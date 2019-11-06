diGenova and Toensing on Upcoming IG Report: “it’s going to be worse than you can imagine”…

Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing appeared on Fox News to discuss issues surrounding the ongoing investigations of Inspector General Michael Horowitz and U.S. Attorney John Durham. Mr. diGenova and Ms. Toensing bring the tick-tock hammer to the audience.

According to Ms. Toensing the upcoming IG report is going to be “very bad for people in the Obama administration.” Toensing went on to say, according to her sources, “it’s going to be worse than you can imagine.”

Mr. diGenova went on to say: “it’s going to be devastating” … “it’s going to ruin careers” etc. Mr diGenova has a great deal of confidence in AG Barr, Horowitz and Durham.

