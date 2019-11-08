Benjamin Wittes ‘White-knights’ For Lisa Page…

Earlier today Lawfare founder Benjamin Wittes sent a curious tweet appearing to defend former DOJ lawyer Lisa Page; who was previously assigned to FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. The tweet comes out of the blue; and there’s nothing currently in the public sphere or headlines about Ms. Page. It seems rather odd:
My hunch is Ms. Page may have spoken honestly to Horowitz or Durham about her experience as part of the ‘small group’. If accurate, and considering McCabe threw Page under the bus to protect himself against an internal investigation about his media leaks, Ms. Page’s current disposition may very well be adverse to the interests of the coup plotters. [Additionally, Ms. Page had no involvement with the FBI FISA construct.]
Michael Bromwich is Andrew McCabe’s attorney. Bromwich is a Lawfare member.
Perhaps the former Deputy Director is being positioned as the ‘fall guy’.
Why would Wittes come to the side of Page then..? And from that… what does Bromwich have to do with that?
Forgive me, I have had a few, but I usually am able to follow Sundance’s leads on these, even in open ended hypotheses.
Deep Dive: Having a few probably is a big help in quickly concluding that you are confused!
I haven’t had a few and it has taken me awhile to figure out that I am totally confused by SD’s comment!
I don’t get it either. If she cooperated why would Wittes be buttering her up? If it was some sort of backward threat wouldn’t it be too late?
The tweet is weird – I can’t make logical sense of it.
Isn’t it obvious? He’s kissing her ass in hopes she’ll leave him out of any tales she tells Durham.
A pathetic POS.
But I thought she has already been interviewed. Am I wrong? If so this is just pathetic on Witts part. You’d think he’d find a way other than Twitter.
If this woman, who is part of the plot to overthrow our President and govt. then, one would assume that Wittes is on her team and should be treated accordingly.
Think of it as, “that’s a nice life you have there Lisa. Be a shame if something happened to it.”
This about Lisa Page. PDJT saying at today’s chopper presser that he took out the swamp (past tense). Jim Jordan being reassigned in the House and the wrap-up-smear being re-engaged. Nunes letter to Schiff about testifying as part of the coup.
It all seems much more frantic than usual. Something is happening. I wish I knew what.
Was that her notice of suicide?
Seems to me it could possibly be an implicit threat….
Tokyo Rose was also a “woman of unusual accomplishment, wit, knowledge and capability” so they have that in common in addition to attempting to overthrow our Government!
Definitely could be read as my “friend” had better not have talked and said damaging things if she knows what’s good for her.
Sundance: “Perhaps the former Deputy Director is being positioned as the ‘fall guy’.”
Didn’t McCabe threaten to take every one else down if he went down?
Maybe they should have voted on who the fall guy was going to be if things went South instead of surprising one of the small group.
I’m hoping, while sitting in ruins, they come to that conclusion in hindsight.
It sounds like the plotting team is fracturing.
Well, he did! All the more reason to mount a concerted effort to take him out, first.
McCabe might have a plan, but it sounds like Page beat him to the punch. And we all know what Mike Tyson said about plans and punches.
To me, it sounds like “It would be a real shame if anything happened to those nice kids of yours, Lisa.”
Well, that could well be if she hasn’t already “turned.” McCabe, certainly much more than Page, has always seemed the most likely candidate as the “fall guy.” Looking at it from that perspective, SD could well be right that this bolstering of Lisa is meant to eventually reinforce the “McCabe is the source of all evil” narrative.
I hope that McCabe rats them all out. He’s always struck me as the cowardly type.
McCabe acts like a little weasel.
Be nice to see them all fall, like synchronised swimmers entering the pool! One after the other.
My gut tells me he fears she may expose him and/or the conspiracy Lawfare has orchestrated.. Don’t know why, but that’s the feeling i get. She may be feeling some heat. Sure hope so.
Under that tweet in it he threaded this one..
This is the quote from Prometheus Unbound in the tweet:
“To suffer woes which Hope thinks infinite; To forgive wrongs darker than Death or Night; To defy Power, which seems Omnipotent; To love, and bear; to hope, till Hope creates From its own wreck the thing it contemplates; Neither to change nor falter nor repent; This, like thy glory, Titan! is to be Good, great and joyous, beautiful and free; This is alone Life, Joy, Empire and Victory.”
I bet Wittes doesnt shop at Wally World. Maybe he should
Maybe the guy’s infatuated / in love with her and it has little to do with politics.
(Step aside, Pete…..)
Or maybe he’s doing precisely what Sundance is writing and implying.
By Percy Bysshe Shelley from Prometheus Unbound, Act IV.
Too deep in the weeds for me. But, at this point, much as I appreciate all of Sundance’s magnificent analyses….damn the weeds….just give me something I can understand—Handcuffs, Perp walks, INDICTMENTS.
Else all is lost…even if Sundance has solved the entire plot for us.
I read most of your fantastic posts daily as time permits. How have I missed the meaning of “lawfare group.” Suzanne Royce
Lisa Page Said Anti-Trump Texts With Peter Strzok ‘Mean Exactly What They Say’:
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2018/07/17/former-fbi-lawyer-lisa-page-said-anti-trump-texts-with-peter-strzok-mean-exactly-n2501115
My impression is that Lisa Page is not willing to commit perjury and certainly would be questioned by Durham. She has the insider knowledge to fit together all the machinations of the criminal conspiracy, form the top of the FBI, DOJ and CIA, and possibly into the White House.
Benjamin Wittes’ tweet suggests he may be afraid to contact Page directly and may not know whether or not she is cooperation with Durham.
Bromwich is running the whole damned thing..IMHO. As my dad used to say…”He’s a smartas%”, which was code for…”He needs his a#s beat”
Ms. Page…cheating on her husband while sleeping with both McCabe and Strzok. Now you know why she’s got such pearly whites.
It would be so sad if the prosecution of the coup plotters ends up being a zero-sum game. These are all people who think it would have been glorious to succeed in a coup to overthrow our government and the democratic/republican process. They should (ideally) equally share in the shame, dishonor, and legal penalties due their scheming. The Rosenbergs would have been so lucky to live in our time.
IMO, a veiled threat to Page. A signal/sign warning her she better keep her mouth shut. If she flipped, and has to give grand jury testimony to Durham…maybe the Deep State guys are reminding her she is still their friend until she sings.
Good thing is if she is taking McCabe down, they better all be worried. McCabe promised to take the whole FBI down with him if he was charged.
I suggest everyone read her Judiciary Commitee testimony. When she was being asked questions by “the defense” she sounded professional and reasonable, but when questioned by Republicans about basic facts and her day-to-day interactions … she went into little valley girl mode. She stumbled and bumbled so much that at one point she stopped herself and said “weird”.
These people have NEVER been challenged on the most basic levels.
Ol’ Ben is delivering a message to the former employee of his friend, James Comey in a less than subtle way.
“Lisa, you know how to shape your testimony, don’t you? Capiche?”
Mark Meadows made positive comments about her Congressional Testimony. Also she strikes me as the only one associated with or part of the small group that has expressed any regret or remorse. She know they did wrong and I think she is trying to make amends
What do the blue letters say inside the circle next to Benjamin Wittes name in the tweet?
Unmaking the presidency?
