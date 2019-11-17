Sunday Talks: Jim Jordan -vs- Margaret Brennan – Important Note: Media Given Leaked Sealed Transcripts from Friday Depositions…

Representative Jim Jordan appears on CBS Face The Nation to discuss the ongoing impeachment fiasco. Ms. Brennan struggles to define a new journalistic concept for “first-hand” information as she claims David Holmes, who claims to have overheard half of a phone conversation that two other people were having, is a “first-hand” witness.
Jordan points out that Ms. Brennan is quoting from a seal transcript given to her by Adam Schiff that has not been released. [Video and Transcript Below]
[Transcript] – MARGARET BRENNAN: We’re back now with Republican Congressman Jim Jordan. Good morning to you.
REPRESENTATIVE JIM JORDAN: Morning. Good to be with you.
MARGARET BRENNAN: It’s good to have you here in person. And- and before we get going, the cut above your eye. You didn’t get into a fistfight. This was just a run in–
REP. JORDAN: No I- I- I got between Adam Schiff and a camera. How bout that? No, actually, it’s somewhat embarrassing. But the door to the Intelligence Committee hearing room–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.
REP. JORDAN: –in the bunker in the basement where- where we’ve been doing these depositions, it opens and it stays open all the time and then it closes on its own. I stepped out to say something to my colleague, Mr. Meadows. It started to close and I didn’t realize I turned and bumped into the door so yeah.
MARGARET BRENNAN: So just so we clear that up–
REP. JORDAN: Yeah.
MARGARET BRENNAN: –right out of the gate.
REP. JORDAN: Exactly. That’s real important.
MARGARET BRENNAN: As you heard from the speaker in that interview, she argues that the aid to Ukraine was only released because of the whistleblower. What reason were you given that the aid to Ukraine–
REP. JORDAN: Five–
MARGARET BRENNAN: –was eventually released?
REP. JORDAN: Because President Zelensky met five times with senior U.S. officials. One, of course, was the phone call with President Trump. And then four meetings, actually face to face meetings, with U.S. senators, ambassadors, with Vice President Pence. And in each of those meetings, never was it talked about linking the security assistance dollars to any type of investigations. But what did happen in those meetings is they all became convinced Zelensky’s the real deal. Remember, we’re talking about Ukraine. One of the three most corrupt countries on the planet. And we’re talking about the hard earned tax dollars of the American people. So, they became convinced that this media star, this new guy to politics, his party just won an overwhelming majority in their parliament, was the real deal. And he was legit and he was worth the risk–
MARGARET BRENNAN: So that September 9th complaint–
REP. JIM JORDAN: –and they said we’ll release the aid.
MARGARET BRENNAN: –and then the September 11th release of the aid, you’re saying that’s just- just the calendar just happened to happen that way?
REP. JORDAN: Well, it did and plus, remember, the aid didn’t have to be released till September 30th.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Right.
REP. JORDAN: So it gets released on the 11th and most importantly–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Got it.
REP. JORDAN: –most importantly, the Ukrainians did nothing to, as- as far as investigations goes, to get the aid release. So there was never this quid pro quo that the Democrats all promise existed before President Trump released the phone call.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, I want to get to some new testimony. An American diplomat named David Holmes testified before- behind closed doors on Friday. And I want to know, do you think, because he now has firsthand knowledge in which he explains he overheard a conversation between the president of the United States and Gordon Sondland, isn’t he credible? This was first hand.
REP. JORDAN: Well, I mean, look, he overheard a conversation–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Specifically, mention of the Bidens–
REP. JORDAN: We don’t know if the other two people–
MARGARET BRENNAN: –and investigation into the Bidens.
REP. JORDAN: –at the table are gonna vouch for his story. We’ll see, because there was four people at the table and–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Are they coming to testify? Those other two?
REP. JORDAN: That’s Adam Schiff. Adam Schiff controls the witness list. We gave our list. He doesn’t give us the witnesses we want and he can call witnesses anytime he wants. We had to give our list last Saturday. Just one of the many problems and- and unfairness of this process. So I’m sure Mr. Holmes will get called by the Democrats. He’ll come in and we’ll have him under oath in front of the committee, in front of the cameras and we’ll ask him questions, and we’ll see how his story holds up.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the EU is a ally of the president. He was a financial donor to the president’s campaign, but he’s changed his testimony already. Do you think he’s credible?
REP. JORDAN: His- his addendum to his testimony, never forget he said, ‘I presume this happened.’ So, again, this is- he’ll be in front of us this week as well, as will Mr. Morrison, as will Mr. Vindman, as was Ms. Williams. And we’re gonna have a host of witnesses. So, again, we’ll see how his testimony plays out. What I also know is he said there was never any quid pro quo in the text message responding to others on that text chain. So, we’ll have him in front of us and we’ll find out.
MARGARET BRENNAN: That text chain- you’re, you’re right, but then in this conversation that David Holmes has testified about, he says he heard the president ask, “So he’s going to do the investigation.” And Sondland replied, “He’s going to do it.” Holmes then said he spoke to Sondland, who told him Trump was interested in the Biden investigation, that Mr. Giuliani was pushing.
REP. JORDAN: It’s interesting you’re talking about all these details from a deposition that hasn’t been released, that just happened Friday night that we’re not supposed to even talk about, is it? This is, again, an example of the unfair process. He’ll be under oath–
MARGARET BRENNAN: You want him to testify under oath–
REP. Jordan: He’ll be- well–
MARGARET BRENNAN: –in the public eye?
REP. JORDAN: I- I- I assume Adam Schiff–
MARGARET BRENNAN: –Holmes?
REP. JORDAN: –is going to call him. And remember this, based on what Mr. Taylor told us in the open hearing earlier this week as their first witness, he said that this happened with- with a- a conversation that he wasn’t a part of, Mr. Holmes, and he’s listening in on a conversation between Ambassador Sondland and the President of the United States. So we’ll have questions for him. We’ll see how it stands out.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Do you think Gordon Sondland was acting on his own? He says he talks to the president all the time.
REP. JORDAN: He’s the Senate confirmed ambassador to the European Union. Mr. Volker is- is the special envoy, distinguished career serving our country in the diplomatic corps.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Right, but Sondland–
REP. JORDAN: We had- we had–
MARGARET BRENNAN: –is who I was asking about.
REP. JORDAN: –Rick Perry. We have Secretary Perry, Senate confirmed, working. This whole- this whole irregular channel I find interesting because they’re all Senate confirmed individuals, respected individuals, accomplished individuals–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Right.
REP. JORDAN: –working on a diplomatic mission, and somehow that’s- that’s- that’s crazy. I just don’t follow- here’s the- here’s the bottom line–
MARGARET BRENNAN: But do you think that the project that Gordon Sondland was working on here, when he said, ‘the Biden investigation that Mr. Giuliani was pushing,’ was that with the president’s ‘OK’?
REP. JORDAN: Here’s what I understand. We haven’t heard from Kurt Volker yet. The first witness the Democrats call, the special envoy, Ambassador Volker, he said everything that was done here, there was no quid pro of any kind and it was all done in a way that was consistent with the mission of making sure the aid ultimately gets to the- to Ukraine and that things are done in the best interests of the United States, done in the best interests of Ukraine. And that’s all- that all happened. And Ambassador Volker’s testimony, I think, will be particularly good and particularly powerful when we get to hear from him later this week.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Specifically, Volker said he didn’t know there was a quid pro quo.
REP. JORDAN: Right.
MARGARET BRENNAN: That none was ever communicated to him. Not that there was definitively no quid pro quo, just that he was not aware of it.
REP. JORDAN: No one’s testified that there’s been a quid pro quo. Everyone’s got second, third hand, fourth hand information. Mr. Morrison, who was on the call, said he didn’t think anything was improper or illegal on the call. Ms. Williams didn’t think anything improper or illegal on the call. So–
MARGARET BRENNAN: She said inappropriate.
REP. JORDAN: So, but that- that’s- those are the facts. Four facts will never change. Will never- that’s a funny thing about facts. They don’t change. The fact that the- that we have the transcript and there was no linkage of any type of a search- security assistance dollars for investigations–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Right.
REP. JORDAN: –on the call. We have the two guys on the call–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Are you–
REP. JORDAN: –President Trump and President Zelensky said no pressure, no linkage–
MARGARET BRENNAN: So, just to be clear, though, are you okay–
REP. JORDAN: The Ukrainians didn’t know that their aid was held at the time of the call, and most importantly, they didn’t do anything. Any specific actions on investigations–
MARGARET BRENNAN: I- I understand you’re saying that the aid was released–
REP. JORDAN: –to get the aid released.
MARGARET BRENNAN: I understand you’re saying the aid was released, but to- to put a fine point on it, are you comfortable with the investigation that was requested?
REP. JORDAN: The investigation that- that- that was requested? Look, the president–
MARGARET BRENNAN: That the president spoke to Gordon Sondland–
REP. JORDAN: –I thought that–
MARGARET BRENNAN: –about this request to have–
REP. JORDAN: –I thought the–
MARGARET BRENNAN: –the Biden’s investigated.
REP. JORDAN: I thought we were supposed to be looking–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Are you comfortable with that?
REP. JORDAN: –into potential impact on the 2016 election in- in- in foreign countries involvement in 2016 election. So, I’m comfortable with that. I think everyone is–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, this is the 2020 election. Does that make you uncomfortable?
REP. JORDAN: Well, I don’t think that’s what took place here, because there was never an investigation undertaken. There was never an announcement from President Zelensky–
MARGARET BRENNAN: But the request for one that was overheard and testified to.
REP. JORDAN: But it didn’t happen. There’s- there’s all kinds of talk about things, but they- it didn’t happen. And well, remember when this all broke? What the Democrats tell us?
MARGARET BRENNAN: And the attempt itself doesn’t bother you?
REP. JORDAN: What the Democrats tell us? There was a quid pro quo. The scary thing is the Democrats have been out to get this president. I was struck by listening to Speaker Pelosi’s comments, her answer to your second question. She used the word impostor. I’m talking about the president of the United States, who 63 million people voted for, who won an Electoral College–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Right.
REP. JORDAN: –landslide. And yet these Democrats have been trying to get him- the start of this Congress, Congresswoman Tlaib said–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.
REP. JORDAN: –she wants to impeach him before any evidence. Five members, think about this–
MARGARET BRENNAN: I understand.
REP. JORDAN: –five members of the Dem- of the Democrat- five Democrat members on the Intelligence Committee have voted to move forward with impeachment even before the whistleblower complaint was filed.
MARGARET BRENNAN: I’ve got to go to a commercial break. Thank you very much, Congressman.
REP. JORDAN: Thank you
Jordan handle this interview extremely. Didn’t follow the ridiculous line of questioning and made sure to get his message out in support of the President and did it with ease. He dominated. Well done and so wish other GOPers could model how Jim Jordan approaches these snakes in the media!
LikeLiked by 18 people
*extremely well
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jordan has a real weapon on his side, THE TRUTH!
LikeLiked by 17 people
I call him “Fighting Jim Jordan.” Hurry up, Horowitz and Durham! The sham impeachment is the deep state’s attempt to occupy the psychological/media high ground before our salvos are fired.
Please expand this image and read it all, then read the linked article in light of what’s been learned about Eric CIA****lla since April 2019, when these new Page-Strzok texts were made available. The texts in the jpeg are only a fraction of what’s at the article.
I think we have found a MAJOR MAJOR MAJOR mole inside the Trump administration. And I don’t mean little Charlie.
“Strzok/Page Texts Suggest Effort to Recruit White House Staffers to Spy on Trump Team”
PJ Media, April 25, 2019
LikeLiked by 5 people
“In September 2013 (under Obama and Brennan), Evanina was put in charge of the Joint FBI/CIA Counterintelligence Division/Counterespionage Group, where he co-ordinated personnel from multiple Intelligence Agencies…”
I’ve always believed that the the Las Vegas massacre was the result of a blown, illegal (CIA operating on American soil) CIA operation that the FBI was forced to cover up (which they did in a particularly ham-handed way).
So now that we know that the agent in charge was Mr. Evanina, perhaps he could be forced to shed some light on what really happened in Vegas…I’m sure there’s tens of thousands of Americans that would like to hear that.
LikeLike
This was the mellow Jim Jordan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do not think so. When asked if he thought it was OK for PDT to ask for a Biden investigation Jordan deflected and was evasive. Why not say, sure, I think the american people would like to know more about the Hunter gig and if it was on the up and up. PDT was concerned about corruption and the Hunter deal certainly has the appearance of corruption. I though Jordan came across as evasive and did poor here.
LikeLike
You don’t ever follow the line of questioning of those thieves in the media. It’s always a trap for their narratives. He did very well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just wish after he called her out about details regarding a sealed testimony that just occurred, he would of asked “How do you know those details? You do know you are now an accomplice to a crime?” And just leave it at that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just wish after he called her out about details regarding a sealed testimony
—
yup. should’ve skinned her alive. on TV.
LikeLike
About 4 years ago I posted on the CTH that it is bad when the government runs business and it is worse when business runs the government.
Update: It is bad when the government runs the media (Obama)
It is worse when the media tries to run the government. (Trump)
LikeLiked by 10 people
Brilliant analysis. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
like
LikeLike
If only they pressed Biden as hard.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excuse my sexism, but that bitch needs to learn to shut the h-ll and listen to what her guest is saying. It’s clear that she wasn’t interested in anything? He had to say. She is horribly rude.
Jordan should have said that if you interrupt me one more time, I’m walking off.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Yeah, it was painful. The Beeeeeep never shuts up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She is a LEFTIST! It is her job to be rude, to interrupt, to prevent the Conservative from making his point and from demonstrating the Obvious Facts!
Will there be any consequences for that leak? 🙂
It is to laugh!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I would not be surprised if Schiff tried to remove Jordan from the Committee for publicly talking about the contents of the secret (leaked) testimony.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rudy says there’s 5 people that want to testify against Yanovavich.
SCHIFF:https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/8a2bf371b82b48e5764254964fd74ee3f6aaa10ded36678d85d29eb5c44f582a.png
More Schiff:https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/9f35f90b5d0252557030efeb973be008b222255b126d055e87572df31208f7f4.jpg
LikeLiked by 2 people
She laughs along with her fellow commies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maggie Brennan always looks like she had a rough night at the bar and later at home playing naughty girl.
LikeLiked by 1 person
William Bates,
You are excused. I tried reading that “interview” and I would not allow that woman to do my ironing.
Is that an example of US tv interviewers? If so, it is no wonder half the population are ill informed judging by how she constantly interrupted Mr Jordon
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, it is typical – and it’s not sexist. Chris Wallace does the same thing, and he’s also a little b!tch.
LikeLiked by 8 people
True – but I’ve heard Margaret the bitch makes better sammiches than Chris the man-bitch.
LikeLike
Just wait till Shep Smith comes on board CBS…I got a feeling they want him. I don’t like him, at first I thought his style of delivery was great but them after time I noticed his slanting and decided he was just another serious too smart for his own good kinda guy and that was before he was outed trying to pick up men at a bar.
LikeLike
It’s clear she didn’t want the testimony. The amended statement was already covered during questioning, yet here she comes trying to make a story out of it from a week ago. Get up to speed Margaret.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In her case that’s asking too much.
LikeLike
Jordan: I’m sorry. Is my speaking interfering with your interrupting?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bravo…great response
LikeLike
Your comment does not arise from any sexism on your part. Your comment is a result of your ability to make accurate observations in real time.
LikeLike
When Jim too note of her quoting transcript that had not been released yet – he might have just stopped and said “Where did you get that? That has not been released to the public yet”. And just left the silence hang. Fair that he made a comment on it, but it was a good spanking opportunity I thought for Margie
LikeLiked by 23 people
Heika absolutely wish he had done as you suggest!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would have loved it if he had just camped out on that point about her receiving sealed testimony from Friday NIGHT that they were not allowed to talk about…….and flipped the roles and asked HER questions about it.
“Do you think it is fair of democrats to seal testimony and prevent republicans from talking about it and then turn around and give it to YOU?”
“If Republicans did democrats that way would you think it was fair or would you think it was part of a witch hunt?”
“How many other media people did Schiff, it HAD to come from him or his people, since it is SEALED testimony, right (?) give this to?”
“Do you think Schiff gave you SEALED TESTIMONY FROM FRIDAY NIGHT in an effort to be FAIR about these impeachment proceedings?” “If so, why did Schiff tell republicans we can’t even TALK about it, and then give you, a member of the media, SEALED TESTIMONY FROM FRIDAY NIGHT?”
“Let’s be real now, do you think Schiff, don’t even try to tell me it didn’t come from him. It came from him or his people which means it came from him. So do you think Schiff gave you the complete SEALED TESTIMONY FROM FRIDAY NIGHT, or, since republicans are prevented from talking about it, do you think he tried to spin it all his way KNOWING we can’t talk about it?”
Really, do this seem to have been done out of FAIRNESS and TRANSPARENCY?”
The list could go on forever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I, too, had wished he’d have hammered that point. Hopefully, something will come of it. We’ll see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something will come of it in a more widely watched forum than these useless Sunday inquisitions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopefully, something will come of it.
—
Right after a cure for cancer is announced.
LikeLike
Jim Jordan is a sharp, effective fellow. Not one to tip his hand. I can’t imagine he’ll just let this go.
LikeLike
Exactly Heike. He should threatened that he would also call her as a witness to track down obvious leaks from material coming out of the SCIF.
LikeLike
Funny how she didn’t mention this guy! https://www.zerohedge.com/political/top-nsc-official-told-secret-impeachment-panel-nothing-improper-transpired-during-trump
LikeLiked by 4 people
Specifically …
“Morrison was asked more about the phone call.
“You were on the call. Do you remember whether the name Burisma came up on the call?” “No, I don’t believe it did,” he said.
The answer is significant, as a junior NSC official, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, testified to the House Intelligence Committee that Zelensky brought up the word “Burisma.” However, Morrison said that he has the “final clearing authority” on the July 25 call transcript.
“Do you remember whether anyone suggested edits adding the word Burisma to the [memorandum of conversation]?” Morrison was asked. “I do not,” he responded. Vindman testified that he suggested to edit in the word “Burisma.”
But when asked about Vindman’s suggestions, Morrison said he approved all of them.
“Had I recalled or had it in my notes that was mentioned, yes, I would have agreed to the edit,” he said of the word “Burisma.” -Epoch Times …”
LikeLiked by 1 person
pg 50 – vindman transcript – says – As opposed to going into the standard communications system, it went into a different type, a different, more secure system… while i did have an account, it was not functioning properly, so i had to go analog and take a look at – get a hard copy of it – make some — annotate some changes to it, ….
he WENT ANALOG (meaning either hacked or physically broke into the paper file room to edit it..
LikeLike
Pelosi just called Potus an imposter, GRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRrrrr
LikeLiked by 3 people
In her personal wet dream, the House would write a Bill of Attainder against both Trump and Pence, use this to create Articles of Impeachment, and, after a 2:00 AM meeting of the Senate in which – gosh darn it – only 7 (Democratic) Senators were “present,” become President, herself.
She would then, in quick succession, order Trump hauled away to Gitmo on charges of treason (never to return), throw out Barr and Durham and Horowitz and all the rest of them, destroy any and all reports they might have been preparing, and give the Ukranians two hours to get rid of their President. Then, seeing the public uprising, she would declare a Special State of Emergency and inform the public that, for this reason, Presidential Elections would not be held in 2020, or possibly ever again. Thereby achieving a classic “palace coup.” She would immediately send an emissary to prostrate herself before Chairman Xi and beg His Majesty’s forgiveness, swearing repeatedly that “America will never be great again!” (Snivel, snivel, grovel …)
There is actually plenty of historical precedent for this sort of things in various banana republics around the world. It certainly could happen here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Can I borrow your copy of the secret deposition, Margaret–Republicans don’t have one yet.”
LikeLiked by 17 people
Wait a minute. The Queen of Botox is calling someone an imposter? That comes under the heading of WTF!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really wish Congressman Jordan had pushed hard on where she got her transcript and how she got one before the public release. Maybe HR660 has a secret provision making complicit media part of the Democrat legal team.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The country she tries so hard to destroy. I just don’t get why these people hate the US so much that they are willing to destroy their own way of life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s been a lot of sexism this week, implied and otherwise, mostly from the Fluidics.
LikeLike
Answer to all media questions should be…We have the transcript…Do you know what a transcript is? ….. If you do know, have you read the transcript?……If you have, then you can see with your own eyes there was NO qui pro quo, and therefore no whistleblower, because nothing worthy of blowing a whistle has occurred. ………..Seems simple enough
LikeLiked by 1 person
But it’s funny to watch how these people are trained to talk right over the top of anyone they are interviewing, in order to make statements. Never mind that she obviously has at least portions of a deposition that Republicans aren’t supposed to talk about.
But still, the same things: “Joe Biden’s just a nice political candidate, who hasn’t done anything wrong, and so if you dare to investigate him you must be trying to interfere with the 2020 election.” Never mind what he confessed to, while laughing and cracking jokes.
No, the Democrats’ wet dream could not be more obvious … and it has nothing at all to do with supposed misconduct by the President. They want to shut down investigation into themselves. Because all of them were also hip-waders deep in Ukranian corruption right alongside Biden and Obama. “Quid pro quo” is perfectly acceptable if your goal is to obstruct justice against yourself and your son … but if the next President even dares to suggest investigation into “that nice, innocent political candidate,” they desperately want to nail you to a pole.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bingo Mike. I posted that earlier on the presidential thread.
LikeLike
Interesting that as an Ambassador Marie Yovanovich’s reputation was not to be questioned.
It appears however, that Ambassador Gordon Sondlund’s reputation is not as sacred or unassailable if Ms. Brennan’s line of questioning is any indication.
LikeLiked by 3 people
” Ms. Brennan struggles to define a new journalistic concept for “first-hand” information as she claims David Holmes, who claims to have overheard half of a phone conversation that two other people were having, is a “first-hand” witness.”
Ms. Brennan then went on to proclaim that in her world 2 + 2 = 997 and followed that up by denying the nose on her own face.
LikeLiked by 4 people
its pretty simple – THEY ARE TRYING TO DISTORT the 2016 election interfernece investigation that MUELLER FORGOT TO DO – of Ukraine.
there is no 2020 involved.
my guess is the feb 2016 Biden fires prosecuter (Threat) and in August 2016 Manafort is gone. – meaning BIDEN IS PART OF THE MANAFORT election interference investigation!!
Because Biden put in the new prosecuters and they coordinated with Chalupa and developed the fake black ledger narrative that CAUSED Manafort to be removed from trumps campaign (STARTING THE RUSSIA HOAX) Aug 2016
LikeLike
She was just short of admitting that the radical left media was given access to transcripts before even Republican committee members. Excuse me (another) Brennan, deplorables are way smarter than your sheeple!
LikeLike
For anyone paying attention, Is there still ANY doubt that the media are the lead partners with the Dems in this farce?
Does Brennan (any relation BTW?) have no shame or contrition in the realization that by utilizing the UNRELEASED transcript to ambush Rep.Jordan, that she, as a supposed independent seeker of truth, is complicit in a “gotcha” hoax?
Rhetorical questions only.
I am fortified today by the realization that there is at least one honest person still representing the Democrat party in Congress (though I can’t figure out why he’s still there). We saw him today on Maria’s show.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t. Who is this honest Congressional Dem of whom you speak?
LikeLike
Jordan steam rolled her and her interruptions.
Nice job, Mr. Jordan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And when it didn’t go her way she had to go to commercial
LikeLike
That was very funny.
LikeLike
Hopefully Nunes will make a point to ask Shifty in his opening statement just how she obtained the sealed testimony. And just wait for the answer. I think more people will tune into the hearings than watch CBS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s exactly what Nunes should do. Jordan should have pressed Brennan on it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He should have refused to talk about anything that came from it.
LikeLike
“Imposter” That would mean not chosen by those in control.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have a seditionist co-conspirator as Speaker of the House.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everyone should watch this if they don’t believe Biden is corrupt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh yea, plus Biden bragged on camera about getting the prosecutor, Schokin, fired or Ukraine wouldn’t get the $1 Billion! And has he put it: “Well son of a b**** ,they fired him!”
That’s why he’s called Quid Pro Joe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Corn Pop should’ve took Joe out when he had the chance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good post! Thanks!
What I don’t understand is why when the press protects Biden no one has brought up the counter-example: “Assume a foreign country approaches President Trump in 2023 and ask for help in investigating for curruption the then leading GOP candidate, would it be correct for the President to deny any assistance to avoid any foreign interference in a US election campaign?”
LikeLike
Because the MSM are all liberals and they are in cahoots with the Democrats. You probably have noticed no matter what Trump does he’s Orange-man bad?! Example: Killing the ISIS leader. The news ran with headlines like: Austere Scholar killed in Iran; Father of 3 killed by Trump, or something like that!
LikeLike
SD, thank you for the transcripts. I’ll never watch this Brennan again and I love to hear Rep. Jordan.
Is it possible to mute the Brennan, or change her voice to Charlie Brown’s teacher?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I was struck by listening to Speaker Pelosi’s comments, her answer to your second question. She used the word impostor.”
I have zero respect for Nancy Pelosi and even less than zero for Adam Schiff. They are wasting our tax dollars while doing absolutely nothing in Congress. It’s a pity we can’t get them removed from office. They are stealing from the American taxpayers, and they should be punished.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And this is the very same Pelosi who believes that illegal aliens are not imposter Americans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You would think that this testimony, used by MARGARET BRENNAN on CBS Face The Nation.
An unreleased document, could be easily traced back to Schiff. If you are going to have the NSA database then why not use it on someone besides a republican? And, their must be one or two FBI agents left who can be trusted to search the CBS Face The Nation files for this classified information and of course this document would have finger prints and DNA evidence all over it.
LikeLike
I have not watched any Sunday morning talks since 2006.
In fact, I have not watched any network news whatsoever since 2006.
They are “nattering nabobs of negativity”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These day’s most real news comes from the radio and the internet. Reminds me of WWII, when people would huddle together in their basements or in a subway to listen to the radio for real news.
The propaganda coming out of the MSM to include Fox reminds me of the propaganda spewing out of NAZI Germany.
LikeLike
Well Margaret for the past 3 years you all in the media have been conspiring with the Democrat “resistance” in disrupting our democracy and interfering with the peaceful transition of governmental leadership. Why do you hate those millions of Deplorables in general and the Constitution in particular?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What an F-ing joke! The Schiff Show leaks the Holmes transcript to reporters to spin a narrative and pose questions incriminating POTUS that Jordan can not legally respond to with specifics from the Holmes testimony without having ethics violations alleged against him that most probably could result with his removal from the committee. It’s the ultimate no win scenario. And as to this auditory/hearing gold medal winner Holmes, I just don’t buy it that he could actually hear the actual specifics said by POTUS on the other end of the phone. What a crock of Schiff. The republicans need to update their witness list requests after each and every witness is heard despite their witness list having been due a week ago. For instance, they need to name everyone else at the table at the restaurant as a witness and take their testimony as witnesses. Though Schiff Head will claim the amended list is to late, they can still make the point to the media that the republicans are being denied witnesses that were impossible to know about when their list was due, and therefore again they are being denied due process.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A one day old stolen transcript taken from a SCIF in the White House. And, you know who it was delivered to. Come on – Is this not willful blindness?
LikeLiked by 3 people
fake news media is the embarrass enemy’s.
LikeLike
These days all Schiff witnesses should first be given what passes for a lie detector test these days and a background investigation for connections to the CIA , Obama or Hillary Clinton before accepting testimony.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard that Hillary went to the moon.
And Epstein didn’t kill himself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saw Sundance’s twitter feed. Ratcliffe told Maria B. the IG Report would be out early Dec. Seems clear even “our side” is going to let the bastards reauthorize FISA.
LikeLike
“Two more weeks” … Since July, just “two more weeks”.
LikeLike
That woman has the most smackable face I’ve ever seen.
LikeLike
Schitt leaks again. When will the other side be held to account for their crimes??? / sarc off
LikeLike
I wish FOIA’s didn’t exclude congress , that needs to be changed . I would love to get my hands on the democrats emails ..
LikeLike
SD gets theVIP award again for posting the transcript so we don’t have to hear Margaret’s voice. Bless you SD !!!🙉👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
LikeLiked by 1 person
When they FCC threw the book at Preston Tucker (of automobile fame) the media all illegally received a copy of the so called allegations and legal case. Every magazine and radio commentator in the country trashed Tucker without consequence and Preston never in his life got to see it. He was ruined and that was the goal. Thankfully the jury saw through it and acquitted him.
For what it is worth I believe Tucker was in over his head but more than one disorganized dreamer with a passion has made a fortune.
LikeLike
Every day we see outrageous interviews and false statements by the media, with the clear intent of misleading the public and poisoning public opinion. It makes me feel sick what they do.
LikeLike
Stop! What? The aid had to be released by Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year, but was on September11th? Why has no one on the president’s hammered on this?
The end.
LikeLike
“Now, Margaret; when you say “the Biden Investigation”, do you mean
a.) the one Joe Biden bragged about paying a $billion tax-payer dollars to make disappear?
b.) the one that the previous president Poroshenko had already re-opened in February, which found that in addition to his exorbitant salary, Hunter also got $3.4mil at his law firm, because Ukraine evidently has no lawyers or energy executives of their own?
c.) the one that our Attorney General would consult with Ukraine about according to law?
or
d.) the “Biden Investigation” that Obama’s State Department conducted in order to coach Marie Yovanovitch on how to sugar-coat the Bidens’ Burisma corruption at her confirmation hearings?
Which “Biden Investigation” do you mean, Margaret?”
LikeLike
Margaret Brennan, you incompetent: as for the “fine point” you want to put on it…
Stick it in your ear.
LikeLike
The linkage the Media and Democrats are trying to make is that the investigation of corruption in the 2016 election that PT wants is actually PT way of getting at Biden to hurt him in the 2020 election. But I think instead of the Republicans trying to avoid even approaching the subject they should face it head on. That investigating the corruption of 2016 is warranted. That Hunter Biden was on the board of the corrupt Barisma SP? in 2016. His Father possibly was involved in corruption by covering for his son and Barisma using his office and power of the US government. Also Hunter was still on the board when Aid was being considered for Ukraine.in 2019. Any investigation of the corruption can not be conducted without the Bidens coming into play. If Joe is guilty than he should not be in the running for President 2020. JMO
LikeLike