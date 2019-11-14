Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan Discuss Impeachment “Sham”…

Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan discuss the testimony of State Dept. officials George Kent and Bill Taylor yesterday, as well as the upcoming testimony of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch scheduled for tomorrow.

.

Not only was Marie Yovanovitch’s prior testimony carefully orchestrated with Chairman Schiff’s staff, but Ms. Yovanovitch brought three lawyers to help construct the needs of the committee and protect Yovanovitch’s legal interests. [Transcript pdf available here]

During her deposition, when Yovanovitch was questioned about having released her opening statement to the Washington Post on behalf of the Democrats on the committee, her lawyers would not let her talk about it citing attny-client privilege.

