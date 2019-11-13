President Trump Joint Press Conference With Turkish President Recep Erdogan – 3:10pm EDT Livestream…

President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Erdogan hold a joint press conference at the conclusion of bilateral discussions between the two leaders.  Anticipated start time 3:10pm EDT

[Remarks Begin at 01:18:35 (prompted)]

  2. joshashland says:
    November 13, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    Thank you CTH
    I wanted to see some coverage of this. Notice the handshake pictures. Nice grip with the forefinger tight on Ergodan’s wrist pressure point.

  3. omyword says:
    November 13, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    From the screen caps. It donappear President Trump aint no fawning fan, (like the Obamanation was.) Erdogan is a snake bent on reviving the Ottoman empire which invaded Europe and raped and pillaged for a centuries.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      November 13, 2019 at 4:47 pm

      It would seem that Erdo may have gained an appreciation for the unsustainable cost of military-driven expansion over the past month
      … not to mention the risks of internal uprisings that it might trigger
      … from both domestic and refugee/migrant masses.

  4. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    November 13, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    Suddenly a lot of movement?!
    Wouldn’t have happened if Trump put them all on the spot…!

    “Germany and the Netherlands have pledged to accept ISIL members and their families captured by Turkey according Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu. Turkey says it has captured 287 militants in northeast Syria and already holds hundreds of more ISIL suspects.”
    http://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/germany-netherlands-to-take-back-isil-terrorists-minister-148658

    THIRD DAY: The American citizen, aka ISIS fighter, is still in the buffer zone between Turkey and Greece. Turkish officials put him in a car at night to shelter him and fed him and then released him back to the zone.

    Meanwhile Turkish proxies are not advancing and Kurds are taking back areas.

  5. maggiemoowho says:
    November 13, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    There was a coup against Erdogan not to long ago.

    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      November 13, 2019 at 4:05 pm

      Wasn’t that a FF to keep Erdogan in power?

      Great timing to meet with a “rival” (who lost). Would be nice if PDJT meet Putin at WH tomorrow.

    • thedoc00 says:
      November 13, 2019 at 5:52 pm

      Having worked closely with the Turkish Military for a long time, that Coup was totally faked and nothing more than a pretext to decapitate the Military, removing the last vestiges of those who took their duty serious to keep Turkey a secular and non-Marxist as possible.

      There are very specific actions that did not occur, that are absolute requirements for a coup to even have a chance and not a single one was fulfilled. Among a few of them include:
      Control of the Signal Regiments in Ankara and Istanbul
      Control and deployment of the Armored Division stationed in Ankara
      Control and Mobilization of the Gendarme Garrisons in key major cities

  6. sunnyflower5 says:
    November 13, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    Dumb clucks on Fox have Adam Schitt in the bottom corner of the screen. 🙄

  7. James F says:
    November 13, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    The turkey pardoning came early this year.

  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 13, 2019 at 4:23 pm

  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 13, 2019 at 4:25 pm

  10. pucecatt says:
    November 13, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    Perfect timing of our President to come out while Schiff is giving his spin on today’s clown show .. took Schiff off the news 😂😂

  11. BlackKnightRides says:
    November 13, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    President Trump: Scripted, mechanical, emotionless
    Erdogan: Stone-faced, not a glance toward POTUS at handshake

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      November 13, 2019 at 4:36 pm

      POTUS likely holds cards RE elimination of Turkey’s buy of Russian S400 Missiles

      ERDO trying to get past M$M allegations RE breaches of cease-fire
      … and going on offense RE unabated refugee and migrant crisis w/o EU playing ball

  12. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    November 13, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    Looks like neither President wants to be in the same room with the other.

  13. sunnyflower5 says:
    November 13, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    John Roberts of Fox believes his question was “the big moment” of today’s sham hearing. The third or forth hand knowledge of a overheard one-sided conversation. Gillian Turner claims it was “explosive”. 🤡

  14. mikeyboo says:
    November 13, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Looking at Pres Trump’s expression in top photo. He seemed very angry.-at Erdogan, the press both?

  15. Sherri Young says:
    November 13, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    The first news organization to be called on by PDJT was OANN.

  16. CarloV says:
    November 13, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    Congratulations Mr Trump for showing such CLASS!!

    THE PRESIDENT OF THE United States of America!! !!Donald J Trump!!
    peace in the Middle East is what we want!!!

  17. IGiveUp says:
    November 13, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    All the Muslim countries are giant pains in the ass. There. I said it.

