AP Report: Chris Wray FBI Wanted to Interview Whistleblower Last Month – Interview Never Happened…

Attorney General Bill Barr has vociferous praise for FBI Director Christopher Wray and his team at the premier investigative agency in the world. The FBI previously dispatched seven agents, three snipers, a full SWAT unit, two MRAP armored vehicles and an amphibious assault unit for a 5:00am raid on the home of Roger Stone.

Meanwhile the AP is reporting today how the FBI politely requested an interview through CIA agent/whistle-blower Eric Ciaramella’s lawyers last month, and the interview never happened:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI last month requested an interview with the whistleblower whose complaint fueled the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and Ukraine, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday. An agent from the FBI’s Washington field office reached out to the whistleblower’s lawyers last month to seek an interview about the substance of the complaint, according to this person, who insisted on anonymity to discuss the request with The Associated Press.

The person said it was clear from the FBI that the whistleblower was not regarded as the target of any investigation but rather a potential witness. It was not immediately clear what specifically the FBI might be looking into. The requested interview has not taken place. (read more)

Paul Manafort received a no-knock FBI raid at 2:00am for unregistered lobbying. The law offices of Michael Cohen were raided for Taxi medallion abuse. Roger Stone got the SWAT treatment for bragging to congress…. and the Deep State CIA “whistleblower” gets a politely worded letter that can be ignored.

Imagine that?

They’re laughing at us now…

