Brutal Honesty – President Trump Calls Justin from Canada “Two-Faced”…

President Trump was asked Wednesday to remark on disparaging comments made about him by Justin from Canada during the diplomatic reception at No. 10 Downing Street on Tuesday evening.

President Trump responded:  “Well, he’s two-faced;… and honestly he’s a nice guy, I find him to be a very nice guy, but the truth is I called him out on the fact that he’s not paying two percent and I guess he was not very happy about it.”

42 Responses to Brutal Honesty – President Trump Calls Justin from Canada “Two-Faced”…

  1. Eskimo says:
    December 4, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    Three-faced.

  2. joeknuckles says:
    December 4, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    Two-faced. one white and one black (when he feels like it)

  3. zimbalistjunior says:
    December 4, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    hey justin, how far will you go to embarrass yourself and your country?

    justin: Just watch me!

  4. joeknuckles says:
    December 4, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    Actually, POTUS was much too kind. “He’s a two-faced piece of crap” would have been more like it.
    Seriously, a lot of the conflict and pushback that POTUS has been getting is almost certainly due in part to the impeachment nonsense the Democrats are pulling.

  5. I.M. says:
    December 4, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    Note that to an alpha male like Trump, “Nice guy” is an insult. Nice guys finish last. Trump is therefore dismissing Trudeau out of hand as an inconsequential leader, someone of whom Trump thinks very little.

    I’m Canadian. Trump’s bang-on. Canada is effectively a lost cause anyway. Progressives run the place and I fear at this point they always will.

    • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
      December 4, 2019 at 3:47 pm

      And Canada surrendered their guns. Dumb move. The official reason for our guns is against overreaching authority primarily, not self-defense.

    • Raptors2020 says:
      December 4, 2019 at 5:00 pm

      Trudeau genuinely wants Canada to become a poorer place. He calls it a post-industrial economy, because the Left believes western industrial societies are not sustainable.

      Trudeau knows he can’t sell this, so he must constantly double-talk (be a two-face).

      A leader who wants to hurt his own country: how could a nationalist like Trump get along or understand Trudeau?

  6. lumoc1 says:
    December 4, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    He did the same thing following President Trump’s departure after the 44th G7 meeting in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada held on 8–9 June 2018, Canada may pay a price or electing as Prime Minister someone who seems unable to learn from his mistakes. SAD!

  7. Sharon says:
    December 4, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    POTUS tells the truth and his body language is completely relaxed. No wonder they hate him.

    • BebeTarget / abdb61 says:
      December 4, 2019 at 3:00 pm

      Agree Sharon. POTUS is the quintessential Alpha male and they know it and are intimidated by it. President Reagan recognized it too when, after meeting a young Donald Trump said to Nancy, “I felt as if I were shaking the president’s hand.” Real men and women admire, small men and women belittle

  8. Linus in W.PA. says:
    December 4, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    I mean let’s be honest.

    Justine does have two faces. He has a white face……and a black face!!

    Ta dump, dump crash!!!

    Try the veal!!
    I’ll be here all week!!!

  9. delighteddeplorable says:
    December 4, 2019 at 2:50 pm

    …..”Look, I’m representing the U.S.” How refreshing! Can you imagine President Trump bowing and scraping to any world leader? Nope, and it’s about damn time.

  10. Sentient says:
    December 4, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    If Elizabeth Warren is the nominee, he could call her an Indian giver.

  11. hokkoda says:
    December 4, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    The photo is comical because it looks like Trump has an intern, or is greeting the winner of the national science fair at the WH.

    Trump is getting very good at being President, btw. I don’t know if others have noticed this, but he seems to have really settled into the job.

  12. ATheoK says:
    December 4, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    A shame some Canadians didn’t get that simple summation a few months ago.

    Maybe they can try another election?

  13. dogsmaw says:
    December 4, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    Tryin to walk it back…

    maybe Canada is in for a reckoning 😛

  14. Deborah Fehr says:
    December 4, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    Honestly, I am not a fan of Trudeau at all. I think he is a pussy (not to be confused with a pussy grabber) Sitting there with his hands and ankles crossed like a good little (private) school boy. But I really think they are just stirring the proverbial shit pot. There was nothing in that clip indicating anything untoward. Someone reading lips now? Or did they actually hear it? And all was good until they told PDT what he “said” Second hand hearsay I call!!! Just trying to get PDT to call him out. And he didnt. They just want to create problems everywhere they go. On our news they say Trump is furious at Trudeau and calls him out, which he didnt, he just said he’s two faced and moved on. This is all high school antics. Trudeau is just a little boy, dont worry about what he may have said!
    Did you watch when he was sitting there talking about how Nancy wont sign it? You know he made a deal with her to hold off anyway, he just sits there and nods and throws his hands in the air. Bet his mouth was full of shit that he wanted to spew but was too scared to do it. Or he actually agrees but PDT isn’t on the same side of the party lines as that little fairy is. He might have started to cry.
    Now in other news….I watch Pelosi on Colbert the other night….boy how do they get away with this? It is despicable. Colbert…hates Trump, gets rich on making fun of him, hopes to keep it up for another 4 yrs, yet wants him gone…NO YOU DON’T.!!!..then you will just be another washed up night show host with nothing to drivel about. Celebrities can only hold so much attention. I never thought you were funny anyway. Bye, Go away soon, nobody will even remember your name after a week, which is the attention span of the crazy lefties.

  15. Leslie Goon says:
    December 4, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    Trudy looks just like the elf on the shelf.
    That impish face, that pose. Eww!

  16. joebkonobi says:
    December 4, 2019 at 3:08 pm

    Justine is a backstabber and the Obama of Canada. PDJT has actually been very respectful to him. Calling him two-faced is a compliment compared to what he really is.

  17. grumpyqs says:
    December 4, 2019 at 3:17 pm

    A couple of observations: Seems like the countries close to Russia are more willing to pay their 2% NATO dues than those further away. Giving someone welfare or a “helping hand” has to be terminated at the right time. Too long and they get embittered, thinking it was owed to them. We are seeing cases of paying for welfare FAR too long; they act like spoiled brats, not Leaders!

    • Alligator Gar says:
      December 4, 2019 at 4:35 pm

      Ayn Rand wrote “The Virtue of Selfishness” to cover this very problem. Altruism is evil. It creates dependency and when you want to withdraw your largess, you are confronted with entitled, bitter people who DEMAND that you keep paying…or else (like the MOB and protection rackets).

  18. Maquis says:
    December 4, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    Justine always has his hands clenched firmly over his nether regions in these sit-downs…he telegraphs weakness and little-boy angst like no world leader I’ve ever seen, he almost makes Obama look masculine.

  19. Simco says:
    December 4, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    A Canuck here. We are done like dinner. Justin is a symptom of the state of our nation. We are controlled by Ontario and Quebec with the majority of big cities voting Liberal or worse. We have no Electoral College to balance and protect us. So thank God for your Founding Fathers and the Constitution of the United States. If you are tempted to lose these blessings through your own apathy look to the north and see what will happen to you. There are many men and women of like mind up here praying for America. “Children of a common Mother.”

  20. dufrst says:
    December 4, 2019 at 3:46 pm

    Two faced and black face lol

  21. TwoLaine says:
    December 4, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    “He’s a nice man, but if anyone should be impeached, it’s him. Crooked as h311.”

    😉

  22. susandyer1962 says:
    December 4, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    I think Justine figured he was going to be dealing with a child like Obama…….he is going to learn just how wrong he is!!🤣🤣 I say cancel USMCA and screw them all!!

  23. wwwrobotC says:
    December 4, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    Throw him to the Chinese. See him laugh.

