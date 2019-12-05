Chairman Nadler Schedules Next Impeachment Hearing Dec. 9th – Same Date IG Report is Released…

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler has announced the date for the next impeachment hearing. The date is Monday, December 9th – 2019 It appears from the announcement the HJC hearing will be set up to receive the impeachment recommendation(s) from Adam Schiff and the House Intelligence Committee:
(HJC) The Impeachment Inquiry into President Donald J. Trump: Presentations from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and House Judiciary Committee (link)
Monday December 9th, is also the same date that IG Horowitz is expected to release the results of the 21-month-long FISA investigation.
Two days later on Wednesday December 11th, Michael Horowitz will be testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee about his investigation…. Therefore we can expect Nadler, Pelosi and Lawfare to schedule another House event for Wednesday Dec. 11th.
Going to be an interesting next couple of weeks. I think as a nation we have lost perspective on exactly how treasonous our elected officials, in particular these Libtards, have become. Much of what Q writes has now become mainstream. Not that I believe all the Q crap. But there’s a bunch of us out here that NEED to see some red meat. Some perp walks. This has gone far enough.
1911:. We won’t see any red meat for probably a long time, maybe not until after the 2020 election in 2021. Criminal cases take up to a year to prepare. Prepare yourself accordingly!
I honestly don’t think we have that long. IF, DJT steers through the icebergs and gets re elected, Soros foot soldiers will declare war. The Libtards will be at the end of their ropes. How many times have we heard the MSM suggest perpetrating violence on Trump supporters. They have names and addresses. The Boogaloo begins.
How can Nadler do that-or anything for that matter, when he can’t even stay awake?
Gigi:. It isn’t very hard! He is riding a Tesla self driving donkey!
Fat Naddy & Nanny Goat are usually on a lavish Holiday Break around this time
It will take a toll on them and it’s already starting to show it’s fangs
May they both fall over from the evil within their cold veins
The problem the democrats are going to have is , that if this report is as bad as we hope it is and debunks this whole Russia BS with criminality involved it will look like they are trying to pull off the same BS only this time Ukraine instead of Russia , the American people will take pause about their theory on Ukraine and think this is all a set up once again ..
It’s actually stunning that anyone believes the Ukraine hoax. We have the transcripts and both parties told us how they interpreted the call. I honestly don’t get it.
Their boring impeachment nonsense can’t compete with Horowitz. Even lefties will be watching the show with real crimes.
