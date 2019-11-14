Speaker Pelosi Rolls Out Plan-D: “Bribery”…

Plan-A “collusion” didn’t work, because it never happened; no Americans colluded or conspired with Russia.
Plan-B “obstruction” didn’t work, because it never happened; the FBI and Robert Mueller completed their investigations without impediment.
Plan-C “whistleblower” doesn’t work, because the hearsay claims never happened. The request to investigate corruption and potential Ukraine interference with the 2016 U.S. election was actually requested by many U.S. officials prior to President Trump.
Today Speaker Poli-Grip Pelosi moves to Plan-D, “bribery”. See if you can make heads-or-tails of this logic:
.
ps. Please don’t point out to Pelosi (or Lawfare) that “bribery” as defined under the constitution for impeachment speaks to the President receiving cash or value to take an action for the benefit of a foreign power. [Pelosi has the entire thing reversed]
If paying for, or threatening to withhold payment of, taxpayer money to a foreign power in order to change their behavior was considered “bribery”; then the entire foreign policy of the United States for the past century was built on bribes.
Think about it….
What was the Obama delivered pallets of cash to Iran for? An obvious bribe. Why do we send money to any country? Why do we give money to NATO or the U.N? To get them to do something we want… and that, according to Pelosi, is a bribe.
D’oh
She’s a dingbat.
Please let them push this plan-D. This is too darned funny
Bribery requires that the offer induces a corrupt/illegal act. Investigating corruption was within Ukraine’s power, required by past treaties, and within President’s authority and responsibility.
The DEMs created the PC culture where appearances matter more than reality; in their mind no republican can benefit from an official act even if they are obligated to do so.
Until someone can convince/coerce the Main Stream Media to report on the absolute absurdity of this charge, Joe Dumb and his friends will think it is a legitimate charge.
That’s ok. Joe Dumb doesn’t vote anyway
Hey, by the way –
Where’s the livestream of Day 2 of the Coup Klutz Klan Circus?
Did they give a hearing and nobody came, or what?
(Not by any means knocking sundance’s wonderful site coverage. Just wondering whether suddenly the plan is for the media to ignore it… Or was there none today? Perhaps I lost track…)
I know that she’s tried to protect herself by calling this an “inquiry,” but do you really think that if next week is as flat as this that her donor base will let her call it off?
How does she extricate herself from it?
I truly do NOT want this in the Senate. I don’t want Mitch, Rubio, Cornyn, Burr…none of them…to have ANY leverage over POTUS and I want never again to have any decision in the hands of the likes of the BIG UGLY LISA MURKOWSKI and the PHONY THINKER, SUSAN COLLINS.
BREAKING NEWS……………….
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/its-happening-breaking-president-trump-meets-with-ag-bill-barr-in-oval-office-then-delays-departure-and-calls-in-top-aides-and-communication-team/
Poly grip Pelosi 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Bribery 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Prayerful 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Bombshell testimony 🤣🤣🤣🤣
I favored McCarthy’s response when idiot Napolitano said ‘the president DID take a bribe’
“Bribery is doing something, as defiined in the law, something a person wouldn’t ordinarily do for the money/action/favor.”
Otherwise Workers could accuse all their workers of getting a bribe. It’s not just taking in something of value.
By the time, all of this is over and the Deep State is all arrested, the entire country will be cheering.
This could be stopped in minutes AG Barr charge Obriber for bribing Iran. Watch them all howl.
Check the President open for post on Horowitz report.
Sorry, but I don’t know the names of press members well enough, but the questioner sounded like the polite examiner on a pre-planned production. That whole video clip sounded planned, canned, staged. I see the media doing their part to set up the next stage, the excuse for continuing, plan D, the next phase of the impeachment hoax. It certainly was not sincere journalism at work. She and Nancy must have coordinated that question beforehand, instead of doing their normal process of leaking with the press.
The desperation of the leftists is visibly progressing in real-time from the ridiculous to the outrageous. It is a clear sign to me that a large number of very influential and powerful politicos are all-in to remove the President, by whatever means necessary.
Somebody please eliminate this woman.
You mean to primary her, right? I would like to see her out, the sooner the better, but it has to be either her health, or an election.
DINGBAT… oh so perfectly described
Bribery is exactly what Biden was getting with Hunter and Kerry’s son…Ukraine $18.5 million and $1.5 billion from China! Pelosi Galore, as usual, has it backwards. LOL
Give that woman another gin and tonic!
She figures if this doesn’t work, she’s still got “Treason.”
Keep throwing s@#t at the wall ’til something sticks. And, that’s what they’ll do until 20 Jan 2025. Honest to God, how does anyone have the guts to call themselves a democrat?
She looked drunk today.
Yes the slurring was obvious
Spinning out time to avoid acknowledging we chose the Big Agenda. Resist’s syragey is to make policy a hyper emotional reaction based on MYTHS they spread on mass media.
Their rhetoric demonises individuals who dissent, and delegitimises our big agenda.
No warm and fuzzy response to this atrophied powerglomming hangover who denies our right to choose , to block the authentic transfer of power., GET OUT OF OUR WAY! .
Time is precious, but not to status quo gridlockers McConall, Burr, Pelosi: pack in more illegals, block transparency, pull more lying scheme agitprop,
FAKE CONGRESS of COWARDLY CONFORMISTS. .
Pass our trade bill.. eliminate your Cadillac health care plan. Cut off the resources that empower this immense swamp of courtiers.
Bah
This is what I saw.. she’s crapping herself https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1195040267155447813
She exhibits classic tardive dyskinesia, which is usually attributed to side effects from anti-anxiety/anti-psychotic meds. People say she’s a drunk; I believe she’s heavily medicated.
https://www.talkabouttd.com/
So technically, wouldn’t Congress be the ones guilty of “bribery” since they authorized the money to be given to Ukraine?
