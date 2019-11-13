HPSCI Theatrical Director Adam Schiff Releases Rules for Public Impeachment Performance…

HPSCI Theatrical Director Adam Schiff waited until the last moment to release his rules for the public impeachment performance. [SEE HERE] The rules include no talking about the CIA ‘whistle-blower’, or else it’s curtains for your political career, curtains:
When I read this piece of garbage, the disdain and condescension of Adam Schiff for America doesn’t just drip through, it pours out in buckets. Game on little Adam. Your time is going to come. That I can tell you.
Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
All mimsy were the borogoves,
And the mome raths outgrabe.
“Beware the Jabberwock, my son!
The jaws that bite, the claws that catch!
Beware the Jubjub bird, and shun
The frumious Bandersnatch!”
He took his vorpal sword in hand;
Long time the manxome foe he sought—
So rested he by the Tumtum tree
And stood awhile in thought.
And, as in uffish thought he stood,
The Jabberwock, with eyes of flame,
Came whiffling through the tulgey wood,
And burbled as it came!
One, two! One, two! And through and through
The vorpal blade went snicker-snack!
He left it dead, and with its head
He went galumphing back.
“And hast thou slain the Jabberwock?
Come to my arms, my beamish boy!
O frabjous day! Callooh! Callay!”
He chortled in his joy.
’Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
All mimsy were the borogoves,
And the mome raths outgrabe.
Scene from JFK (1991 Drama/Thriller):
“Bill Broussard: I’m lost. What are we saying?
Jim Garrison: That when Oswald went to Russia, he was not a real defector. He was an intelligence agent for our government and remained one till he died.
Bill Broussard: So, because Oswald pulled the trigger the intelligence community murdered the President?
Jim Garrison: I’ll go you one better. Maybe Oswald didn’t pull the trigger. Nitrate tests indicate he hadn’t fired a rifle on November 22. And they didn’t bother to see if the rifle’d been fired that day.
Bill Broussard: His palm print was on it.
Jim Garrison: It went to the FBI. FBI didn’t find a goddamn thing. It comes back a week later and a Dallas policeman suddenly finds a palm print? It could’ve been taken at the morgue. There’s no chain of evidence.
Al Oser: I can’t figure out why he orders a traceable weapon to a P.O. box, when he can go into any store in Texas give a phony name and walk out with an untraceable rifle.
Susie Cox: To frame him, obviously!
Jim Garrison: A lot of smoke, but some fire.
Bill Broussard: We’re talking about our government!
Jim Garrison: We’re talking about a crime. You must think on a different level, like the CIA does. We’re through the looking glass. White is black. And black is white. Maybe Oswald is just what he said he was. A patsy.”
Long time since I heard Jabberwocky!
I didn’t realize it was possible to loathe him even more.
Ahh this coming from a guy that thinks his shit don’t stink .. what a joke .. 💩🤡
I won’t be watching.
Cannot even express how angry I am without sounding like some kind of loon. Cold Anger I tell ya.
This POS needs to go down. His dirty as all can be and lies without caution. In a country ruled by the Rule of Law, he would already be in jail.
They shouldn’t be allowed to call it “house of representatives impeachment hearings” because the house didn’t vote on it. 💯
My loving husband is a Hollywood liberal, and everyone on set this week is in a bad mood, like really upset, no one thinks this (impeachment) is going anywhere and no one wants to watch.
OK, save your anger for the REPUBLICANS. When the Democrats were the minority party, they fought tooth and nail on every issue. EVERY. SINGLE. ISSUE. They may not have won all of what they wanted, but they clawed, fought, badgered, sued, badmouthed, interrupted, screamed — ANYTHING to slow down, impede, reverse, and win the battle.
What do the Republicans do when they are in the minority? Nothing. Zip. Nada. Zilch. They have done NOTHING but allow this shitshow to happen. They haven’t stalled, interrupted, filed lawsuits, stormed the “secret” meetings, and the Senate could have, but has not called their own witnesss. Lindsey Graham — the ultimate “do nothing” Senator loudmouth — the effete version of Trey “Nothing to see hear about Benghazi” Gowdy — what a colossal fop.
I am so over this 4-D chess bullshyte. Do you really think the leakiest city in the world could have kept a lid on any kind of criminal action by DOJ? It’s time to either take down the evil, power-mad, corrupt establishment, or we can kiss the USA goodbye.
