Pelosi Likely to Follow-up December Impeachment Vote with USMCA Ratification…

Leader Kevin McCarthy just put some specific dates to a sequence we anticipated several months ago.

During a Fox interview with Laura Ingraham (I’ll look for video) McCarthy predicts Speaker Pelosi will bring up the impeachment vote on/around December 16th; then follow-up the impeachment vote with USMCA ratification and the budget passage on/around December 20th allowing the Democrats to go home for the holidays with all three goals accomplished.

This prediction by Leader McCarthy is very likely. Earlier today Speaker Poli-Grip said passing the USMCA was “imminent“. In essence, she’s holding the USMCA vote as an ace to highlight a bipartisan legislative accomplishment by her party.

We noted last month: Nancy Pelosi will bring the USMCA to a vote timed with the impeachment vote. This plan allows democrats to try and dilute the political nature of the impeachment scheme by referencing the Trump administration USMCA vote as an example of Democrats not being political. This is how they scheme.

…’See, we’re not politically motivated, we’re giving the same president we are impeaching a win; because this trade deal is in the best interest of America. Just like the impeachment of this corrupt president is in the best interest of America’….

