“Small Group” Complains IG Horowitz is Not Permitting Written Rebuttals During Principal Review Phase…

The usurping group of FBI and DOJ officials we have called “the small group” have an established set of media operatives and outlets aligned to assist their narrative. Tonight Devlin Barrett (Lisa Page and Peter Strzok’s favorite narrative engineer) publishes a report in the Washington Post highlighting their concerns.
According to the WaPo Inspector General Michael Horowitz is not allowing the ‘small group’ to provide written rebuttals to the IG report on FISA abuse during their principal reviews. The outline by Devlin on behalf of the group also confirms our timeline.
As is the case in most inspector general probes, witnesses are being invited to review draft sections of the report and offer comments and corrections, the people said. But — unlike most cases — they are being told those comments must be conveyed only verbally, the people said.
Even though Attorney General William P. Barr and other officials have been working in recent weeks to determine what should be redacted from the report as classified or private information, people familiar with the process said that the entire draft document is marked “Top Secret,” so anyone who discusses its contents outside a secure government room could be committing a crime.
Nothing in that series of paragraphs is unusual.
The principal review phase under IG Horowitz generally lasts two weeks, ten business days. Each principal only is allowed to see the segments that pertain to their specifics. Each principal may provide feedback to how the report outlines their activity. The IG may, or may not (not required), include comments from the principal in the final report. If principal comment is included the IG will generally present rebuttal evidence.
In all draft reviews the principals are required to sign non-disclosure agreements; this prevents leaks. Nothing about this is extraordinary. However, in this example it appears Horowitz is trying to speed up the release by not waiting for the legions of lawyers to submit written responses for consideration. Instead Horowitz is recording any commentary and will transcribe into the final report if he feels it warrants inclusion.
Again, other than oral comments (to be transcribed), as opposed to written responses from the lawyers, nothing about this is unusual. This is the standard process.
[…] Witnesses, they said, are being asked to review their sections in a secure area, after signing nondisclosure agreements, according to people familiar with the matter.
The witnesses have also been told they will not be allowed to remove any notes they make about the document, the people said.
The moves have left some witnesses concerned their objections might not be recorded precisely and incorporated into the inspector general’s findings, the people said.
The witnesses, they said, are also concerned that the process gives the inspector general complete control in characterizing any comments witnesses make — and leaves witnesses with no ability to create a paper trail that might help them show their words were captured inaccurately.
The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the political and legal sensitivity of the matter. A spokeswoman for the inspector general declined to comment. (read full article)
Considering the number of lawyers involved this decision by Horowitz makes sense.
There is likely to be a flood of spin from the PR teams behind each principal outlined in the report. Lawyers for James Comey and Andrew McCabe will be using every angle of Lawfare imaginable to attempt to shape their clients image within the report.
Lawyers, Lawfare legal teams, and DC-based PR consultants for Sally Yates, John Carlin, Mary McCord, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Hillary Clinton, James Baker, Michael Kortan, Rod Rosenstein, Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann, Chris Steele, Glen Simpson, Nellie Ohr, Bruce Ohr, John Brennan, James Clapper and many more will all be working at courtroom rates to control any report damage for their clients.
The Obama administration will be working in the background, while Fusion-GPS takes in fees and pays their primary journalists and narrative engineers premium rates for column inches that protect their client interests. This is one big confab of interests all positioning to control any negative impressions and highlight their magnanimous patriotic activity.
The timing is exactly as we suspected, ten business days for principal review ending next Friday November 21st (week prior to Thanksgiving).
This gives the inspector general a few days to tidy up the added comments, pass the rebuttals through the final IG referencer check, and then release a public report. Likely that release would be the week after Thanksgiving, though it could possibly be released as early as Thanksgiving week.
The executive summary is almost guaranteed to have been written already. Perhaps the executive summary was part of AG Bill Barr’s briefing in the White House today along with the discussions of Chinese (5G) software and national security matters.
At the conclusion of Attorney General Bill Barr’s oval office meeting today with President Trump, the president held a session with the White House communications team prior to a late departure for the Louisiana rally.
Good for Horowitz expediting this… we don’t need to hear from the lawyers until sentencing.
Could be the IG report in its pristine state is anticipated to be entered into evidence in one or more legal proceedings in the future and they don’t want it tainted by hogwash from the potential defendants in those proceedings….
Sorry, sundance, I stepped on both of your posts in the Trump rally thread. Please delete mine.
A2 says:
November 12, 2019 at 11:48 pm
Well, a “short window” was mentioned. That means either review your testimony or be damned. The people that were interviewed only get to see their interview.not the entire report. Either they sign off as accurate or make minor corrections to what they said. They don’t get to rewrite their testimony sworn under oath. They don’t get a “do over”.
If stuff leaks then that is just more kindling to pile on the fire.
The MSM will spin the plates, but who cares anymore. Nice entertainment if that is to your tastes.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
“However, in this example it appears Horowitz is trying to speed up the release by not waiting for the legions of lawyers to submit written responses for consideration. “
Get the zippo ready, AG Barr isn’t helping the cabal. You can sense the fear of the small group as the walls are closing in. Rofl!
“The witnesses, they said, are also concerned that the process gives the inspector general complete control in characterizing any comments witnesses make — and leaves witnesses with no ability to create a paper trail that might help them show their words were captured inaccurately.”
This same group wasn’t worried about General Flynn’s words being captured accurately and they were quite proud of the fact they had complete control of the narrative and created more by leaking the narrative to the msm.
Huh, I wonder if that animated conversation with Barr didnt go the way the president was hoping. I hope that’s not the case
That is what came to my mind instantly and concerned me especially as Trump did not stop to chat. That is not his usual confident winning way. Worrying.
I was thinking the same thing.
He may have also been PO’d about the Huawei/ZTE comments Barr made. Like, wait until we get a trade deal, dammit.
“We’ll see what happens”, to quote a famous President,
That was my thought, until I saw the source was a “Today Show” White House “correspondent”.
Whatever. For all we know, they were cheering.
Hmmm, might be time to go long on Depends.
I wonder if this means there will be a lot of indictments coming down →→ let them render their rebuttal in court.
President Trump walking past the press without taking questions is usual, is it not? If so, what could it mean? Unhappy with Barr?
45 minutes late to the rally…. simply no time for questions.
I can imagine the phone call:
“You have reached the Inspector General’s Office. For English, press 1.” …….
“To express your interest in a material change on page 1, press 318.” ……
“To express your interest in a material change on page 2, press 764.” …..
… (rolls through 700 different random exchange numbers).
“Your call is important. The current wait time is … Forty FIVE minutes …”
epic hold music….
Then it accidentally hangs up after half an hour.
Thus would start my version of “the process is the punishment.”
Sooooo delighted to see your collective level of discomfort rising ! You SOBs deserve to HANG for the crap you’ve wrought not only on this country, but to much of the world!
Hopefully the perps will have their chance at rebuttal, written and verbal, as defendants in court. That is the only acceptable venue for rebuttals at this point.
