HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff responds to the republican witness request list. In the final paragraph of the letter, Schiff announces the “whistleblower”, the person Chairman Schiff coordinated with to initiate the impeachment, will never be called to deliver testimony:
Prayer Requests
Contact E-Mail
Support The Treehouse
Follow the Last Refuge Blog
Choose A Topic
Recent Comments
Joebkonobi on The “Coup” Against… Heather on Benjamin Wittes ‘White-k… WhiteBoard on The “Coup” Against… MelH on Adam Schiff Announces CIA… Sparky5253 on The “Coup” Against… GP on Adam Schiff Announces CIA… Joemama on Adam Schiff Announces CIA… Heika on The “Coup” Against… WhiteBoard on The “Coup” Against… Mikey likes it! on House Republicans Deliver List… Heika on The “Coup” Against… WSB on The “Coup” Against… Zy on Adam Schiff Announces CIA… oldersoul on The “Coup” Against… doofusdawg on The “Coup” Against…
-
Recent Posts
- Adam Schiff Announces CIA “Whistleblower” Will Not Be Called to Testify During Impeachment Effort Initiated by “Whistleblower”…
- The “Coup” Against a Sitting U.S. President Became Official on October 29th, 2019…
- President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing Joint Base Andrews – China/Impeachment – Video and Transcript…
- BIG CHEERS for President Trump and Melania Trump in Alabama…
- House Republicans Deliver List of Eight Witnesses Requested for Impeachment Inquiry….
Historical Campfire Conversations
Follow us on Twitter!
- RT @yohiobaseball: .@TheLastRefuge2 @DevinNunes why didn’t Nunes request Schiff to call as a witness Eric Ciaramella a CIA expert on the Uk… 15 minutes ago
- RT @TOMRJZSR: This is what a broken funny bone looks like ! 😅😂🤣 https://t.co/bg3WMWqppM 20 minutes ago
- Adam Schiff Announces CIA “Whistleblower” Will Not Be Called to Testify During Impeachment Effort Initiated by “Whi… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 57 minutes ago
- RT @realDonaldTrump: twitter.com/realdonaldtrum… https://t.co/DWb93QBKjB 1 hour ago
- @mpg25mary 😃 that's her hair. 1 hour ago
George Zimmerman Case Research
-
The Bard of Murdock
That’s because:
1) President Trump released the call transcript and FUBARed their script.
AND
2) The so-called “Whistleblower” has been identified and he’s a ringer.
AND
3) He exposes the plot in general and Schiff in particular.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Clivus: Not to mention releasing a transcript of first call on Tuesday!
One Two punch!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who else can’t wait to see the second transcript? I keep going back to Trump saying a month ago to please continue to go down this “phone call” path and went on to say how it’s not going to end the way they think it will.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We expected anything else?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would be nice if Lindsay got off her ass and did something here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, what’s stopping Lindsey from calling all of them. His inaction is everything you need to know about McStain’s best bud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or one of the other Senate committee chairs.
Several have jurisdiction.
Where are they?
LikeLike
I swear, sometimes this feels like a test by the left…”How far can we push it before the actual boss (We The People) says ‘Enough!’?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
The left knows We the People will do nothing substantive. They do not fear us and couldn’t care less what we think. And they have decades of evidence to justify their thinking. Many, many worse things than Spygate have happened..and We the People did nothing.
Nope-they have full confidence that there will be no serious uprising. And sadly, they are correct
LikeLike
Adam Schiff provides footnotes for a press conference and for the shampeachment inquiry resolution. So where is his citation of the law that backs up his assertion that the “whistleblower has a right under laws championed by this Committee to remain anonymous…”? Please cite those laws, Adam Schiff.
Also Mr. Schiff, please be aware that your final sentence would have earned you a failing grade with my 7th grade English teacher. “Individual’s” is singular possessive. “Their” is plural possessive. Words mean things.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“laws championed by this Committee”
Aren’t those the rules that were used in the former USSR?
LikeLiked by 1 person
THIS is an example of what America IMO will become when our Constitution and the rule of law is ignored.
And this is a glimpse of what America will become because IMO, those who could have stood up, didn’t. This is the America they are purposely choosing to leave for their children and grandchildren.
Selfish cowards!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a Piece of Schiff! So let me guess, all the GOP’s witnesses will be denied. Shocked I tell you./s
LikeLiked by 2 people
This seems so simple, since it is a hoax and everyone knows it as such, why not treat it as one? Do NOTHING. Don’t write letters, don’t show up for subpoena, don’t reveal the transcript, don’t tweet, just wait until it goes to court. Or sue Schiff for defamation of character. This fighting like teenagers is ridiculous!
LikeLike
I say we ask Diamond and Silk to show up and give those idiots a “Talk to The Hand” !
LikeLike
Maybe Schiff will have not have anybody testify at all. He may simply stand up and declare that Trump is guilty and nobody is going to be allowed to argue the case as democrats know best.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In all honesty, how has this sham of an ‘impeachment inquiry’ even gotten this far?
I get that this has turned from a ‘soft’ coup to what seems to be a hard coup given that the one witness showed up in uniform to testify and no repercussions for that so is the Democrat party and the military actually ready to take up arms against the citizens?
Are we really at that point and no one with cooler heads have stepped up to stop this?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who would have thought that the fate of our Republic comes down to 10 people….
AG Barr and the 9 SC Justices
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
In their letter to Shifty they reserved the right to call additional witnesses so they can still do what you suggest.
LikeLike
Hey, didn’t that name Ciaramella appear in one of the transcripts? Seems fair game.
LikeLike
Who is Ciaramella’s boss? I think it was Bongino this week who said Ciaramella is a GS-13. The guy has to report to someone several levels beneath Gina Haspel. McMaster is allegedly retired from government service and at the Hoover Institution out at Stanford. Ciaramella is said to have gone back to the CIA. Who is in charge of this guy?
LikeLike
The “whistleblowers” identity must be kept secret, because it would expose the CIA plot to remove PDJT from the presidency.
Why is nobody talking to Gina Haskel?
LikeLike