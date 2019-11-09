Adam Schiff Announces CIA “Whistleblower” Will Not Be Called to Testify During Impeachment Effort Initiated by “Whistleblower”…

Posted on November 9, 2019 by

HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff responds to the republican witness request list.  In the final paragraph of the letter, Schiff announces the “whistleblower”, the person Chairman Schiff coordinated with to initiate the impeachment, will never be called to deliver testimony:

(Source Link)

23 Responses to Adam Schiff Announces CIA “Whistleblower” Will Not Be Called to Testify During Impeachment Effort Initiated by “Whistleblower”…

  1. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    November 9, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    That’s because:

    1) President Trump released the call transcript and FUBARed their script.
    AND
    2) The so-called “Whistleblower” has been identified and he’s a ringer.
    AND
    3) He exposes the plot in general and Schiff in particular.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • WES says:
      November 9, 2019 at 11:25 pm

      Clivus: Not to mention releasing a transcript of first call on Tuesday!

      One Two punch!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • SpotTheSpook says:
      November 9, 2019 at 11:44 pm

      Who else can’t wait to see the second transcript? I keep going back to Trump saying a month ago to please continue to go down this “phone call” path and went on to say how it’s not going to end the way they think it will.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  2. Rhi says:
    November 9, 2019 at 11:20 pm

    We expected anything else?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Robert Smith says:
    November 9, 2019 at 11:23 pm

    It would be nice if Lindsay got off her ass and did something here.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Sigh2016 says:
    November 9, 2019 at 11:25 pm

    I swear, sometimes this feels like a test by the left…”How far can we push it before the actual boss (We The People) says ‘Enough!’?”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • GP says:
      November 10, 2019 at 12:06 am

      The left knows We the People will do nothing substantive. They do not fear us and couldn’t care less what we think. And they have decades of evidence to justify their thinking. Many, many worse things than Spygate have happened..and We the People did nothing.

      Nope-they have full confidence that there will be no serious uprising. And sadly, they are correct

      Like

      Reply
  5. Sherri Young says:
    November 9, 2019 at 11:27 pm

    Adam Schiff provides footnotes for a press conference and for the shampeachment inquiry resolution. So where is his citation of the law that backs up his assertion that the “whistleblower has a right under laws championed by this Committee to remain anonymous…”? Please cite those laws, Adam Schiff.

    Also Mr. Schiff, please be aware that your final sentence would have earned you a failing grade with my 7th grade English teacher. “Individual’s” is singular possessive. “Their” is plural possessive. Words mean things.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Bogeyfree says:
    November 9, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    THIS is an example of what America IMO will become when our Constitution and the rule of law is ignored.

    And this is a glimpse of what America will become because IMO, those who could have stood up, didn’t. This is the America they are purposely choosing to leave for their children and grandchildren.

    Selfish cowards!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Blind no Longer says:
    November 9, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    What a Piece of Schiff! So let me guess, all the GOP’s witnesses will be denied. Shocked I tell you./s

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • MelH says:
      November 10, 2019 at 12:06 am

      This seems so simple, since it is a hoax and everyone knows it as such, why not treat it as one? Do NOTHING. Don’t write letters, don’t show up for subpoena, don’t reveal the transcript, don’t tweet, just wait until it goes to court. Or sue Schiff for defamation of character. This fighting like teenagers is ridiculous!

      Like

      Reply
  8. barnabusduke says:
    November 9, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    I say we ask Diamond and Silk to show up and give those idiots a “Talk to The Hand” !

    Like

    Reply
  9. The Devilbat says:
    November 9, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    Maybe Schiff will have not have anybody testify at all. He may simply stand up and declare that Trump is guilty and nobody is going to be allowed to argue the case as democrats know best.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. bessie2003 says:
    November 9, 2019 at 11:52 pm

    In all honesty, how has this sham of an ‘impeachment inquiry’ even gotten this far?

    I get that this has turned from a ‘soft’ coup to what seems to be a hard coup given that the one witness showed up in uniform to testify and no repercussions for that so is the Democrat party and the military actually ready to take up arms against the citizens?

    Are we really at that point and no one with cooler heads have stepped up to stop this?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. sundance says:
    November 9, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Sherri Young says:
    November 9, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    Who is Ciaramella’s boss? I think it was Bongino this week who said Ciaramella is a GS-13. The guy has to report to someone several levels beneath Gina Haspel. McMaster is allegedly retired from government service and at the Hoover Institution out at Stanford. Ciaramella is said to have gone back to the CIA. Who is in charge of this guy?

    Like

    Reply
  13. Joemama says:
    November 10, 2019 at 12:05 am

    The “whistleblowers” identity must be kept secret, because it would expose the CIA plot to remove PDJT from the presidency.

    Why is nobody talking to Gina Haskel?

    Like

    Reply

