Sunday Talks: Andy Biggs Discusses Heavily Rushed Impeachment Schedule…

Representative Andy Biggs appears on Fox News to discuss the next two weeks. The Democrats are rushing to impeach President Trump prior to the Christmas recess.
- December 1st – Deadline for White House response for participation in “groundwork” hearing.
- December 2nd – Schiff’s HPSCI Impeachment Committee presents draft report.
- December 3rd – HPSCI Committee votes on impeachment report.
- December 4th – HJC “groundwork” impeachment hearing at 10:00am.
- December 6th – Deadline for White House response for participation in HJC Impeachment Hearing.
- December 6th – Deadline for House Republican witness list.
- December 9th – Hearing to deny House Republican witnesses.
- December 13th – House recesses for Christmas break?
So the democrats are in a rush to fail?
What a sick joke. These fools have lost their minds.
Sure, sure, Fat Jerry is half of the ‘1-2 punch’ to take out President Trump: Jerry’s gonna cinch up Impeachment in the house, and then this guy is gonna beat President Trump in the election:
…………………………………what? Ol’ Joe has gone completely around the bend and isn’t coming back. He’s the perfect sacrificial lamb for 2020.
Its called dementia, Joe is done
He actually said that! I thought it was a spoof post. You’d think his wife would take him aside and let him know his campaign is beyond absurd. But “doctor” bidden has as big an ego as he does, so on it goes.
Question to SD or anyone else:
The GOP invoked an obscure rule that was supposed to allow them to call witnesses before the House Intel Committee.
So what is the status of that? Did the Dims deny it? Or are they just ignoring it! And in either case, is McCarthy making a stink about it?
As well…do not the GZoP have a right to add their addendum to Scfiff’s Report? Again, if so — are they making a stink about it?
If only they would work so hard for their districts…
I’ve always thought they would extend it another week somehow just to push how big of an “emergency” it was. Get it as close to Christmas as possible. It’s all about the spectacle.
Big ole hole in his bag o’ marbles.
Sad.
Let’s pray.
