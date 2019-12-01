21 People Killed in Cartel Gun Battle Near U.S-Mexico Border….

According to multiple media report U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr was already planning a visit to Mexico prior to a massive cartel gun battle near the U.S. border that has left 21 people dead. .
MEXICO – More than a dozen armored trucks filled with Los Zetas cartel gunmen rolled into a small rural town in the border state of Coahuila. The gunmen spread terror as they attacked the city hall building. The incursion turned into a fierce shootout and several chases where at least 14 cartel gunmen, three civilians, and four police officers died. Preliminary reports point to six additional people sustaining gunshot injuries.
The violence began on Saturday morning. More than a dozen armored trucks, some with machine guns mounted on top, left the border city of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas driving towards the state of Coahuila. The gunmen are members of a faction of Los Zetas called Cartel Del Noreste.
Once in the town, the gunmen drove to the plaza square where they fired several machine guns at the city hall building in a brazen attack that spread terror among local residents. During their attack, several municipal police officers from Villa Union tried to fight off the attackers, however, the gunmen pushed them back and torched several police vehicles.
Authorities called for help leading to a massive deployment of state police officers from various units, and municipal police officers from Piedras Negras, Allende, and several other municipalities who rushed to the scene and clashed with the dozens of Los Zetas gunmen. The cartel gunmen wore body armor and tactical vest emblazoned with the CDN-Los Zetas logo. The armored vehicles that the cartel gunmen used also had similar decals identifying them as members of CDN-Los Zetas. (source)
I think the US trained the Zetas. Wonder whose idea that was.
Those that have a bank account full of cartel money. HSBC was a big deal and should have been shutdown in this country ….BUT 1 billion in fines gets them out of jail. One billion was chicken feed for that group.
Just after HSBC paid a record $1.8 billion fine and no one went to prison, James Comey is put on their board of directors. When Mueller left the FBI, replaced by Comey, he went to work as HSBC’s chief legal officer.
Kinda reminds one of Hunter Biden in Ukraine.
HSBC….Hong Kong and Singapore Bank Corp a $$$ conduit for the ChiComs!
….sounds like nice campaign points…maybe a tweet…
Wasn’t the Hong Kong & Shanghai bank involved the opium trade between China and England. If anyone thinks that the drug problem is new…not so…It became more open and flourished in the USA in the early 60’s….but it has been around forever. For the US to attempt to clean up the drug trade in Mexico is a fools errand. Loss of life would be high on both sides….makes more sense to put the the money into the wall….it will continue the drop os illegal immigrants and drugs as well. Continue to destroy the tunnel system and deport all immigrants with any felony offenses.
The drug trade cleanup has to start with the largest banks….then everything else will fall apart. As usual the arrow is pointing in the opposite direction to where you fix the problem. Start in London 1st.
What does HSBC stand for? People really need to spell it out the first time they use the acronym; after that you can use it…I have no idea what it stands for.
HongKong Shanghai Banking Corporation. British. Seventh largest money launderer in the world.
Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/HSBC
See above comment: HSBC name is derived from the initials of the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation.
Comey was at HSBC.
Holder, OVomit, Clinton, Pelosi, come to mind.
Not only did we train them at SOA, but they have been on our, US Govt, payroll for many years
What does SOA stand for?
After a short search, I found nothing pertinent. Perhaps they meant Subaru of America or maybe some type of software. I hate unclear acronyms.
If i remember correctly, the Zetas were formed by Mexican Army commandos who deserted and went to work for one of the cartels. They received training from the US military when they were still “legit”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is correct.
Imagine if some army rangers broke away and began training people to form a paramilitary force. On top of that, imagine if the same paramilitary force had military-grade weapons.
Mexican police are far outgunned.
It is happening here. They are not only in banking. There are cartel owned businesses in some states already. With open borders you get a variety of organized criminals. The Cartel, gangs, food stamp fraud, SSI fraud, etc etc. Something has to break if it is not stopped.
And armed them. Fast and Furious.
If so much of the fabric of our national character weren’t so degraded these damn cartels wouldn’t have any customers.
I always wondered about the Cassandra-Hezbollah thing. Drugs are a great way to self-fund in a non-traceable fashion for BIG terror attacks. We all know about the CIA’s love for self-funding and the independence that gives them. Anyway, your post prompted that thought.
Change Hispanic names to Arabic, change cartel to militia, locate the story in Syria. and its a report about ISIS,
LikeLiked by 3 people
Timing? Perhaps the Democrats hope to add an article of impeachment that Trump invaded Mexico without the authorization from Congress? Their meta-strategy has always been to provoke Trump into rash action.
….Operation Cassandra was strangled by Obama in continuance of his support of Iran…and Hezbollah continues to make $billions participating in the drug trade…..
Designate ’em terrorists and wipe ’em out. If AMLO didn’t want us there he should’ve gotten his act together and done it himself.
Thought Nancy was absent due to Impeachment woes, looks like two birds with one stone. Time for a little political muscle in the poor security folk, a few tanks might not go amiss.
Notice Texas tags on the CDN vehicle.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah I noticed that too GW. Wonder what else they got from the dems.
Time to send some warthogs that way, take their drug money and use it for the wall.
No more drug money for our so called lawmakers.
Why else would the democrats not want a wall if they were not involved in drug and human trafficking. Hillary clinton received a massive donation of $3,000,000 to her faux charity from drug lord El chapo. It is way past time to bring the democratic party monsters to justice.
That has been my thought. A10s would be absolutely devastating and appropriate to stop them. Then have the fbi and cia track the cartel down within our borders!
Looks like a stolen Border Patrol vehicle or other LEO vehicle from the way it is outfitted. Really don’t think the cartels would put light bars on the dash.
The red velour dash cover is a nice addition….These guys must not have received a bid from Toyota for those nice white Tundra’s that are so popular with ISIS.
The vehicles come from the same place as their weapons, body armor, and client base.
Our military efforts there would do more to save many more American’s lives and the American way of life than trying to changes regimes in the Middle East and other far flung places.
…iran could use a hosing out…
Send in the Apaches and blow these scum off the face of the earth! Mexico is corrupt and will never be a developed nation so long as the cartels hold sway. You can’t have a functional government or society, if the strongest men are involved in criminal activity.
Mexico if they don’t want US intervention which seems to be inevitable if this violence keeps up, should buy the necessary equipment like Apaches and correctly address this situation as a literal war rather than a criminal enforcement action. Take out the police and send in the Marines Mexico or we will !
They’re supplying a demand. We need a spiritual revolution in this country – drugs are destroying so many lives.
There is an even simpler way. Legalize drugs. Hey, you can argue that what I am saying is wrong but the truth is, I am right. You can go out and buy all sorts of things that will kill you if you ingest them such as Bleach, rat poison, gasoline etc. If anyone is stupid enough to take drugs they are either a democrat or some other kind of hopeless idiot that we don’t need in the gene pool.
America never learned a thing about the prohibition era. We are suffering the same exact result by allowing politicians to outlaw drugs so they can make millions of dollars by bringing them into the country. Legalize the damned things for people over 21 years of age and there will be no money for the cartels to make. They will go out of business overnight and as a bonus we will have a bankrupt CIA and a lot of far less wealthy politicians.
No way, Apaches falling into cartel hands would not be good, and that is what would happen. The mission should originate on the US side of the border and then go about 200 miles into Mexico!
Where did you get that info?
That was referring to the first commenter. Build the Wall!
Here’s the Breitbart link.
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2019/12/01/at-least-14-killed-after-cartel-invades-mexican-rural-town-near-texas-border/
What a shit hole.
Just for comparison Tijuana had 2,500 murders in 2018 and a few yards across the border San Diego had 17. That tells you everything you need to know about diversity when it includes third world countries like Mexico!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think there were more than thirty thousand murders in Mexico last year.
This year is reported to be even worse from what I’ve read.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/11/08/mexico-homicides-rising-us-arms-weapon-choice/2522384001/
And, having lived in San Diego, chances are good that Spanish surnames were involved in those 17 murders.
I have written before: Mexico is a failed state, another brick in the wall of evidence that a Socialist government is a disaster. It’s incompetent and hugely corrupt government cannot control its own territory.
How can you negotiate with a disaster? Ford, GM, and all other American companies need to pack up and return to America: maybe a trade deal will be possible in 2030 or so.
“Its incompetent…”
I HATE this font! 🙂
Moar —
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2019/11/28/mexican-farmers-abandon-lands-after-gulf-cartel-attacks-near-texas-border/
probably the cartel gunman used fake decals and logos, to pin the attack on another cartel
if they have an ounce of brainsl
We don’t need to be at war with Mexico. AG Barr should be banned from taking that trip he has planned. It’s an accident waiting to happen.
The Democrats are utterly illogical people. They want open borders, but they assume that same putative line on the map with keep all of Mexico’s social pathologies out.
The next logical step for the Cartels is to create enclaves on the American side of the border. Make sure your women and children are present and visible to deter attack. Insist you’re only reclaiming land stolen from you in the Mexican-American War. Fly the Mexican flag. Which side will Ocasio-Cortez, and many other Democrats, take in that dispute?
OAC and radical Dems will side with the cartel before they’d support USA/MAGA/PDJT, which means they’s hand over Texas. I can’t believe I’m living to see all this. Go to Twitter. Check out some of the related hashtags. The videos sound like wild, wild, west audio. Only thing missing are the horses.
As soon as those Aztecs set foot on our magic dirt, they’ll become as peaceable as Danes.
@R2020 happened 10 years ago. El Paso has high end neighborhoods where cartel families live in US safety away from the crap they’ve created in Juarez. Juarez politicians own houses in the same neighborhoods. Only the non affluent actually spend the night in Juarez. Some houses in El Paso fly the Mexican flag daily. Little towns along I-10 west of the Pecos are only nominally US. Look for counties that voted Hillary in 2016. There is your answer.
Courtesy of Obama’s fast and furious gun running operation?
Someone tell me that the roof mounted machine gun came from one of our gun shops. It quite obviously came from somewhere else. The only guns that were allowed by Obama and Holder to go to Mexico were only sent in an effort to ban US gun sales.
So now they wear insignia and logos. That makes them a military unit. Just a matter of time before they cross the border and shoot up a U.S. town. Oh hell their here already.
This is probably a series of coincidences but SouthFront today is running a story about the Bush family connections to the Mexican drug cartels and how the cartels took control of the Mx govt. I am reminded of the letter Trump gave to Bush among others at that funeral. Perhaps those letters were a warning to them all to back off that clearly were ignored.
Trump appears ready to take on the Mx drug cartels militarily in Mexico and at the same time shut down their distribution systems, which are considerable, in the US? THAT would be quite the operation, a war actually, in both the US and Mexico.
Sundance, do you know why this cartel attacked this city hall?
This is the link: https://southfront.org/george-h-walker-bush-the-bush-family-and-the-mexican-drug-cartel/
Rather than my clicking on an unknown entity’s website, give us some background on what the southfront.org is and who runs/owns it? That way we can have an idea of how legit it is. Thanks!
Oh the hell the Dems/left would raise if we ever did a strike to one of their money cows called mexico….
two dozen sniper teams with solid intelligence working in rotation for a year could cripple the cartel/DEA/CIA drug companies….
Videos and pics.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7743759/Cartel-police-gun-battle-leaves-14-dead-including-four-cops-Mexican-town-50-miles-US.html
those “suspected” cartel vehicles have Texas tags…
I thought all terrorists were suppose to be in Afghanistan as long as we fought them over there so they didn’t come over here, and this seems awfully close to over here. Maybe after 18 plus years the Bourbon generals at the Pentagon need to finally take elementary geography lessons and reconsider where they push at the President as to where Americas troops should be deployed and where they push not to deploy them. Maybe, even though I know they are very set in their ways, they could consider that Mexican Drug Cartel just might be bit more of a threat to Americans than some Taliban on the other side of the planet.
Clearly this is happening because we don’t have enough troops in Afghanistan. We should probably go back up to the 102,000 there that Obama once had. And send a few tens of thousands of American troops to the eastern border of Ukraine just for good measure.
Texas tags on cartel vehicle…
Look this is completely STUPID. Pres says “if the Mexico needs or requests help cleaning out these monsters – here we are”
So … this is not a slight against President Trump, but when did ‘Syria, Iraq, Afghanastan, etc etc etc, as for ‘help’, to have been graced with ‘HELP’… ? Oh yeh, never.
And HOW is a bunch of rag headed lunatics killing each other in above places more of a threat to America than what is going on 1 hour south of Texas?
It all smells to high heaven.
The only thing that makes sense in ‘stinkyville’ situations is money. So … lets cut it out with the ‘call for help’ crap and start asking questions of every single conflict US presidents, senators and congressmen vote to enter – Que Bono first?
Seems far too many of those in power in high places in USA are enjoying the fruits of ‘the terrorists’ in Mexico to me. To interrupt that and do a typical US invasion (as in the ME) would not benefit their back pockets, it would hinder it.
There – thats the answer.
Same answer as to why Democrooks and Rhino’s do not want a wall. Simple isnt it. The stand to lose money by ‘the flow of money that comes to them via the terrorist cartels’ stopping. Its all about money.
President Trump – in a way sticks that right in everyones faces by being polite and asking “If Mexico wants some help…. here we are”. The public would be then asking… ‘hmmm… why are our troops in Afghanistan again guarding poppy fields that send product to Mexico so that Cartels can sell back into USA?” Who benefits?
Knowing how clever he is, no doubt he is aware of the irony of fighting terrorists thousands of miles away as opposed to those sitting right on the doorstep of US.
0bama approved!
Startled to see first mention of this here at CTH, actually.
Double-checked Drudge which I see as a Rosetta Stone for the MSM and increasingly Progtard Culture…nothing there Sunday nite except this:
https://www.heraldmailmedia.com/news/nation/mexico-s-rise-in-violence-starts-sticking-to-teflon-president/article_63f21506-6e0f-5ee8-83a2-da65962b4c3a.html
Breitbart used to have a Breitbart Texas section that did really good work, but the posters link earlier for this was buried, too, behind trending and so forth.
This will get worse before it gets better. The narcos own all the perros ( “dogs”-their slang for politicians) and AMLO is way over his head. Shutting down the drug business would remove sometging like 50% of Mexicos GDP…
Good to get our troops home from the ME, closer to the threat.
The cartels are giving warning that it’s to the death if the U.S. intervenes…millions will die because these animals have no human feelings. One of my neighbors was murdered in Mexico. He made the mistake of crossing the border with a relatively new truck. He was an American of Spanish (Spain) descent and spoke the language like a native. He and his family had been to Mexico hundreds of times since a small boy. They found him dead inside his wrecked vehicle which was full of bullet holes. The Mexican police told his wife that obviously he was trying to get away from something…well, yeah!
Prior to my seeing this post by Sundance, I’d put the following in the Presidential thread. Most worth the read…
Kurt Schlichter’s Monday, December 2nd column…
What Would a War on the Drug Cartels Look Like?
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2019/12/02/what-would-a-war-on-the-drug-cartels-look-like—p–n2557274?utm_source=schlichterdaily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=nl&bcid=584da6ab6e9f239432be75eaee4ccd71&pid=00ccb649-af17-4250-88ab-2c8d4c412072
Excellent column. The only bone I have to pick with him is that he said we haven’t won a war since WWII. He forgot about Grenada.
Just imagine if these billions of dollars were never given to drug dealers and instead used for people to support themselves and lead industrious lives. The financial burden on taxpayers for drug users has got to be huge – not to mention the crimes they frequently commit to get the money.
I am of the opinion that MitchRyderDetroitWheels, snellvillebob, California Joe, Mark1971, Jan, Mark1971, All Too Much, and Raptors2020 all in a row have described the operation to perfection…..there is the problem!
