Speaker Pelosi Rolls Out Plan-D: “Bribery”…

Plan-A “collusion” didn’t work, because it never happened; no Americans colluded or conspired with Russia.

Plan-B “obstruction” didn’t work, because it never happened; the FBI and Robert Mueller completed their investigations without impediment.

Plan-C “whistleblower” doesn’t work, because the hearsay claims never happened. The request to investigate corruption and potential Ukraine interference with the 2016 U.S. election was actually requested by many U.S. officials prior to President Trump.

Today Speaker Poli-Grip Pelosi moves to Plan-D, “bribery”. See if you can make heads-or-tails of this logic:

.

ps. Please don’t point out to Pelosi (or Lawfare) that “bribery” as defined under the constitution for impeachment speaks to the President receiving cash or value to take an action for the benefit of a foreign power. [Pelosi has the entire thing reversed]

If paying for, or threatening to withhold payment of, taxpayer money to a foreign power in order to change their behavior was considered “bribery”; then the entire foreign policy of the United States for the past century was built on bribes.

Think about it….

What was the Obama delivered pallets of cash to Iran for? An obvious bribe. Why do we send money to any country? Why do we give money to NATO or the U.N? To get them to do something we want… and that, according to Pelosi, is a bribe.

D’oh

She’s a dingbat.

Please let them push this plan-D. This is too darned funny

