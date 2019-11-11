Dobbs and Fitton Discuss Vindman’s “Deep State” Coup Effort….

Fox Business Host Lou Dobbs and President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton discuss the testimony of Lt. Col Vindman and his congressional admission to usurp the executive power of the President.
The word “coup” shifted to a new level of formalized meaning last week when members of the political resistance showed up to remove President Trump wearing military uniforms.
Not only did U.S. military leadership remain silent to the optics and purpose, but in the testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman he admits to giving instructions to ignore the instructions from a sitting United States President.
In the absence of push-back from the Joint Chiefs, from this moment forth, the impression is tacit U.S. military support for the Vindman objective. (read more)
“…from this moment forth…” Well said, Sundance! If this is not the case, they need to make that abundantly clear to the citizens of this country, immediately!
How many more of Schiff’s ‘witnesses’ show up in uniform?
How many will show up in dresses?
How many will get sex changes like Manning to protect themselves?
Lololol that’s pretty funny Robert; a good laugh is appreciated 😁
Does it matter? One is too many.
Reassign this traitor to go study banana farming in Alaska.
The guy should’ve already been fired and busted down.
The ironic thing is Vindman and many others will surely be purged by the next Democrat President. No one likes or trusts rats and backstabbers. The coup plotters within the bureaucracy will be expecting rewards and respect that will surely never come.
His lawyer told him to.
Fox – John Roberts ( I believe) said— everyone coming forward are “real Boy Scouts”.
Wasn’t Tillerson was the president of the Boy Scouts?
don’t go thinking those in the bureaucracy think you’re the boss. they’re gonna have to be shown. most likely the hard way.
That may be why the tubby colonel is being left where he can be watched. And listened to. And. maybe even [redacted]
Maybe even put under oath, in front of a Grand Jury. Uniform optional.
Skivies? Would rather see the uniform. Easier on the eyes.
No to the skivies! Many would go blind.
Well, the military certainly had no problem being purged by O’bama.
Or, that’s what I was led to believe by officer turnover. I have no idea maybe the turnover was in line with historic trends.
it was around the time the nuke went missing in the States – and the generals in charge were later fired for gambling and other stupid crap.. almost like a dirty bomb was authorized by obama to go off, and they rebeled against him .
Mattis was fired by obama also – which is why im not convinced KELLY is a bad guy. Haley is playing her angle , but she did tell us she told the president when tillerson and kelly talked of resisting..
“Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country … Tillerson went on to tell me the reason he resisted the president’s decisions was because, if he didn’t, people would die.”
I think “resisting” is a loaded word. So they weren’t “yes-men”. What is wrong with that?
Now I haven’t followed this so if they got to the point where Trump said to execute and they went behind his back to resist his orders, then that’s a big deal. But letting it be known that they strongly disagreed seems like a good thing..
I never thought Kelly was a bad guy. I went looking for an article that said he had done something wrong…did not see one. I can’t believe how many people, reporters and so on, are writing books. Haley is not charismatic. And Sundance has branded her the female Mitt Romney. She is dead to me now.
Perhaps in a country with presumption of innocence, due process, and rule of law this wouldn’t happen like it does in Washington, DC (Demo Communist).
Actually, Sundance, I really just can’t share in your draconian opinion.
This soldier – nevermind his rank – is just one guy. Although he is certainly enjoying his “fifteen minutes of notoriety” while wearing his government-issue uniform, while basking in the glow of an extremely-absurd government committee, I cannot by any stretch of my imagination thereby conclude that he actually represents the official policy nor position of the United States Military.
Therefore, I hardly see any reason for “the Joint Chiefs of Staff(!)” to give answer to this idiot. (Don’t they have far more important things to do?)
Neither do I see reason to believe that the foreign persons to whom he gave these “instructions to ignore the President” would have actually interpreted those instructions to be anything other than – well – “the mouthings of a self-important and excessively-politicized … idiot.” It is entirely likely (IMHO) that they merely rolled their eyes.
You certainly make a good point Mike.
NSA Director Robert OBrian mentioned Sunday that Vindmann would be moved out of the NSA as part of a downsizing move. Nothing else said about why in that interview. Perhaps to avoid making him a martyr to the ult – left, resistance and media. Anyone who thinks the Vindmann interview, even with highly partisan lawyers working hard to protect him, helped Schiff’s impeachment coup, is smoking mind warping drugs. This entire fiasco is falling apart.
I think it boils down to whether he’s still military or simply ex-military.
If he’s currently military, he should be courtmartialed. If he’s not, then he should just be fired and brought up on charges of colluding with a foreign country. Either way, this guy is a damned disgrace to the uniform.
Vindman can be charged with a 18 USC 798 for sharing a classified call with others
Q: did LTC Vindmann volunteer to do this interview or did Schiff’s team subpoena him? I note that Vindmann’s lawyers would not let him answer any questions about his prior contact with Schiff or his committee.
I don’t know the answer to that, but I did note Ratcliffe did a fair job of bring up the issue of outright insubordination to the Commander in Chief. If he’s still considered part of the military service, he should be facing a court martial right now.
Absolutely the insubordination and hubris is writ in Neon Lights a hundred feet tall and the righteous administrative retribution for it should be SWIFT and DECISIVE. That Vindman puke should get an insubordination reality check like few enjoy, all day every day using a sledge hammer and making little rocks out of big rocks somewhere in Alaska would seem about right.
While yours is not an unreasonable position, Sundance is focusing more on the “optics” of the witness which, we are constantly reminded bye the media, is so important.
This is not an inconsequential activity going on in Schiffty’s Star Chamber, this is the potential fraudulent, politically-motivated removal of a sitting US President. The US military command better darn site be aware of the optics of the situation when **any** military are involved. Despite Vindman not being a flag officer, the optics are still the same as far as Joe Sixpack may be aware.
it would be a nice gesture for the military to correct him or make a statement they are not involved in this.. versus allowing an officer to create the impression they are involved thereby tricking the public into thinking pdjt is so dangerous the military might step in.. Tillerson, kelly, etc.
I think that’s what Sundance is implying with his noting of the optics. Unless the top brass distance themselves from Vindman, they are signaling tacit approval, despite Vindman’s admitted insubordination.
Speaking of optics…
“In the absence of push-back from the Joint Chiefs, from this moment forth, the impression is tacit U.S. military support for the Vindman objective.”
I would ask, what kind of public action would be considered appropriate enough push-back by the Joint Chiefs to show they do not support the coup?
What action could they take in the middle of this coup without being accused of undue Command Influence?
Again, this is a political issue regardless of what Vindman is wearing. Optically, he is also considered a “star witness” by Schifty and the rest of the rabid left. I could hear them screaming now that POTUS was obstructing their investigation if Vindman was fired now. Hell, they are already claiming retaliation.
Wherever he ends up, his career is over. He will never be trusted again.
Is something happening to him now? How would we know if a military investigation under UCMJ is happening?
We know much more of the Barr and Durham investigation, and that has been going on for some time. Military investigations go on all the time, and the public hears even less about them.
Do I like it? No. I would rather see Vindman stripped of his rank and exchanging his uniform for a Leavenworth prison uniform.
Actively issuing instructions to directly disobey the Presidents expressed will is the perfect example of TREASONOUS BEHAVIOUR.
Understood, Mike.
I take SD to imply that no matter who advised this guy to don his uniform, the ante was just upped. So, if Schiff asked him, Schiff may have a conspiracy problem.
And no one from the armed services has said,”Boo!” Yet.
Now, this afternoon, I saw a vet and past NSC soldier being interviewed on OANN who was making the same point.
He will I believe, pay for his actions. Just wait and watch. There seems to be a lot of wait these days. He will be given a command spot over nothing. He will never make full bird and all of his peers will shun him. He is a disgrace to the Army and to the uniform he was wearing.
LTC. Vindman was cut from the same putrid cloth as was General Kelly. I wonder if those two disgraces to the uniform have been in communication, directly or through intermediaries,
I’m holding fire on Kelly. Not working well with PDJT isn’t a crime, nor does it erase the service and sacrifice that General Kelly and his family have made for this country. Having Nikki Haley talking smack about him in her book doesn’t change my opinion of him one inch to the negative.
Lt. Col. Vindman is another kettle of fish, and wasn’t playing politics as a retired military man. He wore the uniform to do so.
In such a high profile case, when others have paid a price for writing letters to the editor critical of the CIC and while merely identifying themselves as military officers, it is important the the Army depoliticise themselves publicly, loudly and quickly.
I agree with comments about General Kelly.
And, FLOTUS like him….which counts for something.
If this traitor had on ounce of integrity he would have resigned. Staying on … just shows how every federal employee has become a leach on the country. I hope that as many federal government employees as possible lose their retirement benefits at the worst possible time in their lives in the future.
I can only assume he is staying on to avoid the whole “retribution” firing. If this whole multiple coup attempts collapses as it seems it is then his reckoning may come later anyway.
But, then doesn’t that make him available for all internal government inquiries, should such ever happen?
I agree with Robert S. & 4220ma. Vindman will eventually get his payback, but a “retribution firing” is not best for DT.
Sundance suggested the Dems are replaying the whole Sessions/Rosenstein/Mueller thing again.
Vindman is just the latest wriggling worm on the hook. This needs to play out, & Vindman already looks like pretty iffy.
The so-called whistleblower has been exposed & can be lampooned as another loony lefty. His lawyer (Mark Zaid) looks worse, with his prescient 2017 comment about a ‘coup’. Zaid’s ‘Whistleblower Aid’ pursuit also needs to be exploded more.
I’m just a long-term lurker, but I think Kelly and Tillerson both had a place & role to contribute during this last 3 years. Tillerson provided transition from Kerry for a short bit. And I doubt the guy from Queens was too taken aback by the ‘moron’ comment. Kelly provided stability after all the leaks during the Priebus period.
And eventually he needed to exit too, just like Nikki Haley.
A good skipper must be able to extract what’s best from an erratic crew.
NSC is part of the executive branch. This traitor works for the president.
I’ll bet he has a picture of Bowe Bergdahl in his living room, and a picture of Bradley Manning in his bedroom.
I guess good help is hard to find these days.
O underwear.
“the impression is tacit U.S. military support for the Vindman objective.”
Perhaps that is your impression, it’s not mine nor anyones I know on active duty impression. My impression of Vindman is that he is guilty of mutiny/sedition. My other impression is that far from tacit military support of Vindman, the opposite is true. As a retired military officer I can also tell you that silence is the required response from the military to political issues. Civilians control the military. Traitors like McRaven, McCafferty, and Vindman will be dealt with.
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
… and: “do these extremely-radical Congressional committees even represent ‘civilian political issues?'” I daresay that most ‘civilians’ such as myself plainly realize that they do not: these people actually represent no one other than themselves. Their agendas are their own. Their viewpoints are their own. And, in the end, “their Doom will be their own,” exactly as has turned out to be the case in every incident throughout History that has preceded them. There is actually nothing new here. Schiff, Pelosi, Nadler, and all the rest will in due time be hoisted upon their own petard, and they will take their “witnessesses” with them: stars, stripes and all.
I agree who heartedly. The Army has to tread carefully and 100% correctly in this case because the entire front end of the deposition is filled with democrat congressional and Lawfare staff verbiage promising allot of protection, that may or may not legally exist in reality.
Yes, LTC Vindman can be charged under several regulations of UCMJ related to Mutiny, Sedition, Gross Insubordination, Violating Orders and Handling of Classified Materials. If the Army is in fact serious about handling this guy, an Article 32 investigation will be initiatiated as a prelude to any legal and/or disciplinary actions taken. That investigation will be done silence as well.
The first words of any Army actions will be either the announcement of Article 32 results or if LTC Vindman chooses to go public as part of his defense, which may draw even further administrative punishments if he does so against orders. Note, LTC Vindman can still be held in the service should he try to resign pending the result of the Article 32 investigation.
The other administrative action that can be used, immediately, to get this guys attention is an adverse Officer Efficiency Report, due because he is changing assignments.
As with civil courts of law, the scum often get to talk all they want in public to spin their story while the good guys have to sit silent until hearing is over.
Well put. He will have his day in court one way or the other. We may never here about it but it will happen and most likely when this impeachment thing is done.
The V man sure is a disgrace to the day devoted to our vets.
Love me some Matt Gaetz. He is a star.
Does anyone other than me have a sinking feeling that once the House has impeached the President, the Senate will actually treat the vote seriously, and move forward with a legitimate trial?
All of the RINOS will then stress that even though they know there is no substance or illegality to the articles, they realize that history will judge them poorly if they don’t give this the proper attention it deserves.
Everyone will view this as a show trial, with no chance that Trump will be convicted. However, some mysterious “October Surprise” will arise that shocks the conscious of the nation and someone like Mittons will give an impassioned speech from the floor that moves 18-20 Senators to support conviction.
The vote will be held, and before you can say Lawfare, Trump will be out for good.
We’ll all be dumbfounded and shocked, but as Sundance has told us, this path to impeachment in House has been preplanned since inauguration….and never forget….there are trillions at stake.
If they do this, then Civil War 2.0 goes hot
Hi Green Bucket I understand your thinking, but please tell me exactly what Trump supporters are going to do in this “hot” civil war. If you have a plan, man I’d love to hear it.
So what you do with your guns. Start shooting people at random-or shoot people you know are liberal and/or Never Trumpers? Saying there will be a civil war is absurd. I’m sure it makes you feel better, but anything like that will be stopped before it can get started. The DS has their spy/surveillance network in place. With Trump gone we get Pence. And I am telling you Pence is not a MAGA guy.
I mean, I’m just saying is there a playbook for a second civil war I’m not aware of? Most Patriots that back Trump can’t walk to their mailbox-never mind lock and load and be capable of any sustained effort. Making threats give one a good excuse not to do anything NOW. Right now-as in next week right now. And I’m all for prayer, but that’s another cop out. Thinking that praying is gonna get us out of this mess is naive at best. God gave man free will, as I understand it, and is not gonna step in and stop the Dems…or send locusts swarms to DC. If you want to do something to help POTUS, the time is NOW. Because if The Senate convicts, it is curtains my friend. The Left will never take a chance on losing power again
Yes.
I don’t think there is a chance that McConnell will say invalid/unconstitutional and toss it.
Except for one small thing: “Lawfare, Inc. doesn’t know WTF it is talking about … and, it never did … and, it never particularly cared.”
The Lawfare lawyers realized that there was within Washington, DC a group of people who simply could not believe and would not accept that Donald Trump had just won the election. They were savvy enough to realize that, “with a little lawyerly persuasion,” all of them were ready to be convinced – not only that “they were right, all along” – but that Lawfare, Inc.® would be their savior. Well, we may never discover just how many millions of dollars these lawyers have billed these gullible Congressmen, but we continue to witness the success of their self-promotion efforts.
If it gets to this point, We will need to descend on Washington and throw all the bums out!
More important than the $ trillions at stake, the potential lost of their senate seat. I don’t think there is a snowballs chance in hell that your scenario has any possibility. More and more RINOs are moving into the Trump camp. They fear losing their seat in the house or senate more than anything. Look how Nikki Hailey has warmed up to the President, look at how many never Trumper’s retired, look at the POTUS increased popularity due to a laundry list Iof breath taking accomplishments. Don’t give counsel to your fears….this this the President’s finest hour. May God bless.
Doubtful, Mitch McConnell has said he has all the votes except for Pierre Delecto.
I’m not sure that Romney, Murkowski, and Susan Collins are on board.
I know there’s 23 GOP senators (including McConnell and Graham) up for reelection in 2020.
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/467502-romney-collins-murkowski-only-senate-gop-holdouts-on-grahams-anti-impeachment
Sundance: I have to disagree with your reasoning behind the inaction of the Joint Chiefs or any of Vindman’s military superiors. We are in the middle of an impeachment effort, where every cough and nod by Trump or his people is considered a treasonous offense. I’m surprised O’Brien was allowed to remove Vindman from the NSC. Schiff will undoubtedly consider that action retaliation against a loyal citizen and react predictably.
We sure wouldn’t want to make the Honorable Adam Sciff mad. He might stop being so fair in all this.
Seriously, can he be any more Stalinist than he already is?
Dobbs state’s Vindman is now staying at the NSC
It seems he’s hanging around. If I were Vindman I would want to disappear and hope people forget about him.
Vindman’s deposition is damning.
To Vindman.
he is being cycled back to DoD in June 2020 I have read.
I spent yesterday and today reading aloud testimony from Vindman, Volker, and Hill to my favorite hippie. My voice is hoarse. It seems like Trump extended the invitation to the White House, the State Department was pushing for it, Vindman and Bolton were blocking it and Bill Taylor erroneously came to believe Trump was the one blocking it.
Interesting piece of Fiona Hill’s testimony: Bolton tells her to go downstairs and find out what is happening in meeting with Sondland and Ukrainians, instead Hill interrupts the meeting and lectures Sondland in front of the Ukraine delegation. Volker later things the meeting went south because the Ukrainians introduced *too much content* to the meeting, but the meeting actually went south because Sondland was following the lead and urging of everybody at the State Department to get the meeting going.
Vindman was slow-rolling the meeting, Sondland was right, Volker just didn’t get it.
Also very interesting that Hill saw fit to pull Vindman out of a meeting because a staff member said Trump wanted to talk to Kash Patel. Hill was apparently worried that Trump’s inner circle didn’t realize Vindman was the Director of Ukraine portfolio, so instead of picking up the phone and straightening them out, she made sure Patel was cut out of communications he was authorized to receive and prevented Vindman from attending the meeting.
Now Hill was concerned that Patel was leaking (without offering any proof) so she cut him out of access to information. She had no concerns about Vindman and apparently no problem with whoever was leaking to the whistleblower.
One of the problems is there are too many of these clowns.
‘Not only did U.S. military leadership remain silent to the optics and purpose, but in the testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman he admits to giving instructions to ignore the instructions from a sitting United States President (and Commander-in-Chief).”
Perhaps those old Founding Fathers guys were a lot wiser than most of us now days when quite a number of them, each in his own way, expressed the opinion that there was nothing more dangerous to liberty than a standing army.
Just imagine if Vindman had done toward Obama what he has done toward Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is all being delayed to buy time for Judge Reggie Walton to let MCCabe slide first. Walton is the judicial fixer. Look up Sibel Edmonds case. Then notice how he was the nexus for Mueller and Comey on multiple cases including the Scooter Libby case.
Mueller and Comey knew that Plame had been exposed even before Armitage. It gets even more interesting when you realize Walton and Roberts connections to the FISC. This is precisely why Hillary’s server was so important. The blackberries and the server would finish them all off and linked all of them to the whole litany of corrupt deals and fixing.
Galt: Isn’t this Friday November 15 the deadline set by this judge to charge McCabe or he skates free?
There are instruments so dangerous to the rights of the nation, and which place them so totally at the mercy of their governors, that those governors, whether legislative or executive, should be restrained from keeping such instruments on foot, but in well-defined cases. Such an instrument is a standing army.
– Thomas Jefferson
In the days following the American Revolution, Jefferson became increasingly concerned about two tendencies he believed were intrinsically connected: the concentration of power in a centralized government and the establishment of a [career class ] standing army.
When Joe Biden demanded a Quid Pro Quo firing of his boy’s investigator for a billion in foreign aid in March 2016, it was the second time the Ukrainians had heard the demand. The first time was at a White House meeting held two months earlier by…Eric Ciamarella. He’s a Whistle-Defendant, not a Whistleblower.
If Ciamarella could help Democrats, Schiff would have him testify. But Schiff is hiding Ciamarella because his testimony can only hurt Democrats. That is the same dangerous posture Jeffrey Epstein was in.
Why is everyone, including Fox, so damn afraid of saying Ciamarella?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
btw, what are the odds Vindman was at that meeting, too?
The best defense is a good offense?
The chubby tubby Russian Colonel Vindman should be fired immediately. Let him sue like other whistleblowers in federal court and wait three or four years to get his decision then appeal the decision if it’s an Obama judge until he runs up a $500,000 legal bill, loses his house in foreclosure and his wife divorces him. That’s the fate of most federal whistleblowers so why not a traitor?
Up Vote.
That would be a very good start.
Don’t forget, there is a third brother in international finance. This brother:
– has a business listed in Moscow.
– his business website looks odd (thin for such a serious, high-finance business); a one man shop that also references his wife’s art business?
– his Russian wife has an art business listed in London.
– he was based in Moscow for many years.
I really worry about grassy knoll part two…
This whole impeachment is just a cover up for future IG reports or DOJ investigations. The whole fake msm, dims will jump if any deep state gets indicted. This impeachment is bargaining chip for no indictments and dims will roll back impeachment.
Nailed it!
Absolutely!
But when it all starts raining down on them it won’t matter.
It’s obvious now that the military is part of the coup.
Not helpful Tazio ….at all. Happy Veteran’s Day.
Tazio’s opinion is very close to Sundance’s of “In the absence of push-back from the Joint Chiefs, from this moment forth, the impression is tacit U.S. military support for the Vindman objective”. In fact, it’s a basic summary of it.
The military has busted better men that Vindman for far less.
So, the real question here is why hasn’t this Vindman character been arrested by MPs and charged with crimes under UCMJ? He clearly admits his guilt in his own testimony. Nothing ever happens to the conspirators who aide the democrat party.
He looks like a someone acting or trying to hide something. You have to choose sides in this battle and I don’t think he would be friendly towards Treepers.
Vindman doesn’t strike me as the type to go it alone, he seems to be an order-follower.
If he disregarded, and actively went against, the instructions of his C-in-C then whose orders was he following?
Court-martial him and anybody in his chain of command who was complicit.
Schiff may have dressed Vindman.
I know, eye bleach.
“…he admits to giving instructions to ignore the instructions from a sitting United States President.”
Just like Nancy Pelosi recently did while in Jordan, and presumably Obama did at various times when he traveled around the world to countries just after President Trump went there. Who game him the order to ignore Trump’s orders?
Sometimes I think Schiff and Nadler are working for Trump, tricking the Deep State tools into lying under oath, committing acts of insubordination/sedition and exposing the intertwined relationships of the players colluding in the coup..
No, that’s just how they roll.
Funny!
if you think about it, you might be right. Schiffhead is a known quantity and I’m sure the POTUS figured out some time ago, how to best use him.
“In a significant legislative victory for the American Legion, President Trump signed a bill that declares the United States has been in a continuous state of war since December 7, 1941.”
Trump signed into law S. 504, the Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service Act on July 30, 2019.
Also known as the LEGIONS Act, I wonder if this might butress the case that the legion of deep staters looking to overthrow the duly elected president had specific language inserted into the law to support the charge of treason that Trump so often mentions these days.
