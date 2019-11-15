Roger Stone Convicted on All Seven Counts – Sentencing in February, Faces 20 Years in Federal Prison…

Following a week-long trial a federal jury in Washington, D.C., has convicted Roger Stone, 67, on five felony counts of lying to investigators, one of obstructing a congressional probe and one of witness tampering. Sentencing will be February 6th, 2020. [Article]

Judge Berman Jackson has kept the gag order on Roger Stone barring him from discussing his conviction until he is remanded to federal prison next year.

(IG Report Outlining Andrew McCabe Conduct – pdf)

