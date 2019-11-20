Evening Impeachment Session – Laura Cooper and David Hale Testify – 6:00pm Livestream…

Posted on November 20, 2019 by

After careful use of breaks to extend testimony; provide mid-morning and mid-day press statements by impeachment Chairman Adam Schiff; and maximize the manipulation of Ambassador Sondland’s testimony, the impeachment committee gavels back into session late in the day to continue their construct.

For this late evening session two deep state operatives, Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary for Ukrainian and Eurasian affairs and David Hale, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, continue the impeachment effort:

Fox News LivestreamFox Business LivestreamPBS Livestream Link

.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Impeachment, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

69 Responses to Evening Impeachment Session – Laura Cooper and David Hale Testify – 6:00pm Livestream…

  1. fanbeav says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    This woman with the cat eye glasses looks like your typical liberal. Very angry!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. gsonFIT says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    I think they are really working late to discuss immigration, solve our great country’s healthcare crisis, and find a way out of the Student Debt debacle. You know something really important.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bullnuke says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    Again, career elite people who obviously had no problem with the previous administrations inaction on much needed security aid. Where was the outrage about that.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. zimbalistjunior says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    i may have missed this, but did cooper say that the aid could be rescinded anyway??!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Sue says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    Will this conclude before the Democrat Candidates Debate this evening? If not, MSNBC will have quite a dilema.

    Like

    Reply
    • StanH says:
      November 20, 2019 at 6:26 pm

      Oh no, they just do a split screen to catch all of the action.

      The fever swamp will be in fine fettle tonight to be sure. If you listen outside you can here the blue hives droning Orange Man Bad. In truth it’s fear that they may have to get jobs in the, two words all Marxist hate to hear, …great economy

      Like

      Reply
  6. Will says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    So Ms. Cooper stated she had no contact with President Trump about anything, no evidence of bribery, no evidence of quid pro quo, and no evidence that the Ukrainians perceived a quid pro quo.. No claim to have ANY evidence that President Trump committed ANY crime. Carry on.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. emeraldcoaster says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    Cooper’s staff recalled two emails from 25 July and info her (their boss) 3 months later? These last minute staff revelations are getting suspiciously common.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Jase says:
      November 20, 2019 at 6:20 pm

      At the end of each day, Schiff, his Lawfair buddies and Glenn Simpson get together and workshop what evidence they have to manufacture to try and cover-up the previous day’s disaster.
      They are up Schiff creek without a paddle, and they are doing anything they can to stay afloat.

      Like

      Reply
  8. bullnuke says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    Good. Going straight to member questions.

    Like

    Reply
  9. @ChhiagoBri says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    I just got home from work and just watched couple of snippets of video, It is astounding to me that “Ambassador” Sondland is so obtuse and ignorant. He is testifying in an impeachment hearing and making schiff up, and seems completely nonplussed to be called out about it.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Reserved55 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Eaglemom says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    Why do all these witnesses show up with “additional information” to add to their testimony that is damaging to Republican talking points. (eyes rolling).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Ken Maritch says:
      November 20, 2019 at 6:17 pm

      Yes, but like the others, when asked a direct question, her answers get “mushy.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      November 20, 2019 at 6:36 pm

      There is no additional information being given. It was all in their depositions and the reason Schiff’s “transcripts” are in reality summaries. he omitted allot of information that was exculpatory and all of information that would appear as new. in addition, he did not want the Republicans loaded for bear to destroy the new information, although they have done a great job of wrecking on the fly during their questioning.

      Notice how they avoid testifying on information in the summaries (transcripts) that has already been publicly wrecked.

      Like

      Reply
  13. lotbusyexec says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    Really? What a bunch of BS — cant remember dates, times or what was said – “my inference?’
    And they want to impeach the BEST President ever for this? OMG — 🛑

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • A Moderate Man says:
      November 20, 2019 at 6:31 pm

      Their lack of specifics is a very similar pattern to what we saw with the Justice Kavanaugh haters, mostly innuendo, and certainly a passive-aggressive behavior

      Like

      Reply
  14. Reserved55 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. EnoughIsEnough says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    This “inquiry” has become a high risk/low reward proposition for the Dems. Most rational people view wasting their hard-earned tax dollars to fatten elite pocketbooks as worthy of investigation. One need not be well-rehearsed in all things Ukraine and the layers of convoluted corruption to understand that their inexperienced children would not be given plum positions on foreign boards for hordes of money. Throw in the conflict of Papa Joe, and most people call a duck a duck. The ongoing Schiff circus exposes the participants to liabilities that they didn’t foresee. I keep thinking about President Trump saying “I got them. I got all of them”. I think the Dems have walked into a well-laid trap. The longer this debacle continues, the more people will be snared.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Ray Runge says:
      November 20, 2019 at 6:30 pm

      AND we await the DoJ to follow through with the lies in the committee hearings and then prosecute the the coup criminals covering their tracks via the current Ukraine Impeachment Hoax.

      Rudy Guilliani is not part of the DoJ.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Newman says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    OMG! I’m going to need toothpicks to keep my eye lids open for this one. What a snoozer

    Like

    Reply
  18. barnabusduke says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    What up with the girl behind Hale? Got some funky lip thing going and also seems like she’s not where she really wants to be.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. wightmanfarm says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Check out the eyes behind Hines. The girl is cross eyed and the guy has a wandering eye. (I don’t mean, looking at other women.)

    Like

    Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      November 20, 2019 at 6:42 pm

      Remember the Bridge Crew from Space Ball 1 in the Mel Brooks movie Space Balls.

      Who is that gunner? He’s an A-Hole sir, Private 1st class Philip A-Hole.
      Who hired that guy? I did sir. Major A-Hole.
      How many A-Holes do I have in this crew? The entire bridge crew stands, shouting “Yo”.
      I knew it, I am surrounded by A-Holes. Keep firing A-Holes.
      The bridge crew was cross-eyed.

      Like

      Reply
  20. jeans2nd says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    Even i can tear apart Himes’ statements.
    Boy is this guy dumb

    Like

    Reply
  21. ezpz2 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    Wait…we have veterans who are homeless, maimed, scarred, financially challenged, and we’re talking about aid to……………………….UKRAINE??!!!!???!!!

    Our tax dollar money to UKRAINE?? — a country that is 4,939 miles away from me????

    And I’m supposed to be upset that UKRAINE didn’t get our tax dollars post haste???

    Nuckin futz!!!

    Like

    Reply
  23. FPCHmom says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    Meanwhile outside of the DC bubble –

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Reserved55 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    https://books.google.com/books?

    Like

    Reply
    • Bogeyfree says:
      November 20, 2019 at 6:40 pm

      Time to subpoena and have Barr do a full investigation that includes auditing the books of some investment houses.

      Now ask yourself again, why with no evidence don’t these crazy Dems just walk away from impeachment?

      Answer, they can’t, its a race for survival IMO.

      Like

      Reply
  25. barnabusduke says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    What up with the girl behind Hale? Got a funky duck lip thing going and doesn’t seem to really want to be there. Just an observation, what else do I have to do while listening to this farce…;)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. davidberetta says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    OMG! Does this circus act ever end? Next we have Baker and Poncherelo testifying to Global Warming temperatures.

    The Democrat Party should factually be a NON EXISTENT party. The Party of Slavery, Anti Black, Anti Civil Rights, Jim Crow Laws, Anti Women, Anti-Anti,,,, and ALL the other ignorant “ideas”… what gives folks?

    Like

    Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      November 20, 2019 at 6:47 pm

      You missed Democrat Legislation in the Senate. There actually a Bill being written by Schumer’s boys, that requires an “Environmental Disaster” stress test for banks be added to the current financial stress tests administered annually by the Fed..

      Like

      Reply
  27. Bogeyfree says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    Can somebody tell me why, if a foreign country who suspects there has been corruption and money laundering going on with people in their country and in America and possible a political party……

    AND you already have in place a treaty between the two countries to fight/investigate corruption….

    Why AG Barr has not also opened an investigation??

    https://mobile.twitter.com/prayingmedic/status/1197216298003877889

    Like

    Reply
  28. Bull Durham says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    It begins with Russophobia. It ignores the Nazis in Ukraine, the decades of State Dept. (27 years) waste of $5 billions to destroy Ukraine, its robust economy and to set up the sell-off of all its riches for fracking and GMO agriculture.

    Ukraine is the most corrupt nation. IMF, World Bank, EU and USA funding has been stolen by the many leaders of the government and the oligarchs. Tens of Billions of Dollars gone. No accounting. No Rule of Law.

    They conspired with Hillary’s operatives to smear DJT in 2016.

    Now they are trying to destroy POTUS because he demands investigations and prosecutions and an end to the corruption.

    Military equipment is routinely stolen from warehouses and depots and sold through Bulgaria into the Yemen and Syrian wars. This is all documented, online. The big secret is the Ukies sell their frontline weapons to the Donbass militia. Ukraine is thoroughly corrupt.

    You won’t here this from Republicans or Dems or the Media. But it’s all factual.

    Russophobia blinds and silences everyone.

    As I said, it all begins with Russophobia.

    How many times have you heard Russia is invading Ukraine. If Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukraine would be gone. Gone in days. It would be about 12 hours of war and then massive surrender.
    It is laughable to think Russia would invade. They don’t want and can’t afford to feed 38 million Ukies who now don’t have jobs, don’t have industry, can’t grow food for themselves, have no coal, have no gas, and are freezing, with no pensions and health services for most of them.
    Why would Russia even think about taking over this massive mess?

    It’s all anti-Russia hysteria.

    It has wrapped around our President because he wanted to try getting along with Russia.

    As the photo above says, they are coming for us, and they have to remove DJT to get to us, our guns, our beliefs and our property.

    Tonight, pray for DJT and pray for all good Americans. The Enemy is Inside the Gates.
    They are easy to see. They are rabid Russophobes. Russia the last Christian nation.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. bullnuke says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    Going thru the motions. I’m sure most don’t want to be there.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Reserved55 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    Like

    Reply
  32. Garavaglia says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    “Mr. Cooper” LOL

    Like

    Reply
  33. JohnCasper says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    The State Department and Pentagon both need decontamination even more than downtown San Francisco.

    Like

    Reply
  34. zimbalistjunior says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    oh no the hold! the hold!!!!
    there are 1-2 ukranians being killed in their hot war with russia!!! every week!!!

    here are some qs for these jokers:
    1) are we at war with russia?
    2) when did the cold war end?
    3) how many ukranians are dying each day in their war with russia?
    4) how much is the USA deficit? debt?
    5) are y’all insane?

    Like

    Reply
  35. TPW says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    These government people are intolerable…..Ms. Coopers opening statement involved… touting her accomplishments and extensive responsibilities. Wiping the black dust off her desk after the “attack”. Does anyone want to place a bet in which direction her testimony will go? I don’t know how everyone else feels but I am ready for the Republicans to do something really disruptive like ask why “whistle Blower” publicly revealing his real name… can not testify ASAP. Let Schiff light his hair on fire….scream obstruction….declare the law that protects WB has been broken…..It is time to change the narrative and take control of this whole farce. It is sickening to watch a weasel of a man ….and a criminal sit in a chair that represents authority when he should be handcuffed and hauled out of that room . Disgraced for the whole country to see. Where the Hell is Barr…..Now anything Barr comes out with …..and that is a big IF… will look like retaliation….a look squirrel …..Dear God…. I hope the American people will not tolerate anymore of this fraud by these very evil people.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. EnoughIsEnough says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    In other news, the “Team Trump” twitter account has sent “congratulations” to Biden now that son Hunter has been DNA-confirmed as the father of the Arkansas woman’s baby. This grifting family is finally being exposed. These hearings are doing far more damage to the left than they are President Trump. No doubt San Fran Nan wishes she could put the genie back in the bottle.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    OMG:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s