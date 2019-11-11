Sean Hannity Provides Latest Tick Tock – IG Report Will Contain Criminal Referrals…

Sara Carter appears on the nightly meeting of the Tick Tock club to promote her latest tick-tock article claiming the Horowitz report will contain a criminal referral for James Comey. Once the tick-tock material du jour is implanted, the tick-tock committee begins debating the importance of the latest tick and tock. There seems to be a pattern to this.
If you haven’t watched a tick-tock discussion in the past six months, tonight’s tick-tock might seem like a re-run, it’s not. Tonight, amid prior tick tock claims, and the frequency of tick-tockers over-promoting the ticks and the tocks, ringmaster Hannity expresses both tick-tock frustration and tick-tock certainty:
If they get away with this, there will be a next time and next time will make this time look like child’s play.
Next time they will go full Stalin/Hitler on our asses.
Unless we do it to them first. They are domestic enemies after all.
and whatever happened about Hillary’s Uranium One deal?
tick tock tick tock . . . I’m a waiting!
If they get away with this then our constitutional republic is finished. If they go unpunished there will be no reason to bother voting anymore because it won’t change anything, ever. We are on the brink of a permanent takeover of our government by unelected, deep state bureaucrats who will choose our presidents for us.
The second I saw the OLDER Hannity, Coffee all over the place!
Hannity might be controlled opposition. Trying to keep us sedated until the coup is complete.
If he is, he’s the greatest actor in history 🙂
Hannity is not the sharpest. They could be playing him as much as they are playing us.
That’s laughable for anyone that has watched Hannity over the past three decades. Hannity does have to play ball so to speak with the intel community, like everyone else with a high-profile anchor job in corporate media.
Though I will say that members of the actual controlled opposition first began showing up on Hannity once Trump was elected, which is not a coincidence. The CIA figured out really quick they needed a voice on Hannity after realizing many voting conservatives were turning on the intel community. Consider it a small form of damage control and public relations.
If the pending OIG referral on Comey is for a substantial criminal violation such as official misconduct, deprivation of rights under color of law, false statements to the FISA Court, wire fraud etc then it would be prosecuted unlike a leaking or lying to an OIG agent. On McCabe the charges would be added to the lying to the OIG charge.
Isn’t the deadline nearing for indicting McCabe? Is that going to slip by?
That deadline pertains only to the lying charge, though I’m not even certain the judge has the right to put such a limitation on it in the first place.
Speaking of the Devil, He’s been awfully quiet lately.
They have no choice but to indict Comey for Perjury. This dude testified to the Senate that it was “salacious and unverified”, meanwhile testifying the exact opposite to the FISA court. If Comey isn’t indicted for his obvious acts of perjury, then we don’t have a DOJ left.
Even a broken clock is right at least once. Please let this tick tock be right! 🙏🏽
Twice if it looks like this:
Arrrrggg…I just snorted beer through my nose all over my keyboard, LOL 🙂 🙂
Well I broke out my trusty old worn out Timex and have found that Hanney had licked all the numbers off the face.
It don’t Tick or Tock any more! It took a licken and just stopped tickin.
Just waiting for the next postponement to be announced.
This is Tick-Tock Torture!
Just like the past Horowitz investigations, wrongdoing will be revealed but the judgement will be that the perpetrators all had the best intentions and they will put a strongly worded letter in their personnel files. Basically, this is what just happened at the State Department over all the illegal handling of classified material. Not even one person lost their security clearance. Nobody was fired. Nobody was prosecuted. They got letters saying they sort-of did something bad. No consequences. All the other perpetrators to this date are either still in their cushy government jobs and still have their retirement plans. A few left to get even cushier jobs paying more money with better benefits. None of the criminal conspirators will take action against each other. And the lack of action to date tells us how wide this conspiracy is and how almost the entire justice department is involved in the conspiracy. All the conspirators laugh and collectively thumb their noses all day long at the American people. I doubt there will ever be any real justice because the attitude within the government is that pretty much everybody in government is just too big to prosecute, just like hillary clinton. Oh, yeah, they will find some scapegoat named Ted in personnel or something and blame him for not locking a filing cabinet and he’ll go to jail for a year but nothing else will happen.
Remember Bakouly Bakouly or whatever his name is? The Innocence of Muslims guy blamed (and thrown in prison) for the Benghazi mess?
He got the blame for that….I wonder what kind of ridiculous nonsense the DOJ/CIA truth tellers will conjure up for Spygate.
FYI – here is some info about that guy. There is no limit to how much I loathe Hillary – she truly is evil.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/blamed-for-benghazi-filmmaker-jailed-after-attack-now-lives-in-poverty-fear
There’s one difference–his name is Durham. He’s no Huber, he doesn’t mess around. And there’s only one reason you convene a grand jury–you are seeking indictments.
That trip to Italy gave them every thing they needed and I believe it’s airtight.
One giant benefit of Durham, is that Horowitz knows Durham will make a fool out of him if he pulls punches, obscures, ignores, or lets anyone off the hook.
Durham isn’t here only to break stuff, he’s also here to keep Horowitz in line.
I think if IG Horowitz had prosecutorial power, he would already have put people in handcuffs. Problem is, he can only use his huge staff and the millions at his disposal to show the crimes and make the referrals. Which he had DONE with Sessions. The reason we haven’t already had convictions is because of that lightweight. He wasn’t capable of handling anything more serious than a marijuana case.
Now, we have a real AG, the hammer that can act on those referrals and Horowtiz who can set the table for him. A GREAT one-two–three punch.
This “real” AG decided NOT to prosecute Comey when Horowitz referred him for criminal prosecution. I will like him when he proves to me that he isn’t kicking sand like a dog to cover the sh*t.
LikeLike
Hi Rigs-I agree and have for almost 2 years said same here on CTH that NO ONE IS GOING JAIL, And boy did I get hammered. I was called a “Negative Nelly”, some word I’ve never heard before-I think it’s spelled “eyeore” I was informed that good always triumphs over evil, that I should pray more, that God is in control and that I should be more positive.
I’m sure these folks mean well, but reality is harsh. The Dems will not stop this impeachment effort and I’m sure Pelosi and McConnell have already talked. If you think things are bad now, just wait until the Dems remove Trump. I’m telling you, Pence is not who you think he is.
They have a plan going forward. They aren’t making it up as they go along or flying by the seat of their pants. The Left is more organized and committed than MAGA folks. They are going for the throat and we’re standing around issuing meaningless threats like “come and take it” or how about “from my cold dead fingers” and my favorite, “they have gone too far this time, they better get ready for civil war 2.0” That is absurd. What are you going to do? Run around and shoot people? Drive to DC only to find Pelosi and Schiff and others are in a secure location. March or demonstrate? They couldn’t care less.
My point is just stop already with the threats. If Trump is removed, there will be a lot of anger and threats, etc., but nothing of any real impact will be done because it will be too late then. If you want to do something, you had better do it NOW
As usual… Sundance is correct… we have been tick-tocked to death already…
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG. Another tick tock. If the report did not issue by 11/15, there will be no indictment. This is a coup run by the bureacrats.
Forget the tick tock clock. PDJT recently said the he caught – past tense – the swamp. That is all I need to know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wouldn’t it be a good idea to get the impeachment ball rolling first before you bring down the house?
The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus ran for over 100 years. They eventually folded. Likewise with Sean Hannity. If he can’t deliver he should take the money and run.
“KOT-KIT, KOT-KIT, KOT-KIT…” (that’s the sound of time going backwards)
And…
JeffreyEpsteinDidn’tKillHimselfJeffreyEpsteinDidn’tKillHimselfJeffreyEpsteinDidn’tKillHimself
Tic Tock the mouse ran up the clock!
Yeah I am done. It is all BS. Hannity is tick tocking for ratings and it means nothing any more.
IG reports is damming if there is indictments otherwise fake msm have other topic – impeachment.
Generated bullshirt. So what if the IG report DOES ‘reccomend’ indictments.
Won’t mean any more than the previous I.G. reccomendations for prosecution.
The delay is because, aside from anything else his report tells us, it will tell us, pretty conclusively, where Barr stands; Cleaner, or Housecleaner.
All the tick tocks in the,world won’t matter, if (when) the,I.G. report is a whitewash, like I.G. reports under Rosie.
So long as we don’t see the I.G. report, well meaning and optimistic PDJT supporters can continue the self delusion, that Barr is,a Housecleaner, that,Durham is not Huber 2.0, and that prosecutions are just,around the corner.
Once the I.G. report comes out with a,summary and conclusion that look like,Rosie wrote them, Barr is exposed.
THATS why it keeps getting delayed, IMHO.
I’ve gotten to the point when someone mentions the name Horowitz, I just stop listening. His wife is a CNN producer…didn’t Zaid say CNN would play a very big part in impeachment?
I think Hannity is a great asset, but I must say, he seems to have even more tick tocks than Imelda Marcos had shoes.
Amen Brother.
Odd. I know the IG can arrange things as he wants, but the last two criminal referrals were each done in a separate report.
Treat it as a separate issue, then it looks like something unrelated. And the main investigation didn’t find any criminal behavior and can be written off.
Put the referrals in the main report, than the main investigation found criminal actions!
I personally believe the delay is so that the House can impeach unimpeded by the truth.
I also believe that we won’t see Durham take action until after the election. He has until July to get rolling, after that he will be accused of trying to influence the election. And he won’t be doing anything openly that would be influencing impeachment.
It took Mueller 6 months to get rolling. And he had years of preexisting investigations to work from. That timeline would have indictments start dropping about the end of April. That could still be effecting who wins the Dem nomination.
Of course, they could start dropping tomorrow. The IG report, together with Durham indictments could put a stop to this impeachment insanity. But the DOJ is too pure to improperly influence things like that. (Yes, that line made me choke. But that is how those crooks act.)
And once you start withholding the truth because it might improperly effect impeachment, then the trial, then the primary, then the election, you may end up delaying the truth until your guy can win and kill the truth for you.
I just wish the term “bombshell” would cease being used. There’s alot of shells laying around that haven’t exploded. 😒
On 10/02 Judge Reggie Walton issued the ultimatum to charge MCCabe by 11/15 or he dismisses. Tick tock will happen after that date. MCCabe is the deep state loose canon. He signaled them with the mueller phone/listening device comment in his book and his not so idle threat to take them all down if he goes down. Walton was compromised in his own hack and they own him. Look up his past. Look up who he dines with regularly ABJ. The take the intersection of the trials we know he handled involving Mueller, Comey and Patrick Fitzgerald. Huber is not on the case – he’s a fixer.
Dayum…
I am so sick of freakin’ popcorn
It’s almost hard to prioritize the crimes in order of longest prison terms he committed so many felonies.
I know so far we haven’t had much to cheer about, but I think something is coming pretty quick now. “Why’s James cryin’?” Cause he just got dunked… err… indicted.
“Prosecution was declined.”
I think Hannity seemed angrier tonight , I think he’s getting frustrated and is upset because he is looking like a fool every time he does the “ Tick Tock “
So the IG report will say someone committee an illegality. That means someone else has to believe in prosecuting that illegality strongly enough to pick up first the hint, then the beginning of the prosecutorial thread. Two BIG ifs.
One noticeable difference this time is Trump’s man Dan Scavino has tweeted his own Tick-Tock meme. Gives me hope we are close, but honestly don’t over-expect too much from the IG report since he was only tasked with FISA abuse, can’t subpoena or involuntarily interview former govt officials. Durham will have to do the true heavy lifting for prosecutions.
You may have missed this.
Examination of the Department’s and the FBI’s Compliance with Legal Requirements and Policies in Applications Filed with the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court Relating to a certain U.S. Person
The OIG, in response to requests from the Attorney General and Members of Congress, is examining the Department’s and the FBI’s compliance with legal requirements, and with applicable DOJ and FBI policies and procedures, in applications filed with the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) relating to a certain U.S. person. As part of this examination, the OIG is also reviewing information that was known to the DOJ and the FBI at the time the applications were filed from or about an alleged FBI confidential source. Additionally, the OIG is reviewing the DOJ’s and FBI’s relationship and communications with the alleged source as they relate to the FISC applications. If circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider including other issues that may arise during the course of the review.
FBI’s Adjudication of Misconduct Investigations
The OIG is examining whether FBI’s misconduct investigations are handled according to policy throughout the adjudication process and how FBI determines when and how to revise its misconduct adjudication policies and process.
FBI’s Confidential Human Source Program
The OIG is auditing the FBI’s Confidential Human Source Program. The preliminary objectives are to: (1) assess the FBI’s management and oversight of its Confidential Human Source Program, to include the FBI’s oversight of payments to confidential human sources, (2) examine the FBI’s confidential human source policies to ensure consistency with the Attorney General Guidelines, and (3) assess the FBI’s process of determining reliability and appropriateness of confidential human sources.
FBI’s Covert Contracts
The OIG is auditing the FBI’s contracts awarded for covert activity. The preliminary objectives of the audit are to assess the FBI’s awarding and administration of these covert contracts and to evaluate the FBI’s procedures and processes for ensuring contractor performance and compliance with the terms, conditions, laws, and regulations applicable to these contracts.
FBI’s National Security Undercover Operations
The OIG is conducting an audit of the FBI’s National Security Undercover Operations. The preliminary objectives are to evaluate: (1) the FBI’s oversight of national security-related undercover operations, and (2) the FBI’s efforts to recruit and train agents for these undercover operations.
https://oig.justice.gov/ongoing/fbi.htm
Angela Merkels tic toc nursery rhyme
(to be read in a German accent)
Unt hikory dikory dock.
Zree mice ran up zi clock.
Zi clock struck one……..
And zi other two got avay with minor injuries.
(and now you salute)
🤣🤣🤣🤣
There is another TikTok
“ US launches probe into China-owned app TikTok — reports
The national security probe will look into whether the popular video app sent user data to China, according to several reports. TikTok has denied accusations of censorship and said its data is not subject to Chinese law.”
https://www.dw.com/en/us-launches-probe-into-china-owned-app-tiktok-reports/a-51088198
I believe the reason for the delay has more to do with the upcoming FISA renewal vote on 12/15 than anything…. I think the deep state trolls (who are still in power & May include Horowitz & Barr) are stalling so the renewals are passed…. this should concern everyone.
The USA Freedom Act of 2015 expires soon! Google it….
