Sunday Talks: Kevin McCarthy -vs- Maria Bartiromo – “this is a calculated coup orchestrated by Adam Schiff”…

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ongoing details within the legislative impeachment process. As part of his remarks Leader McCarthy states: “this is a calculated coup orchestrated by Adam Schiff”…

Sometimes we get so far into the weeds we forget to evaluate our location. The minority Leader of the United States House of Representatives has just stated the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is “orchestrating a coup” against the sitting President of the United States of America… And, McCarthy is correct.

After church services today I happened to have a conversation with an independent voter. During our discussion I mentioned that if you take the current Democrat argument without rebuttal; and then overlay their acknowledged level of hardened Trump support; the political left is trying to disenfranchise approximately 40 percent of the population of the U.S.

What exactly do the Democrats expect that 40 percent to do?

Do they think 140 million people will just sit down and shut up?

Have the politicians in DC really thought about an outcome where they are visible, clearly visible, removing a sitting U.S. President for no constitutional reason?

…Interesting to contemplate.