President Trump Joint Press Conference With Turkish President Recep Erdogan – 3:10pm EDT Livestream…

President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Erdogan hold a joint press conference at the conclusion of bilateral discussions between the two leaders. Anticipated start time 3:10pm EDT
[Remarks Begin at 01:18:35 (prompted)]
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Global News Livestream Link
Thank you CTH
I wanted to see some coverage of this. Notice the handshake pictures. Nice grip with the forefinger tight on Ergodan’s wrist pressure point.
Me too👍, I probably watch more Turkish television than American, politics are not focused on as much as they are here in the US.
That’s not a handshake. This is a handshake:
Oh dear!!!
From the screen caps. It donappear President Trump aint no fawning fan, (like the Obamanation was.) Erdogan is a snake bent on reviving the Ottoman empire which invaded Europe and raped and pillaged for a centuries.
It would seem that Erdo may have gained an appreciation for the unsustainable cost of military-driven expansion over the past month
… not to mention the risks of internal uprisings that it might trigger
… from both domestic and refugee/migrant masses.
Suddenly a lot of movement?!
Wouldn’t have happened if Trump put them all on the spot…!
“Germany and the Netherlands have pledged to accept ISIL members and their families captured by Turkey according Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu. Turkey says it has captured 287 militants in northeast Syria and already holds hundreds of more ISIL suspects.”
http://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/germany-netherlands-to-take-back-isil-terrorists-minister-148658
THIRD DAY: The American citizen, aka ISIS fighter, is still in the buffer zone between Turkey and Greece. Turkish officials put him in a car at night to shelter him and fed him and then released him back to the zone.
Meanwhile Turkish proxies are not advancing and Kurds are taking back areas.
There was a coup against Erdogan not to long ago.
Wasn’t that a FF to keep Erdogan in power?
Great timing to meet with a “rival” (who lost). Would be nice if PDJT meet Putin at WH tomorrow.
Having worked closely with the Turkish Military for a long time, that Coup was totally faked and nothing more than a pretext to decapitate the Military, removing the last vestiges of those who took their duty serious to keep Turkey a secular and non-Marxist as possible.
There are very specific actions that did not occur, that are absolute requirements for a coup to even have a chance and not a single one was fulfilled. Among a few of them include:
Control of the Signal Regiments in Ankara and Istanbul
Control and deployment of the Armored Division stationed in Ankara
Control and Mobilization of the Gendarme Garrisons in key major cities
Dumb clucks on Fox have Adam Schitt in the bottom corner of the screen. 🙄
LikeLiked by 3 people
Turn that crap off!
Unlike MSNBC and CNN, I was watching our President’s news conference – thanks.
The turkey pardoning came early this year.
LikeLiked by 3 people
😂🤣😂🤣👍👍👍👍
Turkey is still on the menu.
Perfect timing of our President to come out while Schiff is giving his spin on today’s clown show .. took Schiff off the news 😂😂
President Trump: Scripted, mechanical, emotionless
Erdogan: Stone-faced, not a glance toward POTUS at handshake
POTUS likely holds cards RE elimination of Turkey’s buy of Russian S400 Missiles
ERDO trying to get past M$M allegations RE breaches of cease-fire
… and going on offense RE unabated refugee and migrant crisis w/o EU playing ball
Looks like neither President wants to be in the same room with the other.
BUT, Erdo came all the way to the US to see PDJT. Low man ALWAYS goes to see the high man.
Will Potus make him leave by the back door, past the garbage.lol
No, POTUS has too much class for that.
I don’t trust Erdo………..
John Roberts of Fox believes his question was “the big moment” of today’s sham hearing. The third or forth hand knowledge of a overheard one-sided conversation. Gillian Turner claims it was “explosive”. 🤡
Here is the psin started on this and am sure will continue tomorrow
https://www.axios.com/trump-denies-ukraine-investigation-sondland-6063f555-2629-4f99-b2f9-fd38739c0548.html
By the way, psin vs spin is intentional. I use the word “psin” (my invention!) to describe “public sin” by dems spinning the facts.
Both John Roberts and Jillian Turner are never Trumpers; yet they are from the fox *news* division.
Jillian Turner is a deceptive deep stater. One of her specialties is lying by omission- the worst kind of lies.
When Gillian eats Mexican food her panties are explosive.
John Roberts has back problems from bending over to kiss his own behind.
Looking at Pres Trump’s expression in top photo. He seemed very angry.-at Erdogan, the press both?
The first news organization to be called on by PDJT was OANN.
Congratulations Mr Trump for showing such CLASS!!
THE PRESIDENT OF THE United States of America!! !!Donald J Trump!!
peace in the Middle East is what we want!!!
All the Muslim countries are giant pains in the ass. There. I said it.
Good God I am so glad my grandfather left Syria in the dust. Only sorry he had to leave his white horse behind.
