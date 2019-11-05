Nine American Women and Children Massacred by Mexican Drug Cartel, President Trump Offers U.S. Military Assistance to Mexican Government….

Last month the Mexican government backed-down from a drug cartel in Culiacan, releasing the two sons of drug lord El Chappo after the cartel overwhelmed the Mexican military during an attempted arrest.  The cartel defeated the Mexican military.

Today, three American mothers and six children (4 boys, 2 girls) were brutally murdered in northern Mexico by drug cartels prompting President Trump to offer military assistance to Mexican President Lopez-Obrador in the ongoing struggle against cartel violence.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Gunmen killed nine women and children in the bloodiest attack on Americans in Mexico for years, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to offer to help the neighboring country wipe out drug cartels believed to be behind the ambush.

All nine people killed in Monday’s daytime attack at the border of Chihuahua and Sonora belonged to the Mexican-American LeBaron family, members of a breakaway Mormon community that settled in northern Mexico’s hills and plains decades ago.

A video posted on social media showed the charred and smoking remains of a vehicle riddled with bullet holes that was apparently carrying the victims on a dirt road when the attack occurred.

[…] A relative, Julian LeBaron, called the incident a massacre and said some family members were burned alive.

In a text message to Reuters he wrote that four boys, two girls and three women were killed. Several children who fled the attack were lost for hours in the countryside before being found, he said. He said it was unclear who carried out the attack.

[…] Trump tweeted that he would await a call from Lopez Obrador, urging him to accept U.S. assistance.

Lopez Obrador said he would call Trump on Tuesday about ways to cooperate on security but rejected what he called any foreign government intervention.

“I’ll speak with President Trump to thank him for his support, and to see if in cooperation agreements there’s the possibility of getting help,” he told a news conference. “I don’t think we need the intervention of a foreign government to deal with these cases,” he added.

[…] “War is irrational. We believe in peace,” said Lopez Obrador, a leftist who took office last December. (read more)

It’s starting to look like President Lopez-Obrador is a cartel manager.

Build the wall.

  1. Angel at Watchyourlifeinpictures says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    Not that anyone should ever die that way, but the LeBaron cult history is pretty blood soaked.

  2. Linus in W.PA. says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    Wasting the Mexican cartels (and other South American drug cartels) would be outstanding training for our military.

    • BoreMole says:
      November 5, 2019 at 4:02 pm

      Totally agreed – live fire exercises galore. IMO, even if Obrador doesn’t agree, at least put them on the border and have them run incursions into Mexico periodically – it will certainly keep the coyotes pre-occupied, as an added bonus

    • tax2much says:
      November 5, 2019 at 4:02 pm

      No thanks. Another Viet Nam where the enemy looks like the friend.

      Just build the wall and shut it all down.

      • Linus in W.PA. says:
        November 5, 2019 at 4:06 pm

        I know.

        We don’t want unnecessary war.

        But when you consider these cartels just gaining strength and mass each day, it only seems like the US military, with new R.O.E., is the only chance to stomp it flat.

    • fangdog says:
      November 5, 2019 at 4:10 pm

      Beside the outstanding military training, it would make it more secure and safe for our own citizens as well as Mexico citizens. When you think about it, the Mexican cartels run their operation from an operational standpoint much like the Democrat Party. Both use; intimidation, blackmail and crooked corruptness of politicians.

  3. bosscook says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    Build the wall. And CLOSE THE BORDER.

    • BoreMole says:
      November 5, 2019 at 3:58 pm

      IMO Trump should start using graphic pictures of all the people killed just south of the border in every commercial, every speech, etc. Make the Democrats own them all for daring to advocate for no borders… troll them incessantly and demagogue the $#!+ out of it just as they have done with gun control all my life.

  4. Blue Wildflower says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    Mexico is at war, a war they can not win.

  5. Snow White says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    Mexico is a failed narco state. The politicians are owned by the cartels and have no desire to rein them in. They love drugs flowing in USA and getting rich off the misery they bring. Build the wall!

  6. BoreMole says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    “War is irrational. We believe in peace,” said Lopez Obrador

    Good luck, there, chief.

  7. Blue Wildflower says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    How connected are the Deep State and Mexican cartel?

  8. sundance says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    • Cetera says:
      November 5, 2019 at 4:05 pm

      I’m for using any and all excuses to visit lethal force upon the cartels.

      That said, why do we care about these folk? They aren’t Americans. They had dual-citizenship with Mexico. To me, that means “not our people.” And they are literally from Romney’s cult (also not Americans).

      Stop wasting American blood and treasure for non-Americans. These aren’t our people. They made their decision to take up citizenship in a foreign land. They have reaped what they have sewn. Leave them to their consequences.

  9. cheering4america says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    I haven’t been able to find any more on this; is it true that there is a child still missing?

  10. scrap1ron says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    From Utah, eh? Any commentary from open borders Pierre Delecto on how he plans to address the murders of his constituents?

  11. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    November 5, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    What is Mitt Romney saying?

  12. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    November 5, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    LAMO won’t accept Trump’s offer of assistance BECAUSE the cartels OWN the Mexican government.

  13. FelineFine says:
    November 5, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Have the sneaky suspicion some major undercover “operations” will soon be taking place south of the border, leaving no traces of who the perps were. Just have a hunch. Trump is not going to let this stand.

  14. JohnCasper says:
    November 5, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    The Mexican military (around 27,000 or it?) is protecting (helping) America’s southern border, while our own military has only a measly 6,000 (last I heard) troops helping a little bit to protect America’s southern border. (And if “Posse Comitatus” allows 6,000 I don’t know why it wouldn’t allow 60,000.) So as I see it, we owe Mexico around 21,000 troops. Take them from Iraq and Afghanistan, where they are just ‘spinning their wheels’ anyway, going on 20 years later, if necessary.

  15. 13wasylyna says:
    November 5, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    They were DUAL citizens so they were Mexican citizens when in Mexico not that that makes their deaths any less horrific but it does mean the US is hamstrung in using pressure to get this investigated

  16. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 5, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    The cartels would be wiped out and gone within a few months if Obrador actually wanted that to happen, which he doesn’t

    Politicians get extremely wealthy by helping the cartels

    “War is irrational. We believe in peace”
    Translation…
    Waging a real war against the cartels doesn’t make me rich. I believe keeping the working relationship between the government and the cartels peaceful in order for both parties to benefit

    Mexico will only change via a peoples revolution, and I don’t see that happening anytime soon. The only solution is build the wall and put our military on the border. Keep that third world sh*t show on the other side

  17. Bob says:
    November 5, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    The zillion dollars being spent on the wall is all and good. However, it would be good money spent if the USA declared war on Mexico so that we could cross the boarded and wipe out the cartels. Don’t think for a minute that this can be done with the right intelligence and planning. Coordinations with the various military groups and hit with the same tactics as when driving the Iraqis out of Kuwait. Just think of the tons of drugs and illegal immigrants that would stop coming to our Country. The money we have spent on the war on drugs is a sham….too many elected critters are in the mix getting their piece of the gray train. There is more than enough reason to declare war and get it done.

  18. 13wasylyna says:
    November 5, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    Wait a minute…are these people connected to Ervil Lebaron cult of mormons and his blood atonement….I dont this has to do with cartels at all

  19. tumbleweedstumbling says:
    November 5, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    An Israeli style response is in order here. Fly over, level a few dozen buildings and some compounds. Withdraw. Make a public statement that the USA will not tolerate drug cartels doing such things. If they want to be really polite, they can drop a few leaflets and give them a five minute warning.

  20. FL_GUY says:
    November 5, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    Let’s see how the media-rats spike this story.
    It’s been a little over a hundred years since the USA sent forces to clean out the criminals in Mexico. Prior to that, it was a routine part of the US military duty.

    When you have criminals controlling the government, all you have is violence and poverty; Anyone who tries to stand against them murdered along with their family and friends. The US military, as an outside force, has the advantage of not having family and friends targeted by the criminals and thus, could clean out these EVIL people, whereas the locals cannot.

    Murdering woman and children is SOP for these EVIL people. IMHO, they need to be hunted down and every one of them destroyed with no quarter, no surrender. When more pop up, rinse and repeat. These cartels are just as dangerous and EVIL as the identified terrorist. They have bought US pols on both sides of the aisle. That corruption needs to be exposed. The media-rats won’t do it. Look how they covered for slick Willie with the Epstein story as revealed in the ABC expose today.

    The last time a large number of US citizens were slaughtered by Mexican gangs was in 1916. Congress authorized military action and our forces went after them. The king Rat, Villa, evaded them but many of his henchmen did not. The US did NOT ask Mexican permission in 1916 because the Mexican government was aiding and abetting, just like 2019. Unfortunately, the Congress is stacked with traitors and criminals who are trying to overthrow a duly elected President.

    Let’s see how many D-Rats ignore the brutal, cold blooded murder of this group of women and children. Perhaps San Fran Nan should send a Congratulations card to her “sparks” of divinity.

  21. BlackKnightRides says:
    November 5, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    AWAITING the FACTS: Did AMERICANS or MEXICANS die?

    We have much more to learn.

    AMLO is clearly OWNED by the Cartels and remains in their sights.

    Why would he EVER ask the USA to take them out
    … until he’s got more to fear from his citizens and businesses than from the Cartels.

    POTUS does have a MAGIC WAND that could trigger them:
    The TRAVEL BAN!

    RE: “All nine people killed in Monday’s daytime attack at the border of Chihuahua and Sonora belonged to the Mexican-American LeBaron family, members of a breakaway Mormon community that settled in northern Mexico’s hills and plains decades ago.”

  22. Freepetta says:
    November 5, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    Meanwhile Loopy Lopez your savages murdered and dismembered our citizens. Why would you release those violent criminals?
    That’s not peace ☮️ psycho phony imbecile, that’s called stupidity.

