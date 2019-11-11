Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments on DACA Case Tomorrow…

Tomorrow the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the case: “DHS -vs- Regents of University of California“, also known as the DACA case: Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. DACA was instituted by a President Obama ‘executive action’, not an ‘executive order’.
The Obama Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) did not fully support the constitutional framework around the effort to protect a sub-set of illegal aliens; and therefore the originating presidential action was not an official ‘executive order’, a technicality that could end up as part of the argument(s). The same issue existed within DAPA (Deferred Action for Parents of Arrivals), and was ruled unconstitutional by a divided SCOTUS.
Amy Howe at SCOTUS Blog has a great encapsulation of the case and current status:
In 2012, the Obama administration established a program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which allows undocumented young adults who came to the United States as children to apply for protection from deportation.
Applicants who meet a variety of criteria – for example, who have graduated from high school or served in the military and do not have a serious criminal record – must pay a fee of nearly $500 in total, submit (among other things) their fingerprints and home address and undergo a background check.
In the past seven years, nearly 800,000 people have obtained protection from deportation under DACA, which permits them to work legally in this country and gives them access to other benefits like health insurance and driver’s licenses. In 2017, the Trump administration announced that it would end the DACA program; in November, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in a challenge to that decision. (read more)
In September of 2017 President Trump released a statement outlining how the administration would work with congress on immigration legislation toward a final disposition for those who fall under the DACA construct.
Unfortunately, Pelosi and House Democrats ultimately rebuked an immigration reform package they viewed was too heavy on enforcement and too much of an impediment to their preferred open-border platform. By January 2018 the negotiations collapsed.
While the oral arguments are tomorrow, it is unlikely there will be a SCOTUS ruling on the current DACA case until sometime later in 2020 (summer). Which will likely put DACA at the center of the 2020 election.
President Trump has previously been open to affording immigration protection for those who fall under DACA as part of a package for structural immigration reform. However, it is very likely Speaker Pelosi and the DNC will rebuke any legislative effort in their continued push to politicize the “dreamers”, and trick young voters into supporting democrat candidates.
Turning to the legality of the government’s decision to end DACA, the government explains that it had several different reasons to shut the program down, all of which were entirely reasonable. First, it reiterates, it believed that the program was illegal, so that keeping it in place would be “sanctioning an ongoing violation of federal immigration law by nearly 700,000 aliens.” And not only did the government believe that DACA violates federal law, but the 5th Circuit had in fact struck down the two related policies.
Particularly in light of the program’s “legally questionable” provenance and the announcement by Texas and other states that they would challenge DACA, the government believed that the best course was to go forward with an “orderly wind-down” on its own terms rather than taking its chances defending the program in court and risking the possibility that the program could be abruptly shut down.
It was also, the government observes, “entirely sensible” for it to determine that, even if it could have continued DACA, it would be better to do so “only with congressional approval and the political legitimacy and stability that such approval entails.” After all, even then-President Barack Obama, when announcing DACA, had indicated that the program was only intended as a “temporary stopgap measure.”
Instead, the government concluded, it opted to return to the pre-DACA system of reviewing requests for protection from deportation on a case-by-case basis. “One can agree or disagree with that judgment,” the government suggests, “but it is not remotely specious.” (more)
The entire premise of the DACA lawsuit is preposterous. If the President can write an “executive action” to set the policy, then the President can terminate the “executive action” too. This is at SCOTUS simply because progressive judges in the lower courts want to force the President to obey their preferred policy choice.
I would love to hear one of the government lawyers just say something simple like, “If the President can write an executive action, he can also repeal the same executive action. It really is that simple.”
LikeLiked by 24 people
No no no no…
“Four legs good, two legs bad”
https://www.sparknotes.com/lit/animalfarm/quotes/
IOW, the “revolution” shall always go forward!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“If the President can write an executive action, he can also repeal the same executive action. It really is that simple.”
—–
Bravo!
And, “Allowing an unlawful, unconstitutional, so called ‘executive order’ by a former President of the United States, by refusing to allow the current President of the United States to terminate by executive order the unlawful executive order stands the rule of law upside down, and makes a mockery of the very words engraved over the entrance to this very building.
“Your decision is clear. There can be no other decision than to disallow and dismantle the unlawful abridgement of federal immigration law by declaring DACA for what it is; unlawful, illegal, and unconstitutional.”
LikeLiked by 8 people
This is exactly what we’re sick of. The government keeps telling us that we just don’t understand, that it’s complicated. BS! We can see clearly that it’s a very simple issue. For all their high sounding words, what they’re really saying is that 2 consecutive presidents have completely different powers. We all know that can’t be true, no matter how they say it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
right
LikeLike
“This is at SCOTUS simply because progressive judges in the lower courts…”.
I agree DACA needed to end up at SCOTUS to be settled once and for all, however I take issue it’s due to lower court judicial activism.
DACA should’ve been enacted or killed by CONGRESS. Much like all “hard issues” (and by hard I mean anything that would cost them re-election), Congress has chosen to pass the hot potato.
Q: why do we even have a Congress?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would argue that Congress opted not to act – choosing not to decide is a choice – and was willing to rely on activist judges to do what their voters refused to allow.
Paul Ryan chose to resign and hand the Congress to Pelosi rather than do what the voters wanted. He knew there would be plenty of Leftist judges to force DACA on us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT should make an executive order that illegals can be taxed without representation. and that would end this bs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Until some Prog judge issues a nationwide injunction declaring it “unconstitutional”. SCOTUS has been telling the lower courts to stop doing that, but they keep ignoring SCOTUS.
A better Executive Order is that the Executive Branch will no longer comply with nationwide injunctions imposed by regional courts, and will continue implementation of the law or policy until resolved at the Supreme Court.
The Progs would have a collective stroke!
LikeLike
I agree with that statement,however also good to note that DACA is un-Constitutional as it bypasses “jurisdiction” as defined by the Constitution as well as Congress and the SCOTUS. Jurisdiction is not just geographical rather it is allegiance too….as in allegiance to our country which requires taking the oath as set forth in the Immigration Act (yes it is also illegal as in it violates our immigration laws as well as un-Constitutional). This is but one of the many issues with DACA. I suspect the SCOTUS will strike it down the same as they did with DAPA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s hope you’re right!
LikeLike
It’s one thing to have a policy not to enforce the law by deporting people. It’s another thing entirely to – without legal authority – give work visas. If SCOTUS allows that to stand it’ll me that we have a jurisprudence based upon feelings. And/or that the Deep State got enough blackmail material through use of The Hammer to get a Justice to rule the way they want.
LikeLiked by 6 people
it’ll mean
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was reported that Nobama had either DOJ/DoS (forget which agency) helping to expedite the dishing out of social security numbers to DACA recipients…. FOR MONTHS after a Judge issued an injunction. He caught them too, reprimanding in court– & demanded they provide a list of all those issued.
Don’t know if they ever complied. Somehow doubt it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe that was the case initiated by Texas (and other states joined in)
LikeLike
“These kids were American just like us” says the Kenyan.
LikeLiked by 14 people
“were”
LikeLiked by 1 person
If only he were Kenyan. He is the soon of Davis. He looks nothing like the Kenyan named Obama. If they came out with the truth, we would have ‘scandal’ but we wouldn’t have an issue with eligibility.
LikeLike
I’m not sure he looks like Davis that much. He really looks like the Subud cult leader, Muhammad Subuh Sumohadiwidjojo. I seem to remember Barry’s mother being a member of that cult. Look up a picture of the leader, especially if you can find one when he was young, and he looks almost identical to Barry. I think Davis had huge influence on him, but based on appearance, the Subud cult leader is almost his twin.
LikeLike
Davis introduced him to cocaine, marijuana, and Chicago politics.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t forget sodomy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah they’re illegal, just like Buraq the pied piper of illegals.
There’s no leverage for our side with DACA and dreamer BS, that’s already been proven.
I wanted DACA, DAPA, and all that dreamer nonsense ended on day one.
How many of these people are gang members now?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Democrats could have gotten everyone in the DACA /Dreamer population and more legalized in 2017. President Trump was going to include several million more illegal aliens in addition to the 800,000 already in the program.
All the Democrats had to do was agree to update the immigration laws and fund the border wall.
Now the Democrats are going to get nothing. Their DACA Pawns are going to be declared illegal. The Wall is being built. Their only choice next Summer will be to cave in on revising the immigration laws to save the Dreamers.
I hope President Trump hammers Nancy on this next Summer. “You could have saved the Dreamers three years ago. You Democrats made them suffer in uncertainty. You hated me more than you loved these poor pawns, but I will be magnanimous to these Dreamers in exchange for your agreement to update our antiquated immigration laws now.”
Offer a deal for the 800,000 only, in exchange for updating the asylum laws, and funding the entire Border Wall, and updated detention centers. When Chuck and Nancy refuse the deal, start the deportation process. Let the Republican Congress in 2021 revise our immigration laws.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DACA (s)pawns may be a better spelling…
LikeLike
Most of those “children” are now adults who either are drawing welfare checks and food stamps for their children OR gang members …. few have gone on to get GEDs and have jobs and become contributing members of society who Love America ….
LikeLiked by 1 person
The 800,000 who are already signed up for DACA were vetted and deemed to be productive members of society. They do not have criminal records. They are not gang members. And President Trump has stated that he will deport illegal welfare recipients.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the real issue is replacement demographics. See Virginia goes blue.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Same thing that happened in England, although a different demographic…
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is what a post-constitutional society looks like folks. A Democrat president’s unlawful “executive action” can’t be undone by his Republican successor because racism, or something. Even if we “win” this one the crooked lower-court judges that allowed it to continue for so long won’t be held accountable (just like they weren’t with the so-called Muslim Ban).
LikeLiked by 15 people
This is it in a nutshell.
LikeLike
Note that the libs have a DACA recipient attorney as part of their legal team for this case. They also have Ted Olson on their team. Apparently they hope that by having an attorney in the courtroom who could face eventual deportation if DACA is ended it will sway one of the conservative justices. And since Ted Olson is a longtime republican, they probably hope that Roberts or Kavanaugh will considerate it unseemly and gauche to allow the poor “dreamers” to be subject to … you know … the actual law.
LikeLiked by 2 people
sounds like the wrong Olson (Mrs) was on the plane in NYC…
LikeLike
Please care for Americans who are elderly, disabled & poor before helping non-Americans. The last thing we need are more people who almost certainly will not vote for President Trump due to party affiliation. Logic dictates if Obama thinks it’s a “good idea,” it probably isn’t!
LikeLiked by 21 people
And…..take care of Veterans, particularly homeless veterans who have served this nation in the Armed Forces BEFORE one cent goes to non-Americans. 11/11/2019
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s not so much who they will vote for, it’s the fact that they have any right to vote at all that frosts me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please care for Americans who are elderly, disabled & poor before helping non-Americans. The last thing we need are more people who almost certainly will not vote for President Trump due to party affiliation. Logic dictates if Obama thinks it’s a “good idea,” it probably isn’t!
LikeLike
El deporto, por favor. En maas.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Let them go dream… back in Mexico…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Get out of MY country!
LikeLiked by 6 people
And get out of our wallets.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This should have never landed in the SCOTUS, ever. Are these nutty people saying that something which is less than an EO has the same weight as congressional legislation?
The legal system in this country is corrupt, and way out of control.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s one reason why we need to re-elect Trump. He’s already stacked the Supreme Court quite well and as soon as Ginsburg drops out he’ll be able to appoint a third. And he’s stacking the other courts as well. It will take many decades though to undo the damage Democrats and RINOs have done. It’s up to us to elect good people and be vigilent.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lordy, the screams of liberals will break eardrums for miles when RBG finally passes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll record the sound of the screams and post it far and wide. RBG is an “activist” not a judge. She did more harm to this country than people can fathom. I pray she finds Jesus before she dies.
LikeLike
I don’t, because then she’ll never die.
I would just hope for a nice big Xmas present from RBG…
LikeLike
He’s stacked SCOTUS a bit, but it’s far from what it needs to be. Roberts is certainly not reliable and Kavanaugh has not really proved himself to be more than a moderate at this point. We need at least 2 more solid conservatives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hereby introduce a new, 100% evidence-based legal doctrine: If it’s for the children, it’s not for the children.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Illegal aliens are a violation of the civil rights of every legal American citizen. Round them ALL up and deport, deport, deport…
FINISH THE WALL
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t expect the high court to uphold the law and the constitution.
They don’t belong here, and they don’t deserve to be here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let the libtard base gaslighting begin! Just like “Hillary is going to win in a landslide” and subsequent promises to their base, the Dems are once again assuring them that Trump will lose. 🙂
NYT: How the Trump Administration Eroded Its Own Legal Case on DACA
When the Supreme Court hears arguments on Tuesday, the administration’s attempts to end the program protecting “Dreamers” could rest on a top aide’s actions in 2017.
IMO Trump should repetitively, until the Supreme Court publishes their decision, offer to Pelosi a deal on the DACA recipients. Repetitively. Drill it home to everyone that he wants to provide them a path to citizenship or some kind of permanent status but she does not. She’ll have an impossible time defending her lack of action. Trump should press the candidates too, what is Warren doing? Sanders? Trump should press them to pressure Pelosi to take action. They’re all going to fumble.
LikeLike
WaPo: Supreme Court again confronts Trump’s authority, this time over DACA recipients. The Supreme Court on Tuesday will once again review a controversial policy initiated by President Trump and blocked by lower courts
Gotta love how the Dem propaganda media phrases stuff. They know the base won’t read an entire article, they’ll just see the headline … and be misled once again into thinking Trump will lose. Confront! Controversial! Buried farther down in the article is this:
Roberts, joined by the court’s most consistent conservatives, wrote in the travel ban decision that Congress has given the president “broad discretion” in immigration matters, and that Trump was lawfully using it to protect the country.
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember when the previous administration wouldn’t put a name to Muslim terrorism? Now no one wants to put a name to Obama terrorism.
LikeLiked by 3 people
i would wager that these Democrats (and RINO/NeverTrumpers), have cost US Taxpayers well in excess of $100 million since Donald Trump won the election in 2016. Nearly half of that was Mueller but all the other expenses are the (Democrats), hiring legions of Lawfare Attorneys directly onto their Democrat Congressional Staffs. Aside from their 4-figure hourly rates….Imagine their expense reports of world travels, “experts”, etc.
The US Citizenry are actually FUNDING this hoax….still…for 3 years now!
LikeLike
thanks Federal Gubmint
LikeLiked by 3 people
daca is caca
LikeLiked by 2 people
We should have a day where everyone has to write comments like that. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You reminded me.
A friend when he said caca to his cockatoo it caca’ed on demand.
LikeLike
How does the University of California even have standing to bring the case?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Illegal aliens are allowed to practice law in courtrooms in California and New York.
That way they can defend the laws that they break. Does that make sense?
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/illegal-immigrant-lawyers-california-new-york/
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, because there is no material harm there.
LikeLike
“Legal standing” in California is simply whatever the degenerate liberal politicians think will benefit them and their careers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“These kids are American ………us”? You kidding? If that were the case why are not many of actual legal American kids offered the same privileges as https://aim4truth.org/2019/09/27/ronna-romney-stays-silent-about-uncle-mitts-corruption/?
Take a moment? I will wait for your response! No IRS, DOJ, FBI, MSM, DNC or GOPe Bu$$it.
LikeLike
Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals: the entire name is a lie.
Deferred is meant to be permanent.
The Action is enforcing the law. Laws written by Congress and signed by Presidents.
Childhood can be 40 years old and the children are used to justify the adults.
They didn’t arrive, they were smuggled.
This is an illegal One-Man Law; as the Other Hussein once said: “What is law? It is the line above my signature.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
So I guess even Obama could not have rescinded the EA without court approval, correct?
LikeLike
“These kids are Americans, just like us.”
– Barry Bathhouse Obama
Okay, except:
1) They’re not.
2) See #1
3) See #1
4) See #1
LikeLiked by 2 people
Roberts should be impeached. He’s a fraud, and compromised.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He oversees the FISA Court. After the FISC fraud, which he oversees and about which he undoubtedly knows the full details at this point, and yet has done nothing, he should be removed from the Supreme Court and face criminal charges.
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍
LikeLike
The status quo relies on the premise that Obama’s executive actions can somehow possibly out-rank Trump’s. It shouldn’t have gotten this far, and Trump certainly shouldn’t have to argue it on the merits of DACA.
If the public wanted Obama’s rule by executive action they would have elected his Democrat successor.
LikeLike
I guess we can look at the bright side here will we wait for another Trump win. Trump did succeed in ending new applications for DACA, he was only forced (temporarily) to renew existing DACA permits. So the number of DACAns has remained steady. And soon they will find that they’ll have to make some new plans when their DACA permits expire. Nancy Pelosi had better be prepared for the onslaught, they will go directly after her for help.
LikeLike
It figures that this DACA case -yet another Obama time bomb- is set to go off just in time for the 2020 election. What else is new?
However, President Trump can easily set this to boomerang mode so it clobbers CONgress right between the eyes, for their inaction in setting immigration policy that would legalize DACA recipients. He can and should make these do-nothing Democrats squirm.
As long as President Trump insists on an end to chain migration, merit-based immigration instead of the lottery system, continues to deport those with criminal records, illegal welfare leeches and illegal voters, AND builds a big, beautiful wall to keep them from returning, I can certainly put up with a few hundred thousand currently *vetted* and registered DACA immigrants with clean records, who make positive contributions to American society. It’s a no-brainer.
But I’ve no doubt the neverTrumpers will come out of the woodwork to haruumph and disparage our President over this compromise. Grand-standing is what they do best. Anything to smear our President AND keep our borders wide open for their New World Order.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Quote GovJay Let them go dream… back in Mexico…
While getting in line and come back,
LEGALLY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, crossthread, these are not “huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” These people have suffered at the hands of “mules” for hundreds of miles during which they were forced to walk on foot on desert roads, in summer or in winter, while the countries through which they walked looked the other way. They were promised the Promised Land, or maybe they were just taken advantage of because they were within some criminal’s reach. The truth of what is going on here, south of our border and in so many other countries, is very gruesome … and, unknown to many Americans.
By erecting a strong Wall, we are definitely having a purely-physical impact upon this situation, and PDJT is achieving further successes by economics, but Congress refuses to implement necessary changes … and, I am heartbroken to say, “there is a reason for that.” A very, very, corrupt and evil reason which very conveniently involves a considerable amount of money.
LikeLike
Personally, I am fundamentally angry at the way that our immigration policies – and the deliberately-set “loopholes” in them – are used to preserve and perpetuate two horrific human-rights abuses that were supposed to be outlawed by our 13th Amendment in 1865: “involuntary servitude” and (let’s just call it what it is) “slavery.” Yes, the slave-ships are still out there, even though they don’t dock in America: there is one and only one way for an African migrant to wind up in northern Mexico …
Yes, this is about so much more than walls. This is human trafficking, and international organized “crime … against humanity.”
So here we have the slaves: the people who are here without papers, and to whom legality will never be offered. They are to live forever in fear of the “Federales,” and their children are trapped right there with them. So, do we offer them Ellis Island? Citizenship? Or even legal residency permits? No, no, no.
How very easily we accept the proffered euphemisms. How easily we look the other way, as our own government, by its purposeful actions and inactions, keeps this human trade alive. It grieves me to write these words. “This is about so much more than Walls! Yes, Walls are a courageous and vitally important physical step, but there is so much more yet to do … and so much needless human suffering.”
LikeLike
Antebellum slavery, if we are to be blunt, was bad, but was not the worst form of human slavery known to man. Plantation owners weren’t dumb and despised having an “investment” die or run away. Slaves during that period were provided for, albeit at an extremely meager level.
I say that not to defend slavery, but to point out that even when slavery was allowed and practiced, slaves still were given a subsistence to keep them working.
Which is pretty much what Democrats want to do to illegals – give them just enough to keep them coming and keep them voting Democrat. The slave trade is alive and well today, and the Democrat Party, now as it was then, are the slave traders, selling all manner of brown people to their constituent base.
LikeLike
I perceive the SCOTUS vote as another litmus test for Roberts.
LikeLike
DACA eligible aliens had their chance for “due process” (for several yrs) to seek legal status but the majority didn’t lift one finger to do so. (DACA is not a legal status). The vast majority of them apparently believe the laws do not apply to them. It’s “Gimme, gimme, gimme” & I don’t need to earn the honor to remain in the U.S.
**Approximately 1.9 million illegals were reportedly eligible to apply for DACA at the time DACA was initiated.
** Of those, approximately 800,000 received DACA status (as of 2017)
** That means that approx. 1.1 million of potential DACA eligible illegals were either not eligible (conviction of crime, dropped out of school, gang member, etc.), and/or did not even attempt to apply for DACA.
** Those who did obtain DACA status (approx 800,000) had years to apply to remain in the U.S. legally without fear of deportation.
Of those 800,000 who did obtain DACA, Approx. only 105,225 took legal steps & did obtain legal status.
** Those DACA eligible & recipients, who did not take legal steps, had several years to apply for advanced parole (leave the country temporarily & return to U.S.), then LPR (Green Card), then citizenship.
* But the Vast majority of them are either too lazy, too ignorant, too dumb or ineligible to do so. We have a sufficient number of our own lazy & willfully ignorant people, thank you very much. We don’t need anymore.
DACAs that did apply themselves:(numbers overlap due to going thru different legal statuses.)
As of 2017-
** 45,447 DACA recipients have been approved for advance parole
** 59,778 DACA recipients have applied for Lawful Permanent Resident (Green Card).
** 39,514 DACA recipients have been approved for a Green Card
** Of the DACA recipients with Green Cards, 2,181 have applied for U.S. citizenship
** Of the DACA recipients with Green Cards, 1,056 have become U.S. citizens
(At least those aliens abided by the law But they Broke In Line of those who have waited years to enter legally.)
==============
So I say to those illegals who did not apply for DACA status, ineligible for DACA, who are apparently too lazy to apply for DACA or are too stupid to have done so, who believe that U.S. laws do not apply to them, believe it is their Right to remain in the U.S. , did not apply for LPR or citizenship-
LEAVE! If you want to return legally, go to the back of the line and apply for this honor.
LikeLike