrat in the WH, EVER.
I recognise applying logic to Dems action is pointless, but there has generally been a kind of animal cunning, and LOTS of self interest, in Dems actions,…until PDJT.
Pelosi is sludge.
She’s exactly what the founding fathers feared when they were drafting the Constitution. This unconscionable perversion of integrity and long-held reputation for abiding by intent of the framers, will shame and haunt her in history until the end of time.
The place she belongs is on the Board of Directors — in Hell.
She has LOTS of company. Bushes, Clintons, perhaps their is a seperate circle in Hell, for leaders who betray their people, its been a long time since I read Dante, and memories not what it once was.
History is going to be puzzling over this, for 100 years. Gonna be right up there, in acts of stupidity and self destruction, along with Nero fiddling, and the guy who said “Oooo, look. A big, wooden horse! And it has WHEELS on it! Lets roll it inside, and have a PAAAARRRT-TEEEE!
The fact that she brought her alleged “Catholic faith” into the discussion in an overtly dishonest and transparently hilarious way underscores your comment.
I won’t judge her salvation. But while I respect the early church heritage and scholars like Aquinas, there’s a reason I’m not Catholic. They’re mostly academic reasons, but the current Pope and people like Pelosi make it hard to take Catholicism seriously. I truly hope this doesn’t offend anyone here, but it is what it is. She is defending the genocide of more African American babies in a single year than were killed in the Civil War on both sides. On top of defending the Hellishly corrupt and evil status quo.
I’m not Catholic either, but I will defend any person who seeks to be a Christ Follower, regardless of “denomination”. Her outrage at being accused of hatred, I thought, was ironic. I noticed that she stepped up her usage of religious phrases some months ago because it was politically expedient for her to do so. No good Catholic or Christian of any stripe murders babies, inside or outside the womb. That’s just a fact. I beg of the Lord not to punish all of us for the great sins of many in our nation.
She “prays” for the president.” …… Almost made we want to throw up.
If people judge the whole of the Catholic Church by each of its negative parts (and by THIS Pope,) it is ugly to look at. But you have to consider that it is an organization which claims to be founded by the Son of God, has a line of apostolic succession dating back to Peter, and is still standing after all this time (and not struck down by God for blasphemy,) and in that time the Church has taken the Gospel to the corners of the Earth, as commanded by Jesus. So it as done its job and brought the Word to the people, though it is now in a state of decay for a variety of reasons.
The previous two Popes were stellar, and Benedict very well may have been forced out against his will. Francis seems to be trying to fulfill Jesus prayer that “they may all be one” without also considering Jesus also said “there is no other way to the Father than through me.” Francis seems to be trying to accomplish this goal via earthly means, namely through the globalist agenda, as if he plans to co-opt it.
Pelosi : Power without Vision. Its seems to me Nancy Pelosi is pursuing power at any cost. But I dont understand for what purpose? Without the love of the truth all there is, is the meaningless pursuit of power. What a waste.
Pelosi has a net worth of $30 million. People who don’t really believe there’s a life after this one tend to cling to Earthly things. It’s all they think they have.
Nancy’s no different. Without her power and money, she knows she’d be nothing. At this point, the power is her addiction. She thrives on it and wants to take it with her to the grave.
@Jgreen And a number of us would be happy to grant her wish.
Tim,
I think the goal was in their grasp; 4 years of Hillary, to say nothing of 8 years (shudder) and the coarse would have been inextricably set.
A GLOBALIST Conmunist one World government. OBOR would have swallowed up all the ‘3rd world countries’, Western Europe is currently Conmunism lite, China dominating Asia, it was all falling into place.
In each region, much like with Naziism, their are,’Vichi’ types, eager to be the local ‘leader’ or member of the collective.
They were SOoooo close, and then DJT stepped in, and messed up ALL their well laid plans, over 70 years in the making!
IMAGINE how frustrating that must be!
Your lifes work, down the toilet, over night. They just can’t accept that they were SO close, only to experience a complete,reversal.
And so they THINK, if they could just find SOME way of getting rid of DJT, that they could recover their previous position, 10 feet from the finish line, and no other runner within 50′.
They are,WRONG, of coarse. They focus on TRUMP, and don’t see what they don’t WANT to see,….which is US.
She, and her family, have become obscenely wealthy over the past three decades because of all the graft and corruption in the United States Congress. Her purpose, plain and simple, is to protect them from losing everything they have sold their souls to acquire and to keep from being sent to prison if the means by which they acquired it becomes public knowledge.
Using Impeachment as a tool to pry big dollars loose from their donors? It will work.
Pelosi went right on screech when she got news that President Trump mentioned that the new Ukraine government should look into corruption between the former Ukraine govt and Biden, since Biden publicly announced that he strongarmed the Ukraine govt using Our tax money into stopping the investigation of corruption seated in Burisma. Pelosi’s son was also involved in a deal with a gas company and Ukraine. Several others played the pay to play game of laundering US aide money through Ukraine right into their pockets, it wasn’t just Biden. Pelosi is acting to interfere with the investigation which will eventually reveal her own corruption.
>>Let us begin where our Founders began in 1776: ‘When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another…’
With those words, our Founders courageously began our Declaration of Independence from an oppressive monarch, for, among other grievances, the King’s refusal to follow rightfully-passed laws.<<
Am I the only one who thinks that sounds like she is ready to dissolve the Union?
Nah, Taz. She thinks that we have never read those words, or that we would never go so far as that.
Taz,
Pretty much unsure at this point…
….BECAUSE WE ARE BETTER THAN THAT”
You should be prayerful. With your heart full of love.
Oh, and, despite the party goin on in the coatroom, we have no joy. It’s a solemn occasion.
What a disgusting and obnoxious catholic. PDJT does not need your freaking prayer. Tit for tat, stuttering idiot.
And YET there have been ZERO Dems convicted, prosecuted, arrested….from Holder, HRC, Susan Rice, Comey, McCabe, Struk, Page, Lois Lerner..Biden kid, Heinz kid, Clinton Foundation pd $millions for pay to play….and yet We The People see IF you are on the Capitol Hill Club, dinner and cocktails nightly laughing their butts off how dumb the voters are….There is no rule of law, except if a common, mid-class person is guilty……and the same ones PUSHING DJT’s removal are the most guilty of the criminals…..
