Senator Grassley Questions “What the Game Is” With IG Report?…

Senator Chuck Grassley has questions:
There is a background story happening in DC where re-authorization of the USA Freedom Act is needed prior to expiration on December 15th. Techno Fog points out the bulk NSA data collection and FISA(702) surveillance programs are part of this reauthorization.
On November 6th, the Senate Judiciary Committee held hearings on the reauthorization. “Senators expressed their displeasure Wednesday with the Trump administration’s inability to answer questions about the National Security Agency’s collection of data records” (link). Which begs the question:
Is the current Inspector General report on FISA abuse being delayed due to the need for congress to reauthorize the very same programs the IG is about to criticize?
For context to this question, and considering the potential for some surprising revelations within the IG report on FISA, it is worth noting the Office of the Director of National Intelligence held back the the findings of FISA Judge James Boasberg that strongly criticized the FISA-702 process for a year.
The Judge Boasberg report was written in September of 2018 but not released (redacted) until last month.
LikeLiked by 16 people
👍Sundance! 🇺🇸
Stay safe
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good for Sundance! I don’t always understand Twatter. I couldn’t find his tweet above on Grassley’s page, but I did find his “Doubtful he does” reply. Does that mean SD’s original tweet is one of the unavailable ones?
LikeLike
Well that doesn’t seem to be coincidental.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, he has a conflict of interest, if he needs to have PDJT removed to prevent investigation and appropriate consequences if he was part of the coup. Perhaps Mr. Atkinson will be featured in the IG Report, or is a target of Mr. Durham?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe we should all consider the possibility that Atkinson is one of a group about to be indicted! Somehow that kind of twist would make all our seemingly interminable waiting worthwhile.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And would explain why he changed the rules to the stupid whistle blower hearsay admissible. Either to preempt Trump or get a political payback for coming after the corrupt IG.
LikeLike
Who the Hell advised the President to appoint ICIG Michael Atkinson? Because this is just unbe-EFFING-lievable! THERE IS NO WAY ANY IG SHOULD HAVE ALLOWED THIS COMPLAINT TO BE FILED BY A CIA OFFICER UNDER WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION! And anonymitiy isn’t allowed.
Let me tell you something Deep State-Ruling Class Establishment-House Democrats-MSM, you will NEVER pull this off! We The People will NEVER accept this injustice! We will never, EVER allow this to happen. You will NOT impeach President Trump. You are just further enraging an already enraged citizenry! You are going to fail and you’re going to pay for this!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Most likely the McMaster-John Kelly crowd gave PONTUS a name…
LikeLiked by 1 person
if POTUS is re-elected he should FIRE the whole DC bureaucracy deeming it corrupt and not fit for purpose.
He should staff it with new, younger uncorrupted blood and ban the old guard from public office for life.
LikeLike
“and ban the old guard from public office for life.” …. if only he was a dictator he could.
LikeLike
He’ll be re-elected, and I think it’s appropriate that he only fire the DS’rs that are not convicted of coup related crimes.
LikeLike
All the younger millennials are socialists too.
LikeLike
If the Obama holdover Horowitz report doesn’t come out within the coming out next week, coming out any day, coming out this Friday, he will be disapointed? That’s all? the IG has been reporting this every month for a year, and no one has ever questioned what in the world this puppet is doing. Why did Trump leave this Obama guy in just like a lot of other people, including the ambassador to Ukraine, right when he took office. He should have fired every federal judge appointed by Obama nationwide, just like Clinton did, when he took over. I blame the sniveling Sessions for this who has no spine.These remarks about his report have been going on for over a year, and suddenly someone is outraged? Even childish Hannity nor Laura bring this up. How has he got away with this??
LikeLiked by 2 people
Federal judges are appointed for life just like The Supremes. They are only removed by impeachment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he meant US Attorneys
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grassley you and a few million other people! What IS the point of your statement? Just making a little noise to make sure that people believe you mean it?
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Sources: IG Report Expected Before Thanksgiving, Contains Several Criminal Referrals, Including One for Comey”
https://amgreatness.com/2019/11/12/sources-ig-report-expected-before-thanksgiving-contains-several-criminal-referrals-including-one-for-comey/
LikeLike
“Horowitz’s investigation was delayed because “he kept getting whistleblower information at the last minute,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) told Fox News’s Hannity on Monday.”
“The reason I think this got delayed so very much is, remember what Horowitz did [prior to] the last report, which gave us people like [Peter] Strzok and [Lisa] Page — he kept getting whistleblower information at the last minute,” he said.
https://amgreatness.com/2019/11/12/sources-ig-report-expected-before-thanksgiving-contains-several-criminal-referrals-including-one-for-comey/
LikeLike
I am certain Grassley knows this. What is the point? The report should have been out weeks ago if not months ago. Who is blocking this report coming out????
LikeLike
Sundance –
I did a search on Grassley’s twitter page and could not find your tweet. Are you being censored or shadow banned?
LikeLike
To explain Twitter as I understand it, Grassley’s tweet is below Sundance’s comment. That means Sundance retweeted Grassley’s tweet with a comment. It means it will not appear on Grassley’s twitter feed. If Grassley was seeing his own twitter account, he would see Sundance’s tweet because Sundance addressed it to him.
To appear on Grassley’s twitter feed, he would have had to reply to Grassley’s tweet, which would show Sundance’s tweet (response) below Grassley’s.
Only Sundance’s followers would see the above tweet, in addition to anyone else on twitter who saw the tweet in addition to any other tweet being scrolled through the system at the same time.
LikeLike
More than likely Grassley has blocked Sundance. Do not expect much from the Iowa Senator who lost control of the Kavanaugh hearings and let unvetted lying witnesses to testify against the Justice.
LikeLike
At least once per month I like to remind “treepers” that, after almost three years, no one in the DOJ, FBI, Obama Administration, or associated with either of those corrupt organizations, has been indicted, charged, prosecuted or sentenced in the Russia Gate or silent coup against President Trump. NO ONE!
LikeLike
perhaps I’m missing something…If Barr is in charge of the DOJ and Mr Trump is his boss…HOW THE HELL CAN ANY PART OF THE DOJ BE WITHHOLDING ANYTHING?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Chris Wray @fbi – Dana Boente is general counsel at fbi – replaced James Baker…brought in by wray…Dana Boente signed one of the fisa renewals and is the subject of the announcement attached to President Trump’s tweet that whistleblower lawyer, Mark Zaid, responded to indicating the Coup was underway…
LikeLike
Technically you’re right. But President Trump cannot stick his nose into it very much without danger of being accused of trying to manipulate the justice system. In some ways, the AG and the DOJ’s reporting to the president is an extremely long arms-length transaction. On many things the president is stuck waiting and hoping they do the right thing.
LikeLike
Autocrats gonna autocrat
LikeLike
there are great articles on our childrens indoctrination today at RedState and Townhall all should read. Also , Limbaughs past take on zeros anger [ his girls being indoctrinated at college] at all the “the woke /sjw folks has been brought into clarity by whoopi goldbergs recent defense of joy behars wearing of blackface, brought up by Don jr ..”I know blackface”. In addition to zeros endorsement of trudeau [blackface scandal ] and a newspapers editorial board saying the Va gov’s picture/photo in blackface/kkk regalia is NOT racist “only people in power are racist” Really meaning #45.
zeros was basically angry at those being so “woke & angry” at the WRONG FOLKS. And of course , towards his and michelles friend – Ellen [ a gay liberal hanging out with that Republican Bush ] ; that really set both of them off , because michelle hugged george too…and it was ok , so get off Ellens back . stop being soooooo “woke”. I also suspect that he/they want to take wokeness to the next level , physically acting out, and being able to deny the call to action.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t renew FISA. No one is ever prosecuted for violating it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is true, but the reality is that the good guys have access to FISA warrants now and would not be able to as effectively hunt down the domestic terrorists that abused the FISA system in the Obama administration.
LikeLike
What US citizen welcomes an FBI interview anymore?
Who would dare without legal counsel?
The FBI and DOJ need to do right here and hold people accountable for things like repeated omissions to a FISA Court and never offering corrections.
Tens of thousands were unmasked wrongfully within a year based on latest FISA Judge Report.
Let’s start the process by informing any US citizen they were wrongly surveilled.
That’s a start.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Strongly concur. There are probably many who have strong indications… or possibly more, that they were VICTIMS of the access abuse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed, would also like to know who and how this corruption(withhold,delay,excessive sharpie art) is not going to happen again. I remembering Mr Ad, Rogers fix on data use, was DOA with the work around already stamped and approved. The corrupt only side stepped and continued racing down their coup path.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cocoon…you are right.
ANY US citizen who speaks to the FBI without a lawyer present is a fool.
I never thought I would say that but after seeing what games Strozk and co. played with Flynn, Papa etc etc who could have ANY faith that FBI agents are people of integrity.
They are agents of political power and persecution..a US KGB…and that is the very sad fact of the matter.
LikeLike
Anyone who speaks to the FBI, period, is stupid. It is a cess pool of corruption, self-dealing and framing (in no particular order) and has been since its inception.
I would trust a single mall cop to run a complex investigation before I would trust a team of FIB agents.
LikeLike
I would only reply with “I take the 5th with an organization proven to routinely falsify written records”.
LikeLike
If a Senator can’t get a straight answer . . .
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is it. The idea that unlelected spycrafters are being cast by some in the media as a check on presidential phone calls — all while their acitivites are essentially unchecked in any comparable manner — is slouching towards a Soviet way of dong things.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Unelected spycrafters? 0bama operatives! They answer to a more political, foreign, and communist gawd…
LikeLiked by 2 people
No doubt it will be released Thanksgiving or Christmas weekend. We are at the mercy of corrupt grown men and women who would have a hard time holding down a job at the local gas station. Why does Grassley not pick up the phone and ask directly? I guess tweeting gets him points but really no accountability.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Better yet why doesn’t he call Horowitz to testify regarding the delay.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly.
And put a public “hold” on the FISC reauthorization legislation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My understanding is that Barr, NOT Horowitz, has the thing.
LikeLike
Horowitz can only make recommendations. Barr can order prosecution. Every prosecution recommendation so far in these related matters has been denied.
I won’t believe anyone will be prosecuted for these matters until someone actually is. This is why I oppose renewal of FISA. The Trump administration so far refuses to prosecute anyone for political offenses.
LikeLike
I would like to see the suspects rousted on Thanksgiving or Christmas eve. This will also give a direct warning to the FBI and DOJ agents who will have to spend their holiday arresting them. I can hear nothing but gripes from everyone involved but I imagine the good agents, if there are any, are tired of driving the “suspects” getaway cars and want an end to this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol snell. That would be shock and awe. In addition the mighty corupt big wig media would have to spend their Thanksgiving at the studios reporting instead of feasting on dinner. For me….I would consider the sock and awe a festive holiday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DOJ has until the 15th to decide what they will do to McCabe.
3 more days. Indict or not.
LikeLiked by 9 people
If he’s not indicted, it will be a travesty of justice.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It will tell us all we need to know
LikeLiked by 5 people
It will tell us what we already know.
LikeLiked by 4 people
THIS is why I am holding out hope that this week is the week Barr and Durham expose some indictments.
I have hope they delayed for a reason.
But if they just let the deadline pass, then IMO 60 million people should flood Barr’s office with letters, emails, phone calls and hammer away.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How do we know McCabe hasn’t already been indicted by Durham, and it’s under seal?
Here comes the “trust the plan” and “Q” detractors…..
LikeLike
Judge Walton does not have the authority to require indictment decisions by a certain date. He is threatening to order release of FOIA records to McCabe. The FOIA law has MANY restrictions on what records can be released. More than what McCabe would be entitled to if indicted. The DOJ can just release records within the limited true scope of the FOIA limitations. Which may not be much. And, the DOJ can just appeal Judge Walton’s Order.
I don’t think the 15th will be a fish-or-cut-bait decision deadline for the DOJ on a McCabe indictment, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are right. Too many fine CTH posters are falling for media-spin on this very limited ruling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only on the lack of candor previous criminal referral. McCabe is a central part of the 18USC§241 and maybe also 242 conspiracy. Much bigger crime, much bigger penalty. Just like with Comey, not prosecuting the little crimes but rather only the big ones, proves NOT political retribution by PDJT and Barr.
Its chess. This is a mid game anticipated move prevention gambit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“unbiased reasoning strikes again”……..thanks ristvan!
LikeLike
We need that report to be made public timely, so that there will be an opportunity for public comment concerning what to do next with FISA and with PATRIOT. In the first case, it is now terribly obvious that the FISA concept backfired – it was easily “gamed,” no one (particularly the POTUS) was held accountable, and “foreign” surveillance is obviously nothing more than a pretext. The Nixon-era concept did not fare well in the modern age. In the second case, PATRIOT has actually exposed the public to far more information-based dangers than before.
If we simply look at this from “Horowitz’s point of view,” that is to say procedural, the unresolved issues are both enormous and pervasive, and every American becomes a stakeholder. In addition to prosecuting the offenders, we all need to understand where and what went wrong. This law should not be re-authorized without substantial and thoughtfully-considered revisions, and public input needs to be solicited.
LikeLiked by 6 people
My view is that the law should not be reauthorized, period.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agree. It’s quite obvious that power has been, is being, and will be abused for political purposes. The FISA judges are either incompetent or rubber stamps, so there are no “checks and balances” to stop abuse. When abuse is uncovered, nothing is done about it. End it now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Secret” courts, acting ex parte, are utterly incapable of protecting citizens from rogue State agents. Abolish them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
–” ‘Secret’ courts, acting ex parte, are utterly incapable of protecting citizens from rogue State agents. Abolish them.”–
Yes indeedy! But I believe the first and foremost problem is that — Secret courts, acting ex parte, are utterly incapable of protecting citizens from the Secret Courts themselves. Abolish them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since when did laws stop the bad guys?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I happen to entirely agree: “this concept does not work, and there is nothing that can be done to save it.” Two FISA judges have basically said as much, as has the Director of the NSA. Therefore, there are a great many questions that a responsible Congressional steward of this awesome (and, very dangerous) capability ought to see fit to be asking right now. Such that “re-authorization absolutely should not be considered until the entirety of these issues have been soberly weighed.
Heh … 🙄
LikeLike
Can the report be released and read at one of PDJT’s “live” / ‘open to the msm’ Cabinet meetings?
PDJT: “Your turn Bill. I understand that you have something to read to everyone. Go ahead please.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not enough people (myself included until recently) let our elected officials know what we expect of them.
They campaign.
They get voted in.
They may or may not do what they said.
The majority of constituents basically forget about them until next election.
Call your senators.
Call your representatives.
Call them every single time there is an “issue of the day” that concerns you.
Let them know you are watching.
Let them know exactly what you expect them to do.
They are, after all, your employees.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What you mean is not enough Big Donors who write Big Checks care about issues like privacy. In fact, a lot of those Big Donors profit from Big Data.
We The People are powerless. Our “representatives” don’t work for us. We are merely the taxpayers who pay their allowances. Their congressional salaries are just for show. They don’t leave congress millions of dollars richer because of their government paychecks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nope, that’s not what I meant at all.
Attitudes like that are why these people get away with all they do in my opinion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen Zach!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well good luck with McConnell as he only respects where the money comes from! FYI, taxpayer funded salaries is not it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, if it were only taxpayer funded, these scoundrels wouldn’t become rich!
LikeLike
I agree! I notice they sometimes have pages where you can write to them online but we have never received a reply to any of our e-mails to Senator Feinstein –
today I went back to the old-school method and wrote letters, one to Senator Grassley about this (after reading this article by Sundance) – somehow I hope SOMEONE reads the letters!
November 12, 2019
Chuck Grassley, United States Senator
135 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Subject: FISA abuses – Inspector General’s Report and Re-authorization of USA Freedom Act
Dear Senator Grassley:
Thank you for your excellent and outspoken questions regarding the much-anticipated Inspector General’s report.
Having read your comments right there in black and white, asking if someone at the FBI or DOJ is tying the hands of the IG, I hope that you will get some real answers AND action on this.
I pray that this will not be another round of disappointment and wondering, as things are not being done to rectify the abuses of the FISA court to conduct illegal surveillance.
(tweet from article by Sundance copied and then pasted here in the middle of the letter)
I have copied and pasted your tweet into this letter because it is vey powerful and to the point – it makes me hopeful that finally something will be done about the USA Freedom Act being used in the way it was against Donald Trump and that further FISA abuses will be avoided.
Sincerely,
Susan Jacob
LikeLike
I get the same response from Feinstein every time. Something to the effect of “you are wrong, I am right, lets agree to disagree.”
She can go take a fly 5uck at the moon, with her Chinese communist bribe-a-factors. That’s where her millions comes from. Those are her constituents.
Fun fact: Feinstein has a concealed carry permit, but thinks nobody else should be allowed to have weapons.
LikeLike
The “game” is obvious. Sit on the unreleased report until hell freezes over. Wait until every person now living is dead of old age.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hey Chuck you been there forever. Got no juice? Start hearings and stop posturing. RINO.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Horowitz is from the same Democrat clique as Nader, Schumer, Schiff and Rosenstein. If he wasn’t he would have never been given the job so don’t get your hopes up!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Reauthorizing it would be more justifiable if abuses of it were routinely prosecuted.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I do not think the two are connected. There are several unrelated reasons.
1. The IG report of FISA abuse is about the DOJ and FBI misconduct concerning FISA, not FISA weaknesses per se.
2. The previously identified FISA problems (reports by Boaz and Collyer on 702 abuse, action taken by Admiral Rodgers) already inform Congress about possible modifications in the prospective FISA renewal.
3. The delay has at least two other good reasons:
Redactions
Durham indictments.
Barr is no dummy. IG criminal referrals already processed into criminal indictments is the shock and awe that is needed. Durham already has had for several months any criminal referrals Horowitz will make public, because Barr said he had the draft report in August.
PDJT said never again. Barr is the instrument because PDJT gave him personal declass authority. Shock and awe indictments are Barr’s method.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Ristvan, have I told you lately that I love you…..when you lurk????
Reading your posts helps me immensely, and I am confident that sentiment is shared with many others here in the tree.
I am so anxious about how this monstrous revelation is unwrapped, and like many others I have a deep-seated fear that much of the damage (and cause) may never be addressed. The few clues we have just don’t address the mass of the iceberg underneath the surface. Your opinion brings clarity to what I believe are reasonable expectations.
Thank you for helping us to understand!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Is it possible there are legitimate, active FISA warrants in play? I know that would require DoJ and FBI people of a vastly different caliber than the Crossfire Hurricane – Insurance Policy crowd.
LikeLike
I, for one, strongly suspect that there are several active FISA warrants in play to investigate the Ukrainian corruption channels under the Obama administration.
If there aren’t, nothing changes.
LikeLike
Horowitz makes criminal referrals as he uncovers facts warranting them. If he made some, he could very well have made them well before sending Barr a draft report in August.
During his recent testimony on other matters, Horowitz made clear in answering (IIRC Jordan’s questions) that he made the McCabe MYE criminal referral long before he finished his report.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Your common sense, and optimism, are very welcome!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, very much appreciated!
LikeLike
Another possible reason why the renewal is important: there are active FISA warrants on certain of the coup participants, which provides the same 2-hop investigation that enabled the coup-plotters to get a warrant on Carter Page, but monitor everyone in the campaign.
PDJT has said he caught them. PDJT has said “never again”. PDJT is letting out the rope, and allowing these fools to hang themselves. Timing is on PDJT’s side. Statutes of Limitation do not start running at the date of the criminal act. They start running when the authorities become aware of the criminal activity. Durham JUST STARTED a criminal investigation into all of this, which means that the statute of limitations, in some cases, either hasn’t yet begun, or just recently began.
The bigger question is whether We the People, and the rest of the world can fully fathom what will be exposed. Fully 1/2 of our political system is corrupt to the core. Think of that, and what it means. I know WE know what it means, but most lay people don’t. It could be overwhelming to the point of being too much to comprehend. This has to be brought out in bite-sized pieces that are easily digestible by the public at large.
The reveal must be damning, irrefutable, and implicate the MSM.
It’s coming. PDJT hasn’t gone through three years of hell just to let bureaucrats win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ristvan, the two ART tightly connected. The FISC judges surely knew the purloined warrants were for political spying. They held no hearings to examine the constitutional issues of spying on a President, or even under oath to check verification of the phony warrant applicatipn. They allowed a phony warrant on low-level characters, knowing the true target was a presidential candidate, and then President under a specious “2-hop rule” to thousands/million of innocent US political party Citizens. As the facts became publicly known, the FISC did not sua sponte withdraw the warrants as improvidently granted. They held no hearings to determine the need for discipline of counsel and oath-signers for withholding information, and for lying.
The IG findings are necessary for the public to know, (and for congress to know the public knows) to rein in this 4th Amendment travesty, Star chamber court.
There needs to be a “Public Defender” Office, independent of DOJ and FISC perfidy, to protect 4th Amendment rights. This is the purported purpose of the FISC, which it has failed miserably. The FISC needs to be “surveilled” and brought under better control, because of abuses which will hopefully be detailed in the IC Report. Those illegally spied on need to be notified and compensated. Those who spy illegally need to be disciplined. Judges who do not protect the 4th Amendment need to be removed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your words in God’s ear!!!!!
LikeLike
At this rate, it is time for a third judge to write up another damning report. And they just have to renew their spying authorization so that they can keep spying on Trump.
I am curious. If scheming to allow the impeachment to go forward, scheming to delay until a Democrat or RINO can kill the investigation, and scheming to keep spying on Trump actually conflicted, which one would take priority?
LikeLiked by 1 person
At the hearing on FISA re authorization last week the representative from the NSA was not answering questions most of the time. She repeatedly stated that the answers were classified and she could not answer… Representatives from the DOJ repeatedly said everything with FISA process works fine and no changes were needed… Most questions asked were quite lame with major exception of Sen Mike Lee of Utah who slammed both the NSA and DOJ for their performance. When asked if any cases were identified where the info prevented any terrorists acts there was no answer other than it as classified. There was no indication that there was any “value” in these programs that could be communicated to the public.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?466096-1/usa-freedom-act-reauthorizationhttps://www.c-span.org/video/?466096-1/usa-freedom-act-reauthorization
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re PRETENDING any Conservatives are nazis. They are then utilizing the tools that should be used to protect national security from foreign threats & invaders– to instead spy & monitor private American Citizens… “white supremacists” (they aren’t), Trump supporters, a/o Conservative Voters/Donors.
I wish I was kidding… unless they’ve been stopped.
If you made The List- Be Proud! Wear it as a Badge of Honor, you’re a Patriot. 🇺🇸 (And then get mad when/if nothing is done about it!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
The representatives of the Spanish Inquisition, though, were quite convincing when they testified at the hearing that FISA is one of their most important tools.
“Nooooboooody expects the Spanish Inquisition to testify”.
/s
LikeLike
Let’s assume Barr and Durham know unequivocally that FISA has been abused.
Don’t they have an obligation to tell that to Senate Judiciary Committee or the Senate Intelligence Committee or the Senate Finance Committee BEFORE they pass any new funding?
Is not the very first question to AG Barr going to be……
Mr. Barr when did you and Mr. Durham first learn that the FISA system has been abused?
And why did you not alert the any of the Senate committee chairs?
If he knows today and has done nothing to let Republican Committee leadership know, then won’t he be perceived as purposefully protecting the DS spying on Americans agenda?
And wouldn’t the American people turn on him but maybe no one really cares anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What if McConnell told him this was all within the exclusive purview of the SSCI and that he should let Burr know?
What if Barr responded that some of the SSCI members were under investigation?
I know, I dream things that never were and never will be, and ask, “Why not?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
man i miss the good old days when the intelligence agencies would just burn women and children alive on national television with impunity…
LikeLike
Senate should at least limit renewal to 30 days at a time pending IG report. In the meantime, they should have fixes to the law ready to to be implemented if they aren’t going to nix it altogether.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If they did that they wouldn’t know which stocks and IPO’s to buy/s
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if Fitton can FOIA all communications from DOJ and Senate Committee chairs in the past 90 days on anything that mentions FISA funding to see if there has been any “shenanigans.”
If nothing else it would be fund to see how hard they fight the request.
Maybe we need a CTH team to submit various FOIA requests?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eeny Meany Miney Mo
Catch a Traitor by the Toe
If He Hollers Let Him Go
Eeny Meany Miney Mo
– Democrat principle –
LikeLiked by 1 person
T-minus 3 days and counting…
Justice Department Given Until Nov. 15 to Decide on Andrew McCabe Case
Grand jury met but former FBI deputy director hasn’t been charged
Oct. 1, 2019 4:10 pm ET
https://www.wsj.com/articles/justice-department-given-until-nov-15-to-decide-on-andrew-mccabe-case-11569960618
A federal judge has given the Justice Department about six weeks to either charge former FBI No. 2 Andrew McCabe or drop its investigation into whether he lied to investigators about a media disclosure, criticizing prosecutors for leaving the decision “in limbo.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
This “deadline” came in a FOIA suit! The Judge won’t defer it under the “pending investigation” exception unless DOJ indicts by November 15.
This ruling has NO impact on DOJ’s ability to indict McCabe at any time up until the Statute of Limitations has run.
LikeLiked by 1 person
After 18 years of warrant less FISA searches there is enough empirical data to know if they work or not. Show us the terror attacks thwarted over 18 years FBI and CIA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, that’s classified…
LikeLiked by 2 people
But I bet they could tell you exactly what Jerry down the street ate for lunch– only because he’s a Trump Supporter, & also enjoys hunting & fishing. 😁… (wait, sorry– wrong reaction)… 😠
LikeLiked by 1 person
Found an image of Jerry … 😂
(Just had to– b/c this pic is hilarious, & love it. Plus PDJT really has been spied on t/o too.)
LikeLike
This is my thought process as well Mutha. Prove it or lose it. And not with redacted documents that are manufactured to look like attacks were stopped. I want to see the arrested criminals in their cells on CCTV with a full court report run down of what they were busted for.
LikeLike
I would imagine the dems are threatening to vote not to reauthorize if the FISA abuse report is released. That gives the dems another month to push orange man bad and must be impeached.
Congress could find out what is going on as they have oversight over IC. Problem is that would take action by Burr and/or Schiff, both corrupt.
LikeLike
If this has been posted already,, forgive me, but does somebody have President Trump’s tweet (I think it was) where he said the IG should be added to the list of witnesses called by the Repubs?
LikeLike
Imagine if an evil person like Stalin ever managed to gain power in America. The first thing such ruler would do is destroy all dissent and all perceived enemies. There would be zero tolerance for differing views and opinions. And what better would help this evil ruler find perceived enemies than the massive NSA/CIA databases that were used to spy on Trump campaign and that Edward Snowden warned Americans about.
These captured communications are way too tempting to those that hunger for power.
That is why these NSA/CIA databases of American communications, which violate Americans’ fourth amendment rights, must be done away with.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is an evil person as Stalin who tried and try’s to gain power in America. Her name is Hillary Clinton.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So members on the Judicial Committee had “serious questions” at the hearing on Wednesday the 6th of November(last week) about reauthorizing without answers . Of course not serious enough to stick around on Friday or over the weekend or have another hearing on the subject scheduled. Nor do I remember them having a vote to recommend not reauthorizing the bill unless questions were answered.
Now Grassley has made a Tweet that he would be disappointed if Horowitz FISA report doesn’t come out next week. OK. That’s nice. And………………………..?
So exactly what Senatorial action is actually being taken to solve problems?
Ya know, seems we have a take your son, or daughter, or pet, or whatever to work days–How about a take a Constituent to Work Day and watch how quickly we can actually take action and solve problems that these professional politicians don’t seem able to accomplish!?! How about every time the Senate and House have one of their “Pro Forma” sessions we the people take the gavel?
Kinda like that old forgotten and rather quaint Constitutional Principle of —
We the People, For the People, and By the People!
Why do I have the strong suspicion that our entire government has essentially become just a “pro forma” session?
LikeLike
You ain’t voting out of this. The DoJ and FBI are hoping to run out the clock.
Welcome to the New USSA!
LikeLike
The 15th is a big day.
Deadline also to charge Leaking McCabe.
LikeLike
Back when is 6 I had to sleep in the bed with my 2 brothers. One was 1 year older younger and 1 was older. You can only imagine the ruckus that went on at 8:30 pm when we were made to go to bed. My mom would come in every night if we made too much noise and say What’s going on in here, YALL better better be QUIET and keep this ruckus down or I’m gonna make Your Daddy come in here with the BELT and Go To Sleep!!
This story reminds me of that same moment, in that mom was gonna make daddy be the trouble maker and fixer! My question is who’s the trouble maker and who is the fixer in regard to Grassly so I’ll so I’ll ask again, what’s going on in congress Mr. Grassley?
Thanks Sundance for keeping up with the granular details in this whole seditious Coup! Calling on Barr and his bagpipes!
LikeLike
Grassley is in the House. The only recourse a representative has is through the Speaker or through the Majority Leader. Barr has no authority over the House (the exception being that the DOJ prosecutes law breaking, but that first takes investigation and a long path to get to the indictment and prosecution party). Using your story and your father being the enforcer, in this case the real enforcer is the American voters. They are the ultimate power in our system of government. The problem is that too few Americans understand it or take part to hold politicians accountable.
LikeLike
All I can say is that I’m very disappointed.
LikeLike
I feel very Grassley, you know, toothless, impotent and polite to a fault.
LikeLike
Can Adam Schiff bar the Senate from Calling all the Witnesses Adam Schiff has been rejected; including this Eric Caramel Guy?
LikeLike
My senses are that the Patriots of 1776 would not be sitting on their hands right now. Too much ‘in your face’ treason. Getting damn sick of it all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ACCORDING TO ICANN
whisltebloweraid.org WAS REGISTERED FEBRUARY 23, 2017!!!!
LOOK WHO IS ON THEIR TEAM
whistlebloweraid.org/team
ZAID
TYE
SEMLER
BAKAJ
SD CHECK THIS OUT
LikeLike
“Sources: IG Report Expected Before Thanksgiving, Contains Several Criminal Referrals, Including One for Comey”
https://amgreatness.com/2019/11/12/sources-ig-report-expected-before-thanksgiving-contains-several-criminal-referrals-including-one-for-comey/
LikeLike
The good news is the AG Barr is about to DROP THE HAMMER on that rotten Andy McCabe.
Justice Department Given Until Nov. 15 to Decide on Andrew McCabe Case
Grand jury met but former FBI deputy director hasn’t been charged
By Aruna Viswanatha
Oct. 1, 2019 4:10 pm ET
A federal judge has given the Justice Department about six weeks to either charge former FBI No. 2 Andrew McCabe or drop its investigation into whether he lied to investigators about a media disclosure, criticizing prosecutors for leaving the decision “in limbo.”
https://www.wsj.com/articles/justice-department-given-until-nov-15-to-decide-on-andrew-mccabe-case-11569960618
You be sure that President Trump’s No. 1 Swamp Drainer AG Barr will not want to let dirty Andy McCabe slide when it’s so important to indict McCabe for his criminality and at the very least get him to squeal and flip on his “higher ups”.
That means AG Barr is CERTAIN to DROP THE HAMMER on McCabe in the next 3 days.
GO AG BARR!!
Time to pay the BARR TAB Andy!!!!!
LikeLike
Put simply…….Its all about running out the clock while Schifty runs this impeachment show and all of the IG’s sit on their hands biding time.
Hell if they play their cards right impeachment will happen in the house and then possibly the senate. (Don’t bank on repugnant’s not impeaching) .
Except for a few that have been vocal the Repugnants really are against President Trump and will sacrifice him thinking they are saving themselves. God help them if/when they make that move. 😡
Have you seen the way LMS is eating up Drudge and Coulter turning on our President?? This is just the beginning of public figures a.k.a. traitors jumping from the Trump Train. Guess it’s too much to ask that they break a few bones in the fall?! 😁😄
All my view.
God bless America! 😇🇺🇸
LikeLike
LikeLike
Grassley will be “disappointed”. Ooooh, scary stuff.
LikeLike
Watchdog Report on Russia Probe Nears Public Release
By The Associated Press
Nov. 12, 2019, 4:57 p.m. ET
LikeLike
Grassley cannot pick up the phone and call Horowitz. The state is deep, because it is frozen. Somebody just needs to act,or get the hell out of the way. Trump’s biggest mistake was, by the way, letting Hillary walk, thereby breaking the promise to throw her jail. If he had done so all these resistance people would be in jail. Instead he must exert all the force he can muster to push his enemies back, something he has mastered. One thing is clear, President Trump ain’t going down. He’s a bad mutha.
LikeLike