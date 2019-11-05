Jim Jordan Discusses Possibility of Interim Move To Intelligence Committee…

Yesterday the possibility of adding Rep. Jim Jordan to the HPSCI was raised. Jordan has been an effective questioner and communicator for the republicans in the House, and moving him to HPSCI would allow him to participate in the public impeachment hearing controlled by Adam Schiff.
Jordan responded to that possibility earlier today on Fox News.
I got to meet Jim Jordan in Pensacola at a DeSantis event. He is a great guy and the real deal. That’s why they pulled the typical smear on him with false allegations; he didn’t cave like the typical gutless R because he’s the real deal with NO skeletons in his closet. He would be a nightmare for Shifty.
Your fingers to God’s ear, should only Jordan be a horrid nightmare for Shifty. It is fortunate that Shifty isn’t the isn’t the swiftest ship on the sea, quite likely Jordan and the other Republicans will find openings to promote the offense spoken about in the clip. No question the impeachment quest is weak tea and weakening it further is in the cards.
He also should’ve been the leader of the Republican House, but the RINO’s wouldn’t allow it.
Jordan should be the Republican Leader in the House, but the RINO’s saw to it that he isn’t. By secret ballot at that.Instead they decided they wanted the RINO McCarthy as their leader. What a joke.
This could make the witnesses and questions more interesting 🙂
Yess!! Bring in the short kid with the lethal jump shot from the three point line!
Jim Jordan is another strong team player who I hope will be around for a long time to help look out for America.
DITTO from Marion, Ohio!
He was a wrestler. Don’t ever underestimate a wrestler for perseverance.
Takedown! 🙂
Maybe a cross face or two.
So let’s try to simplify thi:
Democrats are making up their own, new laws and procedures for Joe Biden claiming he can’t be investigated for corruption—because he’s running for president — But, without question President Trump is allowed to be investigated, harassed, dragged through the swamp mud and ultimately impeached.
The only area that I have seen the Democrats show consistency in is their unwavering hatred of President Trump and, by extension, any American who supports him.
“Let’s try to simplify this..” even more. Biden cannot be investigated because he is ‘running for president’. Well…….Donald John Trump is also ‘running for president’. Am I wrong?
Does anyone else feel as I do, that we’re sitting on some powder kegs–imminent release of IG Report? Sullivan decision on Flynn? The ABC quashing of Epstein investigative reporting? The twists and turns of Schiff-Pelosi v. finally, the “interest” of the GOP?
IG? Where are you? Surely the redactions are done. Barr deciding on “when”?
Well at least on the (epstein didn’t kill himself) front, it’s not over yet…
When did Rudy begin his Ukraine investigation? Before Biden announced? Not that it should matter, but surely Trump can prove the “interest” in Ukraine scandal and the 2016 election began a long time ago ( not simply after Biden’s announcement that he’s running).
Rudy says he started investigating late last year.
Yulia Tymoshenko, 2019 Ukraine Presidential Candidate, met with Rudy Giuliani on December 5, 2018…..I’m assuming that Rudy began the investigation shortly before that meeting….
Sorry Biden, there is NO magic shield protecting you. As if there were, it would’ve applied for PDJT t/o 2016, or even HRC for that “matter” (pun intended🙄). It didn’t.
Never-mind the Trump investigation was based on complete FRAUD, & an ongoing attempt to FRAME him– which only continues today.
That’s the gamble you make when you choose to be a criminal. If you get caught– you gotta put on your big-boy pants & face the music. Otherwise, what’s the point really?
Old Nan does not have to approve this right ?
Correct. She has no say on who the Republicans assign to committees. About all she can do (maybe) is change the total number of people on the committee. Usually, the junior members are dropped from committee if the number is decreased, so Jordan would have to replace a senior member (swamp rat?) if that were to happen.
McConnell & Graham actually toyed with the idea of decreasing the membership on the Senate Judiciary – which would have removed Harris and Booker, I think; unless a senior senator stepped aside.
DOES ERIC HAVE ALLOT MORE TO WORRY ABOUT THAN WHISTLE-BLOWING?
It seems to me, that Eric Ciaramella’s is not only a member of the CIA but also worked for CIA counterintelligence during his time at the White House. As we all know, counter intelligence operations can only be authorized by the setting president. Does this make Eric Ciaramella a Obama plant?
We also know, that any time a CIA agent operates within the continental US borders he or she must work with a FBI agent. Does this mean, that Eric worked with Peter Strzok?
by Jim Hoft November 4, 2019
“Democrats don’t want their anti-Trump CIA “whistleblower” to testify. They know if America finds out his liberal background, ties to the Obama deep state, and far left anti-Trump work history, their case will be ruined.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/former-us-attorney-general-whistleblower-is-not-guaranteed-anonymity-he-does-need-to-publicly-testify-and-be-open-to-cross-examination-video/
— we all know, counter intelligence operations can only be authorized by the setting president. —
That’s not true. It’s a misread of what Andrew McCarthy meant.
By legal fiction, all counterintelligence is outside of the 4th amendment, because it is *foreign* intelligence, part of the president’s personal portfolio. From a 4th amendment standpoint, this distinguishes FISA from the usual need for warrants – which is for law enforcement purposes, not for spy purposes.
FISA ostensibly exists to create a warrant record that can be used in the event a spy case has some bearing on a criminal case.
Another way to view this divide is that FISA is “the president’s” and ordinary criminal investigation is “The DOJ.”
Fact of the matter is that most cases are outside of the president’s personal view, although by sheer volume (criminal activity is maybe 100-1,000 times more common) it is more likely a president will learn of a spy operation than learn of a criminal operation, it is not true that 100% of spy operatoins are known or ordered by the president.
By it’s language, warrantless FISA can be authorized by the AG, unbeknowst to POTUS. In practice, the AG delegates most FISA to DAG, and even that is “DAG signature based on trust, not on personal knowledge.”
All that said, Obama had to know about the snoop on Trump operation, in part becuase it has a mission to ruin Trump politically or more.
Truly Interesting Cboldt, then perhaps you can help me understand this head line
“IG Horowitz to Release Report with Evidence Comey Conducted “Counterintelligence” of Trump on the Sly – Had Co-vert Agent in White House” .
What is the difference between Eric Ciaramella and Anthony Ferrante since they were both in the White House spying?
by Cristina Laila July 22, 2019
The agent, Anthony Ferrante, who specialized in cyber crime, left the White House around the same time Comey was fired and soon joined a security consulting firm, where he contracted with BuzzFeed to lead the news site’s efforts to verify the Steele dossier, in connection with a defamation lawsuit.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/07/horowitz-to-release-report-with-evidence-comey-conducted-counterintelligence-assessment-of-trump-on-the-sly-had-covert-agent-in-white-house/
Whistle blower Eric Ciaramella is obama’s boy. He also worked with Alexandra Chalupa.
He also worked with Schiff and his staff.
The guy’s last name starts with CIAramella.
What a surprise.
Please note: the whistle-blower was the principal reason given for the formation of the Schiff’s impeachment committee. And, Jim Jordan is wanting to join this very same committee. My reason, for adding this post to this threat.
This Ohioan is very Proud that Jim Jordan is Serving in Congress. He’s one of the Good Guys!
Mitch McConnell has to shut down the impeachment dumpster fire by simply telling Democrats and the news media that anything coming out of Schiff’s Circus is DOA in the Senate! Can the Old Fart just do that????
It sure would simplify things! I read a post here that Mitch had already penciled in the trial on his calendar?
According to the recent Pelosi resolution, Schiff controls everything and can say yes or no to anything that the “opposition” proposes. It is all up to his whim. The process is a massive fraud and scam. Why lend credibility to the process by participating in the fraud?
I don’t understand the republican strategy. Seems destined to help the Marxist over-throwers.
He can do that only by being specific about what case is DOA. The general principle is he needs to wait for the facts before reaching a conclusion.
In this case, “read the transcript.” Any case based on that incident is DOA. He can say that and not be reasonably viewed as prejudging the case.
The DEM have very skillfully used false accusation and investigation based on self-generated rumor and innuendo. Could not have done it with a functioning press.
Personally, I’d love to see Jim Speaker of the House when we take it back in 2020, but for now Intelligence Committee is needed more than ever.
I mentioned this issue in the post about the rules resolution. The chairmen get 90 uninterrupted minutes to question each witness and the chairmen can handoff questioning to a staff attorney but NOT another member. The question I asked in the other thread was can the GOP hire a staff attorney or are they all hired by the DEMs from the Lawfare crew. This is significant, because Deven Nunes, god bless him, is more dairy farmer than lawyer. We need more of a pit bull to use those 90 minutes, and Jordan will fit the bill nicely.
GOP hires their own staff.
I was hoping he would become the next Speaker of the House in 2020
IS JIM JORDAN’s MOVE TO THE HPSCI, RISKY?
First it seems, unlikely that the HPSCI will accept Jim Jordan’s request to join the “House Judiciary Committee” since it is only the HPSCI renamed. Perhaps the most disturbing, fact is that the intelligence committee are the same people under investigation by AG BARR.
Second, It would seem that Adam shifts committee has the opportunity to gain some legitimacy by having Jim Jordan, as a member. So will Jim,be tainted by joining such a openly corrupt committee. Jim would be clearly there to convey what he hears and sees back to other Republicans. Something I don’t think Schiff and his colleagues would like to much.
Jordan is one of a few articulate and assertive defenders of liberty and transparency in the House. He should be wherever the formal House hearings are held (not this inquiry launching pad); that should be Judiciary, where he currently holds a seat. But if they are held in Intel, put him in there Coach!
Which committee seat would Jordan have to give up? Oversight (Ranking)? Judiciary? Can he switch back to his original Committee assignments? Does the House have rules on Designated Hitters? These talking hairdo’s in MSM don’t do enough prep or ask the right questions.
Champion wrestler.
HPSCI Minority Members
Devin Nunes, Ranking Member
22nd District of California
Mike Conaway
11th District of Texas
Michael Turner
10th District of Ohio
Brad Wenstrup
2nd District of Ohio
Chris Stewart
2nd District of Utah
Rick Crawford
1st District of Arkansas
Elise Stefanik
21st District of New York
Will Hurd
23rd District of Texas
John Ratcliffe
4th District of Texas
—————–
Nunes and Ratcliffe are pretty effective. In addition to Jim Jordan I think they should add Lee Zeldin.
That would give four really strong representatives to handle the hearings. They are all fighters and effective at questioning witnesses (and bringing truth forward).
Just do it and don’t announce it to the world of crazies. Don’t give the bastards time to decide how they will deal with it.
Best man in Congress. It’s a statement on the decay of our institutions {CONGRESS} that there aren’t 200 or like him so just in the House.
Get Hurd off and replace him with Jordan.
This will eventually be turned over to the House Judiciary committee won’t it?
Here are Repubs in that committee:
Doug Collins, Georgia, Ranking Member
Jim Sensenbrenner, Wisconsin
Steve Chabot, Ohio
Louie Gohmert, Texas
Jim Jordan, Ohio
Ken Buck, Colorado
John Ratcliffe, Texas
Martha Roby, Alabama
Matt Gaetz, Florida
Mike Johnson, Louisiana
Andy Biggs, Arizona
Tom McClintock, California
Debbie Lesko, Arizona
Guy Reschenthaler, Pennsylvania
Ben Cline, Virginia
Kelly Armstrong, North Dakota
Greg Steube, Florida
Ratcliffe and Jordan are already on that committee. There are some other strong members on this committee (ie Lesco, Collins, Gohmert). However, I would swap a couple others out when the time comes to bring in Zeldin (perhaps Nunes) to keep the main team in place (depending upon who are the most effective).
The Dem house judiciary art members are all pretty weak. They have some real nuts on that committee.
**judiciary committee (not judiciary art).
