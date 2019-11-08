Jim Jordan Joins House Intelligence Committee – Interim Replacement for Rep. Rick Crawford…

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has announced the move of Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) to the HPSCI for impeachment proceedings. Jordan will replace Rick Crawford for open committee hearings during the House Intelligence push toward impeachment.
Jim Jordan is an articulate and eloquent politician who is very quick thinking on his feet during hearings. The democrats constructing the fraudulent impeachment proceedings do not like Jordan; and this move comes as political network operatives used Fusion-GPS to dispatch a media hit against Jordan in an attempt to block his security clearance.
I’d love to see Jim Jordan question Schiffty under oath.
bloomberg is practical …why evidently throw away money…biden poor fund raising relying on billionaires like him…presidential politics had always been a billionaires GAME [I can get MY guy in] it was PDJT said ” no more , no more giving my money and be insulted [zero] ,no more selling & giving country to china and the corrupt clintons
no more, I’ll do it myself”… bloomie also does not want a zero return on money by giving to these frauds the dims. 2.IGNOTUS/veritas source eric spacklen just wrote a piece explaining his reasons for exposing ABc… boy does that producer have a mega legal false termination case ……hope she gets $10 mil…colluding with another company to expose and fire…so so wrong 3.Mr JJ gonna arm-barr stupid schiff 🙂
Excellent!
I don’t like or trust McCarthy, but he is obviously better than Ryan. Schiff will probably change the rules again. They don’t want Jordan here.
He has been exponentially better than Paul Ryan. I, for one, have been pleasantly surprised.
Last year, a lot of people wanted Jim Jordan for Minority Leader. That would have made Jim Jordan unavailable when he was needed to question people. We wanted John Ratcliffe as ODNI. That would have made him unavailable when needed under this set of circumstances and the next time around (They won’t stop.).
God does not answer to us. We answer to Him.
Kevin’s district in which I live, is a huge Trump base!! Very conservative. Bakersfield, Kern county. Wondering if that’s why our Lion was fine with him taking over. He would be in not water not supporting the President!!!
Bree, VERY GOOD to know ty 🙂
I saw that hit piece.. How convenient… I can’t say what I really think about that as I don’t want to be banned here… May God look over him and Our President as they go through this travesty.
ABC Radio headline news was running with that hit piece yesterday or maybe even the day before.
#MSMCommittedSuicide
#EpsteinDidNotKillHimself
Let the fun begin!
Devin Nunes, Elise Stefanik, John Ratcliffe and Jim Jordan.
Helluva “full house backfield.”
Snap the ball, run the play: up the gut, all the way.
Let’s be real about this, Stefanik isn’t MAGA. Jordan is the only one I would trust. Even Nunes and Ratcliffe went against Trump on Syria.
5 4 3 2……. Jim Jordan hate and lie story due any second
It’s already out.
This story in the news months, maybe years ago. I don’t recall details, other than that the more or less story went away until now.
It’s probably that attempt to tie Jim in w the wrestling teacher .
Doubtless the Creep State/DNC will churn out nonstop smear pieces.
This unholy “Resist with FISC!” are UNPUNISHED.
What’s to stop Nanzi, Chi Fi, or other DNC DoJ stoolies from composing endless Mueller genre disinformation dossiers and deploying them? Have the DoJ lurkers who abetted falsehoods against Kavanaugh suffered? Any consequences? disbarment?
How bout Sleeparound Lisa Page? Security risks are obviously not a departmental top priority at Bureau & DoJ.
Without these SoBs suffering the consequences of subversion and facing criminal violations how can we expect they will stop chuming the water? This crap
incites every DNC extremist nut in our country. Shootings, a parade of false accompanied by their Lawfare Creeps.
We have a right to expect our DoJ’s Counterintell Internal Security, whatever acronym they now call it to do their damn job! BRISKLY!
It’s not EXTREME to expect the DoJ to defend our country from invasions, or protect our political process from Creep State Alliance’s psychological warfare campaign. .
restore normal sane fact based public foruUMS.
The status quo is MAGA patriots are shot, stalked, arrested on bogus charges AND hung up like piñatas for Dems mass propaganda to bash!
I get riled, as former target of sex predator, I take Liars who accuse people very personal
Somehow I feel their politicising violent sex crimes degrades people who live with the real thing. They pick at wounds for political points.
What happened to Kavanuagh is traumatic for many people, Resist taints and hurts our body politic. 🔥
Yep, RECYCLED HIT/SMEAR JOB…
Here’s the SAME REPORT released back in MAY– having a different conclusion & said to have CLEARED Jordan. 🙄
| Jim Jordan says Ohio State report shows he didn’t know about sexual abuse by Diana Stancy Correll ~ May 17, 2019 04:31 PM |
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/jim-jordan-says-ohio-state-report-shows-he-didnt-know-about-sexual-abuse
All, you need to know from The linked article:
“An investigation commissioned by the university and conducted by the Perkins Coie law firm found …”
Any connection to the Hillary law firm with the SAME NAME???
It’s like these people refuse to believe we are living in 2019 and this sort of thing will go unnoticed. What a bunch of dumbasses.
The vast majority won’t notice it at all as the MSM will never talk about it. I’m kinda surprised Google and the others haven’t scrubbed it. Soon enough.
https://thefederalist.com/2017/10/29/obamas-campaign-gave-972000-law-firm-funneled-money-fusion-gps/
Try GPS and Obama too.
Oh, Haberman, the paid-off journalist who carries the water for pedo Obama and Clinton? Of course. The w*ore “journalist”.
I still can’t believe she got a BIG journalistic promotion when she tried to blackmail HC. BWO Having a mutual friend pretend he was ratting her out saying she was going to write an article that would disclose the many issues/problems of Her running in 2016. She got away with it! Go figure.
Why Crawford? Why not the retiring tool Hurd?
That would be “retiring CIA tool Hurd.”
And proud of it.
Usually seniority is taken into consideration. Or maybe Crawford volunteered. McCarthy put him on another committee?
Schiffty.
Steps to reading these transcripts:
1. Take a highlighter
2. Highlight all verbs
3. Read verbs
4. Notice the verbs are “understood” “was under the impression” “was told” “heard” “read the NYT” etc.
5. Note absence or scant use of: I saw, I heard the President say, I attended meeting with the President” etc.
6. Realize it’s an illegal disgusting witch-hunt nothing burger.
Nail ’em, Jim! You’re just the right person to do it! It seems that almost ALL House Republicans are coming around to the fact that if they don’t fight for the President, they will find themselves in the crosshairs of a Dem/media takedown in the future.
Unfortunately, there are few in the Senate who understand just how tenuous their position is. So, nail the Dem’s hides to the wall before they have a chance to send an impeachment to the Senate!
Self-preservation is the motivator. The public is pissed at the GOP too. The government is a failure.
I really hope they have some constitutional experts on their witness list. Basic things need to be pointed out like POTUS sets foreign policy, ambassadors serve at the pleasure of POTUS, the concept of separation of powers and executive privilege and perhaps a basic definition of quid pro quo and/or extortion, abuse of power. Maybe someone to speak to the treaty with Ukraine.
I heard Nunes say something about they intended to prove corruption on the part of the dems. I seriously doubt Schiff will allow such testimony or witnesses. Yes, they are playing to the public, but they are also trying to convince their dem colleagues that this doesn’t rise to the level of impeachment. Maybe they have a strategy to bring some of this stuff out via cross examinations???
Is Lee Zeldin going to be questioning people? He’s been quite solid so far.
Lee Zeldin is not on the HPSCI.
If anyone can get to the truth under these circumstances, it would be Jim. Thank you!
Now when does McConnell replace Burr as chairman of SSCI? (Answer below)
Never.
And that is exactly why I don’t donate to the RNC
Me too. Individuals only.
FYI—Since the House Intel Committee is a “select” panel, the Speaker of the House is in charge of approving members. Yes…Pelosi can block the move if she so chooses.
The Democrats have control over the entire Soviet-style impeachment process, including which witnesses get called in and what evidence is allowed to be introduced.
So based on the way they are conducting the inquiry so far, Pelosi may move to block Jim Jordan. Why worry about any “optics” of blocking this given that she’s already in complete USSR mode already?
My like is for your analysis of how the system works. Definitely not a like for the way the system works!
Thanks! An update:
Chad Pergram
✔
@ChadPergram
A senior House Democratic aid tells Fox that Democrats allowed the personnel shift – moving Jordan to Intel Cmte for next wk’s hearings – because “it is customary that whoever the minority proposes is accepted.”
So it looks like Pelosi didn’t want to poke the tiger on this one 😎
She had nothing to do with re-emerging coordinated attacks on Jim Jordan.
Not Nancy— Nope! Pray for her.
👍sunnyflower
Pray for her to be gracious in accepting the loss of her gavel.
Interesting that she cares about what is “customary” this time since NOTHING about this impeachment effort follows any previous customs established by previous impeachment efforts.
She knows they can and will essentially shut Jordan down when the time comes. It’s why they keep changing the rules to suit themselves and only themselves.
I don’t think she wanted the immediate bad optics of denying Jordan to be on that committee. Especially since they have “other ways” of dealing with him later.
All communists past and present would be proud of her….
“We, the Democrats, have simply ‘decided’ that WE are not subject to the US Constitution!”
We will convene a Star Chamber, and exclude from it anyone who might seek to question what we do. In that Star Chamber, we will call upon hearsay ‘witnesses’ who never actually witnessed anything. Then, from their ‘testimony’ we will create a Writ of Attainder, declaring on our own authority that the President is guilty of some crime and punishing him (via impeachment). (USC §1.9.3, we hereby declare, “does not apply to us.”)
Moving right along, our Good Folks at Lawfare™ assure us that we can use the word “present” to push our articles right on through the Senate.
… and, oh by the way, we can just go ahead and impeach Pence at the same time …
… so that we have …
… so that we have … “Madame Presidente …
Pelosi.”
Who will immediately put a stop to all criminal investigations, and seize Donald Trump and put him in Solitary in Gitmo. Who will affirm that The Swamp actually rules this country, Chairman Xi rules our economy, “2016 was a grievous mistake,” and “America will never(!) be great again.”
Ahh … ahh … ahh … this “wet dream” is mine to enjoy. Don’t you dare tell me that it won’t happen. 🙄
It seems like Schiff is a saint who has no history or geography. All these corrupt politicians have some wonderful corrupt or romantic past. Someone needs to research and talk with Schiff.
Ask him about serial sexual predator Ed Buck. Shifty and Ed are good friends. How and why was Ed chosen as an Elector for Electoral College?
“An investigation commissioned by the university and conducted by the Perkins Coie law firm found that what Strauss was doing was an “open secret” and that the coaches and administrators at Ohio State knew for two decades that the doctor was abusing students but failed to stop him, according to a report released in May.”
Oh my! Where have we seen that law firm before?
Yeah, this is a DIRTY politcal hit job by scum bags at Perkins Coie.
We’ve been down this road before when the Dems were trying to take out Jordan on a previous occasion. It seems that the Dem/media complex is counting on the public having a short memory that this was already tried and failed.
Yes, I remember and tho’t it was the same attempt, but this is a new drive by.
If that is the case, I take it ALL of the University hierarchy are going to be charged and all of the coaching staff, just not Jordan.
As usual Lindsey Graham may give some vebriage support when he could bring it crashing down by questioning a few people.
Bingo!!! Nothing stops him from calling the very same person before the senate judiciary committee for questioning as soon as they are finished in the sham House shitshow!!!
Lindsey is literally doing nothing! No ballsy ford questions as he promised… just cold deafening silence…unless he wants to go on Fox for a re-election free campaign ad.
Disgusting and infuriating!!! These bastards are trying to wear us down!!!! No way in hell… I’m here till the Trump train pulls into the station.
Didn’t anyone remind the Democrats that “peeing on a prostitute in Trump Tower” didn’t work, either? 🙄
Rep. Schiff has already carved a brand-new name for himself that will make Sen. McCarthy look insignificant in the annals of future History. Unfortunately for him, it will forever be the subject of mockery and derision.
Boy, those lawsuits scream, “Wusses!!” Either Ohio State wrestlers were all 20 year old wimps and soy boys, allowing someone to pull down their pants and “running out of the room”……or they were willing participants.
Exactly my point too! These aren’t high school kids we are talking about. These are grown men. And no one said anything about it until years after the guy was dead and Jim Jordan became a prominent Republican figure in the Kavanaugh hearings and now the impeachment sham.
👍Pegon
…and NBC didn’t think it important to inform its readers/viewers that the investigator, Perkins Coie, represented the Clinton campaign among many other Democratic Party interests. They are just objective investigators, right? Shocking!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Schiff and Pelosi got a tiger by the tail now. They need to finish this before Christmas, because on January 1st of every election year, the world flips. It’s a change in tone and attitude, in Washington and in the general public. Everything from that moment forward matters to incumbents, because the data on their performance is now being watched and remembered. One major slip during a primary season and it could be curtains.
These morons should have started impeachment a few months earlier, but now they’re trapped by a timeline. I’d almost like to see this extended a couple months into 2020, just to help target a few outliers, and get us outright laughing at the zealots still hanging on. It’d ensure that those who vote “yes” will be stuck into voters’ memories.
I am particularly encouraged about this because it was an on purpose move by the DC GOP leadership – an intention good fighting move. These are discouragingly infrequent and I am encouraged to see one! If it were someone like Gowdy – maybe not as encouraged. But Jordan seems to really hit the bullseye and punch Effective holes in the narrative.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You could fit all the members of Congress I even half way respect into a Dodge Mini-van..
Jim is one of them……
ps. well make that VW bug
Motorcycle with sidecar maybe
👍Matthew LeBlanc
👍burnett
A Mini Cooper would be big enough for the Congress critters I barely trust. Agree, Jordan is one of very few.
Smart Car. Occupants would be the only smart ones in the House!
They would smear their own mother if it meant another vote or another dollar or to hide their sins!
These folks are pure evil IMO.
Schiff’s blower is such a soyboy.
I didn’t read anything about Swallowswell.
Finally, a positive move!
This explains the resurgence of the false sex related smears against Jim Jordan. Paul Ryan sidelined Devin Nunes for 9 months when they tried to shut him up. They’re trying this yet again on Jim Jordan but I doubt this time it’s going work.
Ryan is scum.
Watch him team up with the DemocRAT Luis Gutierrez (both thankfully now gone) to promote illegal immigration:
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/film/immigration-battle/
While from an intelligence gathering basis this can be considered a valuable move, I do not support ANY participation by the GOP in this scam. Schiff will not let Jordan be a valued participant. If participation must occur, then Jordan will be a good asset to ask cogent questions that Schiff will refuse the witness to answer. This may help in the inevitable injunctive action that will eventually be filed. In other words, his only contribution, likely, will be to help build an appellate record.
I wish we could clone him and replace my congressman Brad Wenstrup .
I despise sitting helplessly as our FAKE Congress makes a joke out of governance.
Oh yeah, love it! Jim Jordan heading down in the basement to Schiffworld is like when Steven Tyler went downstairs to Waynes World. Rock on, Jim!
Jordan is going to wrestle Schiff publicly, and Schiff is going to lose.
By wrestle I mean the following. Jordan is whip smart, while Schiff is a dullard. Jordan’s job is to maneuver Schiff into multiple biased moves as Chairman to show the public how biased, unfair, lacking in substance Schiff’s ‘peach foty fi’ process really is. Call witnesses Schiff denies. Ask hard questions Schiff won’t allow answered. Force Schiff to stupidly stymie Jordan at every turnMon camera.
Going to public hearings now, when Schiff hasn’t got anything beyond the transcript except feelings and opinions means Pelosi was really feeling the heat on unfairness and had to make this move prematurely. Jordan’s job is to amplify that unfairness and lack of substance in the open.
