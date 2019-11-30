Corn Pop Slayer Has a New Campaign Slogan…

Former Vice President and historic slayer of the ‘Corn Pop’ gang, Joe Biden, is hoping to kick start his Iowa campaign with a fresh new slogan. This is not a spoof.
Looking at this branding decision is enough to make us wonder if there isn’t a sneaky operative within the Biden campaign who is telling them to do stuff like this. Quite possibly the next campaign decision will be to start handing out butterscotch candy.
This also happened today…. Also not a spoof… For some apparent reason during the rollout to introduce the new and improved Joe Biden, the candidate just started randomly nibbling on his wife’s fingers while she was on stage giving an introduction speech at the very first event for their new “Malarky” Iowa tour.
I’m not exactly sure what’s going on, but ever since the Corn Pop episode, things around Biden have only gotten more strange.
Barley candy. Or those horrible root beer barrel hard candies. Yuck! Or how about sponge candy?
LikeLike
Next week stay tuned for the “Get off my lawn tour”. In two weeks he follows up with the “Early bird special tour” that runs from 3:00 to 5:00 pm in Miami Beach Florida. Bring your own 2 for one coupons.
LikeLike
I just wanted to go to bed on a soft note, but then this! I can’t stop laughing!
Why wasn’t his son there to stop this…oh, wait…
LikeLike
Young folks think anyone born before 1990 – even someone born in 1919 – is a “boomer”. Biden’s no boomer. He’s older than the oldest boomer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dang, I was betting on “I stand for Chuck”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or “I’m UP For CHUCK”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL, God Bless Ya Chuck. There’s some mileage with this.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even the design of the bus is a disaster…really. Uncle Joe may have a mole. Is this the two-hop rule, Trump-style?
LikeLike
Only person to turn up was Joe’s campaign chairman.
LikeLike
OMG – in the hairy legs video – speaking about how he “loved having children sitting on his lap – totally creeped me out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I learned about roaches. I learned about kids jumping on my lap.”
WTF ?!?!?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The hairy legs story may get Rachel Maddow’s support. She likes those, too.
LikeLike
😂🤣🤣😂 oh, that is funny.
No Malarkey.
Seriously, I am sure I have seen that slogan on a used car lot. As soon as I saw it I knew there was a bunch of malarkey going on! 😂
Joe “Biteme” kinda took on a whole new meaning today. 🤣😂
LikeLike
Joe’s most malarkeyest adventure.
SMH.
LikeLike
I can see the finger biting as a joke about his wife nearly smacking him in the face, but it’s a response you’d expect from you senile relative at the old folks home, not a candidate for President. One would think he’d have learned some stagecraft in his long career.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂🤣🤣😂 oh, that is funny.
No Malarkey.
Seriously, I am sure I have seen that slogan on a used car lot. As soon as I saw it I knew there was a bunch of malarkey going on! 😂
Joe “Biteme” kinda took on a whole new meaning today. 🤣😂
LikeLike
Malarkey? Isn’t he a senator from the People’s republic of (M)Assachusetts?
LikeLike
Corn Pop flying a plane
LikeLike
Just a diversion to keep eyes on him. Look and see what the other candidates are doing….Bloomberg has ads all over youtube and online. I think he’s the sleeper Sundance was warning us about.
LikeLike
Well, he did support the Iraq War, gave a speech for W at the 2004 GOP convention and wants to confiscate guns, so yeah, he does seem like the Uniparty candidate.
LikeLike
Where do you buy those Elmer Fudd hats.
LikeLike
How APPROPRIATE that the most prominent letters on the side of the Plugs BS bus are JO. I think Plugs thought his wife’s finger was a pacifier!
LikeLike
No malarkey. And not a crook, either!
LikeLike
In addition to brain addled, he sounded drunk, too.
LikeLike
It might have just been his teeth falling out again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😬😧😬
LikeLike