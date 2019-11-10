Sunday Talks: Kevin McCarthy -vs- Maria Bartiromo – “this is a calculated coup orchestrated by Adam Schiff”…

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ongoing details within the legislative impeachment process. As part of his remarks Leader McCarthy states: “this is a calculated coup orchestrated by Adam Schiff”…
Sometimes we get so far into the weeds we forget to evaluate our location. The minority Leader of the United States House of Representatives has just stated the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is “orchestrating a coup” against the sitting President of the United States of America… And, McCarthy is correct.
After church services today I happened to have a conversation with an independent voter. During our discussion I mentioned that if you take the current Democrat argument without rebuttal; and then overlay their acknowledged level of hardened Trump support; the political left is trying to disenfranchise approximately 40 percent of the population of the U.S.
What exactly do the Democrats expect that 40 percent to do?
Do they think 140 million people will just sit down and shut up?
Have the politicians in DC really thought about an outcome where they are visible, clearly visible, removing a sitting U.S. President for no constitutional reason?
…Interesting to contemplate.
sundance–“All of this coordination is clear. The construct of the scheme is clear as day. The only reason why the Democrats are getting away with it is because the media allows it.” Agree totally, but I would add “….and some weak or anti Trump GOP Reps and Senators are aiding this corrupt media.
It seems that only a small but articulate and determined minority of Reps and Senators (Nunes, the FC etc) are vigorously defending POTUS and pushing back on this recent Dem hoax. It is like the lies and corruption of the Russian Hoax never happened. Even Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy failed to vigorously defend PT and by holding back like he did on Face the Nation today, he added credibility to the Dems overall Quid Pro Quo accusation. He criticized Schiff’s trial process but not the underlying accusations against the President. Very disappointing dodge and weave interview IMO or interpretation.
Did you here the words he spoke “we are watching the take down of the president” says who?? Attempted, yes. These people all want him gone.
Yep. And they can all be taken down too. If they take down Trump..they go down. All of them.
If this is a treasonous coup and if you believe the words of the “whistleblower’s” lawyer who called it he impeachment a coup, what is the legal penalty for an attempted coup?
They get a victory unless we do something to deal with it. That’s the penalty. They aren’t going to stop themselves.
The Roots
The Creature from Jekyll Island
Pages 263-267:
Chapter 13 – MASQUERADE IN MOSCOW
Jacob Schiff was head of the New York
investment firm Kuhn, Loeb and Co. He
was one of the principal backers of the
Bolshevik revolution and personally
financed Trotsky’s trip from New York
to Russia. He was a major contributor
to Woodrow Wilson’s presidential
campaign and an advocate for passage
of the Federal Reserve Act. (p. 210)
We are in a fight with the Communists!
Looks like there is a linkage between the former ICIG (McCullough) and the whistle-blower attorney Zaid. They work for Compass Rose Legal Group. ….They also are in control of a fake non-profit foundation called (Values United dba “WhistleblowerAid”) they are using to run go-fund me account to raise money to support their political endeavors illegally. A 501(c)(3) cannot be used for any political purposes, it is specifically prohibited.
I just find it so incredulous that an idiot like Adam Schiff is basically being allowed to orchestrate this farce for this long without the senate and congressional Republicans bringing it to an end. That the fate if America’s highest office in the land seems to be in the control of a man who is basically a mental midget, seems unbelievable to me. There has to be something else bigger going on. Trump’s Presidency surely does not rest on such a farce. That an idiot like Schiff could successfully end it is, well, beyond belief. So I choose to think that this farce will come to nothing in the end. Just Demtards trying to ward off their inevitable demise!
The senate is in on it. Does that make it any clearer?
Others have said:
“Demoncrats don’t care about anything other than raw political power. They only want to literally kill anyone who opposes their agenda.”
“If they ever get back into power, they WILL literally kill anyone who opposes their agenda.”
Then we FIGHT!
Do you think AG Barr is sitting back and just watching all this happen in front of his very eyes , ? Barr is the one that wrote that op-Ed about the Mueller hoax , he seems to be a smart guy and knows this is an attempted coup in progress .. right ?
