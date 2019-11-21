Day Five Impeachment Hearings – Fiona Hill and David Holmes – 9:00am ET Livestreams…

Today begins day five of the House impeachment hearings. Testimony today will include Fiona Hill, President Trump’s top adviser on Russia; and David Holmes, a very sketchy State Department fellow whose wife, Stephanie Holmes, also works at the State Dept; holding a previous assignment with former Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch.
The foreign service office is one big internecine anti-MAGA network of mutually aligned career interests, and hard-core political operatives. The fiasco starts at 9:00am EDT
Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream – PBS News Livestream
.
.
Another day to make me appreciate the fact that Donald J Trump is our President.
Charlton Heston caught a fairer hearing from Dr. Zaius…
BURISMA and the impeachment witnesses VINDMAN and FIONA HILL are represented by the SAME LAWFIRM Hunter Biden worked at!
Boies is one of the most famous, most unethical, and thankfully most losing attorneys out there. He has botched more cases than anyone.
Always a good sign when a lawyer boasts about his difficulties with reading.
That last meme is ominous, especially in light of Nikki Haley’s preparations to step in. The amount of outright cheating and lying, even treason, the Uniparty has engaged in right out in the open is frightening. What else are they prepared to do right under our noses and say “what’re you gonna do about it?” Things are coming to a head. Desperate people are afraid for their reputations, livelihoods, fortunes, freedom and maybe even their lives. God save our President and our country.
Looks like Nikki Haley is to be elevated, another “chosen one”.
Not chosen by me.
That’s for sure.
Want to bet these Ukrainian experts also don’t know a single thing about Burisma?
But they all know Burisma means Biden
What are odds that Sondland’s call was intercepted by an intelligence service and Holmes is being used as a mechanism to interject it via the ridiculous “overheard both sides” BS?
That is an interesting thought.
It most likely was intercepted, he was on a cell phone not a secure phone in a foreign country.
The issue would be his call into the WH. The WH line was definitely a secure line. If the alphabets had the call, they sure as hell don’t want to confirm the “wild conspiracy theory” that they’re spying on POTUS. So as you suggest, enter Holmes.
I wonder if the R’s know how far he was sitting from Sondland? It would be cool if they went Perry Mason on him and planted someone exactly that distance with a cell phone with someone talking, maybe even POTUS.
Mr. Holmes for the last 3 minutes, Mr. Or Ms so and so has had POTUS talking on their cell or a recording of POTUS on their cell and you don’t seem to have heard anything. How is it you heard both sides of a conversation in a noisy restaurant?
Not only were they at a restaurant, but they were outside at the restaurant with all of the other ambient noise. There are times I can’t even hear my wife on the other end of the phone, let alone someone else who isn’t sitting on my lap. Perhaps if not US Intel spying, it may have been that Ukrainian intelligence intercepted the call and handed it over to our Deep State friends. Hopefully someone calls out the BS
some very good comments on this aspect.
Another day around the office break room water cooler. 🤔
I’m amazed anyone is still watching this farce. Schiff-for-brains and Palsi Pelosi have nothing.
They don’t need to watch. Media is dutifully reporting how yesterday’s “bombshells” doom President Trump. All the Dems need to do is hold hearings that no one sees. Media will do the rest.
And it’s working.
TDS means one only hears what one wants to hear.
When confirmation bias devolves into cognitive dissonance the stage is set for a wreck. Eventually.
Yesterday’s morning session put me to sleep. Literally.
Only caught a few minutes of the afternoon and evening sessions of this sham – total.
Grateful for the noteworthy clips posted here, and of course, for the many great comments.
May the day very soon come where the liars and evildoers are entrapped in their sedition, when the truth finally sets this nation free of the bondage we suffer under and our President has his turn to expose and make his case.
We should as a nation be preparing for a day of grace and thanksgiving next week. We should be able to count our blessings in peace and quiet reflection. Instead, there are this that plot and scheme to deprive us of joy. They have declared war on us. They are the enemies within.
May Almighty God insert His hand in this horrible, damaging moment in our history and may His judgment be swift, firm and undeniable.
On the local morning news show, an ABC Fake News national report starts off with “EVIDENCE OF A QUID PRO QUO GIVEN IN TESTIMONY!!!”
And then by the end you hear and see a clip of the testimony of Sonderland admitting that the president said “I want nothing to do with a quid pro quo” and then you see President Trump quoting that same testimony!
The reporter then concludes by somehow reporting the news that more damaging testimony will be given today!
Mrs. Ausonius has been re-reading George Orwell’s 1984 with two high-school students. She agreed that this ABC Fake News report was a living example of DoubleThink, where the population has been trained to hold and accept two completely contradictory ideas and nod their heads.
I wonder how many Americans will see that same report and then notice that something is severely wrong with it!
President Trump is the greatest President we will ever see.
Yet, I wish he had released and declassified
all the information before this circus started.
I think he might have unestimated how lawless they would be in impeaching him and now, even though this is against all rules, they are going to do it. I don’t understand how he has no legal recourse to defend himself besides Twitter. And right before the holidays where one hopes there would be alittle joy. I’m sure they hate the holidays.
I’m bombarded with emails from the rnc and individual reps asking to donate and buy ornaments and wrapping paper and I write back that isn’t it inappropriate to use this for fundraising when some of us are actually devastated this is happening?
Again thank you to Sundance and the Treepers who watch this for all of us.
So grateful for you all.
God bless!
What if I tell you that he enjoys this? Trump made them do this and he knows it.
The worst we could have at this point in time is Democrats acting sane working with R’s while plotting in the background the demise of America.
I’m pretty sure Trump wants this to go into the Senate. D’s are digging their own grave!
Just look at Trump and be inspired by him and not the theatrics.
Cliffheadwolvesbehind,
Have you ever wondered if PT did order the declass, and no one obeyed? Every dept is run by subversives. He couldn’t tell us, he would have no leverage for international trade deals.
I don’t know, just a thought.
Lollipop, he didn’t ‘order’ it.
He entrusted AG Barr with it.
It remains to be seen if that trust was misplaced.
The clock is ticking- but not tocking.
Sorry… LOLLI – darn auto correct
After watching these hearings, it is clear to me that these government bureaucrats or more interested in self promotion than what is good for the nation. I will forever cringe when I hear someone say public servant. They serve themselves first.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That truly is the shame of it. Not all public employees are like these DC swappers. DC is a cesspool. In my experience most federal employees are like the rest of us, their political leanings tend to mirror the region they’re in. The reason so many are liberal? Look at the locations of federal agencies, also hiring practices are influential.
Breaking them up and spreading them out over time will probably change that, but initially it will infest the red areas where they’re moved to.
Seems like what we have is one big NWO Cabal called the State Department.
Seems like an upgraded version of every local DMV.
When you have an organization where everyone is a great, dedicated, knowledgeable, selfless, and loyal employee you gotta problem!
Another day, another circus.
Same schiff, different day.
FIFY😎
more? please make it stop…really? Dimms are masochists…
Isn’t today the last day? Congress doesn’t usually work on Fridays and they’re off all next week.
Schiff saved his best for last, Sonland followed by eavesdropper Holmes and liberal NSC operative Hill.
Aside from the overheard conversation, Holmes will be more of the same…….POTUS used “irregular” diplomacy, he didn’t follow our plan, blah, blah.
Hill will more interesting, she was inside the WH. She was on the NSC thanks to the stache. Bolton may testify vicariously through her, his chance to take pot shots at POTUS. I’m sure she’ll take exception to POTUS not doing exactly as she or the NSC determined. She’ll probably be as egotistical as Vindman, but probably much better at hiding it. Bottom line though, does the NSC set policy or advise POTUS? Oh their role is advisory? Their advice was ignored? So sad too bad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes. it is shocking the rough and tumble lives these congress creeps are forced to live.
Sitting in a circus of hearings all day, and conferring with the media. “So exhausting.”
God help us. Please God, guide and help PT
Publius2016,
Dimms are sadists. They enjoy inflicting pain on the nation.
LikeLike
yep…..
and the words of the prophet were written on the sub way wall…..telling all….
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍burnett
CHE (last verse):
How annoying that they have to fight elections for their cause
The inconvenience, having to get a majority.
If normal methods of persuasion fail to win them applause,
There are other ways of establishing authority
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it must be some kind of crime for a President to dare to ask the Ukranians to investigate criminals. (Especially given that they elected their new President by a tremendous margin, because he campaigned to “drain the swamp” over there, and he actually needs no prompting from anyone at all.) It must be some kind of a crime for Trump to ask someone to investigate a politician who, of course, is as virtuous as the new-fallen snow. 👼
But if we engage six countries in an effort to stop Trump from being elected, that of course was okay. If Joe Biden boasted of obstruction of justice, he must have been mis-quoted. Obama sends no weapons to Ukraine so that Pelosi and Schiff can align themselves with a gun-runner and everyone gets a piece of the action. That’s okay, too.
Sure. Sure. Got that.
If my choices were watching this or chewing tin foil and using a cheese grater on my head I might opt for the latter. I guess I’ll just clean the garage. This sham has spiraled so out of control that it no longer deserves my attention.
LikeLiked by 2 people
God Bless you. I do not watch it. We do not watch tv during the day, and very little news programming at night. Hubbs and I are retired. I am way too busy taking care of my 95 year old daddy and both of us are fortunate to have 5 grand babies from two daughters and smart sons in law. Please, Butch, and others, Prayer is much better for those of us that do not have the time or strength of tolerance on our hearts.
I’ll resume coverage if it makes it to the senate (and certainly the I G report and Barr). The dems got what they wanted, other than this site and a couple of others the narrative from the msm is Trumps guilty. No surprise but not worth listening to it or reading about it. Prayer is good and so is voting. Have a great day.
Whatever you do, just don’t say Eric CIAramalla!
👍Matt Bracken
I prayed last night.
fervently.
then I had a dream last night that this was all a big trap set up by the republicans, against the evil leftists.Of course that was just a dream.
LikeLiked by 2 people
your dream was a revelation.
Adam Schiff is cosplaying Captain Ahab.
NY POST:
What’s coming in Thursday’s impeachment hearings
https://nypost.com/2019/11/20/whats-coming-in-thursdays-impeachment-hearings/
NY POST:
What to Know For Thursday’s Testimony
https://nypost.com/2019/11/21/trump-impeachment-hearings-what-to-know-for-thursdays-testimony/
AXIOS:
Scoop: Fiona Hill to warn of “fictional narrative” on Ukraine in testimony
https://www.axios.com/impeachment-hearing-fiona-hill-trump-ukraine-testimony-49fbce41-bf1c-4b02-964c-701196d30d5c.html
I’m fed up with hearing these witnesses bragging that they are “non partisan foreign policy experts who served in both Democratic and Republican administrations.”
We know that is BS. We also know that even our strongest allies on the committee can’t admit that this is a distinction without much difference.
When congressmen start using the word “Uniparty” in public, then I’ll start to believe something is going to change sooner rather than later.
I want to know how the DoD can sign off for Ukraine to receive aid just two days after Ukraine elected a new president and therefore would have a totally different administration than what Dod signed off on. How is that possible?
Confirms for me that the DS thought they could blow this by Trump and get the money over there so they could all get kickbacks. Not one of them voiced concerns about checking out the new govt, but they all knew they wanted the money to get there. No one knew about Bidens or Burisma, but they all knew the money was delayed.
CNN has a bunch of pajama boys on today. They are all sitting outside with blankets on.
I’m waiting for one of the Republicans to “accidentally” mention Eric CIAramella. Or without naming him, clearly identify him by description. Something like:
“LtCol Vindman passed his recollection of the phone call to an old NSC staff buddy and fellow Ukraine expert who is now back at CIA, who went right to his old friends from the NSC who now work for Adam Schiff.”
BOOM!
Naming Eric CIAramella on network TV is pulling the pin on the grenade that blows up Schiff’s impeachment farce.
An asset something like the John Wick movie character should have a “silent partner” affiliation at the newly formed and super secret Department of Shithead Removal Services.
