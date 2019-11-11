Dobbs and Fitton Discuss Vindman’s “Deep State” Coup Effort….

Fox Business Host Lou Dobbs and President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton discuss the testimony of Lt. Col Vindman and his congressional admission to usurp the executive power of the President.

The word “coup” shifted to a new level of formalized meaning last week when members of the political resistance showed up to remove President Trump wearing military uniforms.

Not only did U.S. military leadership remain silent to the optics and purpose, but in the testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman he admits to giving instructions to ignore the instructions from a sitting United States President.

In the absence of push-back from the Joint Chiefs, from this moment forth, the impression is tacit U.S. military support for the Vindman objective. (read more)

