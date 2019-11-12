REMINDER: Full Transcript of Call Between President Trump and President Zelenskyy…

As the public impeachment hearings begin tomorrow, here’s the transcript of the phone call between President Trump and President Zelenskyy.
[White House September 25th] President Donald J. Trump released a declassified, unredacted transcript of his telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from July 25th, 2019. The transcript can be read HERE.
.
You can see when you read the transcript, despite the media narrative to the contrary, President Trump did not ask President Zelenskyy to investigate former Vice-President Joe Biden.
Advertisements
So Schiff has to start the public hearings with the possibility of Trump dumping a new transcript that might damage Schiff’s witnesses’ credibility?
I would assume Schiff is busily calling all his Deep State moles in the WH and NSC to find out what’s in this transcript.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The president should wait until the leftists stick their necks out 1st…. Why give them a free left hand turn… He should have waiting to release the 1st transcript and let them hang themselves with what they were doing…. this would be over by now
LikeLike
Best movie ever!
;~)
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
What if it has damage on Shifty??
LikeLike
I’m inclined to think Schiff is implicated by Zelenskyy in some way in the original call. It sure would explain his behavior.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump appears to be insulating himself against the false accusation that there was a pressure campaign building months before the released phone call.
This is also similar to his tweet against Comey and the recorded conversation. The truth doesn’t hurt Trump, he is trying to use fear to prevent false testimony under oath. More effective than DOJ prosecuting lying to Congress which they never do if it is DEMs lying.
LikeLike
I’m rather looking forward to the next call transcript. It’s supposed to be “tantalizing”. Friday afternoon around 4:50 PM works for me.
LikeLike
And I hope the released transcript is accompanied by some of the documentation ready for release by President Trump. Hopefully enough to stir a little fear but not nearly enough to throw out a case of one of the top dogs.
At this point, I don’t give a rat’s patootie about the minnows, hook me a big fish and reel that sucker in! I want to be on the dock when they take pictures cutting into the belly of the beast!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No matter how Bleak the MSM and all the rest want the narrative to be, it does not make an impeachment a reality.
Just look to our leader.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In a just world, no, but remember the pure evil done by Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Obama, Holder, Lynch, Rice, HilLIARy, Yates, McCabe, Rosenstain, and Carlin. This is the gallows crew. I think Mr. Atkinson leads the Mar-a-Gitmo vacation crowd. A 25 year vacation would be worthy of their “attention” to detail. Yes, allow them one hour a day out of their cells. Andy Weissmann gets a special warden—name’s Manafort for his 25. Assistant warden is a guy named Stone. The sun won’t shine on Andy Boy!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well done, very well done, indeed, lil’ Annie!👍 I L I K E. how you think, kudos 👏
I see you. Have quite a knack for planning, O yea 😉
LikeLike
Schiff: Quid pro Quo! It’s Quid Pro Quo! On, no, it’s Extortion, remember that, Trump tried to extort the Ukraine! Oh, wait, it’s BRIBERY! BRIBERY!
Maybe Senator Burr should change his first name to Aaron. Who was only acquitted of treason on a technicality.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, Mister Burr should lose his salary and his job and, of course, his “pension”!
How can we elect people like Burr, Romney, Collins, Sasse, Lee, Murkowski, Cornyn? Gues we were hit by the Stupid Hammer!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Truth is irrelevant.
Facts don’t matter.
Due process [as Kurt Schlicter stated a few days ago] is not for PJT’s benefit, but ours. We, the Americans who elected PJT, must have due process in these hearings. Instead we have a Soviet show trial – conviction first, create a narrative and call it a “crime” later. This illegitimate process is, by definition, a coup. These scoundrels are traitors to this country are rolling forward to usurp the decision of the American people because they can and not because of any actual crime.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If this SchittShow plays out the way the Democrats want, not only will we have President Pelosi but also Vice President Schitt. Somewhere he has the goods on Nazi.
By the way CJ Roberts, if you think your complicity buys their silence you will be wrong. The Nazi Gestapo crew will have you up on charges, impeached and removed faster than President Trump. You did something illegal and they have you by the snarglies until they swat you like a summer fly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That ain’t no threat.
It’s a NUCLEAR DETONATION PAPERED OVER A BY A WARNING DISGUISED AS A PROMISE.
LikeLike
VSGPJT – It’s counter-punching time!
LikeLiked by 3 people
If it’s a foregone conclusion that Senate rinos are already set to remove trump and we’re going to end up with nikki F’ing haley and weakling pence …. why not just fold up the blog now and get on with our lives?
LikeLike
Troll much?
LikeLiked by 7 people
He simply offered a summary of the previous thread.
LikeLike
flyboy…..
Well….Bless your Heart……Now go away..
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder what’s in that first transcript. Does Zelenskyy, unprompted, say that some people like Schiff are involved in arms dealing and graft in Ukraine? It would explain why Schiff is acting like a cornered rat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, this is what NYT meeting all about. The next scandal “impeachment” is on deck and it has already “FAIL”.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Schiff’s star chamber was the casting call, to figure out who sounded the most damaging to Trump, all the while learning what the Republican’s would ask so he can construct a counter-narrative and feed it to the press prior to the public hearings. Got it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
To Bongino and all the others who said Trump was wrong for releasing the transcript. YOU got it wrong. Thank God the president released it. We now see the Democrats never thought Trump would, and their orchestrated (pre-planned) takedown reveals the anatomy of a political assassination. All the pieces, the narrative and talking points, were written as if the president had something to hide (i. e. the “Trump moved the transcript to a super-secret server” nonsense), and we only had the word of the whistleblower to rely upon.
Tomorrow will be like the Saint Comey’s testimony. It will be like Herr Mueller’s congressional appearance. It will be political theatre, and Trump has nothing to worry about.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Another Hoax from the Democrats, another day. Sad state of affairs this Nation is in with Democrats “In Charge” of the House Of Representatives (HOR). Very Sad. We currently have the “Leader” of the HOR who is clearly mentally disabled who has placed a literal Dictator in charge of this fake “peachment” hoax.
Sadly it appears Our Founders could not imagine imbeciles and/or mentally deficient HOR members in “leadership” positions of the HOR. That is unfortunate but I understand it from the time…these type of human imbeciles did not exist outside prisons or mental facilities back when the US Constitution was in conception….. A Nancy Pelosi or Adam Schiff was never imagined…idiots and criminals were not a prevalent back then nor were they ever imagined to be holding political offices.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our Founders certainly did imagine it..
That is why we have the 2nd Amendment……..
The Constitution is basically a perfect document developed and written because there “Were” people during that time exactly as there are now.
There were criminals and such everywhere
The only issue with the Constitution is that “ elected officials” want to destroy or disregard it because it keeps them from “raping” our country for their own self serving purposes.
Next…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah OK Gunny 66. The 2nd Amendment has nothing to do with these particular mentally deficient characters society is dealing with now. Corruption was the topic then….metal deficiencies is the topic now.
Our founding fathers could not know that our public schools could/would have created educated-idiots. Inconceivable even 50 years ago.
I appreciate the comment but we have to get serious regarding the root of the problem here.
LikeLike
The Founding Fathers contemplated what would happen if a seditious cadre tried to take over the government unlawfully and subjugate its citizens….I doubt they worried what the collective IQ was of the plotters
LikeLike
I think they did recognize the depths of depravity of the general population. That’s why they made individual liberty sacrosanct, secured by the Bill of Rights and the State’s duty to defend them. When the masses go for the outcast, the outcast has his inalienable rights, to be upheld by the State. The only way the State can uphold anything is if sovereign individuals collectively keep it a going concern for the rights of all free citizens. That’s where his reference to the 2nd comes in. And, the mental deficiencies you reference is at the root of the masses turning on the sovereign individual.
LikeLike
I have a snippet of the first call transcript:
The President: Hey, Zel, we gotta lotta swamp corruption going on in both our nations. Want to help me snuff it out by doing a fake quid pro quo with me?
President Zelinskyy: Anything for you, my friend. Let’s sink the rats and drain our swamps!
The President: Great! I’ll give you a ring next week! Just play along and it will all come crumbling down. Big League.
President Zelinskyy: Bigly, Mr. President! Бувай!
The President: До побачення, друг!
LikeLike
I would laugh like ten if in the first call it was actually Zelenskyy who first brings up the topic of Biden and crowdstrike and says he going to investigate them.
LikeLike
I would expect something like that. But a lot of people are neck deep in Ukraine corruption. Zelenskyy could bring up Schiff, Pelosi, Mittens…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The actual thing that is freaking these people out is that the Ukranian government is already investigating these things. (Yes, their new President wants to “drain their swamp,” also. And it turns out to be the same swamp.)
Biden, Crowdstrike, Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler … “Just another day, just another American felon …” 🙄
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m sorry but our accuser doesn’t have to testify publicly nor does he have to answer any questions on that subject.
And what is amazing is Shifty and the Dems truly believe this.
LikeLike
$Trump2020
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump can still beat them by making the Senate trial about the Obama administration’s spying on the American people, including his campaign. Call them all up to testify, including Obama. Have Gowdy explain it step by step. It will be Trump’s best, and perhaps only, chance of explaining to the American people the biggest scandal in our history.
LikeLike
Guys I’ve said this many times in my posts here. There is only ONE singlular reason we are where we are – GOP and esp Senate GOP. They are as much part of the Deep State as the other side. They too want him gone. So perhaps it’s time for Trump to break free and shine the light on the GOP Deep Staters.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Although, I think Kentucky last week was a wake up call for McTurtle, he knows the numbers before and after Trump’s rally.
LikeLike
The governor lost because he made the right call on pensions. EVERY other part of the KY legistlature is OWNED by the GOP Get your facts straight at least. While I do not believe that 60000 plus GOP chose to SKIP the Governors race on the ballot … it is what it is but it in NO way pins any tail on POTUS or really on McTurtle
LikeLike
The best way IMO is to declass and provide to Americans many of their emails, texts and phone calls and also any wire transfer documentation of monies coming out of Ukraine.
IMO, When it was only Russia Collusion they had PT’s back but as soon as this moved to Ukraine you could see the change.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
The entire globe is rejecting this global cabal as it has woke a sleeping giant. Negating the 2016 election will not stifle this movement much at all. In fact it may stoke the fires. The tree of Liberty May need watering very soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, I just don’t think he could say it any more plain.
I just don’t think President Trump give a Schitt WHAT SENATOR BURR THINKS ABOUT HIS IMPEACHMENT SCHEDULE.
LikeLike
And with that transcript I hope there is a ledger of all financial wire transactions from Ukraine to various Americans in current and prior positions of authority and power.
Now wouldn’t that be genius!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps it’s time to unleash the US Marshall’s. Let the shtf. It’s gonna hit anyway.
LikeLike
Sorry Sporty.
You’re still thinking there is a trustworthy agency in the Feral Government.
It’s time to be thinking in terms of bringing chaos to the DC establishment.
LikeLike
It doesn’t seem like anybody cares about the full transcript of the call least of all anybody that matters!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think this thing has a surprise ending. No way this gets to a trial except for the conspirators. If they really believe that a SCIF is secure then they’re stupid. Think evidence. Think playbacks. There’s two types of evidence: circumstantial and video tape. We have this on tape. This thing is huge and involves all manner of corruption. Starting with a birth certificate.
LikeLike
Beg to disagree Sundance! POTUS DID, UNDER ANY FAIR INTERPRETATION, ASK ZELENSKY TO INVESTIGATE JOE BIDEN. Specifically, and from the transcript POTUS stated:
“…Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it it sounds horrible to me.”
If this isn’t asking Zelensky to investigate Biden, I.e. “look in to it”, , then I don’t know what is. It gets us nowhere to deny what our own lying eyes can read, cuz no one who reads the transcript will believe that narrative and quite frankly, to continue to spin it will be and is harmful to POTUS’s position with any abled bodied person who can read. The bigger issue is to focus on a non impeachable and legal justification for the request that is simple, honest and honorable. In only that way will the hearts of the people side with POTUS.
LikeLike
As the chief law enforcement officer he was within his constitutional role no matter how crudely the request was put.
LikeLike
Don’t get me wrong DJT is the greatest president in my life time and I was around for Reagan. That’s a great start, but we will need more to beat this thing.
LikeLike
🤣🍳🤣🍳🤣🍳🤣🍳🤣
LikeLike
WAR?
LikeLike
Why isn’t the White House & the President making this point and arguing it strenuously?
Instead they’ve allowed Schifty and Dems to make it about using his office to force another country to get dirt on a political opponent. And this is the time to amplify Spygate about how the Obama administration and the Democrat Hillary campaign along with the DOJ, FBI, CIA used foreign intelligence services to spy and frame an opposition presidential candidate. Declassify it all and pound the pavement showing the corruption of the Swamp.
LikeLike
This is all going to go down so Hillary can run against a damaged Pres Trump or Mike Pence. Hillary is behind this whole coup.
LikeLike
LikeLike
A dispatch from the WH, not to be viewed as random musings……
LikeLike
LikeLike
IMHO, someone early on convinced Trump not to fire the entire Executive Branch bureaucracy. Bad advice. Clinton fired tons of people immediately upon winning office.
Trump should nuke the Executive Branch when he wins 2020.
LikeLike
thanks for posting this SD. Just read the thing in its entirety. A big nothingburger, which only means this is indeed a witchunt.
LikeLike
Dream case would be Trump releases the following transcript:
“I’m flushing out traitors in my Executive Branch and will be sending your aid in about three months, no strings attached. But I’m going to set up some degenerate liberal wankers on our next call by legally asking you to investigate Crowdstrike and 2016 interference. Aid is not, I repeat not, contingent upon you keeping this a secret to troll the degenerate Democrats here in the US.”
LikeLike