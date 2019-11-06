FBI’s Three Favorite Narrative Engineers Update Background Status of IG Report…

Posted on November 6, 2019 by

When former FBI ‘small group’ members Andrew McCabe, James Baker, Mike Kortan, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were working on their political operation to protect Hillary Clinton and remove Donald Trump they had three specific journalists (narrative engineers) atop their speed dials.

Texts, emails, and documents released over the past three years showed that whenever the small group wanted to leak they preferred: Devlin Barrett, Robert Costa and Matt Zapotosky at the Washington Post.  [Example – source, pg 5]

So when we see Barrett, Costa and Zapotosky getting the gang back together to write about the upcoming IG report, it is worth reviewing their carefully engineered narrative. [All emphasis mine]

(Via Washington Post) Justice Department officials are trying to release in the coming weeks a potentially explosive inspector general report about the FBI’s investigation into President Trump’s 2016 campaign, according to multiple people familiar with the effort.

Interesting start to the expository: “trying to release“; the implication here is somewhat of an internal struggle between two opposing forces.  Those who are defending the deep state, and by extension the small group, and those attempting sunlight.

Of course the customary anonymous disclaimer “people familiar with the effort”, relates to those inside the FBI/DOJ who are still working earnestly to carry on the corrupt endeavor. Unfortunately it is not a surprise that FBI Director Chris Wray and AG Bill Barr have no removed the career resistance operatives inside the institutions.

[…] One person involved in the discussions said the target date for the report’s release has been Nov. 20, but another indicated that the Justice Department is unlikely to deliver it by then and that it is more likely to come after Thanksgiving because of the complicated and contentious mix of legal, classification and political issues at play.

Where “complicated and contentious” is again representative of the internal dynamic between those who are hell bent on covering-up the corruption, and those who are less inclined.   Those who want the full disinfecting distribution want a faster release; those who want the diluted version, prefer delay.

[…] The report’s findings will mark a major public test of Attorney General William P. Barr’s credibility, given his past suggestions of significant problems with the investigative decisions made by former FBI leaders involved in the case.

Whereby if AG Bill Barr allows the toxic scale of the group’s activity to be diluted, then he will be “credible” to the institution.  However, if Barr supports an aggressive report, which outlines the full scale of corruption, then he is “less credible” to those who cherish the institutions.  All of the sources for this WaPo expository are, as you would expect, career members of the institutional preservation effort.

[…] The findings by Inspector General Michael Horowitz also will set the stage for the separate but related investigation led by U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is investigating how U.S. intelligence agencies pursued allegations that Russian agents might have conspired with Trump associates during the 2016 campaign. Officials have recently said that investigation is pursuing potential crimes.

Despite the Mueller report stating conclusively that no Americans participated with any Russian interest to actively influence the 2016 election, the Washington Post must keep the resistance narrative. Hence: “might have conspired”..   Apparently the conduct being criminal in scope remains a concern for the usurping agents.

[…] Barr has spent weeks working on the declassification decisions, as Horowitz scrutinized large volumes of classified information to assess how the FBI launched and pursued the investigation and related cases, people familiar with the matter said. Like others, they spoke on the condition of anonymity because the report is not yet public.

Again, anonymous leakers inside the current DOJ and FBI apparatus.  This ongoing process of members of the intelligence community leaking to the media should simply be recognition that Barr and Wray have changed little within the environment.  If there was concern, there would be no leaking.  There is no concern.

But a number of key figures in the probe have yet to receive draft sections of the inspector general’s findings, suggesting that the public release is still at least a week away, according to people familiar with the matter. It is possible, too, that as draft language of the report is shared with different people, the entire process could become bogged down by disputes about the accuracy of certain passages.

This paragraph is interesting.  Aside from our previous predictions of how the internal battle would evidence by how the ‘executive summary’ is written; the small group members have not yet received their “Principal Review” segments.

This is specifically Comey, McCabe, Baker, Strzok, Page, Yates, Rosenstein and McCord speaking to the Washington Post.   Those officials would likely be recipients of the report specific to their conduct.  Apparently the principal review has not taken place.

[…] Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, plans to meet Wednesday with Barr to talk about the report’s planned rollout, according to people familiar with the matter. The inspector general’s work is independent of the attorney general, but in this case, the two must work closely on the release because the inspector general does not have the authority to declassify information. Barr does. Horowitz is not expected to attend the meeting with Graham, these people said.

Interesting projection here from within the small group in that they view any discussions between Bill Barr and politicians as a “planned rollout”.   The rolling out of a specific narrative is exactly the process the small group used when they engaged with their media co-conspirators for the Russia Collusion narrative.

[…]  Current and former law enforcement officials have said the Russia investigation began in late July 2016 with an examination of George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign adviser whose statements and behavior raised suspicions among diplomats and intelligence officials. After Trump fired FBI Director James B. Comey in May 2017, the Russia investigation was handed over to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who filed a lengthy two-volume report of his conclusions earlier this year, deciding there was no proof of a conspiracy between Trump associates and the Kremlin, and declining to reach a conclusion about whether the president obstructed justice. Barr examined Mueller’s evidence and concluded he had not.

The small group is sticking to their origination date of July 31st for “Crossfire Hurricane” and they are informing all fellow participants to stick to that date.

[…]  The current and former officials insist the investigation was handled correctly and carefully, and argue it would have been a dereliction of duty on their part not to investigate alarming allegations that members of a presidential campaign were conspiring with a foreign power. (read full article)

The engineers almost said by the book, but realized it might not be a good catch-phrase all things considered.  Again, it’s interesting to pause and consider who was defining the crazy investigative predicate as “alarming allegations”?… when you consider they affirm all of the predicate surrounds George Papadopoulos (here’s where the Mifsud aspect is so key).

If Mifsud is a western intelligence asset, everything about the origination of crossfire hurricane is an extinction level event for the claims of the CIA, FBI and DOJ participants.

Keep in mind, a few days AFTER the Mueller team used the Papadopoulos mistake of wrongfully remembering the date of first contact with Mifsud to charge him with a 1001 violation of lying to investigators; and therein specifically identifying Mifsud as a Russian operative attempting to influence Papadopoulos; the same Joseph Mifsud is pictured (October 21st, 2017) hanging out with Boris Johnson & other officials in London.

If Mifsud, the Russian operative, was such a danger, why was he innocuously hanging out with western politicians without a care in the world? ….

Joseph Mifsud (left), Boris Johnson (center), Prasenjit Kumar (right)

Joseph Mifsud is the Maltese Fulcrum !

  1. Elric VIII says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:34 am

    All of this media spin is making me dizzy. Attorney General Barr said that he would “Let the chips fall as they may.” Good enough for me, as long as the entire truth comes out. And there are some very big chips placed on certain bets. Our Republic is at stake.

    • Michael Kunz says:
      November 6, 2019 at 1:46 am

      The Maltese Fulcrum, indeed! Excellent.

      • Patrick Healy says:
        November 6, 2019 at 2:03 am

        Indeed Michael,
        It comes as no surprise to see Boris Johson pictured above with the other spies.
        I have been saying for ages that he is not a friend of your great President and will stab him in the back as he is one of the New World Order gangsters.
        If he were anything other we would be out of the satanic EU by now.

        • Maquis says:
          November 6, 2019 at 2:11 am

          Damn straight! No Deal is the best deal! A No Deal Brexit would also see an immediate Trump Deal that would bless Britian greatly. Corbyn may be the Devil himserlf, but that doesn’t mean Boris has to dance with him. Bollocks!

    • The Demon Slick says:
      November 6, 2019 at 2:42 am

      Long as they’re not cow chips.

    • Pyrthroes says:
      November 6, 2019 at 5:35 am

      Our sentiments exactly. How Sundance manages to parse this stuff without committing to a rehab center is a cosmic mystery.

      • Sugarhillhardrock says:
        November 6, 2019 at 6:36 am

        Pyr,
        Sundance has been unrelentingly dogged and sleuthful.

        I know he is deeply skeptical that the truth will out, and he has history on his side. Still, we have an AG that openly discusses the root causes for our societal rot, and appears to be a traditional classical thinker.

        We know what PDJT thinks and that he has resolved it should never happen again.
        The track record of this great President causes me to have faith that he means it.

  2. evergreen says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:40 am

    Barrett, Zapotosky, Costa. Thought momentarily that I was reading about Zaphod Beeblebrox.

    Those were some out-there scripts, but this whole saga is something altogether improbable. I guess it just had to happen that way.

  3. hokkoda says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:42 am

    If the principles have not yet reviewed the IG Report, it is because Durham is using it in the grand jury or questioning of these people. There have been reports to the effect that Durham is using the report as a roadmap. Why on earth would you show the roadmap to the targets of the investigation? You wouldn’t, hence the delays.

    If the report rubber stamped the small group’s story, it would have been released by now. If the FISA documents were legal, it would have been released by now. If none of the principals were referred for prosecution, they would have seen it, and it would have been released by now.

    Whatever Horowitz concluded is exceptionally grave. There are no leaks possible that would allow the small group and the media to spin the report as old news. Otherwise we’d have seem preemptive leaks by now. Anything they leak of substance would be altogether bad, so mum’s the word, and the keep saying the same things over and over like broken records in the WaPost.

    This doesn’t feel Iike infighting over messaging. It feels like bad news is coming. Maybe in parallel with indictments. Politically, that gives Barr and Durham the most cover and the strongest hand to say their investigation is a-political.

    • gda53 says:
      November 6, 2019 at 1:24 am

      You make a lot of sense.

      I do recall a discussion that if the IG Report was released too soon we would know the whitewash was in effect. I think it was Joe DiG who was concerned about that happening.

      The fact(?) that none(?) of the principals have seen their relevant ‘draft sections’ of the Report YET is, IMO, ominous news for them.

      And good news for us.

      Midnight raids for everyone! Alert CNN.

      • Tl Howard says:
        November 6, 2019 at 1:36 am

        Yes, Joe Di said weeks and weeks ago that the longer it took Barr to release, the more it meant Durham was doing his thing.

      • littleanniefannie says:
        November 6, 2019 at 5:51 am

        Don’t alert CNDNC, send crews to record Mr. Zucker (or Sucker). He should have a taste of his own medicine. Don’t know what time he normally goes to work but the raid on his bedroom should be 4 hours prior to his normal work time! Might send a crew for Rachel Madcow too. Especially if there are arrest raids for Mr. Brennan and Mr. Clapper!

    • Newt Love says:
      November 6, 2019 at 2:01 am

      US Atty Durham is on the inside. He’s already seen the raw IG Horowitz report, before the classified redactions are made. It’s too late for our opponents. The fight for what is released to the public is irrelevant to the wheels of justice that are grinding everything in their path with a voracious maw.

    • Boots says:
      November 6, 2019 at 5:16 am

      Maybe in parallel with indictments.
      ——–
      Oh please, not this fantasy again.

  4. Harry says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:47 am

    BREAKING NEWS: FBI director Wray is renting new space for FBI training center which will be required after IG report. He will include picture of the new training facility when he will testify to congress about upcoming IG report. So he is fully supporting the probe and taking it seriously.

    You got the point.

  5. Uncle Max says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:49 am

    Great write-up. I just finished a hour ( plus ) listening to interview on YT of Lee Smith by the Epoch Times. I don’t have the book yet. I highly recommend this interview. IDK if someone else has yet. My takeaway… and Lee’s… we’re still in the middle of a coup… it’s ongoing. Good, sober, stuff.

    • Raptors2020 says:
      November 6, 2019 at 5:02 am

      Uncle Max:

      Perhaps more a great schism than a coup? The Virginia State election results make clear the Centre-Left Globalist elitist planners for America and the world are only irritated by Trump, not dissuaded. The future can only be a steady march to socialism and central planning. Capitalists like Trump remain evil and ignorant.

      The 2020 election will be the next watershed in the plot to wait Trump out. Note Miss Lindsey’s announced intention to hold the Judiciary Committee Chairmanship until 2021, presumably doing little or nothing, then turn it over to Grassley.

      Chicago just had a ceremonial strike from their teachers. The new Mayor told the truth, that they can’t afford to give their teachers a raise; they had a per forma two-week strike, then they got their raise. This perfidy will continue until the money truly runs out, as Margaret Thatcher foretold it always does, then perhaps capitalists, like Trump, who can create a budget, and stick to it, will become indispensable.

      A bump in the interest paid on government debt would be more of a revolutionary event than the election of any politician. The current fantasy on the Left that debt doesn’t matter would be shattered into a million pieces by running headlong into the reality of compound interest, good and hard.

  6. Jase says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:50 am

    An optimist might conclude that Comey, McCabe et al may not have received the sections pertaining to them because those sections proved very fertile for Durham and his team.
    The same optimist might also conclude that the report release is delayed and Barr doesn’ want to tip off the coup plotters as to what Durham may have, because the indictments will be announced at the same time the report is handed down.
    Well, its a nice thought.

  7. Sharon says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:01 am

    They are completely despicable.

  8. intercesser says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:07 am

    I have minimal confidence in Horowitz and the IG . I suspect that we will be looking at a wishy washy watered down consensus product. The only thing that really matters is testimony given under oath. The corrupt usual suspects in government are using their favorite outlets in the media to advance their agenda. But now we can see through the propaganda. These recent revelations about ABC News covering up for Jeffrey Epstein and his cronies once again emphasize for the American people that all of these elitists insiders are covering for each other and working together. It becomes more and more obvious, to more and more people, that these corrupt elitist insiders think we’re just a bunch of gullible fools . If James Comey, and John Brennan, and James Clapper, and Andrew McCabe , and all the rest of them cannot use the media to deceptively manipulate public opinion, then they are finished. All they ever really had were lies and deception and manipulation and propaganda. They never had any facts on their side , or any truth on their side . And eventually somebody’s going to decide that they just don’t want to end up like Jeffrey Epstein .

  9. Zorro says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:11 am

    Are the leaks entirely from the “small group” who are now outsiders, entirely from insiders still employed at DOJ/FBI, or a combination? Doesn’t the narrative of “conflict” mean there is some good news coming?

  10. Retired IG says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:22 am

    Thank you Sundance and Hokkada. So forking sick of the Washington Post (Bezos) “reporting.” ALL HEARSAY. And Lindsey Graham, GET OVER YOURSELF. So sick of his posturing. He just loves the TV camera on himself too much for my liking. No Lindsey, DON”T NEED YOUR VIEWs. CAN READ THE REPORT WITH MY OWN EYES.
    That the Post wrote the IG is “trying to release” the report, and that the “principals” (how the hell would the WP know) of the report haven’t received their chance to comment TAKES THE CAKE TO AN ALL TIME HIGH OF UTTER STUPIDITY. So many unsubstantiated and unattributed assumptions. Morons all. What are they doing? Writing a headline for Rachael Maddow’s histrionic “reporting?”
    Horowitz to his credit, has run a REALLY TIGHT SHIP. Everything the “press” writes is PURE CONJECTURE.
    All I know is that when an audit has findings that are referred for criminal investigations, it might take YEARS for any of us to know the outcome of them. Period.
    Surely, Bezos and his WP (once a great newspaper) can rest assured Horowitz will most likely NOT be naming them as unindicted coconspirators to this whole coup against the President of the United States. In my dreams. But they ARE.

    • littleanniefannie says:
      November 6, 2019 at 6:01 am

      Like the Covington kids. WaPo tried to railroad those kids for personal and corporate gain. The kids deserve a piece of the WaPo pie. After all, people feel that athletes deserve to be paid for college athletics. The Covington kids are way more entitled to advertising money from WaPo than athletes getting paid to play.

  11. Newt Love says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:50 am

    The real start date was before (staff work time) but officially when CIA Director Brennan sent his EC to Comey.

  12. JohnCasper says:
    November 6, 2019 at 2:20 am

    My own view is that the FBI and CIA are being used as a dumping ground by a superior civilization, to get rid of the most criminally insane among them. I can’t prove it, but no one can disprove it either and the circumstantial evidence is truly overwhelming.

  13. WSB says:
    November 6, 2019 at 2:45 am

    Can someone remind me why Lindsey Graham is reviewing this? Because this is only the IG report?

    • The Demon Slick says:
      November 6, 2019 at 2:48 am

      Lindsey Graham is this seasons Brutus. Hopefully Barr is prepared for an adversary using an ally’s words. Whatever Graham wants, no matter how innocent it seems don’t commit to it.

  14. mr.piddles says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:24 am

    I find it hilarious to think of Comey and the Coup Crew sitting around, fidgeting nervously, waiting for their draft copies, while Durham is off in Italy eating Tortellini and collecting Blackberry’s.

  15. Greg says:
    November 6, 2019 at 4:00 am

    The aim is to impeach Trump before Horowitz reports

  16. armie says:
    November 6, 2019 at 4:49 am

    Just preparing the battlefield, and trying to install their owns rules before the first shot’s fired. The administration needs to be very careful to fight the battle on its own terms.

  17. mg says:
    November 6, 2019 at 6:14 am

    Lindsey is as deep state as you can get.

  18. Merkin Muffley says:
    November 6, 2019 at 6:39 am

    I strongly suspect that Lawfare is handling all representation of the Coup Plotters, including their selective leaks to the press. “Multiple people familiar with the effort” could easily apply to them.

