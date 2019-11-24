Sunday Talks: Representative Elise Stefanik -vs- Maria Bartiromo…

Representative Elise Stefanik appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss her perspective on the impeachment inquiry. As with all other republican members, including ranking member Devin Nunes and interim member Jim Jordan, Mrs. Stefanik has no idea where the Pelosi, Schiff and Lawfare goes from here. Everything seems up-in-the-air.

Having listened to three interviews with Adam Schiff today as well as Shiff’s little toady, Eric Swalwell; and watching them also say they don’t actually have an outlined plan of what will come next from their “impeachment inquiry”, it all seems rather odd.

It appears Democrat leadership are taking a climate assessment of the electorate before returning to the next, and final, House session on December 2nd. Pelosi, Schiff et al previously committed themselves to a semi-formal process in the House resolution that began the impeachment inquiry. However, they no longer discuss that process.