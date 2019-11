Kentucky, Mississippi, Virginia and New Jersey Election Results and Discussion….

Voters in Kentucky, Mississippi, Virginia and New Jersey are voting today to select new Governors and state legislators. President Trump has rallied in support of Matt Bevin (Kentucky) and Tate Reeves (Mississippi), while Democrats have spent millions on Virginia.

