Nine American Women and Children Massacred by Mexican Drug Cartel, President Trump Offers U.S. Military Assistance to Mexican Government….

Last month the Mexican government backed-down from a drug cartel in Culiacan, releasing the two sons of drug lord El Chappo after the cartel overwhelmed the Mexican military during an attempted arrest. The cartel defeated the Mexican military.
Today, three American mothers and six children (4 boys, 2 girls) were brutally murdered in northern Mexico by drug cartels prompting President Trump to offer military assistance to Mexican President Lopez-Obrador in the ongoing struggle against cartel violence.
.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Gunmen killed nine women and children in the bloodiest attack on Americans in Mexico for years, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to offer to help the neighboring country wipe out drug cartels believed to be behind the ambush.
All nine people killed in Monday’s daytime attack at the border of Chihuahua and Sonora belonged to the Mexican-American LeBaron family, members of a breakaway Mormon community that settled in northern Mexico’s hills and plains decades ago.
A video posted on social media showed the charred and smoking remains of a vehicle riddled with bullet holes that was apparently carrying the victims on a dirt road when the attack occurred.
[…] A relative, Julian LeBaron, called the incident a massacre and said some family members were burned alive.
In a text message to Reuters he wrote that four boys, two girls and three women were killed. Several children who fled the attack were lost for hours in the countryside before being found, he said. He said it was unclear who carried out the attack.
[…] Trump tweeted that he would await a call from Lopez Obrador, urging him to accept U.S. assistance.
Lopez Obrador said he would call Trump on Tuesday about ways to cooperate on security but rejected what he called any foreign government intervention.
“I’ll speak with President Trump to thank him for his support, and to see if in cooperation agreements there’s the possibility of getting help,” he told a news conference. “I don’t think we need the intervention of a foreign government to deal with these cases,” he added.
[…] “War is irrational. We believe in peace,” said Lopez Obrador, a leftist who took office last December. (read more)
It’s starting to look like President Lopez-Obrador is a cartel manager.
Build the wall.
Not that anyone should ever die that way, but the LeBaron cult history is pretty blood soaked.
Not that anyone should ever die that way, but the Democrat Party history is pretty blood soaked.
Just read about Ervil LeBaron on Wikipedia because of your post. Some pretty sick stuff, ugh.
“It’s starting to look like President Lopez-Obrador is a cartel manager.” – 100%
That, I am sorry to say, is exactly what I was thinking. The reports are that this is a Mormon community. I suspect the mainstream Mormons would have a thing to or two to say about that.
Wasting the Mexican cartels (and other South American drug cartels) would be outstanding training for our military.
Totally agreed – live fire exercises galore. IMO, even if Obrador doesn’t agree, at least put them on the border and have them run incursions into Mexico periodically – it will certainly keep the coyotes pre-occupied, as an added bonus
No thanks. Another Viet Nam where the enemy looks like the friend.
Just build the wall and shut it all down.
I know.
We don’t want unnecessary war.
But when you consider these cartels just gaining strength and mass each day, it only seems like the US military, with new R.O.E., is the only chance to stomp it flat.
Beside the outstanding military training, it would make it more secure and safe for our own citizens as well as Mexico citizens. When you think about it, the Mexican cartels run their operation from an operational standpoint much like the Democrat Party. Both use; intimidation, blackmail and crooked corruptness of politicians.
Build the wall. And CLOSE THE BORDER.
IMO Trump should start using graphic pictures of all the people killed just south of the border in every commercial, every speech, etc. Make the Democrats own them all for daring to advocate for no borders… troll them incessantly and demagogue the $#!+ out of it just as they have done with gun control all my life.
yes, YES, YES!!!!!!
Mexico is at war, a war they can not win.
Mexico is a failed narco state. The politicians are owned by the cartels and have no desire to rein them in. They love drugs flowing in USA and getting rich off the misery they bring. Build the wall!
The failed El Chapo Jr raid proved that beyond a doubt!
Seems some of our open borders Congress critters are in the cartel’s pockets also.
IMO, when ManLo ran for office, his platform included policy positions that (if elected) he would capitulate to the cartels. Recent events show that he kept his campaign promises.
“War is irrational. We believe in peace,” said Lopez Obrador
Good luck, there, chief.
Offering corruption and platitudes instead of solutions and leadership, just like 0bama…
War is never a good option, but sometimes it is not the worst option. The status quo is a horrible option.
We believe in peace for our citizens, not peace for the murderous cartel.
#closetheborder
How connected are the Deep State and Mexican cartel?
I bet Eric Holder and Barry Soetoro know.
LikeLike
I’m for using any and all excuses to visit lethal force upon the cartels.
That said, why do we care about these folk? They aren’t Americans. They had dual-citizenship with Mexico. To me, that means “not our people.” And they are literally from Romney’s cult (also not Americans).
Stop wasting American blood and treasure for non-Americans. These aren’t our people. They made their decision to take up citizenship in a foreign land. They have reaped what they have sewn. Leave them to their consequences.
Never let a good crisis go to waste.
I haven’t been able to find any more on this; is it true that there is a child still missing?
From Utah, eh? Any commentary from open borders Pierre Delecto on how he plans to address the murders of his constituents?
He says we need more troops in the middle east and we need to fight global warming.
What is Mitt Romney saying?
Why isn’t Utah initiating a recall effort?
Mittens is (most likely) PRAYING that his Dad’s association with that cult doesn’t get a lot of attention from the MSM.
He says to send more troops … … … to Afghanistan and Syria.
He is saying:” If I were President, this would never have happened!”
Nothing worthwhile.
LAMO won’t accept Trump’s offer of assistance BECAUSE the cartels OWN the Mexican government.
The cartels would love to draw the US into a war thereby drawing US resources into a bottomless pit.
Have the sneaky suspicion some major undercover “operations” will soon be taking place south of the border, leaving no traces of who the perps were. Just have a hunch. Trump is not going to let this stand.
The Mexican military (around 27,000 or it?) is protecting (helping) America’s southern border, while our own military has only a measly 6,000 (last I heard) troops helping a little bit to protect America’s southern border. (And if “Posse Comitatus” allows 6,000 I don’t know why it wouldn’t allow 60,000.) So as I see it, we owe Mexico around 21,000 troops. Take them from Iraq and Afghanistan, where they are just ‘spinning their wheels’ anyway, going on 20 years later, if necessary.
They were DUAL citizens so they were Mexican citizens when in Mexico not that that makes their deaths any less horrific but it does mean the US is hamstrung in using pressure to get this investigated
The cartels would be wiped out and gone within a few months if Obrador actually wanted that to happen, which he doesn’t
Politicians get extremely wealthy by helping the cartels
“War is irrational. We believe in peace”
Translation…
Waging a real war against the cartels doesn’t make me rich. I believe keeping the working relationship between the government and the cartels peaceful in order for both parties to benefit
Mexico will only change via a peoples revolution, and I don’t see that happening anytime soon. The only solution is build the wall and put our military on the border. Keep that third world sh*t show on the other side
The zillion dollars being spent on the wall is all and good. However, it would be good money spent if the USA declared war on Mexico so that we could cross the boarded and wipe out the cartels. Don’t think for a minute that this can be done with the right intelligence and planning. Coordinations with the various military groups and hit with the same tactics as when driving the Iraqis out of Kuwait. Just think of the tons of drugs and illegal immigrants that would stop coming to our Country. The money we have spent on the war on drugs is a sham….too many elected critters are in the mix getting their piece of the gray train. There is more than enough reason to declare war and get it done.
Wait a minute…are these people connected to Ervil Lebaron cult of mormons and his blood atonement….I dont this has to do with cartels at all
An Israeli style response is in order here. Fly over, level a few dozen buildings and some compounds. Withdraw. Make a public statement that the USA will not tolerate drug cartels doing such things. If they want to be really polite, they can drop a few leaflets and give them a five minute warning.
Let’s see how the media-rats spike this story.
It’s been a little over a hundred years since the USA sent forces to clean out the criminals in Mexico. Prior to that, it was a routine part of the US military duty.
When you have criminals controlling the government, all you have is violence and poverty; Anyone who tries to stand against them murdered along with their family and friends. The US military, as an outside force, has the advantage of not having family and friends targeted by the criminals and thus, could clean out these EVIL people, whereas the locals cannot.
Murdering woman and children is SOP for these EVIL people. IMHO, they need to be hunted down and every one of them destroyed with no quarter, no surrender. When more pop up, rinse and repeat. These cartels are just as dangerous and EVIL as the identified terrorist. They have bought US pols on both sides of the aisle. That corruption needs to be exposed. The media-rats won’t do it. Look how they covered for slick Willie with the Epstein story as revealed in the ABC expose today.
The last time a large number of US citizens were slaughtered by Mexican gangs was in 1916. Congress authorized military action and our forces went after them. The king Rat, Villa, evaded them but many of his henchmen did not. The US did NOT ask Mexican permission in 1916 because the Mexican government was aiding and abetting, just like 2019. Unfortunately, the Congress is stacked with traitors and criminals who are trying to overthrow a duly elected President.
Let’s see how many D-Rats ignore the brutal, cold blooded murder of this group of women and children. Perhaps San Fran Nan should send a Congratulations card to her “sparks” of divinity.
AWAITING the FACTS: Did AMERICANS or MEXICANS die?
We have much more to learn.
AMLO is clearly OWNED by the Cartels and remains in their sights.
Why would he EVER ask the USA to take them out
… until he’s got more to fear from his citizens and businesses than from the Cartels.
POTUS does have a MAGIC WAND that could trigger them:
The TRAVEL BAN!
RE: “All nine people killed in Monday’s daytime attack at the border of Chihuahua and Sonora belonged to the Mexican-American LeBaron family, members of a breakaway Mormon community that settled in northern Mexico’s hills and plains decades ago.”
Meanwhile Loopy Lopez your savages murdered and dismembered our citizens. Why would you release those violent criminals?
That’s not peace ☮️ psycho phony imbecile, that’s called stupidity.
