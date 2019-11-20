Evening Impeachment Session – Laura Cooper and David Hale Testify – 6:00pm Livestream…

After careful use of breaks to extend testimony; provide mid-morning and mid-day press statements by impeachment Chairman Adam Schiff; and maximize the manipulation of Ambassador Sondland’s testimony, the impeachment committee gavels back into session late in the day to continue their construct.
For this late evening session two deep state operatives, Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary for Ukrainian and Eurasian affairs and David Hale, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, continue the impeachment effort:
Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream – PBS Livestream Link
.
.
Advertisements
This woman with the cat eye glasses looks like your typical liberal. Very angry!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh yeah. A head nod talker. Should be easy to break/fluster.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why didn’t Mz. Cooper not know about the emails that her department received?
I’d like to ask her what her response was regarding Obama not providing weapons to Ukraine as Russia marched into Crimea.
LikeLike
geez – this woman is setting up some great cross for the Republicans.
Why didn’t Obama help the Ukraine when Russia was taking over Crimea??
How many times has this woman actually be to the Ukraine?
Who develops the talking points for these “experts”?
LikeLike
I think they are really working late to discuss immigration, solve our great country’s healthcare crisis, and find a way out of the Student Debt debacle. You know something really important.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! What drinking game were you playing – drink every times Schitt told a lie? lolol
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup, you’d get drunk in a hurray that way…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Again, career elite people who obviously had no problem with the previous administrations inaction on much needed security aid. Where was the outrage about that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Or all of the career gov people Odumbo fired.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let none of us forget where these people live, work and vote. From 2016…
Hillary Clinton 90.9%
Donald J. Trump 4.1%
LikeLiked by 1 person
i may have missed this, but did cooper say that the aid could be rescinded anyway??!
LikeLike
sorry.. couldnt not could
LikeLike
Will this conclude before the Democrat Candidates Debate this evening? If not, MSNBC will have quite a dilema.
LikeLike
Oh no, they just do a split screen to catch all of the action.
The fever swamp will be in fine fettle tonight to be sure. If you listen outside you can here the blue hives droning Orange Man Bad. In truth it’s fear that they may have to get jobs in the, two words all Marxist hate to hear, …great economy
LikeLike
So Ms. Cooper stated she had no contact with President Trump about anything, no evidence of bribery, no evidence of quid pro quo, and no evidence that the Ukrainians perceived a quid pro quo.. No claim to have ANY evidence that President Trump committed ANY crime. Carry on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cooper’s staff recalled two emails from 25 July and info her (their boss) 3 months later? These last minute staff revelations are getting suspiciously common.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At the end of each day, Schiff, his Lawfair buddies and Glenn Simpson get together and workshop what evidence they have to manufacture to try and cover-up the previous day’s disaster.
They are up Schiff creek without a paddle, and they are doing anything they can to stay afloat.
LikeLike
Good. Going straight to member questions.
LikeLike
I just got home from work and just watched couple of snippets of video, It is astounding to me that “Ambassador” Sondland is so obtuse and ignorant. He is testifying in an impeachment hearing and making schiff up, and seems completely nonplussed to be called out about it.
LikeLike
^@ChicagoBri
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why do all these witnesses show up with “additional information” to add to their testimony that is damaging to Republican talking points. (eyes rolling).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, but like the others, when asked a direct question, her answers get “mushy.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is no additional information being given. It was all in their depositions and the reason Schiff’s “transcripts” are in reality summaries. he omitted allot of information that was exculpatory and all of information that would appear as new. in addition, he did not want the Republicans loaded for bear to destroy the new information, although they have done a great job of wrecking on the fly during their questioning.
Notice how they avoid testifying on information in the summaries (transcripts) that has already been publicly wrecked.
LikeLike
Scroll down to find Key Points memo for Cooper & Hale
https://republicans-intelligence.house.gov/reports-and-letters/default.aspx
LikeLike
Really? What a bunch of BS — cant remember dates, times or what was said – “my inference?’
And they want to impeach the BEST President ever for this? OMG — 🛑
LikeLiked by 1 person
Their lack of specifics is a very similar pattern to what we saw with the Justice Kavanaugh haters, mostly innuendo, and certainly a passive-aggressive behavior
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ukrainian MP made a big FB posts about their investigations. They have a lot of evidence and leads that directly involve the DNC and associates!
http://archive.is/zFaXO
This is all breaking today! And remember the treaty!
“Ukraine (12978) – Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters”
https://www.state.gov/12978
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is this a good time to repost PT Executive Order from Dec 2017 on Corruption?
I think it is!
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/12/26/2017-27925/blocking-the-property-of-persons-involved-in-serious-human-rights-abuse-or-corruption
Goodnight DS!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
This “inquiry” has become a high risk/low reward proposition for the Dems. Most rational people view wasting their hard-earned tax dollars to fatten elite pocketbooks as worthy of investigation. One need not be well-rehearsed in all things Ukraine and the layers of convoluted corruption to understand that their inexperienced children would not be given plum positions on foreign boards for hordes of money. Throw in the conflict of Papa Joe, and most people call a duck a duck. The ongoing Schiff circus exposes the participants to liabilities that they didn’t foresee. I keep thinking about President Trump saying “I got them. I got all of them”. I think the Dems have walked into a well-laid trap. The longer this debacle continues, the more people will be snared.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AND we await the DoJ to follow through with the lies in the committee hearings and then prosecute the the coup criminals covering their tracks via the current Ukraine Impeachment Hoax.
Rudy Guilliani is not part of the DoJ.
LikeLike
OMG! I’m going to need toothpicks to keep my eye lids open for this one. What a snoozer
LikeLike
What up with the girl behind Hale? Got some funky lip thing going and also seems like she’s not where she really wants to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Check out the eyes behind Hines. The girl is cross eyed and the guy has a wandering eye. (I don’t mean, looking at other women.)
LikeLike
Remember the Bridge Crew from Space Ball 1 in the Mel Brooks movie Space Balls.
Who is that gunner? He’s an A-Hole sir, Private 1st class Philip A-Hole.
Who hired that guy? I did sir. Major A-Hole.
How many A-Holes do I have in this crew? The entire bridge crew stands, shouting “Yo”.
I knew it, I am surrounded by A-Holes. Keep firing A-Holes.
The bridge crew was cross-eyed.
LikeLike
Even i can tear apart Himes’ statements.
Boy is this guy dumb
LikeLike
Viciously disingenuous too.
LikeLike
We’re so proud of him here in the People’s Republic of CT.
LikeLike
Wait…we have veterans who are homeless, maimed, scarred, financially challenged, and we’re talking about aid to……………………….UKRAINE??!!!!???!!!
Our tax dollar money to UKRAINE?? — a country that is 4,939 miles away from me????
And I’m supposed to be upset that UKRAINE didn’t get our tax dollars post haste???
Nuckin futz!!!
LikeLike
Exactly !
We shouldn’t be doling out these ridiculous amounts of foreign aid.
LikeLike
Cooper is fugly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think she is.
LikeLike
Meanwhile outside of the DC bubble –
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://books.google.com/books?
LikeLike
Time to subpoena and have Barr do a full investigation that includes auditing the books of some investment houses.
Now ask yourself again, why with no evidence don’t these crazy Dems just walk away from impeachment?
Answer, they can’t, its a race for survival IMO.
LikeLike
What up with the girl behind Hale? Got a funky duck lip thing going and doesn’t seem to really want to be there. Just an observation, what else do I have to do while listening to this farce…;)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Duck lips are so distracting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just tuned in. Wow, way worse than I imagined! Plus she’s pursing her lips oddly. She’d be pretty if she hadn’t ruined her lips with injected goop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
LikeLike
Hahaha they are so distracting now I cannot look away!
LikeLike
She’s kinda funky cute in my eyes, but I can clearly see a female Joker role might be open for her. Depending upon her political leanings of course.
LikeLike
OMG! Does this circus act ever end? Next we have Baker and Poncherelo testifying to Global Warming temperatures.
The Democrat Party should factually be a NON EXISTENT party. The Party of Slavery, Anti Black, Anti Civil Rights, Jim Crow Laws, Anti Women, Anti-Anti,,,, and ALL the other ignorant “ideas”… what gives folks?
LikeLike
You missed Democrat Legislation in the Senate. There actually a Bill being written by Schumer’s boys, that requires an “Environmental Disaster” stress test for banks be added to the current financial stress tests administered annually by the Fed..
LikeLike
Can somebody tell me why, if a foreign country who suspects there has been corruption and money laundering going on with people in their country and in America and possible a political party……
AND you already have in place a treaty between the two countries to fight/investigate corruption….
Why AG Barr has not also opened an investigation??
https://mobile.twitter.com/prayingmedic/status/1197216298003877889
LikeLike
It begins with Russophobia. It ignores the Nazis in Ukraine, the decades of State Dept. (27 years) waste of $5 billions to destroy Ukraine, its robust economy and to set up the sell-off of all its riches for fracking and GMO agriculture.
Ukraine is the most corrupt nation. IMF, World Bank, EU and USA funding has been stolen by the many leaders of the government and the oligarchs. Tens of Billions of Dollars gone. No accounting. No Rule of Law.
They conspired with Hillary’s operatives to smear DJT in 2016.
Now they are trying to destroy POTUS because he demands investigations and prosecutions and an end to the corruption.
Military equipment is routinely stolen from warehouses and depots and sold through Bulgaria into the Yemen and Syrian wars. This is all documented, online. The big secret is the Ukies sell their frontline weapons to the Donbass militia. Ukraine is thoroughly corrupt.
You won’t here this from Republicans or Dems or the Media. But it’s all factual.
Russophobia blinds and silences everyone.
As I said, it all begins with Russophobia.
How many times have you heard Russia is invading Ukraine. If Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukraine would be gone. Gone in days. It would be about 12 hours of war and then massive surrender.
It is laughable to think Russia would invade. They don’t want and can’t afford to feed 38 million Ukies who now don’t have jobs, don’t have industry, can’t grow food for themselves, have no coal, have no gas, and are freezing, with no pensions and health services for most of them.
Why would Russia even think about taking over this massive mess?
It’s all anti-Russia hysteria.
It has wrapped around our President because he wanted to try getting along with Russia.
As the photo above says, they are coming for us, and they have to remove DJT to get to us, our guns, our beliefs and our property.
Tonight, pray for DJT and pray for all good Americans. The Enemy is Inside the Gates.
They are easy to see. They are rabid Russophobes. Russia the last Christian nation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think this is comprehensible w.o an understanding of the Russia-Ukraine context or background
You’re right
LikeLike
Going thru the motions. I’m sure most don’t want to be there.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“Mr. Cooper” LOL
LikeLike
The State Department and Pentagon both need decontamination even more than downtown San Francisco.
LikeLike
oh no the hold! the hold!!!!
there are 1-2 ukranians being killed in their hot war with russia!!! every week!!!
here are some qs for these jokers:
1) are we at war with russia?
2) when did the cold war end?
3) how many ukranians are dying each day in their war with russia?
4) how much is the USA deficit? debt?
5) are y’all insane?
LikeLike
These government people are intolerable…..Ms. Coopers opening statement involved… touting her accomplishments and extensive responsibilities. Wiping the black dust off her desk after the “attack”. Does anyone want to place a bet in which direction her testimony will go? I don’t know how everyone else feels but I am ready for the Republicans to do something really disruptive like ask why “whistle Blower” publicly revealing his real name… can not testify ASAP. Let Schiff light his hair on fire….scream obstruction….declare the law that protects WB has been broken…..It is time to change the narrative and take control of this whole farce. It is sickening to watch a weasel of a man ….and a criminal sit in a chair that represents authority when he should be handcuffed and hauled out of that room . Disgraced for the whole country to see. Where the Hell is Barr…..Now anything Barr comes out with …..and that is a big IF… will look like retaliation….a look squirrel …..Dear God…. I hope the American people will not tolerate anymore of this fraud by these very evil people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In other news, the “Team Trump” twitter account has sent “congratulations” to Biden now that son Hunter has been DNA-confirmed as the father of the Arkansas woman’s baby. This grifting family is finally being exposed. These hearings are doing far more damage to the left than they are President Trump. No doubt San Fran Nan wishes she could put the genie back in the bottle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
San Fran Nan is deep into the bottle right about now. 🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸
LikeLike
OMG:
LikeLiked by 1 person