President Trump Signs H.R.724 – A Law to Prevent Animal Cruelty and Torture – Video and Transcript…

Earlier today President Trump signed H.R. 724, the “Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act,” which makes it a Federal crime to engage in animal crushing. Quite remarkably this law is the first ever federal anti-cruelty statute to protect animals in U.S. history. [Video and Transcript Below]
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. This is a very important signing, and we’ve had two now in a row that are very, very important and inspirational, I might add. Right? When you think of it.
Thank you all for being here today. I’m pleased to sign the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act into law. Animal cruelty. This is something that should’ve happened a long time ago and it didn’t. But the people behind me and others have been incredible, and I just want to congratulate you.
And I ask the same question I asked for another bill that we just signed: Why hasn’t it — this happened a long time ago? And I give you the same answer: because Trump wasn’t President. (Laughter.)
This commonsense legislation restricts the creation and distribution of videos or images of animal torture. It is important that we combat these heinous and sadistic acts of cruelty, which are totally unacceptable in a civilized society.
We’re pleased to be joined by some of the very important people that got this done. And they worked very, very hard on it. Representative Vern Buchanan — fantastic person. Sheriff Carolyn “Bunny” Welsh. Kitty Block, President and CEO of the Humane Society. Jack Hubbard, COO of American Humane. Rory Diamond, CEO of K9s for Warriors. Marty Irby, Executive Director of Animal Wellness Action. Laura Sellards, President and Executive Director of the Warrior Dog Foundation. Lauree Simmons, President and Founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue. John Thompson, Executive Director of the National Animal Care and Control Association. Sara Amundson, President of the Humane Society Legislative Fund. Tracie Letterman, Vice President of the Humane Society Legislative Fund. Anna Marie Malloy, Senior Legislative Specialist at the Humane Society Legislative Fund.
And these people really worked hard together with some of your friends that are in different states all over the country right now, that we were able to get this done a little bit quicker than people thought. And so they send all of their regards, and some of them are watching this right now, as we do this.
From battlefields to hospitals, from the ranches of the frontier to the backyards of America, from animals of service to animals of war, our nation’s animals have played a vital role in the development, settlement, security, and happiness of our country. So true. We had a great dog named Conan here, just a little while ago. It’s very fitting that it was on the same day, but that’s a little bit what you’re talking about. Conan was something and created quite a stir.
We have a responsibility to honor the dignity of God’s creation. With today’s act, we take the critical step toward being more responsible and humane stewards of our planet and all who we want to cherish and take care of, and all of those who live on it.
And I will now sign this very important piece of legislation. And I want to congratulate everybody here. And after I’m finished, I’d like you to have you maybe say a few words to the media, if you’d like. Okay? Thank you very much.
(The bill is signed.)
Okay, so who’s supposed to get this pen? (Laughter.)
PARTICIPANT: Right over there, the Congressman.
REPRESENTATIVE BUCHANAN: Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: And your sons? Introduce your sons and say a few words.
REPRESENTATIVE BUCHANAN: James and Matt.
THE PRESIDENT: Great job.
MR. MATT BUCHANAN: It’s great to be here.
REPRESENTATIVE BUCHANA: And thank you for your leadership on animals. I can tell you this has been six years and coming — about torturing animals and cruelty to animals. But without your leadership, this wouldn’t be a reality today. So thank you very much, Mr. President.
THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much. Great job. Great job.
See that, Jeff?
MR. IRBY: It’s the first ever anti-cruelty statute in American history. So, you broke another record.
THE PRESIDENT: Oh, wow. That’s fantastic. (Applause.)
MR. DIAMOND: In one stroke of the pen, the President has done more to protect animals and stop animal cruelty in America than anyone in history. That’s incredible.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s really a very nicely put statement. Thank you very much.
MR. DIAMOND: Yes, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: I appreciate it.
MS. BLOCK: This bill — this now passage — it’s a watershed moment. Animal protection is such a vital issue. We are so grateful for the signing today and for the support of the American people and all the legislators who stood behind us. This is an incredibly important moment and for such a great cause. So thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s great. That’s a great honor. Thank you.
MS. BLOCK: Thank you. Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: My great honor. Please.
SHERIFF WELSH: Mr. President —
THE PRESIDENT: Hi, Sheriff.
SHERIFF WELSH: How are you? On behalf of law enforcement, this is another effort on your part and success on your part to assist federal, state, and local agencies to work together, because animal cruelty — the cruelty of animals, the destruction in the home, domestic violence — everything is related. And what this does is enable law enforcement to work together on the federal, state, and local level to investigate and prosecute animal cruelty. And we thank you for that.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, Sheriff. And she’s one of the toughest people in the country — (laughter) — for law and order. So that’s a pretty —
SHERIFF WELSH: Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: — interesting combination of events.
Please. Go ahead.
MS. SIMMONS: We see animal abuse every day in rescue throughout the southeast, throughout the country. And I really feel that this bill will make people think twice about — before they abuse an animal, and hopefully end the horrific torture that some of these animals endure.
Mr. President, I want to thank you for getting behind this, for helping the animals of the United States. And hopefully you can work a deal and — with your China trade that we can — the meat trade over there too.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s pretty tough toward animals, isn’t it, when you think of it, right? We’re doing actually very well in that regard.
Tell me, why wasn’t this done many years ago? Could you — do you want to answer that?
MR. DIAMOND: There is no good answer, sir. Until you became President, it wasn’t going to happen.
THE PRESIDENT: Pretty amazing, you know? It’s almost common sense, right?
MR. DIAMOND: Exactly.
THE PRESIDENT: From the heart. But almost common sense. That’s pretty amazing.
Anybody would like to say something?
MR. IRBY: Yeah, Mr. President. Thank you so much for all that you’ve done as our President — and, Mr. Buchanan, you –for making this the first-ever anti-cruelty statute in American history. I know you must think a lot of that, and that really says a lot about everything you do as our President. And we’re proud to have you.
THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much. I appreciate it. Anybody? Please.
MR. THOMPSON: Mr. President —
THE PRESIDENT: Yes.
MR. THOMPSON: Yeah, I just want to say that, you know, animals are changing in our society. It used to be they were just animals; now they’re family members. And what you’ve done today has another toolbox in the men and women who — in animal care and control who go out there and fight every day. Sooner or later, we’re going to put an end to this and the evil that comes with it.
THE PRESIDENT: Well, that’s very nicely stated. Thank you very much.
REPRESENTATIVE BUCHANAN: Let me only add, also —
THE PRESIDENT: Go ahead.
REPRESENTATIVE BUCHANAN: — Mr. President, I just wanted to say that this is a big bipartisan win. It takes time, unfortunately — you know better than anybody — to try and get something done up here. But with your leadership — and we’ve got some other good bipartisan wins we’re going to have shortly, I think. But this — this is how it came together. There was a lot of work by a lot of different groups and members of Congress on both sides.
THE PRESIDENT: What were the numbers?
REPRESENTATIVE BUCHANAN: A hundred percent, pretty much, for both sides, the House and the Senate. But again, that’s because of your leadership and what you brought to this effort.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s really great.
REPRESENTATIVE BUCHANAN: Thank you very much.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. I appreciate it.
Pam Bondi, would you like to say something?
MS. BONDI: I’ve prosecuted way too many of these cases, President. Way too many of these cases were prosecuted. And thanks to you, you’re going to save so many animals. Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much, Pam.
Well, thank you all very much. And we appreciate it. Maybe stay back and we’ll take a couple of pictures and we’ll let the media go. Thank you all very much. Thank you. I appreciate it. Thank you.
Excellent.
A great man, a protector of innocents.
Nice, but where was the legislation that the repubs promised to end taxpayer planned parenthood funding during president Trumps first two years??
As soon as it passes the house, but the house is really busy at the moment.
The repubs promised that just before Trump took office……when the (R)s would control everything for the next two years.
Ya that is the reason we hate Paul RYAN – dam #RINO
More winning! More history by our POTUS! My he’s wiping the floor with Dems lol! MAGA!!
Now it is time to cease death to those most defenseless.
He should have punctuated this by naming Conan the dog as honorary Interim Secretary of the Navy for 1 day.
Would be great if Conan could retire at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and thereafter Mar-a-Lago. He’d be a great pal for Baron.
He could be the microphone retriever at press conferences.
HA!!😂
But I’ve been told he literally kills puppies.
‘Earlier today President Trump signed H.R. 724, the “Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act,” which makes it a Federal crime to engage in animal crushing.”
What is animal crushing? (Please don’t be too graphic.)
Ok, WTF is wrong with people?!? No words. 😦
LikeLiked by 4 people
Satan is wrong with people. Look away. Let not your heart be troubled.
I will never forget as long as I live a documentary about the taking of dog fur in China ….still practicing….the dog is alive while the fur is cut away…..makes for a better coat as far as they think. The Chinese are the cruelest when it comes to animals and could care less about the extinction of any animal. Their superstitions mean more to them in using various parts to justify killing an animal. Call me bias if you want but people who have no reverence for GODs animals have none for people ….pray that they change. They have learned to have dogs as pets as it is fashionable to be like Americans.
TPW, FWIW, the fur hats the Chinese vendors sell on the Great Wall is dog fur, not rabbit. Disgusting, but true, I saw it when visiting in 1999. A foul people with no grasp of why it is immoral to harm defenseless animals.
I think I’d rather not know.
It is a sexual fetish in which people watch others, typically women, crush small animals, usually invertebrates such as insects, with high heels or other specialty footwear.
I am sure other, more extreme variations exist, but that is “typical” crushing.
People pay money for this?
Sometimes it is a useless crud coming upon an animal in the road and veering precisely to run it over. We had cases in my state which were investigated and the perps leveled with conviction of animal abuse. It is one thing to be unable to avoid hitting an animal, and another to purposely run one over.
God Bless you Mr. President and everyone behind this..it should have happened a long, long time ago..I also have a feeling that Laura Trump was a moving force behind the scenes .
My Cat Punkin wants to vote for Trump.😻
Your cat is clearly a law abiding republican and will not break the law to vote.
If your cat were a democrat it would vote early and often for democrats. Even from the grave.
POPE JOHN PAUL II AND THE HOMELESS CATS
“I tried to speak, but the words would not come out.” The Pope related, about his dream. His dream, which he failed to understand, is that he was expecting others to provide warmth and shelter for the mother cat and kittens, when, the entire time, he was the first to encounter her, and failed to act, himself. His crumbs that he, personally, was trying to offer the mother cat, were just that- crumbs, and blown away in the wind. And, the poor old, toothless woman with nothing, who took the cat family in? She is emblematic of the poor Catholics, giving to him and the church, what they could ill afford, so that ‘the church’ could use some of it to help the poor and sick, pocket the rest and invest in schemes, and lavish property deals, but feel no guilt. You have been deceived. Matthew 24: 3-5
Jeremiah 29:8
For thus saith the LORD of hosts, the God of Israel; Let not your prophets and your diviners, that be in the midst of you, deceive you, neither hearken to your dreams which ye cause to be dreamed.
LikeLike
God bless President Trump forever and ever.
Here is the text of the act:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/724/text
This is an incredible step forward to ending cruelty to animals. Let’s see the disgusting, corrupt, establishment media now attack the President for not doing enough.
That picture of Conan is beautiful. Thank you President Trump. Thank you Sundance. What kind of monster crushes little dogs???!!!
Bipeds that lack some of the qualities that make them fully human.
Yeah. Like I said MONSTERS.
Watch.
The environmental radicals will try to use this law to stop construction. Halt the use of bulldozers and mining equipment including explosives.
No specific exception for construction and demolition. The “unintentional conduct” exemption ought to cover this in a common sense application of the law, but lawfare and radical judges have removed common sense from the judiciary.
Sadly, I think you’re right.
….and hunting, meat processing, etc. No animal should be tortured or be treated with cruelty, but sometimes laws that are intended to do good things, are used by others for promoting their whacked ideology. Yes, this is very concerning.
PDJT gets more done in a day than any President I can recall. He’s like the Energizer bunny. 🙂
Great job, Mr President!⭐️👍🏻🇺🇸🐕❤️💙
I tell you, whenever you refused to help one of these least important ones, you refused to help me. (Matthew 25:45 TEV)
I’m going to play devil’s advocate, I won’t be attacking man’s best friend, an animal known to return to its own vomit, beset with human communicable diseases(you’re too easy)
Instead we are going to focus on the house fly and the latest sport, shooting the hell out of flies with….with salt guns….the inhumanity, the gore, getting one’s cookies blasting an animal…the common house fly… can you say animal abuse….haha
Why do you need to play devil’s advocate? And why do you need to make such a bizarre and unwelcome comment?
Myself, my husband and our puppy children, Sniffles and Zoie send many thanks to President Trump for this much needed law. This is really, really great news to hear.😃👍👍👍
Sadly, the nation overwhelmingly agrees with protecting animals, but not babies in the womb.
Priorities, don’t you know.
Like!
Thank You for reminding….so many people who feel helpless and forced into doing something they will always be tortured by need help and support ….SOLUTIONS for those who can not take care for themselves much less a child.And there are those who never need to have a child who are not capable mentally. All goes back to condoning sex outside of marriage the breakdown of the Family.
Thank you, President Trump! Very necessary legislation.
Now let’s make sure that NO MORE bomb-sniffing dogs are sent to nations which torture, starve, overwork, and refuse veterinary care to them, resulting in deaths. Jordan has been a major criminal in this. How about we investigate each country which receives such well and expensively trained military assets and refuse assistance of any kind until they comply with humane laws. It’s absolutely disgusting and horrifying.
I’m guessing that President Trump didn’t invite Michael Vick or Ted Nugent to the ceremony.
Ted eats what he hunts. Think about that next time you sit down at the dinner table.
No one can eat that much. Not even Michael Moore and Rosy O’Donnell combined.
Much is also donated to meat processors to feed those in need.
https://www.perfectunion.com/vb/general-chit-chat/53168-ted-nugent-canned-hunting.html
“Ted Nugent, for those who do not know, is the loud adolescent faded rock-star who now holds forth on right-wing radio. He is all blood and guts, tough talk and feisty belligerence. He likes to accuse everyone else of being a weak-knee’d “pastrami-breath” liberal, and a cut-and-run chicken.
What his fans do not know is that Ted himself was a Vietnam draft dodger who got himself cut loose from service by showing up for his physical covered in his own feces and after not showering in weeks. He had a child out of wedlock and only ponied up support when the court forced him to [Rather like Hunter Biden, another “Great American” I suppose] . Real family values. A Great American.”
Never heard of crushing but we’ll take what we can get. Wish he’d rectify the grossly corrupt Senator Conrad Burns, BLM, USDA, Big Ag/Slaughter Lobby 2004 Amendment that secretly removed the protection from America’s wild horses and sent them to slaughter–all in the name of anther payoff for Senator Burns and profit for industry, as usual.
peta head explosions from coast to coast!
That’s great news, I love animals and they need to be protected.
Now we need to ban the nasty halal method that the cult of islam brought here.
There are more humane ways to slaughter livestock etc.
Ok, well, I didn’t know this was a thing. Or why it wasn’t already super punishable by law.
I thought/ hoped it was a declaration meant to protect the dignity of the animals I eat. I’ve seen horrific videos of abuse that should make me a fruitarian.
So today also the hero dog from the Baggydaddy raid who was innured was there also.
Hi.Im Mike. I crushed a squirrel yesterday. Didnt mean to. Nowhere to go. Ditch on right.Oncoming cars on left. Mr/ Mz. Squirrel ran across my lane carrying a large hickory nut in its mouth.It would have made it across both lanes but stopped on the stripe and decided to run right under my trikes left wheel. Saw it the mirror lying there as the hickory nut rolled across the road. Half hour later came back from my errands and at the exact spot of the crime B’rer Squirrel was gone.So was the nut.Apparently it was just stunned. I’ll turn myself in to the authorities today.
