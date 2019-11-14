Speaker Pelosi Rolls Out Plan-D: “Bribery”…

Posted on November 14, 2019 by

Plan-A  “collusion” didn’t work, because it never happened; no Americans colluded or conspired with Russia.

Plan-B “obstruction” didn’t work, because it never happened; the FBI and Robert Mueller completed their investigations without impediment.

Plan-C “whistleblower” doesn’t work, because the hearsay claims never happened.  The request to investigate corruption and potential Ukraine interference with the 2016 U.S. election was actually requested by many U.S. officials prior to President Trump.

Today Speaker Poli-Grip Pelosi moves to Plan-D, “bribery”.  See if you can make heads-or-tails of this logic:

 

.

ps. Please don’t point out to Pelosi (or Lawfare) that “bribery” as defined under the constitution for impeachment speaks to the President receiving cash or value to take an action for the benefit of a foreign power.  [Pelosi has the entire thing reversed]

If paying for, or threatening to withhold payment of, taxpayer money to a foreign power in order to change their behavior was considered “bribery”; then the entire foreign policy of the United States for the past century was built on bribes.

Think about it….

What was the Obama delivered pallets of cash to Iran for?  An obvious bribe.  Why do we send money to any country?  Why do we give money to NATO or the U.N?  To get them to do something we want… and that, according to Pelosi, is a bribe.

D’oh

She’s a dingbat.

Please let them push this plan-D.  This is too darned funny

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Impeachment, Legislation, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

133 Responses to Speaker Pelosi Rolls Out Plan-D: “Bribery”…

Older Comments
  1. Mike says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    Bribery requires that the offer induces a corrupt/illegal act. Investigating corruption was within Ukraine’s power, required by past treaties, and within President’s authority and responsibility.

    The DEMs created the PC culture where appearances matter more than reality; in their mind no republican can benefit from an official act even if they are obligated to do so.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Bryan Alexander says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    Until someone can convince/coerce the Main Stream Media to report on the absolute absurdity of this charge, Joe Dumb and his friends will think it is a legitimate charge.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. steph_gray says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Hey, by the way –

    Where’s the livestream of Day 2 of the Coup Klutz Klan Circus?

    Did they give a hearing and nobody came, or what?

    (Not by any means knocking sundance’s wonderful site coverage. Just wondering whether suddenly the plan is for the media to ignore it… Or was there none today? Perhaps I lost track…)

    Like

    Reply
  4. Tl Howard says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    I know that she’s tried to protect herself by calling this an “inquiry,” but do you really think that if next week is as flat as this that her donor base will let her call it off?

    How does she extricate herself from it?

    I truly do NOT want this in the Senate. I don’t want Mitch, Rubio, Cornyn, Burr…none of them…to have ANY leverage over POTUS and I want never again to have any decision in the hands of the likes of the BIG UGLY LISA MURKOWSKI and the PHONY THINKER, SUSAN COLLINS.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Blind no longer says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    Poly grip Pelosi 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Bribery 🤣🤣🤣🤣
    Prayerful 🤣🤣🤣🤣
    Bombshell testimony 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Like

    Reply
  7. CopperTop says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    I favored McCarthy’s response when idiot Napolitano said ‘the president DID take a bribe’

    “Bribery is doing something, as defiined in the law, something a person wouldn’t ordinarily do for the money/action/favor.”

    Otherwise Workers could accuse all their workers of getting a bribe. It’s not just taking in something of value.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Blue Wildflower says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    By the time, all of this is over and the Deep State is all arrested, the entire country will be cheering.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    This could be stopped in minutes AG Barr charge Obriber for bribing Iran. Watch them all howl.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Reserved55 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Check the President open for post on Horowitz report.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Raquel says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    Sorry, but I don’t know the names of press members well enough, but the questioner sounded like the polite examiner on a pre-planned production. That whole video clip sounded planned, canned, staged. I see the media doing their part to set up the next stage, the excuse for continuing, plan D, the next phase of the impeachment hoax. It certainly was not sincere journalism at work. She and Nancy must have coordinated that question beforehand, instead of doing their normal process of leaking with the press.

    Like

    Reply
  12. dallasdan says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    The desperation of the leftists is visibly progressing in real-time from the ridiculous to the outrageous. It is a clear sign to me that a large number of very influential and powerful politicos are all-in to remove the President, by whatever means necessary.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Randolph Scott says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    Somebody please eliminate this woman.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Heika says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    DINGBAT… oh so perfectly described

    Like

    Reply
  15. California Joe says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    Bribery is exactly what Biden was getting with Hunter and Kerry’s son…Ukraine $18.5 million and $1.5 billion from China! Pelosi Galore, as usual, has it backwards. LOL

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Heika says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    Give that woman another gin and tonic!

    Like

    Reply
  17. Bluto says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    She figures if this doesn’t work, she’s still got “Treason.”

    Like

    Reply
  18. Gunner says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    Keep throwing s@#t at the wall ’til something sticks. And, that’s what they’ll do until 20 Jan 2025. Honest to God, how does anyone have the guts to call themselves a democrat?

    Like

    Reply
  19. Ellis says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    She looked drunk today.

    Like

    Reply
  20. ann says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    Spinning out time to avoid acknowledging we chose the Big Agenda. Resist’s syragey is to make policy a hyper emotional reaction based on MYTHS they spread on mass media.

    Their rhetoric demonises individuals who dissent, and delegitimises our big agenda.

    No warm and fuzzy response to this atrophied powerglomming hangover who denies our right to choose , to block the authentic transfer of power., GET OUT OF OUR WAY! .

    Time is precious, but not to status quo gridlockers McConall, Burr, Pelosi: pack in more illegals, block transparency, pull more lying scheme agitprop,

    FAKE CONGRESS of COWARDLY CONFORMISTS. .

    Pass our trade bill.. eliminate your Cadillac health care plan. Cut off the resources that empower this immense swamp of courtiers.

    Bah

    Like

    Reply
  21. Heika says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    This is what I saw.. she’s crapping herself https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1195040267155447813

    Like

    Reply
  22. amflyalex says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    She exhibits classic tardive dyskinesia, which is usually attributed to side effects from anti-anxiety/anti-psychotic meds. People say she’s a drunk; I believe she’s heavily medicated.
    https://www.talkabouttd.com/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Brian Baker says:
    November 14, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    So technically, wouldn’t Congress be the ones guilty of “bribery” since they authorized the money to be given to Ukraine?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s