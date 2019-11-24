Sunday Talks: Representative Elise Stefanik -vs- Maria Bartiromo…

Representative Elise Stefanik appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss her perspective on the impeachment inquiry. As with all other republican members, including ranking member Devin Nunes and interim member Jim Jordan, Mrs. Stefanik has no idea where the Pelosi, Schiff and Lawfare goes from here. Everything seems up-in-the-air.
Having listened to three interviews with Adam Schiff today as well as Shiff’s little toady, Eric Swalwell; and watching them also say they don’t actually have an outlined plan of what will come next from their “impeachment inquiry”, it all seems rather odd.
It appears Democrat leadership are taking a climate assessment of the electorate before returning to the next, and final, House session on December 2nd. Pelosi, Schiff et al previously committed themselves to a semi-formal process in the House resolution that began the impeachment inquiry. However, they no longer discuss that process.
Maybe they got handed secret notes like the attendees at Bush’s funeral. “Something’s come up, we’ll get back to this later.”
I am pretty surprised that Sundance is out of the loop. I already made contact and was informed by 2 high ranking Dems the game plan. Representative Eric Stratton and Senator John Blutarsky have announced that the Dems will pass a resolution to hold POTUS in double secret probation for 5 more years. In addition he is restricted to one scoop of ice cream. Unless he wants two scoops, he can have two. He just can’t tell anyone.
I hope we learn what was on those notes some day.
We’re heading for a censure motion and a demand for an apology from the President, plus a commitment from him to never again investigate political opponents.
#sand would be the best response.
Or maybe a dem quid pro quo; Drop the Ukraine corruption investigation and we won’t impeach you.
The insane, the arrogant, the corrupt, the criminal and the perpetually stupid (democrats) usually have a hard time admitting they’re wrong and take corrective measures, so I see them continuing down this path until they’re forced to stop
Ms. Stefanik has been quite the jewel in this bogus impeachment inquiry. I truly hope that she is a full bore MAGA Rep.!!!
Not exactly.
It’s ridiculous for Jon Miller to write a quick summary with zero corroborating evidence and declare that Stefanik is not a conservative. We don’t need people like that on our side. I’m talking about Miller. I’ve never even heard of him before, had to look him up. He works for that loser Glenn Back?
Look at Stefanik’s voting record. I found this chart showing how often she agreed with Trump in 2017 and 2018. 89.6% That’s pretty good.
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/congress-trump-score/elise-m-stefanik/
Not sure about 2019 so far. This web page shows how she voted but doesn’t show if she was in agreement with Trump. https://justfacts.votesmart.org/candidate/key-votes/152539/elise-stefanik
She’s done very well during the impeachment debacle so far., she’s definitely an asset there.
She asks good questions and she’s smart. I’ve liked her since she questioned Comey a while back. She doesn’t take any guff from the state run media either.
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/curtis-houck/2019/11/13/ugly-abcs-matthew-dowd-tweets-then-deletes-sexist-attack-gops-elise
Seriously though – how would you like to belong to a party that has both Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell in it?
That ever happens in the Republican party someone please send a .44 caliber through my head … it’s a favor you’d be doing me.
agree. They make me feel like throwing up.
We are listening to two people that “look like men” but they are really
a couple of reckless 6th grade bullies.
Oh, and they have some friends….
🤮
Mitt Romney, Jeff Flake , Ben Sasse… I could go on
This crimeless impeachment isn’t polling well and losing the house and allowing the president to go on the offense in a trial would be a complete disaster.
Pelosi may be a radical, but she is politically savvy enough to know when to fold a bad hand.
Hyper-partisan censure is her best hope.
” As with all other republican members, including ranking member Devin Nunes and interim member Jim Jordan, Mrs. Stefanik has no idea where the Pelosi, Schiff and Lawfare goes from here.”
It is very difficult to successfully predict what insane people will do next and almost impossible when those insane people are also stupid.
It’s a toxic brew on the left. Safe districts, affirmative action and an incompetent partisan media calling the shots. This latest effort was laughable.
The partisan media calling the shots is why the Democrats are crazy. It is why they are stupid. It is why they are all incompetent and a toxic brew. And it is why they are all crooked. Yes, it is even why they have no competent contender for President.
Think about it. When was the last time the media called out AOC for stupidity? Or Hank ‘Guam will capsize’ Johnson for incompetence? Or Maxine Waters for crazy? Or Joe Biden for crookedness? Or Schifty for being a lying, cheating, unfair, bug eyed, bastard that is plotting the stupidest coup imaginable?
A bit off topic, perhaps, maybe not. Since all MAGA related.
Please try to watch Oliver Stone Putin interviews.
I have no comments about the validity of opinions on Stone, or his biases or views on other topics…
But these interviews, to me, show a different view over Russian relations, and public perceptions on Russia in general.
Why are they our continuing MORTAL ENEMY?
Who’s says so, and why?
And how does the continuing assaults on OUR VSGPDJT, further those policies?
Gregreyalan — I did watch the Stone interview of Putin months ago and remember one quiet answer that President Trump was having to deal with an ongoing coup.
The boomerang with Ukraine is already on the way back to hit the democrats. It’s kind of shocking that no-one on their side saw it coming.
https://mobile.twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1198673920683134977
Shiff’s View
I loathe Harry Reid, 0bama. Pelosi and Schumer. This guy takes corrupt and stupid to a new, lower level.
Chairman Schiff is afraid of testifying under oath in a Republican Senate controlled impeachment trial.
So is Speaker Pelosi.
I agree with Sundance…the Ds are a bit perplexed that their “Peach 45” show isn’t going as planned. No one is storming DC demanding the President’s head on a platter, their internal polling numbers probably suck.
I called my ultra-leftist Congresswoman to tell her snotty assistant that I am sick and tired of the charade and would like the House of Representatives to actually get to work and, you know, pass a law or put together a budget. He was, of course rude beyond belief, but you have to know that calls like that are monitored and totals are being relayed back to “Madame” Speaker…even the MSM can’t seem to generate the outrage that the Left usually counts on to turn public opinion in their favor…it worked so well in the past but President Trump simply exposes them on Twitter for the partisan hacks that they are and people are actually starting to pay attention.
I think they are all going home over Thanksgiving to regroup and see if they can find a way out of this mess without losing their loony leftist base while still keeping the moderate Democrats and Squishy “Independents”, both of whom are unimpressed with the current Schiff-show! Here’s to lots of indigestion and total failure of their plans!! (And maybe some real indictments when they return in December – I know that’s what I want for Christmas!)
I want to scream “There’s nothing wrong with quid pro quo! Its the context, Stupid”.
😂
Think that the realization is beginning to dawn on Pencil Neck that he really may well be called to testify in the Senate. He will get eaten alive. His pouty little rectum like mouth will purse up.His eyes will bug out more than usual as he’s hammered continuously about his methods and sources. I. Cant. Wait.
A MAN AND A PRESIDENT UNDER CONTROL
Nobody ever said these folks were bright. The President should crank it up even more than usual. These folks can’t control themselves.
Pelosi/Schiff have wet their fingers and held them up to see which way the wind is blowing. After smelling the results they are backing off……This is just round #1 of the Coup attempt and the 2020 elections. Stay tuned……..
BY JACK PHILLIPS
November 24, 2019 Updated: November 24, 2019
“House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday dismissed President Donald Trump’s call for Schiff to testify during the Senate impeachment trial.
“What would I offer in terms of testimony? That I heard Dr. Hill say such and such?” Schiff asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.
“The only reason [for] them to go through this is to mollify the president and that’s not a good reason to call a member of congress,” Schiff added.
He didn’t go so far as to say he would not testify.
“I don’t want to comment on it,” Schiff said after he was asked about whether he would appear in the Senate trial.
On Saturday, Trump wrote on Twitter that Schiff, who is the head of the impeachment inquiry, may have to testify.
Schiff “will be compelled to testify should the Democrats decide, despite the fact that my presidential conversations were totally appropriate (perfect), to go forward with the Impeachment Hoax,” wrote Trump.”
What a wicked mess
It’s all about the votes. The last House vote made it clear that Pelosi could twist enough arms to drive this through. Now? Not so much. The cannot afford to expose their caucus to two or three more high stakes vote on an issue that (at present) lacks public support. It would be Obamacare 2.0.
If they can’t find a way to do impeachment, the actual passing of the article of impeachment, in One Final Vote, they’ll drop it. Can you imagine how the public will react when they figure out that Schiff’s hearings don’t actually count? That there needs to be another full vote to start the “real” hearings? Then, on top of that, the Democrats lose control of the cross examination and the witness list gets more diverse? People will lose their s$$t.
No, they need a way to basically declare the HJC hearings “completed”, and HJC approves the HPSCI report as all the evidence they need. This continues the sham impeachment, with the kangaroo court intact, and HJC passes articles of impeachment on a party line vote. It’s probably their only path. The $64,000 question, while Democrats are back in their districts, is “do they still have the votes?” If love to say no, because the hearings were a ridiculous joke. But the Democratic Party is a ridiculous joke, so anything can happen at this point.
Their big fear is losing control of the narrative and then getting torched next fall. I started feeling more optimistic that they wouldn’t advance this beyond HPSCI last week. I think they’re down from 90% to 60% probability of passage. Depends on if they’re suicidal like in 2009/10…which cannot be ruled out.
‘However, they no longer discuss that process.’ When you’re just throwing crap against the wall to see if anything sticks, process means nothing.
Pelosi is dumb as a sack of hammers but the people that control her are not. It appears to me that they have decided that this is not the time to holdem or foldem. Limo keeps the threat alive with a continued narrative to dangle red meat before the peach foty fibe crowd but does not commit them to what could be a disaster with a floor vote.
I am sure her handlers are keeping the Squeaker in the House on a short leash. Left to her own devices she would come out with one of her infamous quotes, something like: ” We must first impeach him and then we can all find out why!”
The leftists are cooked more than the Thanksgiving turkeys will be. They are tubing – fast.
ANOTHER POINT OF VIEW – “ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS”
Senate Majority Leader: Can’t see us removing Trump
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he can’t see any scenario in which the Senate votes to remove Trump from office.
Ben Ariel, 19/11/19 06:38
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Monday that he cannot envision any scenario in which the Republican-controlled Senate would vote to remove President Donald Trump from office.
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/271889
There’s one thing we know for sure. Every one of these treasonous scum will have to return to their district and campaign for re-election. Lord only knows what unexpected little surprises are waiting for them back home.
With the Eddie Gallagher fiasco going on and Spencer being asked to resign are the Democrats thinking about abandong Lawfare for Warfare? Much depends on the three cases where the Legislative branch is trying to gain control of Executive materials. If all three fail, may very well go up to SCOTUS, I’m very fearful that the chances of an active violent coup go up. They simply can’t give the electorate a second chance to pick a wrong candidate.
If Spencer refuses to resign, refuses to be fired, that could be big signal to anti-Trumpers in DOD. Doubleplus ungood.
Look out –
Go Rand –
The R’s “well it’s our turn to investigate and look into corruption” on multiple fronts is a winner and has the Democommunists on hold.
I’m pretty sure, based on what Speaker Poligrip said that they expected Trump to resign. Also doesn’t appear that they planned for Jordan to enter the ring or for the Repubs to counterattack as well as they did. They thought this would be typical R caving and a coast to remove.
Which makes me fearful of what actually DOES come next. The Dems have no morals, utter disregard for the rule of law, and are utterly 🦇💩 to boot. If this really is all-in and life-or-death for them, do we see assassination attempts? Epstein’s case all but disappeared once he was gone. I’m willing to bet losing Trump would result in resumption of the swamp order. No one else is in the wings to take up the fight.
Pray. Pray for our president and pray for those backing him. I have a feeling we’re about to enter the most turbulent point of this wild ride.
Yes the Butt-Hurt is painful…….but it is no grounds for impeachment…!!!
It’s seems the wheels have come off their wagon. These so called deep staters/Intel community are anything but impressive. I am not sure what I want to see happen more the House Dems fold or a trial in the Senate. Both will make for great optics heading into the 2020 election.
