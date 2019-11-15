House Intelligence Committee Impeachment Hearing – Day Two – 9:00am ET Livestream

Today at 9:00am ET, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold the second day of open hearings for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Todays testimony will come from former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.
Marie Yovanovitch is a woman of dubious character who was removed from the administration prior to the July phone call between U.S. President Trump and Ukraine President Zelenskyy. Ms. Yovanovitch has coordinated both her deposition and public hearing comments with the Democrat staff of the committee.
Fox News Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – HPSCI Livestream Link
First question: Ms. Yovanovich, why did you target certain journalists for monitoring by the federal government?
And, Marie Yovo, why did you badmouth the President of the United States while you served in his Administration as an ambassador and were under oath to serve the United States of America? Since you so vehemently disagreed with your boss, why didn’t you resign? Did you stay on because you were being encouraged to hang in because you were told your boss would soon be sent packing? Were you ever advised by a member of the previous Administration regarding the ‘insurance policy’ and was your badmouthing and ultimately, your appearance here today, part of that insurance policy?
Marie Yovo, you clearly believe every word and action of our sitting POTUS is subject to disciplinary action based on personal whim of political opponents. Do you extend that same scrutiny to members of the House and Senate? If so, why haven’t you spoken out against the alliance Adam Schiff has had with wealthy Democrat donor, Ed Buck, who was arrested in Sept. after a third young homeless male was found dead of drug overdose in his home? And then there’s another friend and campaign donor of Schiff’s, Dr. Bruce Hensel, age 71, that was just arrested for soliciting sexually explicit photos from a little 9 year old girl who is the daughter of a friend. Dr. Hensel is a former medical correspondent for NBC News. In light of these highly questionable relationships, doesn’t the integrity of Adam Schiff give you pause and doesn’t his lack of judgment and character as to whom he associates and accepts money trigger your ethics and extremely high standards?
Do you, Marie Yovo, have any reservations about the Chairman sitting here today that has concocted this impeachment effort that has brought our country to a halt as nothing is getting done to benefit our country? Are you today, as a witness on national TV, willing to apply the same standards of conduct toward Chairman Adam Schiff as you espouse toward President Trump?
Her story is , He Broke Me!
Time to organize a protest in front of Congress. A gallows would make a suitable prop.
Curious if they use the Blasey Ford approach.
Absolutely. There will be tears.
This must be killing daytime TV in general. Who wants to watch this crap?
Maybe if they combine the two it would help. I mean honestly the 3 witnesses so far know as much about POTUS’s policy and motives as the shrews on the view. Actually come to think of it, the shrews have met and talked to POTUS.🤔
Since the whole sham is about gossip and feelings, the shrews would make far better witnesses. Bonus if any of them have been to Ukraine or can find it on a map. Megan McCain can talk about her daddy, he’s been to Ukraine. For their final witness they can bring Rosie back, she can tell us how mean POTUS is and yell no in Russian.
If the shrews are unwilling, I’m sure they could get some soap actors to read the lines. They’d line up for a chance at a starring role. Schiff could declare the dramatic readings are just a parody trial, which they kind of are anyway. For good measure we’ll let Harvey Weinstein do the casting.
My plan will cost the taxpayers a bit of extra money though. We’ll have to purchase a heavy duty casting couch for Weinstein.😜
Well stated Somebody.
Also, the “shrews” are all proud recipients of
“The Ana Navarro Trophy aka The Giant Burrito of Lard Award”
Well deserved I should add.
There soon will be a new Fatso Hall of Fame for exceptional past recipients.
I hereby nominate Stacey Abrams and Michael Moore.
“The Crier” is coming! Can’t have a show-trail without “The Crier”.
Total Schiff show!😠 I think I’ll read a book today and keep the tv on the Food Network!☕🍩💜
No doubt the Democrats bring up “under investigation” Guiliani, and his supposed bullying to make her cry.
Another pompous butt-hurt “seasoned” has-been diplomat that thinks they know better and have the right to dictate policy.
at some point in the process, we’re going to need a 10 million man march.
the suggested prop, a gallows, is a good one.
