House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has announced the move of Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) to the HPSCI for impeachment proceedings. Jordan will replace Rick Crawford for open committee hearings during the House Intelligence push toward impeachment.

Jim Jordan is an articulate and eloquent politician who is very quick thinking on his feet during hearings. The democrats constructing the fraudulent impeachment proceedings do not like Jordan; and this move comes as political network operatives used Fusion-GPS to dispatch a media hit against Jordan in an attempt to block his security clearance.

