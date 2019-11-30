Corn Pop Slayer Has a New Campaign Slogan…

Former Vice President and historic slayer of the ‘Corn Pop’ gang, Joe Biden, is hoping to kick start his Iowa campaign with a fresh new slogan. This is not a spoof.

(Campaign Tweet Link)

Looking at this branding decision is enough to make us wonder if there isn’t a sneaky operative within the Biden campaign who is telling them to do stuff like this. Quite possibly the next campaign decision will be to start handing out butterscotch candy.

This also happened today….  Also not a spoof… For some apparent reason during the rollout to introduce the new and improved Joe Biden, the candidate just started randomly nibbling on his wife’s fingers while she was on stage giving an introduction speech at the very first event for their new “Malarky” Iowa tour.

I’m not exactly sure what’s going on, but ever since the Corn Pop episode, things around Biden have only gotten more strange.

120 Responses to Corn Pop Slayer Has a New Campaign Slogan…

  1. meow4me2 says:
    November 30, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    Barley candy. Or those horrible root beer barrel hard candies. Yuck! Or how about sponge candy?

    • Bill Durham says:
      November 30, 2019 at 11:11 pm

      Next week stay tuned for the “Get off my lawn tour”. In two weeks he follows up with the “Early bird special tour” that runs from 3:00 to 5:00 pm in Miami Beach Florida. Bring your own 2 for one coupons.

    • Peoria Jones says:
      November 30, 2019 at 11:15 pm

      I just wanted to go to bed on a soft note, but then this! I can’t stop laughing!

      Why wasn’t his son there to stop this…oh, wait…

  2. Sentient says:
    November 30, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    Young folks think anyone born before 1990 – even someone born in 1919 – is a “boomer”. Biden’s no boomer. He’s older than the oldest boomer.

  3. 1911pistolero says:
    November 30, 2019 at 10:58 pm

    Dang, I was betting on “I stand for Chuck”.

  4. Sentient says:
    November 30, 2019 at 11:03 pm

  5. CarolynH says:
    November 30, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    OMG – in the hairy legs video – speaking about how he “loved having children sitting on his lap – totally creeped me out.

  6. lollo says:
    November 30, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    😂🤣🤣😂 oh, that is funny.
    No Malarkey.

    Seriously, I am sure I have seen that slogan on a used car lot. As soon as I saw it I knew there was a bunch of malarkey going on! 😂

    Joe “Biteme” kinda took on a whole new meaning today. 🤣😂

  7. WSB says:
    November 30, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    Joe’s most malarkeyest adventure.

    SMH.

  8. paulashley says:
    November 30, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    I can see the finger biting as a joke about his wife nearly smacking him in the face, but it’s a response you’d expect from you senile relative at the old folks home, not a candidate for President. One would think he’d have learned some stagecraft in his long career.

  10. Cowboy79 says:
    November 30, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    Corn Pop flying a plane

  11. Jesse says:
    November 30, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    Just a diversion to keep eyes on him. Look and see what the other candidates are doing….Bloomberg has ads all over youtube and online. I think he’s the sleeper Sundance was warning us about.

    • Sentient says:
      November 30, 2019 at 11:30 pm

      Well, he did support the Iraq War, gave a speech for W at the 2004 GOP convention and wants to confiscate guns, so yeah, he does seem like the Uniparty candidate.

  12. 1911pistolero says:
    November 30, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    Where do you buy those Elmer Fudd hats.

  13. LibertyOne says:
    November 30, 2019 at 11:17 pm

    How APPROPRIATE that the most prominent letters on the side of the Plugs BS bus are JO. I think Plugs thought his wife’s finger was a pacifier!

  14. Doppler says:
    November 30, 2019 at 11:21 pm

    No malarkey. And not a crook, either!

  15. ezpz2 says:
    November 30, 2019 at 11:28 pm

    In addition to brain addled, he sounded drunk, too.

