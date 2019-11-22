President Trump and First Lady Melania Participate in Dignified Transfer Ceremony…

President Donald J Trump and First Lady Melania Trump honor two fallen Army officers at Dover Air Force Base on November 21st, 2019. The President and First Lady traveled to Delaware to meet with the officers’ families and pay their respects.

The U.S. forces in Afghanistan in a statement says that two U.S. service members were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan. The statement says Wednesday that the cause of the crash is under investigation, however preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire.

Video of Full Ceremony:

