Jerry Nadler Announces HJC Witnesses for Impeachment “Groundwork” Hearing…

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler has announced the four selected representatives for the committee “groundwork” hearing on political impeachment.
The hearing takes place Wednesday, December 4th at 10:00am EST and includes:
- Noah Feldman – Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law and Director, Julis-Rabinowitz Program on Jewish and Israeli Law, Harvard Law School
- Pamela S. Karlan – Kenneth and Harle Montgomery Professor of Public Interest Law and Co-Director, Supreme Court Litigation Clinic, Stanford Law School
- Michael Gerhardt – Burton Craige Distinguished Professor of Jurisprudence, The University of North Carolina School of Law
- Jonathan Turley – J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law, The George Washington University Law School
Based on this all Americans need to understand the new standard is the President serves at the pleasure of liberal college professors.
…”How incredibly tragic is it, with all the documents and communications that AG Bill Barr & U.S. Attorney Durham can see today, that they are not acted upon BEFORE the House can brand President Trump with the words “Impeached President” for the rest of eternity.”…
Amazing to me how quite our AG and Republican Senators are as the House Democrats make a mockery out of our Constitution.
Yeh and what has Jewish and Israeli Law, Harvard Law School got to do with it… ha ha ha – huh!
Jerry ‘Nads’ Nadler couldn’t keep the Mueller congressional testimony / hearing on track. Now you’re going to trust him to land a successful impeachment inquiry of PDJT …
Seriously?
#idiots #whatever
