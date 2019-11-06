diGenova and Toensing on Upcoming IG Report: “it’s going to be worse than you can imagine”…

Posted on November 6, 2019

Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing appeared on Fox News to discuss issues surrounding the ongoing investigations of Inspector General Michael Horowitz and U.S. Attorney John Durham. Mr. diGenova and Ms. Toensing bring the tick-tock hammer to the audience.

According to Ms. Toensing the upcoming IG report is going to be “very bad for people in the Obama administration.”  Toensing went on to say, according to her sources, “it’s going to be worse than you can imagine.”

Mr. diGenova went on to say: “it’s going to be devastating” … “it’s going to ruin careers” etc.  Mr diGenova has a great deal of confidence in AG Barr, Horowitz and Durham.

  1. billrla says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    I dont think “devastating to their careers” means what you think it means.

    It means: “retire” from government “service,” with a nice pension, go work for a think-tank, the media, some sleeze-ball lobbying organization, or a university, and “write” a book, go on a press tour, and do speaking engagements on the side.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • jeff montanye says:
      November 6, 2019 at 10:33 pm

      well they did mention disbarred and indicted so maybe there will be more. i’ll believe it when i see it.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • magoo6shooter says:
      November 6, 2019 at 11:14 pm

      It means
      1. Being Disbarred
      2. Being Censored – not being able to work in gov capacity or speak of if at all and doing so the person goes straight to jail full term in fed pen.
      3. Not being able to associate with anyone withing 4 degrees of separation of the inner circle (see applebaum press for that nuget).
      4, Ideally going to jail
      5. Drawn and quartered (can we do that still?) – wishful thinking.

      I challenge that A$$ (the leaker’s lawyer) to direct his words to me in my house. In texas i dont think he’d get very far.

      Trump is Captain America and those others are Hydra, “where one falls, two shall replace it” pretty scary from someone with such influence. That lawyer’s comments from 2017 threatened our republic and Twitter did nothing. He should meet my friends Remington Steele, Smith and Wesson, et. al. for threatening me and my countrymen.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
      • Peoria Jones says:
        November 6, 2019 at 11:36 pm

        Except for going to jail and being drawn & quartered, I’ve lived my whole life under those other circumstances.

        Most of us here, do. We don’t call it punishment, we call it a regular job.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • czarowniczy says:
        November 7, 2019 at 12:18 am

        I think it means delaying any prosecutions as long as possible (not difficult in a Federal venue) and hoping for a Democrat wilin November 2020 and/or the public’s notoriously short short-attention-span coming into play. Then we’ll have the ongoing distraction of the ongoing Pelosi/Schiff/Schumer ratf**k clown show that’s bound to continue through November next.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Icarus (@peterwoods36) says:
      November 7, 2019 at 12:37 am

      Straight from Mr. Overpromise and Underdeliver.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Rusty says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    Love listening to them but they also said people in the fib were going to resign if Hillary was let off…no one resigned and we found out the fib was full of leftwinge lunatics.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. k4jjj says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    Is one U.S. attorney in Connecticut (Durham) going to prosecute half the U.S. Justice Department?

    This sounds like a job requiring a battalion of U.S. Marines, not a handful of attorneys.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Bluto says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    I like these two but they are beginning to sound like the boy who cried wolf.

    How do they know what’s in the IG report or why it’s delayed? How do they have an inside track?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      November 6, 2019 at 10:35 pm

      How many times do these two have to come on the MSM and say wait till next week….?

      How many times have they said they “know”……As Bluto says: “How do they know”?

      They are getting paid to come on TV……..

      Tune in Next week…Yawn……

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • coltlending says:
      November 6, 2019 at 11:08 pm

      I like them too.

      Wake me when someone has like, Comey, Clapper, Strozk, Brennen, Misfud, Yates, Weissman, Mueller, Clinton, et.al. Has been Indicted, Convicted and sentenced to death for Treason, Sedition – Not disbarment and a golden government parachute.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • WhiteBoard says:
      November 6, 2019 at 11:16 pm

      their job is to make ur believe its a farce and the coup also.
      Durham is not the RETARDED IG REPORT – SCREW THE REPORT.

      WE DONT WANT THE REPORT.

      u know that.

      we want to prosecution and end to this. IG is the cover for Durham to rope data into targeted interviews and evidence collection.

      WAKE UP – u see this and you know u do – motivate us not to quit.

      Like

      Reply
    • The Third Man says:
      November 7, 2019 at 12:25 am

      I’m with Bluto.
      Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock…
      I stopped watching Hannity a long time ago
      I only see this crapola briefly on CTH now.
      Wake me when the prison bars are clanging shut or else
      it’s all a waste of $$$, time, and energy.
      Mueller cost Republicans the House
      and
      Barr/Durham/Horowitz cost the Democrats nothing.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Linda K. says:
      November 7, 2019 at 12:30 am

      Well. we know they know someone who knows something.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Bogeyfree says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    Why was Rohrabacher in the Capitol today???

    Remember…….

    They knew Mifsud was always a western agent

    They knew the Dossier was a fraud

    They used it on a FISA Court

    They knew the DNC Server was not hacked by the Russians

    And now Barr knows it too!

    Can you say COUP!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Bogeyfree says:
      November 6, 2019 at 10:32 pm

      Now imagine if Pientka DIDN’T write up ANY of the 302’s

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • bofh says:
        November 6, 2019 at 11:08 pm

        IS there even an agent named Pientka? At this point nothing would surprise me…

        Like

        Reply
      • WhiteBoard says:
        November 6, 2019 at 11:18 pm

        ding ding ding!

        this paragraph is why! they are creating this illusion (SD said it basically – FISA made to cover years of spying)

        footnote 69 Collyler Report FISA – The improper access granted to the ___ contractors was apparently in place _____ ___ and seems to have been the result of deliberate decision making. ________ Compliance Report at 92-93 ____ access to FBI systems was the subject of an interagency memorandum of understantding entered into _____ ……”no notice of this practice was given to the FISC until 2016.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • jeff montanye says:
      November 6, 2019 at 10:40 pm

      free julian assange.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • LouisianaTeaRose says:
      November 6, 2019 at 10:53 pm

      You betcha. COUP-COUP…. For COCOPUFFS…..

      DAMN….out of milk……

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Tulips Moran (@TulipsMoran) says:
      November 6, 2019 at 11:05 pm

      Rohrabacher is in Washington likely connected to Julian Assange. Recall last year he had a meeting with Assange in the Equadoran embassy before the MI5 picked him up. Rohrabacher returned to US with message for President Trump. We’ve never been told if there was a meeting and what what discussed. Many believe Assange is willing to turn State’s witness in exchange for pardon. Problem is MI5 has lots of reasons to keep Assange in UK, stall the extradition and hopefully Assange won’t survive…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • The Third Man says:
        November 7, 2019 at 12:39 am

        “Official Secrets” (2003) : The true story of British intelligence whistleblower Katharine Gun, who prior to the 2003 Iraq invasion leaked a top-secret NSA memo exposing a joint US-UK illegal spying operation against members of the UN Security Council. The memo proposed BLACKMAILING member states into voting for war.
        Who was the CIA chief then? FBI ?
        Goofball, affirmative action stooge Colin Powell put on 1st grade show & tell at the UN.
        Tony Blair and drooling redneck moron Bush were in charge.
        Mohammed Obama picked up where they left off.
        People died.

        Like

        Reply
    • WSB says:
      November 6, 2019 at 11:33 pm

      Rorhbacher may have been there for an event…otherwise would he not be at the DOJ? Something some have called ‘Save the GOP’.

      Ugh.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. Bluto says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    They better round them all up on the same day or I’ll bet a lot will abscond the country.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Sentient says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    Worse than we can imagine? They have no idea what we can imagine. We can imagine Obama, Brennan, Clapper and Comey dragged off in handcuffs and imprisoned for years. I can imagine finding out who faked Obama’s birth certificates. These plotters retiring early isn’t punishment.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Diane Stress says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    This sure sounds exciting! I bet there are a lot of scared people out there!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. cheering4america says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    We know that several of the seditionists are still employed by the US government, like Bruce Ohr, and what do you want to bet all of them still have their clearance?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. lakelurelife says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    I just read a headline that Pam Bondi is joining the White House team to combat impeachmen.
    Pam Bondi?? Pam Bondi??!!
    Are there no other people in the nation to choose from?
    Well, I suppose she knows a thing or two about malicious prosecution.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Just some guy says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    At this point the only way for it to not be a massive disappointment is for there to be multiple indictments of high level people.

    Anything less and it’s just confirmation that real justice in America no longer exists. (Perhaps it never did)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Just My Essentials . Life says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:38 pm

    I don’t know folks… I can imagine Obama being arrested and stripped of his presidential status with the fake birth certificate sealing his fate. Could we dare hope and dream of justice anymore?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Just My Essentials . Life says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:38 pm

    I don’t know folks… I can imagine Obama being arrested and stripped of his presidential status with the fake birth certificate sealing his fate. Could we dare hope and dream of justice anymore?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Rileytrips says:
      November 6, 2019 at 10:50 pm

      I can imagine half of DC (at least) being indicted as traitors and bundled off to Guantanamo in orange suits and handcuffs. I can imagine a lot of things. What I can’t imagine is what will happen to our beloved America if these blatant criminals are not brought to justice.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  14. bulwarker says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    Ah, the prototypical ‘next-time’ Republicans. Has anyone ever asked those two why they, along with Barr, wrote a glowing letter of support for Obama’s nomination of Eric Holder for AG??? Nope? Yeah, yeah, it’s a realll big club… Keep tick-tocking though.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. HB says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    Ruin careers? Pretty easy to find work right now.

    I want public lynchings and firing squads.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. vicarioushikermom says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    Miss Victoria underestimates our imaginations. We’ve had a LONG time to fire them up. This had better happen and it had better be good. I mean BAD.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Joemama says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    Tick, tock, tick tock. There’s a little black spot on the sun today …

    Its the same old thing as yesterday …

    I sincerely hope that Durham/Barr are the kings of delivering pain upon the evil ones in our government.

    Like

    Reply
  18. fangdog says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    Obama wanted to shut-down GITMO. I have always been curious why Trump not only kept GITMO operational, but expanded capacity and refurbished GITMO?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Jim in TN says:
      November 6, 2019 at 11:27 pm

      Speaking of Cuba, the left’s realities go way beyond anything we can imagine and still be legal here. Che sending people out to be mowed down by firing squads while laughing at them in mockery. Don’t have to imagine. He had thousands of people murdered. And enjoyed every second of it.

      And Che was a piker compared to Pol Pot. You know the rest of the murderers. 100 million dead, don’t have to imagine.

      But I can imagine some version of that nightmare coming our way, because nobody would hold law enforcement accountable to the law. We already have black masked fascists rioting in our streets under the protection of the law.

      It is long past time that this ongoing coup be put down. But unfortunately, that is hard to imagine with the present set of Jokers running our law enforcement.

      And these Gowdy like shills, constantly stoking the political angers with an endless stream of false hopes of true justice, just so we can be kept riled up.as voters, they deserve a special place in hell. That can be fun to imagine.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • fangdog says:
        November 6, 2019 at 11:48 pm

        Cambodian man and wife owners of my donut-shop spent three years forced labor under Pol Pot. They seen death everyday of over worked starving people. They escaped to a Vietnam refugee camp, finally became boat-people after a couple years hiding in the jungle and made it to America.

        Interesting, had Hillary been elected they already had plans to return to Cambodia. What they seen with a Hillary/democrat communist-style government had painful reminders what they painfully experienced in Cambodia with the Khmer Rouge takeover. Over reaction perhaps, but they never dreamed Cambodia would become what it did under Pol Pot.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  19. sunnydaze says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    All I can say is….it *better* be “worse than I can imagine”.

    At this point, that’s about all I’d settle for.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. Carson says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    We can only hope

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. trumpmemesandreams says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    Love these two, but they both consistently underestimate the extent of evil and corruption of the Swamp (plus the self-preserving institutions which are thoroughly rotted out), and simultaneously overestimate the ability and desire of anyone in DC to burn it all out.

    There are four boxes to be used in the defense of liberty: soap, ballot, jury, and ammo.

    We’re on #3.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Ivehadit says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    What happens to these criminals is nothing compared to what they have put innocent citizens through for this charade, imho. So many lives harmed for their vanity power play. No mercy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      November 6, 2019 at 11:17 pm

      Really!

      They’ve unhinged half of the population into Antifa -supporting violent spooks at worse, and intolerant hate-filled bigots at “best”.

      They’ve fed this anti-Trump/anti -Trump supporter beast with so many lies and so MUCH propaganda.

      What’s the penalty for tearing a country apart?

      Like

      Reply
  23. Linda K. says:
    November 6, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    I can imagine quite a lot.

    Like

    Reply
  24. HickTick says:
    November 6, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    Well Victoria had that FBI informant that witnessed suitcases of cash swapping at the Clinton Foundation . The guy was sick , but we never heard anymore .

    But Hey , maybe this time we get justice . Huber should be wrapping up the Clinton Foundation with his Utah Grand Jury , I will hush , Just sick about No Justice , Epstein , Wienstein , Smollette , ABC news could have saved some children

    Like

    Reply
  25. Citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    Does anyone really think that there are enough White Hats in the DOJ to prosecute their fellow comrades? Anyone?

    Like

    Reply
    • Jim in TN says:
      November 6, 2019 at 11:38 pm

      I think the only time the DOJ will prosecute themselves, it will be prosecutions of Americans by the comrades.

      I do think Barr might, just might, allow prosecution of Brennan’s and Clapper’s helpers outside the DOJ. But no prosecutions of Obama’s inner circles. And no prosecutions of DOJ except a few of those who have already been fired or forced to resign.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Liberty ONE says:
    November 6, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    When I see the HEADLINES…”COMMIEY,BRENNAN, CLAPPER, McCABE, STROZEK INDICTED AND ARRESTED…..for starters”, then wake me up!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. Nashville says:
    November 6, 2019 at 11:16 pm

    I’m ready to be massively disappointed.
    Has anyone seen anything to Point otherwise?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      November 6, 2019 at 11:22 pm

      Not yet.

      But it doesn’t mean it’s not happening.

      We’d be foolish to think we “know what’s going on” in the background.

      If we DID, all that would prove is our side has no game At.All.

      Like

      Reply
    • WES says:
      November 6, 2019 at 11:34 pm

      Nashville,:. I think SD has been dropping little hints lately, like today’s tic toc, that we can expect to be disappointed. The best we can hope for is for a few people to be embarrassed while no one gets charged for anything.

      I believe SD has become more and more skeptical as the months of Barr’s running things passes by. I remember SD saying we should know what Barr was going to do after 4 to 6 weeks on the job.

      But then nothing happened. Now 6 months plus on the job and we still don’t know if Barr is for real. After a while you start to ignore what Barr says and start watching what he is doing instead. Problem is we have not seen him do anything!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Jim in TN says:
        November 6, 2019 at 11:49 pm

        What we do know, is that all sorts of DOJ organizations have done their part to help out this illegal coup and many more such illegalities such as having Lois Lerner illegally give them IRS files. Yet Barr has done nothing to clean out that den of vipers.

        Yes, he has coopted some vipers to play nice, like he did with Rosenstein and the OLC, getting them to support Barr’s no obstruction decision in closing out Mueller and his report. But leaving crooks in his employ, or keeping their reputations intact as they voluntarily step down, does nothing to solve the problem.

        Like

        Reply
  28. AccountabilityPlease says:
    November 6, 2019 at 11:18 pm

    I’d say the odds are finally in our favor. Joe has been wrong so often in the past year he’s overdue to get something right. In all seriousness, I will be praying that he’s right about the devastation coming to the coup d’etat members.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. jus wundrin says:
    November 6, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    Proof is in the puddin, so lets see the puddin!

    Proof like the above top secret material on hillys unsecured homebrewed server that was just a matter and was just simple carelessness. Too many snakes still infest the just-us dept and others, and it wont be fixed with a few hand slaps. Real JUSTICE must be served with prejudice, even if it takes half the gubment down with it.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Apollo says:
    November 6, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    I’ll believe it when (if) I see it.

    An awful lot of “trust the plan” and “game over” going on here. Sure. Less than a year until the election, folks. If the indictments don’t come soon, they probably aren’t coming at all.

    Like

    Reply
  32. H.R. says:
    November 6, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    ME TOO!

    I’ve read the comments above of others who have already expressed my thoughts. As Sundance quotes:

    Mr. diGenova went on to say: “it’s going to be devastating” … “it’s going to ruin careers” etc.

    I don’t want no steenkin’ careers ruined. I don’t give a flying freep who winds up moderately butthurt.

    I want indictments, jail terms, and hangings as appropriate!

    /common sense reaction

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. hawkins6 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    Bogey Joe and impressive Victoria are always entertaining to watch. They are both clever and honest but their “sources” seem to let them down at times. I hope this is not one of those times.

    Like

    Reply
  34. CTH Fan says:
    November 6, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    The fact tha Solomon reports that AG Barr is requiring a list if statutes that were violated gives me the sense he is a very serious man and nobody is going to get away with anything.

    The question is, will Horowitz be honest in his assessments? Horowitz has to be very careful here. I take it both AG Barr and Durham will have seen the report and this might just be a test.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. H.R. says:
    November 6, 2019 at 11:51 pm

    Might I add to my “Me Too” above…

    It just seems to me that the only entity I see actually doing anything is Judicial Watch. Where would we be without them?

    Yes, there are others such as project Veritas, but the battle right now is being fought within (marginally) the current rules of the legal system, and Judicial Watch has been the stalwart there.

    Mrs. H.R. and I have been sending a little money here and there to Judicial Watch out of our fixed income. They are taking effective action.

    But also, I am seeing that the rest of us are doing what we can, short of a hot situation, by turning out and voting MAGA. It’s useless for each of us to send each other a few bucks, but we can give each other the moral support to stand up, speak out, and vote MAGA.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • spren says:
      November 7, 2019 at 12:42 am

      It is utterly amazing to me that it is Judicial Watch, a non-governmental entity, who has unearthed just about everything we’ve learned about the Deep State. They are tenacious bulldogs in their pursuits to uncover truths being surreptitiously hidden from us.

      Despite all the grandstanding by “rooster head” Gowdy in his Benghazi hearing farce, it was Judicial Watch that uncovered Hillary’s unsecured server and led to her deleted 30,000 emails regarding yoga classes and Chelsea’s wedding. Where would we be without them? Republicans are a facade and completely useless, except those who are complicit in all of the corruption and want to ensure it will never be disclosed.

      Like

      Reply
  36. Rgt says:
    November 6, 2019 at 11:52 pm

    My imagination is pretty explicit and devastating for these traitors

    Like

    Reply
  37. Justin Green says:
    November 6, 2019 at 11:59 pm

    I can imagine gallows. I doubt the IG report is going to result in all of the criminals being brought to justice. Especially the ones Admiral Mike Rogers knows about, since those criminals keep getting omitted from the news reports.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Harry says:
    November 7, 2019 at 12:06 am

    Things wear out when they are over used. The same applies to words in the media talking heads. With due respect, this couple are good people but they are too dramatic. They don’t have my trust to deliver any meaningful outcome.
    I am sorry, i just think the cabal is too strong and too much spread out in that town.I dont see a true draining of the swamp. Sorry. Just one year from re-election bid, nothing else will change policy and outcome wise, just more talking.

    Like

    Reply
  39. noswamp says:
    November 7, 2019 at 12:11 am

    Yes it will be devastating. Yes it will be out of this world. Just one question: when?
    Reminds me of this scene.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • spren says:
      November 7, 2019 at 12:48 am

      One of the greatest scenes from one of my favorite movies of all time.

      “You’re my huckleberry!” Val Kilmer and Kurt Russell were phenomenal in this great movie that I never tire of watching over and over again. We need Val and Kurt now to hunt down and take out all of the “Cowboys.”

      Like

      Reply
  40. zaq123 says:
    November 7, 2019 at 12:12 am

    According to Ms. Toensing the upcoming IG report is going to be “very bad for people in the Obama administration.” Toensing went on to say, according to her sources, “it’s going to be worse than you can imagine.”
    —————————————————————————————————-
    No it won’t. Even if the report details heinous, violent crimes, nothing will happen to any of the people named or involved. They will go on collecting their pensions and being able to attend dinner parties and bbq’s, with their friends, laughing about how they tried to take down a President.
    Is that extremely pessimistic? Absolutely. Everything these people have done, with proof of their actions & efforts, would qualify them to be taken into custody under the NDAA. At the end of the day, they tried to overthrow a duly elected government. Whether they tried with guns, computers, or made up dossiers, does not matter.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. dustahl says:
    November 7, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Lets wait and see

    Like

    Reply
  42. spren says:
    November 7, 2019 at 12:23 am

    I love both Joe and Victoria, but this never-ending “tick-tock” nonsense is getting very tiresome. I hope they’re correct, but it is getting difficult to remain patient.

    Like

    Reply
  43. uptothere says:
    November 7, 2019 at 12:23 am

    For people that still have a grounding for law and order and a moral compass, the report will mean everything they say it will. However, for those with TDS it won’t mean a thing, as we’ve seen over and over again with these people. Regardless, justice has to be served or we’re all going down the rabbit hole.

    Like

    Reply
  44. De Oppresso Liber says:
    November 7, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Damn……there’s a lot of jaded Treepers in the Treehouse tonight! 😉

    Like

    Reply
  45. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 7, 2019 at 12:33 am

    One thing that gives me hope that DiGenova and Toensing have sources for this is that it seems to be backed up by John Solomon to some extent (including the reason the IG report was delayed for so many months).

    Tracy Beanz makes a good observation:

    “One more thing- as a good friend told me – if they weren’t going to be holding folks accountable? They wouldn’t want a detailed description of law breaking. They’d want a muddy report without specificity. ”

    Tracy Beanz Twitter thread reader App
    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1192258650296979456.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  46. Taime Agair says:
    November 7, 2019 at 12:38 am

    Sure. Brennan still has security clearance and his sidekick Haspel is the head of the CIA. Nothing is going to come of any of this. Only the small fry will pay.

    Like

    Reply
  47. Dutchman says:
    November 7, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Like a weather reporter that predicts sunshine, guaranteeing rain, Digenova has been consistently wrong.

    Either his sources are playing him, or he is playing us. I have no confidence in him, and no confidence in Barr.

    WE are being played. Example; “Oh, Durhams ‘review’ is NOW a “Criminal Investigation”, which means Durham is now authorised to subpoena witnesses, and empanel grand juries!”

    Hello! Durham is a US PROSECUTOR; he has ALWAYS had the authority to issue subpoenas, and empanel Grand Juries!

    So, WHY announce it? Only LOGICAL reason is a head fake, for US, cause it creates the illusion of action.

    CALLING it a criminal investigation in no way,”guarantees” there will be Prosecutions, it means NOTHING.

    McConnell allowed Barr to be confirmed.
    McConnell is one of the lead conspirators.
    Barr is a cleaner, Bondo-Barr, brought in to clean up the mess, without anyone going to jail. Protect the small group, because they WILL flip on the upper echelons, and that leads,RIGHT to McConnells doorstep.

    Like

    Reply
