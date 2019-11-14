Pelosi Likely to Follow-up December Impeachment Vote with USMCA Ratification…

Leader Kevin McCarthy just put some specific dates to a sequence we anticipated several months ago.

During a Fox interview with Laura Ingraham (I’ll look for video) McCarthy predicts Speaker Pelosi will bring up the impeachment vote on/around December 16th; then follow-up the impeachment vote with USMCA ratification and the budget passage on/around December 20th allowing the Democrats to go home for the holidays with all three goals accomplished.

This prediction by Leader McCarthy is very likely. Earlier today Speaker Poli-Grip said passing the USMCA was “imminent“.  In essence, she’s holding the USMCA vote as an ace to highlight a bipartisan legislative accomplishment by her party.

We noted last month: Nancy Pelosi will bring the USMCA to a vote timed with the impeachment vote. This plan allows democrats to try and dilute the political nature of the impeachment scheme by referencing the Trump administration USMCA vote as an example of Democrats not being political. This is how they scheme.

…’See, we’re not politically motivated, we’re giving the same president we are impeaching a win; because this trade deal is in the best interest of America.  Just like the impeachment of this corrupt president is in the best interest of America’….

  1. Linda K. says:
    November 14, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    Winning for Trump and the american people. Hopefully, she will not attempt to impeach Trump after the inquiry.

    • Bill Durham says:
      November 14, 2019 at 11:34 pm

      This is all Kabuki theater that gives us the illusion that there’s a difference between the two parties. C’mon man! You folks should know better. There is no upside to Senate Dems. Republicans, or the uniparty to have a Senate trial and have their schemes exposed. There is no upside for Mitch to set up Trump and have a kangaroo Court. None. The only option is for the uniparty to force Nancy to stand down. She is not bigger than the uniparty or their interest. Trump ain’t going nowhere. Even if they removed him he is on the ballot and can run anyway. Or threaten to run. Can you imagine how epic that would be. How many people would vote for Trump just to stick it to the swamp? Lol. Trump has this. They will fold a losing hand.

  2. Greg1 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    Twisted scheming by twisted schemers.

    • Tl Howard says:
      November 14, 2019 at 10:57 pm

      I long for the days of Tip O’Neill.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      November 14, 2019 at 11:20 pm

      Then Speaker Poli-Grip (I am still laughing over this one…good one, Sundance)….will then declare and gloat that only the “Do-Nothing Dems” saved American jobs, American Farmers, etc. They are going to try to pass this off as their own creation, their own idea and their own “love” for America. Blah blah blah.

  3. Gunner says:
    November 14, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    No one — no one — no one — buys anything that emanates from this pathetic creature’s piehole.

  4. flatlandgoober says:
    November 14, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    We Deplorables aren’t nearly as stupid as you thing, Poli-Grip. In fact we’re very good at keeping score. Impeach our POTUS and you’ll find out how good.

  5. Perot Conservative says:
    November 14, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    I thought the CTH viewpoint was Pelosi was scheming with Justin Trudeau of Canada to block USMCA, and if he won his election, they would scuttle it; if he lost, then possibly a vote.

    • Perot Conservative says:
      November 14, 2019 at 10:58 pm

      CTH 4 weeks ago: “…Speaker Pelosi is waiting to see if Trudeau can win re-election. If Canada re-elects Trudeau on October 21st, Pelosi will announce the labor provisions are not strong enough within the USMCA deal; discussions with the Trump administration are not resolving the issues; the U.S. workers are not protected enough, and she is tabling any vote.”

      “Speaker Pelosi will then wait until after the 2020 election. The purpose is political.”

      https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/10/17/nancy-pelosis-usmca-strategy-for-2020-is-contingent-upon-the-canadian-election/

      I’m thrilled it may pass. I’vd been hammering the Do Nothing Democrats, diplomatically, on liberal sites, saying they would be blistered in 2020 in the Midwest over no border funding, no infrastructure, and no USMCA. POTUS wouldn’t say it, but I did.

      • L4grasshopper says:
        November 14, 2019 at 11:18 pm

        The vulnerable Dems desperately need an issue to balance a yes vote on their unsubstantiated impeachment.

        • 🍺Gunny66 says:
          November 14, 2019 at 11:56 pm

          This^^^^^….That plan regarding Canada is shot thru with holes now due to the impeachment clown show.

          The country is fed up with the “do nothing” Congress and is itching to throw them out.

          As stated above, the Dems need a win….or to lie about a win to keep the majority in the House…..

          But in my opinion the House and the Senate screwed this up like trying to “Herd Cats”

          Even Miss Lindsey’s little speech the other day was part of the Senate plan.
          Now both plans to Impeach are a burning wreckage.

          “A Bridge too Far”

          Our President beat them badly….They may never recover……..

          The best option for the Globalists now is to leave us alone. Lay low….Get your money from somewhere else……

      • j'accuse says:
        November 14, 2019 at 11:30 pm

        Pelosi says many things she never follows through on. If she sees a political advantage to delaying it to avoid Trump claiming a win before the 2020 elections she’ll do it. Likewise if the impeachment fizzles or blows up in her face then she’ll likely find issues in USMCA that need tweaking as SD fortold. It’s been clear since last year’s budget to present that Pelosi will not grant the White House even the appearance of a legislative achievement. .

        • Perot Conservative says:
          November 15, 2019 at 12:16 am

          And I could write you a BLISTERING campaign ad, with the help of a video guru.

          President Trump works endlessly for border security.
          PELOSI: picture in Hawaii.

          Trump working for USMCA.
          PELOSI in Paris, drinking.

          POTUS lobbying for an infrastructure bkll. “Speaker Pelosi, work with me to Make America Great Again!”
          PELOSI in Napa (pictures).

          POTUS signing prison reform, opening a new LNG plant.
          PELOSI galavanting in Europe.

          It could be a Boulabaise of Trump work, or just USMCA, or specifically Midwest issues, but the contrast is sharp. I know a political campaign manager who made a smaller election all about a politician taking Limo’s. He had mailers with a large Limo driver in suit, and then a list of wasted monies on various gov’t spending.

  6. Dee Paul Deje says:
    November 14, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    If you ask a reasonable question of the speaker you get called “Mr. Republican Talking Points”.

  7. RedWave2020 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    How effective do you think this strategy will be with moderate voters? I’m curious how many people will buy that. It is interesting to predict how people who do not pay attention to politics and go on with their lives end up feeling about these tricks. Do you think voters in swing districts will give the democrats their house seats again if they pull this con.

    • Robert Smith says:
      November 14, 2019 at 11:12 pm

      I think any reasonable person knows they are out to lynch Trump in any possible way.

      So achievement for Trump & MAGA – zero credit for Nancy & the Democrats.

  8. albertus magnus says:
    November 14, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    Great news!

  9. Lion2017 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    Keep digging your hole 3rd rate. This will backfire Bigly!

  10. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    November 14, 2019 at 10:58 pm

    For years everyone told me to “take the high road”, which is code for suck it up and take it.

    No more. Screw Piglosi, screw the corruptocrats and screw Soros and his globalist shills in the deep state!

    #WAR!

  11. Parker Longbaugh says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    I simply cannot imagine living every single moment of my life while planning my next lie.

    What waste.

    Our lives are so short and there are so many genuinely wonderful people and experiences to enjoy.

  12. jeans2nd says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    Oh, so this is Pelosi’s quid pro quo, aka bribery, aka extortion, to the Socialist democrats.
    Pelosi allows the Socialist democrats to impeach, the Socialist democrats give Pelosi a vote on budget and USMCA.

    Thought quid pro quo aka bribery aka extortion was impeachable?
    Could one impeach a House Speaker?

  13. Robert Smith says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    That’s Nancy being able to work with Trump — in between trying to set him up, impeach him and jail him and his entire family.

    I’ll take it!

    Nancy was always going to do Coup impeachment anyway.

  14. MDNA I says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    Another story w/in just the past 12 hrs that says stakes are getting higher b/c everyone’s elevating their game…. at once terrifying & thrilling

  15. Perot Conservative says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    Most people have no idea the trade reset Sundance has laid out.

    I specifically spoke with someone who exports fairly large shipments to Asia weekly, and he appeared to have little insight. I educated him with just some baby steps.

  16. Ironclaw says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    Why wait? Let’s do it now.

  17. Julia Adams says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:02 pm

    I watched the McCarthy segment on the Laura Ingraham show tonight. I thought he did a good job. He also insinuated that it’s a foregone conclusion that the House will impeach Trump in December. Pelosi is too far invested and cannot turn back now. My guess is she knows she has the votes. She owes an impeachment vote to the people who put her back into power.

    I despise Nancy Pelosi. She is a dangerous, atrocious and dishonest person.

  18. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    The only way to be “governed” by the corrupt, the criminal and the immoral is by the consent of the ignorant, the manipulated and the perpetually stupid

  19. The Third Man says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    The level of Dem voter mental retardation is mind boggling, below moron, even below imbeciile.
    Idiot IQ ranges from 0 to 25.
    Then consider millons are alien invaders who don’t speak English and are illiterate in the 3rd world s—-oles from which they oozed.
    Consider terrorists, human traffickers, drug dealers/addicts/alcoholics.
    All they do is eat, pee, and poop.
    They are no value to society, humanity, civilization at all.

  20. Mike Robinson says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:05 pm

    Thus revealing that her, and her party’s, self-centered concept of “impeachment” is nothing more and nothing less than “politics.”

    Because, “you know, the Executive Branch really isn’t a co-equal part of our Government. The Executive serves at the pleasure of Congress, and the Legislature can depose the Executive on our own authority … simply by passing … a Bill of Attainder.”

    Ummm ….

    • L4grasshopper says:
      November 14, 2019 at 11:13 pm

      It will be interesting to see how many Articles of Impeachment Piglosi drafts, and how specific they will be.

      So one on bribery WRT Ukraine & one on obstruction?

      Are they going to come up with a couple that are never the subject of any hearings, secret or public?

      • Zorro says:
        November 14, 2019 at 11:33 pm

        I’ve seen some possibilities. This one from CNN.

        “One member who spoke with CNN on background about the ongoing process said that while there could be just a few Articles of Impeachment focused on larger transgressions like abuse of power or obstruction of justice, the report itself could be an opportunity to provide Democrats room to include more specific violations including things like emoluments violations, specific incidences of abuse of office related to Ukraine or even alleged obstruction from the Mueller report.”

        I’ve also heard “racism and bigotry” and “family separation”.

  21. L4grasshopper says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    That timeline will put the impeachment vote about 2 weeks or so after the IG Report drops, and hopefully a few high level indictments.

    • Robert Smith says:
      November 14, 2019 at 11:20 pm

      Just as this is Nancy’s version of being able to work with Trump, we can just as easily say Trump can work with Democrats as the crushing of the Coup happens.

  22. SharkDiver says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:12 pm

    I SOOOO disagree with Sundance on this. There is NO way in hell that Pelosi puts impeachment up for a vote and sends it to the Senate for a trial that will lay bare the entire scheme. There is NO upside to this strategy.

    • Robert Smith says:
      November 14, 2019 at 11:26 pm

      I think Nancy wants a Trump impeachment to be her “legacy” as she thinks she can taint him forever.

      • Sherri Young says:
        November 15, 2019 at 12:06 am

        This is Nanzi’s last term as Speaker of the House. She ought to be more mindful of her legacy. There won’t be anyone who will spin words in her favor once the gavel is out of her hands.

      • Christopher Johnson says:
        November 15, 2019 at 12:12 am

        By now even a mental midget like her has to realize that if they actually impeach him, that President Trump will wear it as a badge of honor to be impeached by the corruptocrats for actually putting America first.

        President Trump can’t be tarnished or tainted by these people because he always owns the downside and places responsibility where it belongs… his impeachment says nothing about him accept that he’s been effective in wrecking the Swamp’s plans and everything about the corrupt socialists who know they can’t actually beat him in terms of swaying the American people.

    • wilderness3300 says:
      November 14, 2019 at 11:41 pm

      Well she’s kind of boxed herself into a corner, but I’m also not convinced yet that there will be a vote. We’ve had one day of the impeachment “hearing” so far, and it didn’t go so well for the DIMs. I can easily envision another whole week of testimony that doesn’t go the way they think it will… did you imagine in your wildest dreams that Robert Mueller would perform so poorly?

      And there’s still the wild card of the Barr and Horowitz investigations, which could could potentially alert even the most disinterested voters that our Democracy is truly at stake.

    • FPCHmom says:
      November 15, 2019 at 12:13 am

      You are assuming the senate will lay bare the scheme rather than play along. They could do a sham trial and remove him too.

  23. parleyvous says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    Watch out for poison pills …. protecting big tech censorship

  24. CopperTop says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    Hehehe they are going to ratify a treaty that if one looks closely has all the same NON quid pro quo conversations that got the ‘deal done’.

    Oh DEM wabbits are going to wun themwelves wagged unwinding their twetchery.

  25. hokkoda says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    Gee, I’m shocked. Oh wait, no I’m not. I said this would happen back in September. The vote was always going to happen, regardless of the hearings. They could have had a parade of people saying “the whistleblower lied and none of it is true”, and the Democrats would still have the vote to impeach.

    Keep your expectations low on the IG Report folks, and subsequent indictments. I’m having a Chief Justice John Roberts / Obamacare feeling as I watch all this play out. Back when Roberts declared Obamacare constitutional, I woke up that morning even before it was announced that SCOTUS was issuing their decision, and wrote, “They’re going to uphold Obamacare.” I just have that feeling in my gut here, and I could be wrong, and I hope I’m wrong. But I’m not usually wrong, which is why I think nothing is going to happen and everybody here, on the radio, on the TV shows and whatnot is going to have their “Fitzmas / Mueller / MSNBC Maddow crying” moment.

  26. SharkDiver says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    I SOOOO disagree with Sundance on this. There is NO way Pelosi allows a vote that will send it to the Senate where a trial will lay bare the entire corrupt scheme. Absolutely no upside for the Dems in this scenario.

    • dogsmaw says:
      November 14, 2019 at 11:19 pm

      How many times do you SOOOO disagree?

    • hokkoda says:
      November 14, 2019 at 11:26 pm

      It’s already decided. It was decided a long time ago. The hearings are just the standard Communist show-trial. It’s not like we haven’t seen this kind of thing before. “Guilty, because we said so, and we have the votes.”

    • Zorro says:
      November 14, 2019 at 11:43 pm

      While Ukraine is the main story for impeachment, the Democommunists have many more articles they will be passing along to the Senate basically every false narrative from the past couple years. Racism, bigotry, family separation, emoluments, Mueller innuendo, etc.

  27. TEWS_Pilot says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:21 pm

    I always thought the Jackass was the perfect mascot for the Democrats, but now the Kangaroo is looking more appropriate. Most folks have heard of the “Jackalope,” described as a jackrabbit with antelope horns, the combination of a “jackrabbit” and an “antelope.” Maybe the Democrats could adopt a combination mascot that would be a Jackass-a-Roo. It would look like a Jackass that hops around on its big flat hind legs, punches everybody it meets, and has a pouch where it carries all its dark money.

  28. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:27 pm

    Pelosi had the votes for impeachment before she ever opened up the inquiry. They want to campaign on Trump being impeached. They will then call the Republicans in the Senate corrupt for not removing him from office . That’s their 2020 campaign.

    I think, however, that Passing USMCA will do more than negate any damage their impeachment hoax causes.

    • Joebkonobi says:
      November 14, 2019 at 11:53 pm

      Trump rallies will make the difference. He will make sure he gets full credit for USMCA, as he should and deserves.

      Dems have no counter to his rallies and the will only get bigger and louder.

    • Zorro says:
      November 14, 2019 at 11:38 pm

      Sounds nice but it hasn’t been brought up as a subject in any of the questioning in hearings.

    • Sherri Young says:
      November 15, 2019 at 12:14 am

      That treaty absolutely should be brought up in the coup hearings. Since this is all for show and for Adam Schiff to make his sales pitch, the Republicans need to educate the public too. All of the people in the room surely must be fully aware of the mutual assistance agreement with Ukraine, but most people on the other side of the screen are not.

  30. MAGADJT says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:28 pm

    She has spun a lie to the vulnerable dems. “If you vote for impeachment, I’ll send you back to your districts with a win on the USMCA that you can talk about to voters.”

    Surely the vulnerable members know that #1 – Voters will attach the passage of the USMCA to POTUS, not to Congress, and #2 – If they vote to impeach, it doesn’t matter what they pass after that; they are going to be blamed for this farce.

  31. BlackKnightRides says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    So AG Barr and POTUS have a MONTH of Swamp Revelations between now and Poly-Grip Pelosi’s “Shame Plan”.

  32. Mike says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    She has no shame

  33. I S says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:35 pm

    Poli-grip. OMG. Love it

  34. Track says:
    November 14, 2019 at 11:40 pm

    Now I know why so many people hate politicians. Nancy and Schiff are the scum at the top.
    God please continue to bless the USA and President Trump.

  35. Trenchanter says:
    November 15, 2019 at 12:15 am

    So, we are waiting on Peloli because USMCA is a multi-national trade agreement? Fast-track authority gives Trump the ability to negotiate arrangements with individual countries. That’s what he has done with S.Korea, Japan, China, etc. If Congress won’t act on USMCA, why doesn’t Trump enact portions of the US-Canada and US-Mexico parts, as much as possible, as separate agreements and leave Nancy twisting in the wind?

