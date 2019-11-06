Jeff Sessions To Run for His Former Senate Seat…

Oh boy, have the wounds healed? According to multiple media reports former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is poised to run for his longtime Senate seat in Alabama. He would be challenging Senator Doug Jones who is considered the most vulnerable Democrat in the Senate.
Mr. Sessions was generally disappointing during his tenure as AG; driven primarily by his recusal from all issues around the 2016 campaign, including the Mueller investigation. President Trump requested his resignation the day after the mid-terms, and President Trump stated giving Jeff Sessions the AG job was the biggest mistake of his presidency.
On the upside, Sessions was a good Senator and dependably strong on immigration and border security. I wonder how the people of Alabama feel about him? Ultimately it’s a decision for Alabama voters. That’s who matters.
Jeff Sessions would be a lot better than the Democrat that Shelby and Mitch installed instead of Roy Moore!
This Bama boy will not vote for Mr. Sessions
I wouldn’t either if I were from that exceptionally beautiful state. (We spent a month there last year and I loved it.)
I have a hunch President Trump was the one who has encouraged Mr Sessions (a reliable conservative) to run for Senate again.
Doubt it.
Trump ‘not on board’ with Jeff Sessions running for Alabama Senate seat: report
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-sessions-against-senate-run-alabama
If Trump is not supportive it tells us a lot about how faithfully Sessions executed his duties as AG.
Someone pass me the name of Sessions’ primary opponent(s), I have assistance to offer.
I don’t think so. My understanding is that there were already a couple of really good people who were going to run and the GOP does not want Sessions to run. Another Judge Moore…he will lose.
Sessions is terrible, inflicted Mueller on the country, a Deep State dupe….Funny how no one retires at a reasonable age– all of them go forever–must be the easiest job in the world–you don’t see normal people doing this–they want to retire–these clowns do nothing for the country, milk it, and stay in there “serving” us as old codgers because they do nothing but take orders from the Chamber of Commerce NWO types–there should be term limits and nearly all of them need to get the boot!
Questions about Sessions’ true role in the Russia Hoax fiasco aside, he is just too old, too dumb, and too incompetent
Time to move on.
And HELL NO to Roy Moore.
Moore would’ve been good if he got the office first time; now, his chances would likely be slim.
Sammy, try to keep up! Sessions did exactly what was expected of him, including the “recusal” which was just the trap door for going deep into enemy territory on a secret mission. Trump could have fired him at any time, but he didn’t; there was method to his seeming madness.
Q has always said “Trust Sessions!” In the next couple of years you one dimensional checkers players will realize the true value of Sessions’ behind-the-scenes work in service to PDJT!
Oh goody. Another Q aficionado!
Have you any opinions of your own, or just the rusty plan?
why dismiss it so quick ? didnt sessions start the leak investigation that TRAPPED all coup? Senate intel with the Carter page fisa (date changed)
i dont give a _____ if Q is real or not,, but the letter Q in a sentence doesnt make the material fake.
lololololololol
Sorry in was trying to say
lololololol
Sorry hard to control myself
lolololololololol
Who appointed Durham?
Yeah, dummy, you, Sammy Hains, have no clue about nothing.
exactly – as interim US attorney.
I do not know what other GOP candidate is running, or whether any such can easily beat Doug Jones, the Dem
If not, then I’m fine with Sessions. But if there is another viable candidate….then just no.
Too bad McConnell & Co. took out Mo Brooks in the last GOP primary, leaving Big Luther for our POTUS to endorse in the runoff. Brooks would have beaten Jones, and he could do it next year. Family members in Mobile couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Moore last time, and the Sessions magic is gone.
AL voter here, L4gh…there’s a couple of good candidates running for GOP nomination. Frontrunner right now is Tommy Tuberville, who has pledged a hardline stance with PDJT and MAGA. But anything beats Dim Doug Jones.
100% Tommy Tuberville and I’m a tiger fanatic
fool me once shame on you…fool me twice shame on me..
possum ,no thank you
Trust the plan….
/s
Jeff Sessions was a true boy scout in a den of snakes! He reclused himself on the advice of snakes thinking it was the ethical thing to do and that the investigation would be quickly resolved. He was wrong on all counts but he would be a good Senator and maybe want to makeup for his terrible mistake!
Roy Moore was one of Bannon’s bright ideas he kinda foisted onto everyone just to shove it in Jared’s face & it turned out he wasn’t that close to Trump or that electable even w/o the fake scandal
Everyone kinda got drawn into defending him on principle but if it’s true Sessions was drafted by Senate Republicans who don’t want Moore to run, I completely see that side of the argument
Also see the argument that he’d make a fine Senator again
I just don’t know how he’s gonna overcome being a lousy AG, recusing himself from the Mueller probe, allowing Trump to get blindsided, & Trump probably not being disposed to endorse him. Trump’s 1st reaction will probably be to oppose him – yeah, Sessions can overcome all that in theory…. but how?
I don’t think he’ll change his stripes, so with that in mind will he feel obligated to recuse himself in the senate? If election interference comes up? If spygate is investigated in the senate? If anybody that worked at DOJ under him testifies? If any DOJ business comes up? The list of his potential refusals in an abundance of caution is endless.
I’m being completely serious, I can see him refusing from all sorts of things to be honorable. Half the time we could be down one vote, no thanks.
Recusing not refusing, thanks autocorrect
Jeff Sessions can run on his voting record in Congress, and I would vote for him, IF I lived in Alabama. Interesting times!
Interesting. Session kicked butt when he was in the Senate and Session also shared some pretty good resources to Trump including Miller. Yea, AG stuff didn’t work out (or maybe it did and the fat lady has not sung). I doubt that Session is getting revenge on Trump. Session is a true politician and knows how to play the game. If Session get elected, he will be in a Sr. role for what ever committee he is working on. I don’t believe he is a Mitten’s for a moment. When I looks up his money trial on Open Secrets he won his elections with limited fund, so he is not bought and paid for like everyone else.
Is he a traitor? I don’t know. I just know a lot of people want to blame him for everything. I am still not convinced that he was against Trump. I still think there is something going on in the background that we do not know about.
I am afraid that Sessions is irreparably compromised. He was my favorite Senator and I am not even in his state. Whatever they have on him, they will use over and over again to control him.
I believe he wanted the AG role because, like Flynn, he knew where a lot of the proverbial bodies were buried.
And found himself hamstrung from doing anything about it as efficiently as was Flynn.
I further believe that, as a Senator, Mr. Sessions WOULD allow President Trump to make his temporary nominations. Who else do we see doing that? Nobody.
Just remember, without stopping the non-stop invasion nothing else matters. And nobody in Congress sees that and cares about that as well as Jeff Sessions. If he is healthy, he is the same age as President Trump.
I can spare this man.
Stay home Sessions.
Excellent! His campaign slogan could be…
… wait for it….
Trust Sessions 😀
“You have to pass the bill so you can find out what’s in it…”
SPIT!
Appears to be lots of misguidance and/or misdeed in this mans Presidential Cabinet past. I have not heard from him since he exited the Presidential Cabinet. (Seems very odd).
With that in mind – what on earth would Jeff Sessions run on? Simple obsevation
No, he just knows what’s coming. Obviously CTH got Sessions completely wrong.
Everyone including Trump knew he would recuse cause he’s a victim of the ’16 spygate investigation. (not cause of Russia)
Sessions is a good man, I believe, who was completely unsuited for AG. Trump acknowledged this in our host’s quote above. It was the biggest mistake of his presidency, but McConnell was on board with this and now we know why. McConnell is the enemy, not Sessions.
I’m ambivalent about him back in the Senate. If he’s the best guy, so be it. I’ll forever be grateful that it was Sessions who first stepped up and supported Trump. That was YUGE.
Some people just don’t know when its time to drive home and leave the party.
I’m an Alabama voter, and there’s great support of Sessions here. I think the man got his dream job, and was shocked and quickly pressured into recusal when this coup began – thinking the truth would out on it and he would do an excellent job reversing all the other unrelated prior DOJ shenanigans to prove his effectiveness. None of us then knew what we do now, and the lengths those involved continue to go.
He got outsmarted by Al Grabass Franken. If he’s the best you can do, it doesn’t speak well of AL. Of course, my state elected Grabass, so who am I to talk?
Well we did have literally every statewide Republican office appropriately under investigation and resigning for a good stretch recently 😉
Good to hear that, Warren.
I think a lot of people here are making assumptions based on , basically, no real info.
Face it folks, we have had NO IDEA what has actually been happening in the background for the past few years. Painful, I know. But if you believe otherwise, I got a bridge to sell you in…..
And he did work on Human Trafficking – a LOT- right? As far as some of the things that we *could* see.
Also brought Steven Miller along who’s been a great asset to Trump.
He was a good Senator, but I still feel burned by his AG actions . It’s up to Alabama….
But sometimes these politicians just need to retire and let someone new rise up and carry the torch.
AL Old School Player here…
Sessions would definitely be better than the Dem clown Doug Jones, but I don’t think he can win the primary. It may be an RNC ploy to pull votes from the current Rep front-runner Tommy Tuberville, who has pledged a hardline stance with PDJT and MAGA.
Unless and until all the details about Sessions’ role, if any, in the entire Obama-led coup is revealed, I’d have Sessions’ passport seized and kept under surveillance. If he turns out to be some kind of hero, let’s give him a ticker tape parade. But nobody here knows the truth about Sessions yet. And if he is just an unfathomly ignorant moron who knew and knows less than the occasional CTH reader, then sure, why not put him in the US Senate? Nobody gives a rat’s ass about this country anymore anyway.
Jeff Sessions was the only Senator I know of fighting against the TPP (Trans Pacific Partnership) trade deal. TPP was really NAFTA on steroids – a huge job killer trade deal. Jeff Sessions is certainly not bought off by the US Chamber of Commerce like Hillary Clinton who referred to TPP as the “gold standard” (ha ha ha) of trade deals.
Thank You Jeff Sessions for opposing TPP.
I’m sorry, Sessions is a feckless little worm. I could not even hold my nose and vote for someone like this little twerp. Alabama can do better for sure. There’s got to be a viable candidate for this senate seat somewhere in Alabama.
What a weak dissapoint he was as AG. We should be sending a message to politicians that when they fail at their jobs like this guy did that they should not be welcomed back. I for one would support Bradley Byrne or Mo Brooks. Tuberville is fine as well. But no to Roy Moore and no to Jeff Sessions. They would still beat Jones this time but moore would deplete resources that should be spent on more difficult races and Sessions might turn into another romney. He’s been in office long enough anyways. Lets elect a more loyal supporter this time.
