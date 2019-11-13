Ukraine State Dept. Experts Clueless – Senator Grassley Asked DOJ to Investigate Ukraine in 2017…

During the impeachment hearing today State Department officials George Kent and Bill Taylor both stated they never heard of any claims of Ukrainian political interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Additionally, both claimed to have no knowledge of any U.S. investigation that might overlap with Ukraine.
When pressed with specifically cited reports about DNC operatives engaging with Ukraine government officials to gather opposition research against candidate Donald Trump, both Mr. Kent and Ambassador Taylor denied any knowledge of the outlined reporting.
However, what everyone in the media –and on Capitol Hill– seems to forget is a letter in July, 2017 [LINK HERE], written by U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley to Dept. of Justice Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, specifically outlining 2016 election interference by Ukrainian government officials; and specifically asking for an U.S. DOJ investigation therein:
Here’s the Full Letter:
Kent claimed to have never have heard of Crowdstrike. C’mon!
But he sure looked swell in his bow tie, didn’t he?
John Bolton wannabe?
Meh, Mueller had never heard of fusion GPS. It’s something in the libtard koolaid.
It’s pathological lying.
Mamet principle
They both lied! Obama had it all set up for Hillary. Obama in conjunction with Brennan set EVERYTHING up to take Trump down. I won’t be happy till they get Obama’s butt and work their way down from there.
They all need to go to Gitmo. Trump 2020 and send Obama and Clinton back to Gitmo
They all need to be tried for treason and executed.
Well, there went swearing to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth right out the window. And since it’s cold in DC, I don’t think the window was open.
CRASH!
“What was that?!?”
“I think truth just exited through the window.”
Grassley’s letter makes it obvious these two clowns are either incompetent, deceitful or lying. BUT, in the total scheme of things, what’s going to happen with it – – any consequences for the clowns?
FOIA the emails from these turkeys and see if they discussed it at the office. Presumably, they testified under oath. If so, and if so, they have perjured before Congress.
Flynn was prosecuted by Mueller for stopping another Presidential Study Directive 11 Coup. Look up Glenn Becks video he did tonight…
look up civil society.2.0 its the statedepartment website!
PLEASE DO IT.
Of course, there’s always the possibility of incompetent, deceitful and lying..
Don’t know if you ever used to watch MASH, but this reminds me of Col Flagg, the nutso wannabe spy. One time he insisted everyone close their eyes so that he could make his exit because he ‘was like the wind’. They all did, then opened them when they heard the crash. Flagg had jumped out the window and hurt himself, so when I read your post I heard it in Hawkeye’s voice ‘Don’t look now but The Wind just broke it’s leg.’
these people are not clueless. they are in on the institutional scam.
glenn beck just did a live cast (outing the George Soros US AID cabal) showing the documents and said declassify presidential study directive 11 asked us to ASk PDJT to declassify it.. pass word !!!
review what civil society 2.0 is Adam Ross the ARCHIVED versions 2009 -2017
arab sping, macedonia, etc! Soros using our money.!!! and enjoying the destablization.
PLEASE ASK PDJT’s team to review 11.
from the trascripts of schiff’s witness Ms Cooper she brings up the Chamber of Commerce is involved with the us aid and US AIG with Soros – civil society – transcript from Ms. cooper p 64 she said she received a call from chamber of commerce
https://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/static/2019/11/CPRT-116-IG00-D012.pdf
https://2009-2017.state.gov/statecraft/cs20/index.htm
this is the website for the archive – this is where you get the term STATECRAFT.
Beck is at his finest in his video tonight.
WhiteBoard – I’m kind of new here but I don’t think Beck is all that well received here (I could very well be wrong about that, but he was very anti-Trump early on); I have to say that his recent expose/research on the Ukraine/Obama admin involvement in the 2016 election was well done… very well done.
His rebuttal to the MSM’s response to his reporting was also convincing. He claims that many congressmen viewed and responded to the broadcast as well. Massive corruption is at play here – not even including the previous VP and his son – the reasons for the dems desire to distract from the Ukraine circa 2015-2016 is understandable. Eight billion dollars in strategic aid (taxpayer money) vanishes into the ether…
>I don’t think Beck is all that well received here<
He isn't. But this is the sort of stuff he's very good at. He is a useful idiot in this case.
JM, ever wonder why US politicians are so enamored with shoveling taxpayers’ cash into foreign bottomless pits, and including places with no conceivable national security interests to the US? They don’t get any votes from those places; well, not many.
Any chance some of that cash makes its way back to said politicians’ smelly back pockets? Wouldn’t be too hard to pull off. Some desperate third world country that is already rotten/corrupt, would be delighted to skim a little off for the US pols who made the stacks of cash possible in the first place, as they are skimming off their usual take for themselves.
POTUS is the very big bull in the very well appointed china shop. It has taken many decades, maybe several generations to set that china shop up, and POTUS is on the verge of crashing it all down. bidens/Ukraine is likely just the start. It would have come out sooner or later, but joe’s stupid video comments are impossible to ignore, even as the left ignores it.
No wonder some of these sob’s are actually becoming incoherent in their attempt to stop Donald Trump. Godspeed, sir.
Beck is why I cancelled my CRTV subscription once they merged with the Blaze. I won’t put money in that man’s pocket.
Jay Sekulow, PT’s Attorney has a radio call in show every day at noon. It’s pretty easy to get through.
I suggest you call and tell him about Presidential Study Directive 11
Maybe the Republicans should make everyone in the hearing disclose how much money they (and immediate family) have received in compensation, speaking fees, consulting, director fees, charitable contributions and campaign donations from the Ukraine. What is the skim in US Aid that is making a round trip back to them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Someone has figured things out.
EXACTLY!
From the taxpayers to the middle man country/person/cause and back to the politician.
This is planned parenthood – money for rats and they only have to murder the most innocent. I wonder how much of this stuff DOESN’T involve kickbacks?
Yeah, well John, the problem is, there are more than a few Republicans in on the take also. So no, they won’t out anybody because it would blow back on them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Winston Smith is busy editing Grassley’s letter as we speak.
They that control the past…..
And an important corollary to that is, they that control the language [can] control the thought.
Media has been moving out right smartly on this course….
Yes, Sir. Orwell has become a “How To” book.
Orwell was a progressive until he realized how evil their agenda truly was. His book was meant to expose their strategy, but no one heeded the warning.
Only a Cliff Notes version of it. Schiff and his democrat allies are making up the rest of it as they go along. Juuuuuust like the impeachment farce.
Accompanied by a couple of additional study volumes. “Rules For Radicals” and “The Communist Manifesto.”
Coudry’s document dump thread unrolled:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1194782001422721024.html
Let me guess, there was no follow up by the justice department??!
Not only that, but isn’t there actually someone in PRISON in Ukraine after their courts found him guilty of illegally interfering in the 2016 US election?
Every time I think about corruption in Ukraine I think of the old show Leverage when they had a job trying to bust someone out of a Ukraine jail. They tried forged State Dept documents and the Ukraine official says ‘nyet!’ One of the team points out that ‘these guys gamed the most corrupt system on earth for 50 years. Paperwork isn’t going to cut it!’ Plan B was to tell the Ukraine official that the woman he had in his jail was the lover of Ukraine’s Minister of Something Important, and he released her immediately with profound apologies. I can’t help thinking that may not be too far off how it really is over there. 50 years of Soviet rule means 50 years of black is white and good is bad thinking. Many of them probably don’t even KNOW what ‘corruption’ is because it’s all they’ve ever known.
Justice Kavanaugh was not supposed to make it out of committee, killed by Jeff Flakes arrangements. Grassley foiled it and forced McConnell into winning the appointment.
Then this letter and few other rumblings by Grassley that were actually Pro-Trump, after Kavanaugh. Chuck was warming to the task.
This letter is now the responsibility of Lindsey Graham as chairman of the Judiciary Committee.
This is why he was put on ice until the Republican Primaries start and Lindsey is in charge of the impeachment. He and other Republicans thinking of supporting the Republicans fighting Schiff in the House were warned today by the decepticons.
Senator Grassley, R, Iowa — May be old but he did not just fall off the turnip truck. This is yet another damning document for Schiff and the dems….and it ain’t gonna age well.
Since this can be true under testimony,
“During the impeachment hearing today State Department officials George Kent and Bill Taylor both stated they never heard of any claims of Ukrainian political interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Additionally, both claimed to have no knowledge of any U.S. investigation that might overlap with Ukraine.”
It only means Mr Rosenstein did not investigate as Chairman Grassley requested. Can we assume so?
Has Grassley’s letter been ignored like Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan’s letters were? Seems like only Rudy investigated Ukraine.
The letters only exist if they say it exists. Otherwise, it’s all a false memory, Comrade.
How quickly can Judicial Watch get the emails of these two State Dept employees and discover just how much they discussed Ukraine and Grassley’s request?
Did Rosenstien respond to this letter? If so, what was his response?
I yelled, “Liar!” when they denied knowledge of the reports.
The wife asked me what the hell I was yelling about. I told her and briefly explained.
She asks, “what are they even doing? Everyone knows they are trying to frame Trump”.
That’s my gal! (She voted Trump but doesn’t follow things)
Lying to Congress used to be a big deal in the not to distant past. Now it is Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). However, I think you have to be, a Globalist, Democrat, RINO, Deep State Bureaucrat or something Left-Wing crooked, corrupt and criminal in order to get by with it. It is still a not for everyone sort of deal.
If you are POTUS, would you want skonks like these two working for you? I don’t guess POTUS can easily fire them as career bureaucraps, but he could assign them both to the US Consulate in Lapland.
Prolly a good idea to move all of sotero’s moles to the most remote US facilities out there. And the people they would be relieving would be SO appreciative!
Looks to me like these two have already been to Lapland. Together.
maybe that is why Trump wanted to buy Greenland
Personally, I think that the actual repercussions of “the Schiff show” are going to turn out to be something that the Lawfare Prophets never warned them about. Namely, that public attention is very quickly going to shift away from the patently false story – “impeachment” – to the real story that the American public has actually realized (and, acted upon …) since November 2016: official American government corruption.
LikeLiked by 5 people
All this sham we witnesses today further proves that the Hillary State Department is corrupted.
The State Department may have been the seat of the Shadow Government.
The diplomatic teams are not what we thought….doing goodwill towards other countries on behalf of the American People as we all had thought all those decades. No wonder we are at war with many countries–“Bad America…Mean America…Evil America….Down With America”…etc.
The Good News about all this?……Hillary State Department is corrupted and we saw it and now understand it. They are Not the Boss. President Trump is the Boss. Anyone’s salary paid with American Taxpayers’ money have to obey President Trump.
Take away their wine and caviar while you’re at it. They know more than what they are telling. Shame on those phony diplomats.
The 1.8 billion$ missing in Ukraine went to pay off the Biden’s, Obama and other deep state crooks but the majority of the money went to buy illegal arms(guns)— ready— yes, from the USA. The CIA, Romney,Kerry, and many other politicians sell illegal arms through Ukraine.
It’s enlightening that Hildabeast made mention of “little Ukrain” recently. The third most corrupt country on the planet. Doing her best to hide the truth.
Burisma ( Ukraine ) is a front company to buy arms and weapons from the CIA plus others. They do not have much to do with natural gas.
That would explain a lot of weird sh*t.
However, what everyone in the media –and on Capitol Hill– seems to forget is a letter in July, 2017 [LINK HERE], written by U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley to Dept. of Justice Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, specifically outlining 2016 election interference by Ukrainian government officials; and specifically asking for an U.S. DOJ investigation therein:
Additional what the Clinton allied media tend to pretend to forget is back in 2015/2016, they wrote pieces outlining the Biden’s Ukrainian skullduggery with just enough ‘wink wink nod nod’ to flesh out the dirt HRC had them. The kind of dangled it out there smear pieces that indicate where HRC would take VP Biden if he challenged her nomination.
Interestingly, much of what was reported and then forgotten was precisely the very things PDJT asked the Ukrainian President to look into.
The Republic is well served by these two dimwits ( No).
The coup is one of the worst things that has happened to America. It’s covering up an even worse thing, which seems to be an organized crime ring of some sort. Does it run guns, destabilize countries (including the USA) with the intent of taking power afterwards, and launder some of the money to line its pockets? Is it simply pay-for-play like the Clinton Foundation? Or merely an embezzlement racket that siphons off billions from the taxpayer every year? Whatever it is, it’s a pretty smooth operation, with few screwups, such as Benghazi, where the recipients of the guns turned out to be in a shooting mood one night, or today’s Schiffshow.
I don’t know if American law enforcement has the wherewithal to roll up something this big and powerful. It would take a lot of manpower, lots of LEOs, lawyers, and leadership of courage at the top. It would take frog marching politicians and former politicians who millions upon millions of American useful idiots admire.
Remember the saying on the NYT masthead; ‘All the news that’s fit to print’. If the MSM is complicit in the scheme, hiding the gory details, likely profiting from it both financially and professionally, it’s no wonder that so few have been agitated by both the thievery and its extent until recently. Because most people didn’t know. Because the information was kept from them. And those that did learn and disapproved were attacked and called Nazis, conspiracy-mongers, and worse, and financially and professionally destroyed.
It’s not a smooth operation. The Schiffshow today was a prime example of it. But they never needed to run a smooth operation before, need to cover their tracks, because they always had the MSM to cover for them. Monumental screw-ups like Benghazi were papered through damage control.
Is it illegal if it’s Presidential Policy or is it business as usual as long as you get pre-approval from the Uniparty Deep State and pay appropriate kick-backs?
Sen. Graham steps up to defend President Trump! No Senate trial based on hearsay! Whistleblower must testify! Schiff must testify! Asks did Whistleblower work for Biden on Ukraine extortion?
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/11/13/lindsey-graham-i-will-call-adam-schiff-to-testify-in-the-senate/
Thanks for keeping me informed about the witch hunt.
shall we rename the hearigns to the witchhunt formally speaking. like the president proposed it today at the conference, let’s all of us refrain from using the impea… word and lets start using WITCH HUNT!
Thank you once again SD for all the hard work. You are making a difference.
God bless you.
they just want to move for3ward the machine
As I stated in an earlier post regarding a different article; Most Republicans are helping us now. No we can’t let our guard down but we need to be encouraging. They know if they sit idly by and Trump gets the heave ho they’re toast for generations to follow. The ones that were ok with that have left for the most part (see J Flake). There’s no shame if Mitch takes a trial. You play the hand you’re dealt and believe me if anyone understands this it’s the GEOTUS DJT 😉 …..no worries about the Republicans, DJT has successfully and completely altered their platform and molded it to MAGA.
I’m not a Q follower, but for some reason, I went to the site today. He dropped a few posts today, one of which was right before EST noon, and linked to the Grassley letter Sundance reminds us of above.
Part of his drop is below:
_______________________
“Read carefully.
Re-read carefully.
Spy_insert [EC] known?
Re-read drops re: Spy_insert.
What do these people have in common?
Pelosi’s son
Kerry’s son
Romney’s son
Biden’s son
Hint: Geo location: Ukraine
Hint: Energy
Coincidence?”
___________________
Romney’s son too? Well, I guess that explains the normally mouse-like Romney’s sudden interest in trying to look bold.
It also explains why during the 2012 campaign Romney chose to say that Russia was our greatest threat, not Iran, not China, Russia.
Yup. Romney’s dirty. A dirty self-righteous poseur. Spit.
These are Soros men through and through. Who?, Crowdsteak? Election interference? Oh No, never heard that. They’ve been instructed to play stupid on certain subjects.
I thought there was something of a Durham shaped hole in their understanding of what was going between Trump and Ukraine. The “do me a favor” paragraph in the Trump-Zelensky transcript is clearly about the Durham investigation, which Ukraine was apparently not cooperating in and I guess I still don’t know whether they are cooperating now. Kent and Taylor seemed to think the favor had to do with Biden and investigating a “political rival.” (As an aside, I think the notion that Biden will win the nomination is politically naive at best.)
Specifically, when Taylor denied understanding Sondland’s metaphor that businessmen expect a debt to be paid before paying the debtor on an unrelated matter, Taylor affirmatively claimed Ukraine owed the US nothing but gratitude and especially nothing to Trump in particular. But Ukraine owes US cooperation on criminal investigations and they weren’t cooperating. Taylor even named the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Ukraine, so he is aware of that existing obligation.
And what about Leshchenko? I don’t recall anyone asking about him specifically, but he is kind of a big deal in Ukraine a rabble rousing journalist-cum-legislator. Leshchenko was found, by a Ukrainian court acting on Ukrainian initiative without America requesting the investigation, to have meddled in the US election by giving Chalupa the Manafort black ledger. This has been pretty widely reported and Leshchenko appeared on the Chris Cuomo show recently talking about it and denying any wrongdoing by Biden.
It beggars belief that a man who described himself as the de facto ambassador to Ukraine would not have been made aware of this information, even if it wasn’t directly raised to him by a staffer. If he read any kind of profile or dossier on Leshchenko this would be some of the most recent stuff in it. Taylor said he was looking into all this investigation stuff, asking questions, raising concerns, but he didn’t do his due diligence as ambassador?
Grassley’s letter was ignored, thrown in the trash, so to speak, because there was an attempted coup in progress.
The enemy is the DOJ, FBI and the intelligence community and Trump is gone….
.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gqsT4xnKZPg
I know Nuthink!
…and Rosenweasel did what in response to receiving the letter?
One would think if current Ukraine politicians are concerned about Yammyvitch interfering in their internal affairs, they should be just as concerned with their politicians interfering in OUR elections.
…even if our own are not concerned with that, I am glad our POTUS is.
Ending this Impeachment Scam isn’t even a difficult pull…
Just have Sen Grassley replace Sen Graham as Judiciary chairman (which Sen Graham is anxious to do), and invite Rep Schiff and his Lawfare staffers to come testify.
When they don’t show up, it’s case closed!
