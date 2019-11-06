Jeff Sessions To Run for His Former Senate Seat…

Oh boy, have the wounds healed? According to multiple media reports former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is poised to run for his longtime Senate seat in Alabama. He would be challenging Senator Doug Jones who is considered the most vulnerable Democrat in the Senate.

Mr. Sessions was generally disappointing during his tenure as AG; driven primarily by his recusal from all issues around the 2016 campaign, including the Mueller investigation. President Trump requested his resignation the day after the mid-terms, and President Trump stated giving Jeff Sessions the AG job was the biggest mistake of his presidency.

On the upside, Sessions was a good Senator and dependably strong on immigration and border security. I wonder how the people of Alabama feel about him? Ultimately it’s a decision for Alabama voters. That’s who matters.

