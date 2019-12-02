Jim Jordan Discusses Why Democrats Need to Cling to a Vast Russian Conspiracy Theory…

It has always been a nonsense claim that Russia “interfered” with the 2016 U.S. election. The political James Clapper and James Brennan construct of the ICA therein was the thin gruel that provided cover for the media to continue making the claim.
Congressman Jim Jordan outlines why democrats must maintain this illusion if they are to retain the public premise:
The press has gone full bore into the Obama philosophy: oh, what a tangled web we weave, when we join with Putin the U.S. to deceive!
It did look like Brennan and Clapper were making a big deal out of nothing.
I’d like to learn a bit more about Tucker’s view on the actual Russia vs Ukraine conflict. It was cut short due to the time lag differences in the actual video.
“Yes, it must be an Impeachable Offense, if you dare to say anything that lifetime government minions deem to be Offensive …” How dare you. Really, now. 🙄
Jordan is a hero, he’s not afraid of anyone.
He’s got a mind like a steel trap and he’s got the truth on his side.
We grow ’em right in Ohio!!!! I have a couple of friends that know him and they cannot say enough good things about him..they say he is the …real deal!!!
All I can think is that they must retain the illusion and never back down no matter how ridiculous and illogical it is to keep the fooled idiots fooled. And nothing else. Democrats have always believed they can break the law, especially election laws – the rank and file are taught voting is just a game and if they can get one over on the rest of us that is just part of the game.
I wish President Trump would write an executive order that says every American citizen has the right to demand a paper ballet for voting and can take a selfie of themselves handing their ballet to the election judge for counting. And that every polling place must stock enough paper ballets to provide one to every registered voter expected at their polling place.
I wish he would do it and let the heathens howl.
DumbocRAT logic:
1. America is Capitalist and greedy – Yet half the population are subsidized.
2. Half the population are subsidized – Yet they think they’re victims.
3. They think they’re victims – Yet their representatives run the government.
4. Their representatives run the government – Yet the poor keep getting poorer.
5. The poor keep getting poorer – Yet they have things that people in other countries only dream about.
6. They have things that people in other countries only dream about – Yet they seem to want America to be more like those other countries.
Go figure.
We need more people like Jim Jordan in office.
We have more information today at our fingertips than at any other time in my life.
In the past we the deplorables always looked to our local TV news stations, radio, and the daily paper to feed us the news of the day and our options at election time. We received the door to door mailings, newspaper ads, TV ads, radio ads, flyers, etc. to base our political decisions on and we looked to those who were wiser or more in the know (wink-wink) about our local, state and federal elected officials before we pulled the lever; that is, if we did our homework before voting.
Well, in the election of 2016, we did our own research and we had a presidential candidate who talked to each and every one of us individually every time he sent out a tweet, held a rally, had an interview on any TV show, radio, you name it and WE made our decision. P.E.R.I.O.D.
We did not do what the elites, running the total show in the past, wanted or expected us to do AND NOW we the deplorables are being punished.
We are being taught a lesson that we are never, ever, going to be able to vote for a candidate, that is NOT accepted by the elites in control of our destiny, because this POTUS is an Imposter, and will be Impeached and after Impeachment, he, his family and anyone and everyone close to him will be destroyed.
Now learn this lesson well, deplorables, because we are now living it.
BUT, I don’t believe it will work this time with Donald J. Trump as our POTUS.
It’s not about impeachment. Three salient issues SD has relayed for three years.
Patriot Act formerly used to track terrorist is used to spy on American citizens.
Congress is in the business routing taxpayer funds from the Treasury through foreign governments siphoning off a portion funding political campaigns and enrich themselves.
Congress trying to breach the firewall between the executive and the legislature thereby nulling the power of the President.
As SD says there’s TRILLIONS at stake and one must ask, how much more can our government extract from us to fill their coffers?
Democrats control the media, the culture and the bureaucracy. Republicans in the heartland grow and control the food. Let the Leftist lunatics rave. Completely embargo their food shipments and the cities will quickly starve.
This Ukraine fiasco, along with the Russia fiasco, is all designed to cover up Democrat crimes from the previous administration. After this fiasco ends, another one will take its place. The only thing that will stop it are convictions that result in either death sentences or life imprisonments with no parole. Slap on the wrists won’t stop it. The penalties have to be severe and harsh. If not, just wait until after the election. One of two things will happen. Trump wins and the other side will come after us with killing in mind. Or Trump loses and the other side comes after us with killing in mind.
Until the US involvement in the coup in Ukraine in 2014 led by the likes of Victoria Nuland ($5 billion) & Geoffrey Pyatt the Russian defensive action of supporting Crimea and the Donbass will never be understood or appreciated for the incredible restraint shown by Vladimir Putin in the face of US aggression in Ukraine.
