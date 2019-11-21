Day Five Impeachment Hearings – Fiona Hill and David Holmes – 9:00am ET Livestreams…

Today begins day five of the House impeachment hearings. Testimony today will include Fiona Hill, President Trump’s top adviser on Russia; and David Holmes, a very sketchy State Department fellow whose wife, Stephanie Holmes, also works at the State Dept; holding a previous assignment with former Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch.

The foreign service office is one big internecine anti-MAGA network of mutually aligned career interests, and hard-core political operatives. The fiasco starts at 9:00am EDT

