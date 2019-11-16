House Releases Transcripts from Jennifer Williams and Tim Morrison Depositions….

House Democrats on Saturday released the transcripts of closed-door testimony from Jennifer Williams and Tim Morrison (both pdf’s linked below).
House Link Williams – House Link Morrison
The first transcript is from career foreign service officer and Vice President Pence staffer Jennifer Williams.
The House did not need to subpoena Williams who was willing to deliver testimony to the impeachment committee with support from the Vice-President.
Ms. Williams was among the officials actually on the July 25th call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. She is also one of the only witnesses who has testified with firsthand knowledge of the exchange.
Interestingly Ms. Williams, a senior staffer for Vice-President Pence, delivered testimony that later had to be modified.
Keeping in mind that Jennifer Williams was actually on the call with Trump and Zelensky, it is curious that Ms. Williams originally testified that President Trump brought up the company Burisma during the call… only later having to modify her testimony to state that it was Zelensky who brought up the company. A curious mistake all things considered.
Ms. Williams delivered her testimony on November 7th. Ms. Williams corrected her testimony on November 11th. Ms. Williams is the Senior Advisor to Vice-President Pence.
CTH takes a lot of flak for pointing out inconvenient issues that make us all a little uncomfortable. However, it would be intellectually dishonest not to be concerned about a senior staffer within the executive branch who makes a “mistake“, during a highly important deposition, that specifically undermines President Trump.
Surely one would accept that if Ms. Williams had the best interest of the executive in mind; and keeping in mind that she held her own reference notes from the phone call; and also keeping in mind Ms. Williams could easily refresh her memory from the released transcript of the phone call; well, under those circumstances such a significant mistake should be/would be very difficult to make. I digress…
Here’s the transcript:
.
The second transcript is from National Security Council aide Tim Morrison’s deposition to the House impeachment committee. Mr. Morrison replaced Mrs. Fiona Hill in July as the National Security Council expert on Eastern Europe
During his testimony, Mr. Morrison told impeachment investigators about concerns that President Trump withheld U.S. aid to Ukraine. Mr. Timothy Morrison also testified that Fiona Hill said she had questions about Lt. Col. Vindman’s judgment and that some people suspected Vindman of being a leaker.
It is almost certain that Lt. Col. Vindman was the source (#1) for the CIA report produced by Eric Ciaramella as part of an aligned Pentagon and CIA operation to remove President Trump from office.
Here’s the Morrison transcript:
.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Well another “advisor” gets a pink slip. 🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good riddance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What did Pence know and when did he know it?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well way back in 2017 when the people in the administration were floating the 25th amendment option, Pence did run out and start up a superPAC if I remember correctly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is the fact that Pence started up a superPAC a good or a bad thing, and why? Thanks.
LikeLike
This must have been the most important, listened to phone call ever made by a POTUS! The biggest mistake POTUS made when coming into office was not “cleaning” house in the State Department, CIA, DOJ and White House. Then reducing staff by 50%!
LikeLiked by 2 people
As has been said (by JFK ??) when commenting on a gathering of (Nobel?? ) scientists at the White House, it was the biggest gathering of brain power in the WH since Thomas Jefferson dined alone, PDJT would have been dining alone if all Deep Staters had been fired. He should have hired his business friends as security advisors, and maybe a few enlisted military professionals to replace politicized generals.
LikeLike
You are assuming the President should have recognized that Democrats are Democrats first and Americans second…..why wouldn’t he assume Americans are Americans first?
LikeLike
Because for decades, the Dems (and RINOS) have shown themselves to be seditious traitors and that is why Trump decided to run for President.
LikeLike
Is she saying the call was different than what the transcript says or is she just expressing her opinion that she doesn’t want Biden’s corruption exposed?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Freudian slip?
Joe, could be that she was initially implying the transcript was changed.
I remember the fake news reported for one day the “smoking gun” that the transcript PDJT released May have been altered. That “smoking gun” story died quickly when leaks (unconfirmed) that Vindman got caught trying to access the transcript.
So where does this leave Pence. Now 2 staffers with issues.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It leaves Pence continuing to lose points like letting Flynn take the fall and hang out to dry. Passive aggressive.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pence is no Trump. He is a DC politician an he made Trump more palable to the Never Trumpers. He may have thought he would become Prez if things did nt work out. Not sure how smart he is, never says much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump can request Zelensky release the Ukraine version of the transcript. And if both matches?
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK, I’ll bite. So is the point the media is still reporting after 11 November, date of letter correcting testimony, that this mistake occurred?? I agree, and it is interesting that its Sara Carter making the mistake.
Williams issued a correction and I too am amazed she actually made his mistake. There is obviously more to this story than we may ever hear.
The correction needs to be read into the record, next hearing and widely tweeted before that hearing, to counter the obvious failure by the democrats..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey SD maybe it’s time to shift us into another gear. I’m tired of this shit as I suspect most of us our. We can’t do anything until the die is cast. You have an ability to reach out. Start thinking of plan B.
LikeLike
It seems to me, that the best long-range plan, would be that “we the people” DEMAND Term-Limits for Congress Men/Women–How can “we” make that happen?
LikeLike
In the first 100 days in Trump’s second term after the Congress critters have been exposed will be the hot time to strike. I can dream.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that’s something most Americans could actually agree on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March on Washington DC and don’t leave until they do it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What exactly is it you want me to do?
LikeLiked by 2 people
tell us who you trust, to ask to organize a march on washington. a demonstration of the end of this coup. symbolic. date / time. and let us all show up once and for all and lose or win
we trust you
LikeLike
You are doing fine. The pdf download links are especially appreciated. Thank you for bringing us this information.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, in your spare time, I think he wants you to talk to Vice President Pence over a soft drink, maybe convince him, in the event all hell heads south, and the Senate turns on us, that upon assuming the office of Presidency, very loyal Pence adds Trump Jr as his VP.
Then, while you have his attention, sipping soda, please convince very loyal VP Pence, as our future new President Pence, that in the best interest of our country, he voluntarily steps down so Trump Jr may assume the role of President.
By that time, you will already have spoken to our closest ally across the pond. With little doubt, the Queen will honor your request. Churchill’s chair will summarily be sent and placed aside the desk chair in the oval office.
Then, President Trump Jr will hold a press conference, naming his father, a VSG, his “chief of staff” and invite his father into the oval office and show him his new seat.
President Trump Jr will then appoint the loyal, and former President Pence, to the Vice Presidency.
I think that is what he wants you to do…
LikeLike
Plan B is to stop submitting to our liberal friend cause we dont want to hurt their feelings. Politely with cold anger tell them this is a coup, and dont RESPOND to a single other question of this witness’s feelings crap..
ask them if they support the coup, and move ON!. its time to stop letting Obama’s PC culture trick good people into feeling they are outnumbered.
voter fraud exist for one REASON ONLY.. people are afraid to say it and that means to their Liberal friends.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Unusual and inappropriate”. That is not her call. Since when do unelected bureaucrats pass judgement on the President of the United States? Especially someone who works in the White House. She should be removed immediately for a lack of judgment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just finished the Williams transcript and I must admit, I’m a bit confused.
I couldn’t tell if she was for or against President Trump because there were some things I found a little contradictory like referencing the notes she took but did not have and then she suddenly has them to reference during majority counsel questions.
From the hearing last Friday I could have sworn that all the notes were being held up in the state dept., dunno…
And yes, I found that really rather odd the amended correction of who actually said ‘Burisma’ 4 days later.
But… how did she feel about this conversation as unusual and inappropriate? No really, how did she feel? No. Really. How did she feel? Hahaha….
I’ve asked 3 times, I guess I’ll move on now. What a joke!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jen just doesn’t look credible.
Is this one of the women VP Pence would not be in a room alone with?
#MENEITHER
LikeLike
Is Vindman CIA ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, he’s SOB.
LikeLiked by 18 people
According to Rush Limbaugh, the answer is yes.
“Fearing their anonymous witness could be exposed, Democrats this week blocked Republicans from asking more questions about him and intend to redact his name from all deposition transcripts.” Too late. Everybody knows who he is. And then Vindman… Vindman is from the same pedigree. They’re all part of the CIA or the John Brennan bunch. John Brennan, Obama’s CIA director, is the puppet master for all of this — and these guys are feeling their oats now. They came out, they sat down, and they had an appearance at the National Press Club last night that C-SPAN televised.”
http://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2019/10/31/the-whistleblower-revealed/
LikeLiked by 4 people
He is a Pentagon errand boy and they are why our Founding Fathers didn’t want a standing army.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed!
LikeLike
NSC but probably connected to the CIA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It has occurred to me too, I have simply not had the time to investigate. Please let me know?
LikeLike
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/10/vindman_another_impeachment_witness_whos_not_exactly_unimpeachable.html
LikeLike
The V Man has play dates with the CIAramella.
LikeLike
I am leaning more and more everyday that Trump needs to drop Pence from the ticket. Something really stinks to heaven about him. This is really becoming absurd….that a Senior Staffer can’t recall something as curious as the aforementioned..
LikeLiked by 14 people
Please not Nikki Haley!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh No…I know exactly who Haley is. I grew up with her around Lake Murray in SC at one time. She had a crush on me then…..and lets say we liked jumping in the lake alot. However as a young girl……she was about Haley in the end. I found out the hard way….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please feel free to expand your comments . . .
LikeLike
I shall refrain because my whole mom’s side of the family is enamored with Nikki….and one of my cousins was kind of like a very big supporter working inside of her campaign. I couldn’t even break that bond if I wanted too…because they just love her to death. That said I completely 100% agree with Sundance’s assesment of Nikki…
LikeLike
Please just calmly let them know that she is is not a natural born American.
Her parents were not even citizens when she was born. She is an anchor baby, and can never run for President.
LikeLike
Wow…seems like that “ lake “ is a metaphor.
LikeLike
Nikki’s team has sent me two email notices within the last several days tooting the horn about her newly released ode to herself book, AND asking for money – theoretically for a copy of the book.
I wrote back signaling my deep disapproval of the solicitation for someone who is not currently running for office, and made it clear that all my campaign donations are going directly to the President’s campaign – via snail to Trump Tower in NYC.
I hate under-miners.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good for you….that was a great move. The President is going to need every bit that he can muster for 2020. This is going to be very ugly….I know 16 was bad but I believe once January comes we are going to be looking at some very hard times. My Rep Doug Collins was here on the 9th and let’s just say he told the crowd to prepare for some very turbulent weeks ahead. That is not a good sign…
LikeLike
Ok, I am suspicious that Williams forgot who mentioned Burisma on the call but to say that Pence is dirty because of this is a bit of a stretch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Fools to the left of us, jokers to the right
“Here I am, stuck in the middle with you.”
It’s hard to know friend from foe in DC these days. The LEFT blackmails, threatens, punishes….I’d imagine they do it at every level.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/pence-creates-pac-ahead-2018-2020-elections-n761436
This is why I am still not sold on Pence….and he’s never really come clean about it or been made to answer for it. So when I see things like this….this tells me something happens in the not too distant future to cause it, like impeachment or that which shall not be named.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More failure on the part of the RNC to keep the horses inside the barn.
Pence does not need his own PAC, and neither does Nikki, unless she plans to run for a House or Senate seat. I think she’s Gov’nered out in her home State.
We have President Trump. We have a dozen or so good soldiers in the House. And PDJT has us. This is the army, Kids. It’s not out of the question that there could be a silver lining found as a result of the massive failure of the Republican Party to fight the good fight for our own POTUS.
My only sorrow in the wholesale self-imposed demise of the GOP is that it was the historic Party of Abraham Lincoln, Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Regan – and my mother. R.I.P. all.
My mom was a pistol. She would have loved this President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not too upset over Pence wanting his own war chest. Maybe he wants to make ads with Trump & himself pushing Trump’s agenda throughout the country. Maybe he wants to run in 2024. His staffer Williams, however, pushes him into the “not to be trusted” category.
It’s a big category & growing everyday.
When I heard another on Trump’s team, AG Barr, started off in the CIA, I threw up in my mouth alittle. I see the “Big Ugly” slowly turning into the “Just a fender-bender, folks, Move along”.
God help us.
LikeLike
It is not a stretch at all. Pence is a never-Trump, Paul Ryan toady. Some day you will figure this out. It really does not take a genius to put two and two together.
LikeLike
November 7th was her testimony. At that point she should’ve seen the transcript.
Then again the way D’s run these I wouldn’t want to testify either, even if I had the best intentions.
It’s despicable that Schiff only now released these and we now know why R’s were pushing for the release!
Vindman was at times very shaky in his closed testimony considering how his attorney reacted.
I hope R’s rattle through the praise for his service fast and expose for the rat he is. These transcripts will help.
Btw. CTH looking at everything from the skeptics viewpoint isn’t a bad thing. It reveals more than always going the fair weather route. What can take out some hot anger is to acknowledge that there might be a different explanation,at least possible, for some of the discrepancies regarding Spygate/DOJ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does Vice President Pence wanna be President?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember when Sundance expressed serious concern about Pence. Many of us shared that concern.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Pence is the religious, conservative man he has always appeared to be, and if his faith and his conservative principles matter to him more than his station, I’d say he has to be very happy with POTUS, from his support for Israel to his appointment of conservative judges.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keeping in mind that *if* is a big two letter word, let’s hope…
And pray🙏🏼
LikeLike
BINGO, T1.
LikeLike
the Theory a long time ago, was the Flynn outsmarted Pence’s move to clip PDJTs legs with the Russia thing..
a lie for Flynn versus a lie for Pence. Pence lying removed the VP and able’d pelosi. Coup win.
LikeLike
He has denied the rumors.. calling them disgraceful and offensive..
I assume he is still loyal.. Others rumor Pence and Haley will run in 2024.. and yet another chimed Ivanka would run.. But the big question.. will Hillary run? coming out of the woodwork at the last moment..
LikeLike
Cankles can’t even stand so how could she run. And imagine 4+ years from now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And of course. The Pence/Ryan ticket. Then Paul Ryan ascends to the presidency. His dream. It’s what he is striving for.
LikeLike
Not even Pence could find someone that did not want to destroy the Republican Party. The entire bureaucracy is determined to turn America into the Democratic Party’s playtoy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD, I’ll lend you my flak jacket, but it’s a bit beat…
LikeLiked by 1 person
So the lesson that must be learned time and again, don’t have a senior advisor (or any advisor, for that matter) who is a career foreign staffer (i.e., swamp dweller). The fact that a person has a long career in the State Department is actually a reason not to hire that person.
LikeLiked by 6 people
p. 67 line 11 she says she did not have her notes with her.
slight clarification.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Incredible! This woman was not “preped” by Pence’s legal counsel before testifying? Isn’t that standard practice to pre-examine your witness before testifying…a dry run using the questions the other side would ask? Sending her into Schiff’s meat grinder unprepared is a firing offenses!
LikeLiked by 1 person
C’mon, if it looks like a duck. Quacks like a duck. It’s a duck.
She amended because she lied in the secret meeting. She was painting a narrative for Schifty and crew. Once it was confirmed that she would have to testify in public on tv and then get questioned by Jordan, Nunes, Ratciff and Stefanik the Lawfare group gave warning and poof a change of testimony is issued to prevent having two different testimonies. She’s pulling a CYA.
The transcript was not supposed to be released.
Sadly, Roger Stone was not given the same chance to amend.
This stinks like a bag of Schiff.
LikeLike
Too idiotic to even think about.
LikeLike
Another dreamer. Her signature is WEAK!
LikeLike
Think of the damage if Trump had not released the transcript.
LikeLike
Multiple people working for Pence manage to do and say things to undermine PT. Remember Dr. Ronnie Jackson, very loyal to PT and nominated for VA Secretary? Pence’s wife and his liberal doctor set Jackson up with false accusations and he withdrew from VA nomination. He would have sided with PT in the event of a 25th amendment challenge.
LikeLike
How very convenient. A lie to cover for an earlier lie that was about to be exposed. These people are disgusting. We need a citizen’s tribunal presided over by the The Queen of Hearts.
LikeLike
It’s the only way these crooks will ever be held accountable… Stocks in the town square + “We The People’s” Court. (Just saying)
LikeLike
All Too Much,
Sounds at face value a small matter.
But……this is supposed to be a “Professional Career” staffer working for the Vice President of the United States.
You do not have your notes,……or you forget your notes…… you “Do Not” testify until you “GET” your notes.
It’s like a lawyer showing up in court without his notes. If he uses this excuse the Judge would laugh them out of court.
This issues smells……
I agree with Sundance…..to me this is not “nit picking”. This is going by the “Feel” of the situation, which in most cases, is spot on.
Today I posted a litany of issues with Pence on the second or third page.
This will only add to the list.
More and more, every day, on these pages, and on every thread, people are posting, their doubts about Pence.
Coincidence….or is exposure taking shape?
LikeLiked by 1 person
it appears someone is reminding them of the crime, and they are going back and restating the fact, AFTER CAUGHT.. this is the BARR behind the scene- pro bono correction via the public needs to see this act…
LikeLike
Several have pointed out there’s been a lot of 2020 campaign gear & signs that neglect to mention “Pence.” Maybe just a space issue on some, but not all.
Personally, I still hold it against him for not fighting for Flynn. It was his own words that were taking out of context– yet he went along with it.
LikeLike
‘It is almost certain that Lt. Col. Vindman was the source (#1) for the CIA report produced by Eric Ciaramella as part of an aligned Pentagon and CIA operation to remove President Trump from office.”
The Secretary of Deference and the Joint Chiefs should be fired and they should just thank their lucky stars this is not an earlier time where they would be dealt with a whole lot more harshly and finally.
A standing army is one of the greatest mischief that can possibly happen. Without standing armies liberty can never be in danger, nor with large ones safe
-James Madison
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suspect John Brennan has made clear to certain military brass that they are in deep doo doo with him…and that they should engage in activities to protect themselves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great point. He would definitely spy on anyone, including people to later extort, at least for loyalty. Like Hoover keeping his files on everyone. Calling in the chits. First chit, cable news. He needed a job, but not just any job. A propaganda job.
Now to build a story line. Congresscritters, advisors, aides, media, easy prey for cooperation.
I still don’t see Brennan as that powerful across those different lanes. Obama could though, and he would have people that die on the sword for him. I remember people like G Gordon Lilly and the McDougals.
LikeLike
p. 25 of Morrison’s
“….Ukraine process, we were chiefly involved in issues related to managing the new Ukrainian Government, wonking with them to cement thein nefonm agenda, wonking with them on secunity, wonking with them on a dozen othen projects that ane beyond the scope of today’s proceeding.”
Boy, for diplomats representing another country they sure are intimately involved in the Ukrainian gov!
LikeLike
civilsociety 2.0
we dont overthrow countries by cia and military anymore (we take your degenerates and prime them for support at the right moment.. aka ukrainian nazi in charlottesville)
LikeLike
Can only hope this is along the lines of exposing existing enemies. Have to wonder if this tips Pense’s hand? There was first Flynn, second the doctor, now this! Coincidence?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, was just thinking about General Flynn and the ‘he lied to the VP’ story.
It was kinda vague and convoluted back then, and it still is (to me) now.
I’m sure the lack of clarity was by design, but the talking point was clear and oft repeated: ‘General Flynn lies to the vp.’
Had completely forgotten about the doctor. Thanks for the reminder.
LikeLike
Wasn’t there a Pence staffer whose spouse Page and Strzok mentioned as possibly a helpful CI connection for them?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t know until a comment I just read upthread to that effect.
LikeLike
a name in the stozok page texts.. look it up.
LikeLike
I’d ask her if she was actually paying attention during the call. I have been on many conference calls for work. I can still recall many things from years ago when asked questions especially when the questions sparks something from a memory. This “mistake” seems to convenient to be a simple, oops. I’m tired of this seemed unusual. It was odd to me…..I didn’t like it.
Hey, staffers, NSC people, and other executive bureaucrats. Trump can declare that all countries that who love Oompa Loompas will get U.S. aid and guess what, you just have to accept it. Why? Because he is the sole person based on the Constitution that gets to set foreign policy. No matter how much you cry and stomp feet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundances writes:
“It is almost certain that Lt. Col. Vindman was the source (#1) for the CIA report produced by Eric Ciaramella as part of an aligned Pentagon and CIA operation to remove President Trump from office.”
You know, what this reminds me of, Something Sundance said before. A tactic, used by the CIA to setup their own confirmation source.
Now we have good reason to believe, that Vindman was CIA, too.
Eric Ciaramella, a know member of the CIA provides the “CIA report” to Vindman, another apparent member of the CIA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lt. Col. Vindman, a known member of the CIA provides the “CIA report” to Eric Ciaramella , another apparent member of the CIA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If a tool like Vindman is C¡A, it’s easy to see why these agencies are well beyond f’d up.
But when they hire based upon a shared ideology, cronyism, a/o those who are compromised (thus easy to control)… performance will never be their strong suit!
LikeLike
Let this be a lesson to all real Americans. Do not idolize the military, especially the higher ranking officers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They are the “O Team”, JC.
LikeLike
I dragged my hip waders out of the closet, because it’s getting pretty deep. Hoo-eee!
LikeLike
Williams is either an idiot or a never Trumper for not bringing her notes of the phone call so as to refresh her memory, if need be, during her testimony.
She knew full well that Burisma is a main topic for the Dems efforts to impeach PDT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cathy: Done on purpose to make President Trump look bad! MSM will ignore correction.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Actually, I would prefer nobody brings anything written to Crypt as it will be or could be confiscated, because the President has refused release to the House Committees; notes, e-mails etc. of WH communications.
Yes, she made a mistake. Yes, it is dubious she appeared and yes this omission somewhat stinks. Consider she got into a situation that overwhelmed her and she did panic. Not smart, not very loyal, but some how the truth emerged.
LikeLike
theDoc,
Overwhelmed????……Give me a break……she works in the White House for the Vice President…..Forgot her notes??
I have been a manager from World Wide Fortune 100 companies……to Bowling Alleys…….none of the Assistants ever got “overwhelmed”and forget their notes.
This stinks
LikeLike
Agreed, She got caught! Pence should’ve already fired her sorry butt, speaks volumes that he hasn’t.
And where was that opportunity for anyone associated with PDJT that were setup, misspoke, or misremembered??
Who instead are serving, or facing hard time. 🤨
LikeLike
Seen all too frequently, ‘tis the ploy whereby a “mistake” is turned loose to wreak it’s damage, then retracted too late to make a difference, which in the current presstitutes “environmental” crisis, lends plausible deniability of the most likely motivation, to harm by the initial “oopsie”…yeah, RIGHT !
It’s kinda analogous to NYSlimes or WA compost printing a critical correction, SEVERAL days later, buried in the second to-last paragraph or such, of a lengthy article….a typical technique of a passive aggressive, Janus-headed duplicitous donk.
Great thing about VSGPDJT, among countless strongly positive attributes, is his track record of flushing out antagonists, once he’s given them enough rope, for long enuf. Sometimes it’s ultra-quick (think the “Scaramooch”j, sometimes it seems to take longer (a la WannabeRex Tilterleftersome, or John Boltgun), & sometime takes an agonizingly long time ( like with GenMcBaster)
But, he seems to always git ‘er dun ! 😉🙂🇺🇸
LikeLike
O, and, probably won’t be long till Jen is gone…Veep Pence…well, more of a conundrum…
LikeLike
Page 202 is nice. Morrison told Vindman no when Vindman wanted to join Morrison and others on a trip. Overall, the Morrison deposition, in the fast reading I’ve given it, if impressive. Very solid answers.
LikeLike
I think, that all of these people should be investigated for their ties to the CIA. To include Vice President Pence staffer Jennifer Williams. What is your opinion?
LikeLiked by 1 person
She played her part in the coup.
Ms Williams was auditioning for COS under a Pence presidency, should the coup succeed, and Trump be removed. Her correction 4 days later is too little too late…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well guys, another heavy day. We’re getting down to it. I think I’ll have a special prayer tonight that Our Father, who gave us this good green earth, will intensify his strengthening and protection for our dear Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America. And to have St. Michael beef up his eternal battle against evil, especially those ba$turds from Hell trying to take him down.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wapo article from May 2014
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2014/05/14/hunter-bidens-new-job-at-a-ukrainian-gas-company-is-a-problem-for-u-s-soft-power/
LikeLiked by 1 person
So “unusual” and “inappropriate” now rise to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors ?
That’s quite a stretch. I can hear Breitbart saying, “SO ???’
LikeLiked by 3 people
I often forget we even have a VP Pence until he gets mentioned around here. What does that guy even do? Reminds me of Sessions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No law says Trump can’t change partners for his next term. (Paging David Clark…)
LikeLike
muzzified
Nothing….Pence does nothing except stand in front of the camera.
Everytime the President leaves the White House he has a “Chopper Presser”…The President’s tweets keep us updated…..He calls into the shows….he does his rallies…..He supports candidates in races…….
Does Pence do “Any” of the above? When was the last time Pence was on a Sunday show?
Has he defended the President in any way, shape or form on the Ukraine?
Was he in on the call?
Let me give an example.
In the military you have a Commanding Officer and second in command is the Executive Officer. The Commanding Officer “Commands” and the Executive Officer ensures the Commands of the Commanding Officer are “Executed”
The Executive Officers are the “Hammers”……i’ll tell ya when we saw Executive Officers coming….we were “jumpin”……mostly like one of those….”Oh Shit” moments…
Especially Exec’s on ships…..man…….”Get out of the way…The “Hammer is coming.
Pence is supposed to be our President’s “Hammer”….The President’s Executive Officer.
Defending him…..Supporting him…..Has he supported him in this Impeachment clown show?…..Did he announce any support in the Ukraine issues……Did he announce any support in the Louisiana election?
Pence is for Pence……”Standing Shoulder to Shoulder…..Pffft…
LikeLike
And one more point……
Do you know what “the most important” function of Executive Officers and Sgt. Majors is?
Covering their Commanding Officers “ Backs”…….
Pence has done none of that
LikeLike
So it’s pretty clear from Morrison’s testimony that Vindman was a loose cannon, and somewhat dimwitted. No one trusted him. Also that the public transcript of the July 25th call was accurate. And it’s clear as Sundance has said, that Vindman leaked to Ciaramella.
What I found most interesting was the multiple references to Crowdstrike and “the server,” all in reference to 2016. Fiona Hill has definitive knowledge of the subject matter, according to Morrison, though he was not up to speed on it. This puts a definite damper on the media reports that tried to indicate Trump came up with those references out of thin air. He didn’t. There’s definite knowledge within the WH/State of certain Crowdstrike/server issues.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t prove this, yet but think that it’s probable.
Peter Strzok communicated with both Ciaramella and Vindman.
LikeLike
My first thought was that she wants the President gone so Pence can be president. Is she stupid enough to think that they wouldn’t get rid of Pence too? There is something about Pence that I have never really trusted. I have doubts as to his sincerity. And I don’t trust Halley.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reading parts of that first transcript just makes me SICK! Not only questions about the Ukraine call, but lots of other calls too. Specifically with Putin. “What did President Trump say to Putin about…” whatever. WHAT RIGHT DO THESE SCUMBAGS HAVE TO KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT THAT KIND OF STUFF???!!! Not only Trump, but also Putin should be FURIOUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Morrison’s transcript is more tantalizing , he sure is worried about leaks and this Vindman slob is the “ leaker “ He’s probably the office “ gossiper “
LikeLike
Agree with Sundances expressed concerns, which are even more troubling, as miss “oops I mispoke”, is Vice President Bush’s,….oops, I mis,..typed Vice,President Pences aid.
I can not dispute those who say Vice President Pence has done nothing wrong or disloyal.
But given the lengths the coupists have gone to to undermine PDJT, and to seed his administration with spies, disloyal appointees and cabinet members, they would be derelict if they hadn’t plotted and schemed to get to his V.P., its such an OBVIOUS play.
And, we do have poppy bush as Reagans VP as an example. Hence, don’t like him, trust him, or want him in 2024, assuming
“if man is still alive, if woman can survive”
And if our Republic still stands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dutchman just keep doing what you are doing, ty.
my comment is, we may of lost the LA gov race. but this site and your comments are raising a 300.. when that spartan asked who did you bring, and they list off farmers etc..
we are the well informed figurative 300. storm is coming.
LikeLike
I keep hearing Phil Collins, in my head. Off and on, for months.
“If you were drowning, I would not lend,a hand.
I’ve seen your face before my ‘friend’, but I don’t know if you know who I am!
I was there, and,I saw,what you did, saw it with my own two eyes.
So you can wipe off that grin, cause I know where you been,
And its all been a pack of LIES!
I can feel it COMING in the air tonite, oh LORD!
And I’ve been waiting for this moment, for ALL MY LIFE!
Can YOU feel it in the air tonite?
Oh LORD, OH LORD.”
Yes, I feel it, we all do. Its,….in the air, and its definetly coming. Oh Lord!
LikeLike
I am more and more convinced that Mike Pence is perhaps shall we say, not exactly resisting the idea of impeachment. First he gives his blessing to this little liar to testify, who oh so conveniently gets her facts wrong about a phone call she was listening to.
Add to that the fact that Pence’s chief of staff was mentioned as a possible contact by the scheme team Strzok/Page, to possibly make some inroads in connections after President Trump was first elected. Then for the real zinger—Pence’s chief of staff is married to a female working for Peter Strzok… I mean you couldn’t make this shit up in spy novel.
I’d say there is plenty to be suspicious of, and Mike Pence is part of the plenty. He is quick on the trigger when it comes to helping Schitt and the witch hunt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Morrison also says the transcript of the call was put in a secret file by mistake ..
LikeLike
Thanks for clarifying that. It also confirms my suspicion that the transcripts were meant to be prevented from release. They also tried blaming… “PDJT hid it” angle– but it flopped.
It was also said, they weren’t expecting him to release it. But they had this whole facade scripted out, so they went ahead with the charade. Congress is a joke, & circus performances are their biggest gig.
What’s worse– the Republicans are playing along in their parts, versus shutting it down. Nunes & a couple others the only exceptions in at least calling it out.
LikeLike
Some things you can dismiss, but it starts to look more sinister as the pieces get added. Why did Nikki Haley activate herself now? Why is Pence’s assistant speaking voluntarily to Schiff? Why (if the rumors are true) are former McCain staffers trying to gin up Senate support for a secret ballot in the impeachment trial? What role (if any) did John Bolton play in any of this?
It may be that the House GOP defense and the general Democrat incompetence in performing the impeachment circus is having an effect — if the coup attempt falls apart by not moving the public to support impeachment, all the players look for an exit. There is still enough public plausible deniability here.
But suspicious cat is suspicious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Following up on my earlier comment, re: Crowdstrike, there are two instances of the word in Fiona Hill’s testimony, which occurred two weeks prior to Morrison’s. And the only reference to the 2016 “server” was in someone reading that part of the July 25th call transcript. There was no follow up by anyone on either Crowdstrike or the 2016 server with Fiona Hill. However, she will be coming in for public testimony next week, I believe?
Expect both of those topics to be brought up by Republicans. Assuming today’s testimony doesn’t force Schiff to postpone, indefinitely further public hearings. From what Zeldin and Meadows said after that wrapped up, it was a bad day for Democrats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the two reports produced by the two FISA judges critical of the NSA handling. I believe Crowdstrike and one of its SQL query tools were referenced in redacted form, on the first report.
Second report may have used references to Crowdstrike partners, again in redacted form.
I suppose, the release of the FISA Reports will answer a few more questions, soon if I am right.
LikeLike
Honest mistake? Not in my book! Williams was either a fool for offering her response without certitude or referencing her notes, or she is a willing player. The game they’re playing is for keeps…and there are no mulligans. SMH
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are, as I see it, three explanations for MS. William’s false testimony.
The first is that it was an honest mistake.
The second is that it was deliberate mistake to make Trump look bad.
The third is that it is a deliberate mistake for the sake of “enter my parlor said the spider to the fly”. Meaning that it is meant to have the democrats howling about impeachment and going out on a limb for impeachment.
I’ll reserve my judgement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read the State Department employs 70,000 public servants. That’s the worldwide total. My eyes glaze over from the shear waste Washington DC produces.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does Mike Pence still have his one pac?
And is Corey Lewandowski still ‘spearheading’ it?
I tried to find it, but all I could see were headlines about that from May, 2018.
I also remember reading that this was the first time a vp set up his own pac, independent of the sitting President to whom he serves as Vice President.
LikeLike
Calm:::
Williams will be ripped to pieces during the public show.
They will be so ready for her… They heard her testify in the basement.
They paid very close attention because LT COL tried to twist the facts of the Transcript.
They were on him like flies on Honey.
LikeLike
My last shred of hope is that the entire construct is a trap to flush out the scum from the whitehouse.
LikeLike
Anyone think Vindman is just Newman from Seinfeld?
https://giphy.com/gifs/game-ukraine-Q135YzoamIaQ0
LikeLike
Didn’t Pence’s legal counsel prep these two witnesses before they testified so they knew what they were talking about? I have testified dozens of times in federal court and was “preped” by the prosecutor extensively going over every document and exhibit. It’s unbelievable that Pence would have sent these two aides to Schiff without any preparations?
LikeLike
She came on in April, after having been posted in the London Office. Why does it seem every player in this drama seems to have been airlifted in right on cue ……
The context on pps 66-67 makes this “mistake” only more unbelievable. Bear in mind, in these hundreds of pages, she has recalled with near-precision hundreds of details on what easily could be forgotten as minutiae, e.g. dates, people present, logistical sequences. So, w/r/t the July 25 call; she specifically states that she consulted her notes in the week prior to the deposition, and specifically because Vinman had complained about discrepancies in the released transcript, namely express mention of the company name Burisma. In other words, she refreshed her recollection using her notes for the precise purpose of clarifying what was said about Burisma, and then proceeded to “forget” and get that one, essential point wrong — that was the whole point of the testimony and the one thing she actually checked, in recalling scores of other meaningless facts.
What the ever-loving F.
It has to be said: There ARE actually non-swampy people who can do these jobs; granted, this is a VEEP staffer, so not directly on Trump, but all the same, COME ON. Start hiring the right people. Start with resumes that DON’T include long prestigious stints in DC and London …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also, anyone can be “gotten to” and blackmailed as needed by the coup perpetrators.
LikeLike
IMO, anybody who seals their records is NOT to be trusted! I read this when he was chosen as PDJT’s VP. See link below.
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence’s (R) library from his 12 years in Congress is sealed until 2022 or his death — whichever comes later.
Pence is believed to be on Donald Trump’s shortlist of potential vice presidential candidates.
His congressional library, housed at Indiana University in Bloomington, is closed until either Dec. 5, 2022, or Pence’s death.
https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/287613-pences-congressional-library-sealed
Also, at the time I read about “rat lines” running through Indiana while he was Governor, but I’m not going to go there or link it. Myself, I don’t trust him as far as I can spit, along with 99% of DC as well.
LikeLike
So, if I recall correctly, no Republicans participate in the questioning of the witnesses in these “behind closed doors” interviews. I suppose they are classified, but that isn’t clear either since the “transcripts” seem to be published within hours of the interviews. There is, so far as I can tell, no way to verify the accuracy of the transcripts. Are they done by a court reporter? Are they recorded and then transcribed? Are they edited/redacted? So, how can we have any confidence in their accuracy? Oh, yeah, right, they were produced by Adam Schiff and Company so we have to trust the released document …. or not.
LikeLike
Another thing her testimony reveals: the extent to which WH and EEOB/NEOB staffers get information on their own administration from beltway media. There really is no “inside.” It’s all manufactured noise, through and through. The president goes to work every day literally under siege. He MUST hire better people. We cannot expect anything to change until he does. It’s not simply about loyalty. There truly is a beltway “culture” and Trump’s enemies are weaponizing it to destroy him. His success requires outsiders.
As supporters we can’t simply cheer everything the president does, and loudly clap for everyone he touts as an ally. Remember the natural feedback loop: he NEEDS feedback from the base for course correction. It’s a reality check. We can’t mistake the President’s apparent confidence in someone as assurance that person has his back.
He needs new blood across the board: CIA, STATE, Defense, NSC. In the mold of his acting NSA, who actually holds a refreshing posture.
We all seem to be holding our breath on Barr/Durham; thinking THAT is what will move the dial, while meanwhile, President Trump inexplicably keeps his cabinet and close advisors full of the Old Guard, and doesn’t take action on the ongoing persecution and censoring of his allies out there among the riff raff. The schlubs outside Washington who got him elected. This is NOT WINNING.
We need to sound the alarm. 2020 is not a sure thing.
LikeLike
This^^^
Especially with the dems and voter fraud! Or same day voter registration…MI now has it, THANKS Ron Weiser! (NOT!)
Something needs to be done ASAP to insure the integrity of our elections. Ronna?? Ronna??
I remember shortly after the election, there was a website set up for people to apply for cabinet positions, which was QUICKLY SHUT DOWN!!
The establishment sure squashed that one real quick!!
PDJT and America needs our prayers! Ron Weiser, who was the chair in MI, who LOST the WHOLE TICKET in 2018 is now the REGIONAL CHAIR of SEVEN states!! God help us!
LikeLike
Also, where the heck is Betsy DeVos and what the he11 is she doing? ANYTHING???
It’s like she dropped off the face of the planet!
LikeLike
Throwing it out there – What if all this was done to trap President Trump in a snare, but all along the trap was set for the trappers? The democrats have a playbook, inasmuch as they have a series of options to choose from. Usually people oft revert to what’s been tried and tested and run with it.
Predictability is an asset when planning countermoves and I’ll quietly suspect President Trump and his team have used this to their advantage.
LikeLike
Thats a Hillary supporter. I saw her holding a sign during the 2016 election that said ;
“Its not rigged, you’re just losing”
LikeLike
I often look at these types as things by looking for the truth. That seems normal. Sometimes, it is easy. Other times, it can be very complex. I am thankful for the perspective Sundance brings. It is extremely helpful, and rare.
I see that truth may not be the issue in our current times, or perhaps it has always been that way in history, just imperceptible in our busy lives. It is likely a mistake to rely on truth for short term outcomes, which can adversely affect our future.
The current issue seems to be the narrative, the script, the story line. The control of money and information. Media, government, education, energy, workers, guns. Control those and truth can be a lot of things. Which wouldn’t be truth at all, of course.
Information can supplant truth. It can simulate truth. It can resist truth. It can pretend truth. The narrative can create truth for some. But is it the real truth?
In the long term, truth usually wins. But not always before great sacrifice. I hope the leaders I rely on can figure that out. Maybe they should just read here and perhaps leverage the truth to control the narrative now. Time is of the essence.
LikeLike
I’ve always been right when I’ve trusted my gut instinct. From day one I haven’t trusted plotting Pence and still don’t.
He’s a chameleon.
LikeLike
Did anyone notice at a rally or so ago (sorry, I can’t remember which one) that most of the signs said “TRUMP” and they were either missing “Pence” or it was really very small?
I went to bed after watching the rally and thought, where was Pence on the signs? I thought, maybe PDJT’s not sure he still wants him as his VP? Or, maybe I just missed it?
At the last rally I noticed they said Pence again, and I never got a chance to go back and take a closer look at the signs at the one or two prior rallies.
I thought it was rather weird that I didn’t notice Pence. Maybe I just missed it? Did anyone else notice?
If by chance PDJT is contemplating someone else as his VP in 2020, I certainly hope it’s not Nimrata Haley, I think she would be even worse than Pence, but then what do I know?
Pence, for some reason, and I don’t know why, has always given me the creeps! Sorry, to those who like him, but I just don’t know what it is about him. I like the fact that he professes to be a Christian and Lord forgive me, but there’s just something about him I just don’t like and/or TRUST, it’s just a feeling I can’t shake.
Maybe it has to do with my finding out about his sealed records before the election in 2016? IDK
LikeLike
I think if Pence slithered off in the night and never returned nobody would even notice.
LikeLike