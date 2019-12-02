President Trump Delivers Impromptu Remarks Departing White House – Video and Transcript…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Earlier today President Trump paused to talk to the press pool prior to departing the White House for the NATO summit in the U.K. [Video and Rough Transcript Below]
.
[Rough Pool Transcript] – President Trump … we’re fighting for the American people. It has not been a fair situation for us because we pay far too much as you know. Secretary Stoltenberg said we were responsible — I was responsible — for getting over $130 billion extra from other countries that we protect, that weren’t paying. They were delinquent. So we’ll be talking about that. We’ll be talking about a lot of things.
We are leading the world now on the economy, and we have been almost since I became president. But we are substantially ahead of anybody else. Nobody’s even close. You know that very well. And I look forward to having a number of very, very productive days for our country. We’ll be working hard. Do you have a question?
[Inaudible question about Hong Kong and China deal]
Well it doesn’t make it better but we’ll see what happens.
[Inaudible question about Wednesday’s impeachment hearing]
So the Democrats, the radical-left Democrats, the do-nothing Democrats, decided when I’m going to NATO — this was set up a year ago — that when I’m going to NATO, that was the exact time. This is one of the most important journeys that we make as president. And for them to be doing this and saying this and putting an impeachment on the table, which is a hoax to start off with. If you notice, there was breaking news today.
The Ukrainian president came out and said very strongly that President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong. That should be case over. But he just came out a little while ago and said President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong and that should end everything. But it will never end it because they want to do what they want to do. They’re getting killed in their own districts. I think it’s going to be a tremendous boon for the Republicans.
Republicans have never, ever been so committed as they are right now and so United. So it’s really a great thing in some ways but in other ways it’s a disgrace. It’s a disgrace for our country.
[Inaudible question about Afghanistan trip]
I loved going to Afghanistan. It was great meeting with — as you know, we had some good meetings with a lot of people including Ghani, you know that, right? And he was terrific. It was great meeting with him. But my trip to Afghanistan was very successful. Now we’re going to London and it will be NATO, and we’re meeting with a lot of countries, and they’re going to have to do a little more burden-sharing.
QUESTION: Is a China trade deal still possible this year?
The Chinese are always negotiating … [unclear words] … we are, and frankly I could be other places that I could do all by myself and be even happier, and you understand what that means. But the Chinese want to make a deal. We’ll see what happens.
[Inaudible question about his Brazil tariff tweet]
Well, Brazil has really discounted — if you take a look at what’s happened with their currency, they’ve devalued their currency very substantially by 10 percent. Argentina also. And I gave them a big break on tariffs but now I’m taking that break off because it’s very unfair to our manufacturers and very unfair to our farmers. Our steel companies will be very happy, and our farmers will be very happy.
QUESTION: Why don’t you send one of your lawyers to represent your point of view before the House impeachment inquiry?
Because the whole thing is a hoax. Everybody knows it. All you have to do is look at the words of the Ukrainian president that he just issued, and you know it’s a hoax. It’s an absolute disgrace what they’re doing to our country. Thank you. Thank you very much.
[END]
VSGPDJT doesn’t need his lawyers present at this farce. Rep Collins has his back. Amazing how they can put this together prior to the release of the House intel (lawfare) report being delivered.
I’m sure Laurence Tribe has his talking points ready.
I’m certain that cocaine Mitch will be far more fair than no nads Nadler.
Saw Nadler on TV yesterday…was amazed at how short he is. What, about 3′ 11″?
someone said here -he is taller when he laid down…..
Digital….At best. He definitely is not a shot blocker. better off selling porn and eight track cassettes On ,42nd St.
I saw him too and looked it up: 5’3″ Maybe he’s a jerk with a Napoleon complex.
Maybe? 😆
In any other country but the US and in any other city but New York Nadler would be working at a supermarket deli counter slicing pastrami!
He’d actually be working as a contract garden gnome.
Nadler would be canned the first day…for literally eating way into the profits….
Round it off and call him a four-by-four.
“Hobbit”.
Hahaha….luv it!
I’ve gotten to be really impressed with Collins.
Why should he give any legitimacy to a hoax?
I’m afraid we’ll be disappointed in horrowitz’s report. What I’m going is that some things in it will inspire the follow on investigation to convene a grand jury and look at more of the declassified evidence. Bill Barr seems like the type that doesn’t like seeing the tools of the intelligence agencies and government being used for political purposes. If nothing is done it will set a precedent that will open the door to more nefarious use of the tools being used in ways and for things they were never intended to be used for. It really is a precarious position we are in now. Trump being elected has uncovered some sick underbelly in government that we weren’t ever supposed to see. The problem is we can’t un-see it now. The fact that it all leads to the Obama administration and his cabinet makes it a deal so big I’m sure they don’t know what to do about it. Bill Barr has a lot to think about and I’m sure that with Trump declassifying all that information has uncovered some things that are really afraid of the light.
I do not think the Horrowitz report will amount to much of anything. The main thing; we the people are being educated as to the corruption in our government as never known before. This is the positive element being gained by all the tomfoolery. The more we learn the more determined we become to save America for Americans.
Horowitz is an empty suit! He’s proved that already with his previous investigations which were completely comical. Remember, Horowitz prefaced the Hillary Clinton emails by refusing to second guess any prosecutorial decision by the DOJ. Well, wasn’t that the whole point since the DOJ let her and her associates off the Hook on everything?
Hi fangdog-
You say we are determined to save America for Americans. Do we have a plan for how we are to do that?
Or are you saying we just need to vote. I’m sorry, but I don’t think just voting is gonna get it. Watch this YouTube video and see if you agree:
No, it takes more than just a vote. Everyday resolve in ones actions and conversations with others leaves an impression where you stand and how you stand. Other people will get the idea what it is you support; Freedom. Self destiny and President Trump.
Especially, Wednesday’s hearing. IMHAO, NoNads is having some activist law professors coming in to
(1) give bribery new defininitions;
(2) expand “obstruction” to support Mueller/Weissmann’s definition & expand it; (3) to smear “executive privilege” & separation of powers;
(4) extend their “me too” guilty until you prove you’re innocent to impeachment, confirmations, and ALL conservatives
The Dimms get to call at least 3 witnesses….the Republicans 1 witness, subject to NoNads approval.
The President (or his attorneys) cannot attend & ask questions unless the President gives up all his privileges, including executive privileges w/respect to witnesses & documents.
So why send your lawyers to a law school lecture on what the laws & Constitution should say? This has no evidentiary value. Doug Collins, John Ratcliffe & Jim Jordan have got the President’s back.
Jonathan Turley is on the list.
MSNBC accidentally explains leaked Horowitz’s “The FBI didn’t spy on the trump Campaign.”
Explanation: The FBI did not insert spies into the campaign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IIRC, some of the redacted FBI papers referred to a spy “source” in the whitehouse, which was redacted so the spy, who was apparently still there, would not be discovered and could still functiin as a spy.
I think working a spy put there by obama or brennan or the CIA/StateDepartment/NSC coup plotters counts as “spying”
(maybe it was vindeman or voldemort?)
can all who were stopped and frisked under Bloomberg sue for false detention or other, either him personally [en masse.. an individual would lose to his billions] or the city of New York….like wise for Biden and his crime bill, the clintons for the law ans label of super predators ANNNNNND kamala harris for bad prosecutions? MLK jr Lettters from a Birmingham jail said immoral laws are unjust as they target certain groups… SUE SUE SUE Bloomiberg said the policy was wrong….
LikeLike
Melania is such a class act! You can see why VSGPDJT married her! She’s smarter than most of achidemics that always diss her and VSG for petty partisan reasons. The far left look like spoiled children that didn’t get the toy they wanted for Christmas. Let’s go for a twofer in November 2020!!!
No apologies.
No prisoners.
No BS.
Thank you, Mr. President.
Man, how we have longed for a badass president. Thank you God!
I didn’t think he would cave to the press like Bush did – that was the primary reason I voted for him. I liked his platform, of course, but politicians lie like a dog trots so I figured that if we got half of what he promised we’d be in good shape, but it was his spine that I voted for.
Yes he knows how to stick the fork into them. And sometimes twist it.
I hope those commies enjoyed the cold rain.
Boo Hoo for the ‘journalists’. If they had behaved like decent human beings, or at least neutral, professional seekers of information they’d still be in the warm, dry press room asking questions.
Send them home & keep their umbrellas.
He makes them stand out there in the cold and rain for hours and then gives them 4 minutes! Tells ya all ya need to know about what’s about to happen.
Nancy and 14 other democrats are on a climate change junket in Madrid that goes from Dec 2nd – 13. So if they are there, there will be no vote on impeachment or USMCA. Why should President Trump waste time with a farce dog and pony show that is only there to hurt his poll numbers.
Obviously Pelosi, et.al., don’t much care about either the impeachment vote or the USMCA vote since they chose to avoid them in favor of a Christmas time vacation in Europe.
Off she goes to Madrid to save the planet. How about Nancy cleaning up the toxic environment in her own town she represents for starters.
VSGPDJT is far too intelligent to take bait – especially any that stinks as badly as the Schiff that Nadler is shoveling.
He he he… I still think ‘SHE’ is a comin’, and I think that Kunstler puts it very well. Some good cartoons in this one too!
“If the various House committees have put the Democratic Party on suicide watch, then something even more deadly is lurking just offstage. Hillary Clinton is making noises about jumping into the 2020 election. She senses opportunity as Joe Biden goes pitifully through the motions of running for office to avoid prosecution for his international grifting operations as Veep. Think of Hillary as the cyanide capsule that the party might actually choose to bite down on as the year ominously turns.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/do-democrats-have-death-wish
Haha Haha, making those fake news reporters wait for POTUS in the rain. Hahaha. And no Christmas party for them either.
I believe what Trump has done is to give rise to the HOPE there are more Americans out there like him. Real men, with real solutions. I do not believe Mr Trump is one-off…he is in fact telling us to believe in ourselves, to cherish this country as a gift from God. To fight, even dirty, when the need arises. He is teaching us like our fathers and grandfathers taught us- Sometimes you got to fight to be a man -Join the fight- yeah you may get a bloody nose…but stay in the fight to win. You can whip anyone if you are telling the truth and stand up. Don’t back down. We lost that will to fight , but it is being resurrected by one Man and his wife. Praise almighty God for sending us a warrior when we needed one.
hillbilly,
Agreed, and Nunes, Collins and a couple of others are leading the way.
PDJT will be around for at least a decade after 2024. His influence on U.S politics will live on through individuals he mentors.
That is why the U.S. political establishment has attempted to crush him..destroy him even.
Their reign of corruption has been curtailed.
As with most things we humans take for granted.
We must guard against complacency and arrogance. As they will be our downfall.
Two shortcomings PDJT does not exhibit.
Trump holding his own umbrella, unlike “President” B.O.
Melania full of class and grace, unlike Michelle O.
So proud of our President and First Lady!
It thrills me to see these godless creeps in the cold rain blown about by Marine 1’s prop wash.
God bless you President Trump!
