Yesterday the possibility of adding Rep. Jim Jordan to the HPSCI was raised. Jordan has been an effective questioner and communicator for the republicans in the House, and moving him to HPSCI would allow him to participate in the public impeachment hearing controlled by Adam Schiff.

Jordan responded to that possibility earlier today on Fox News.

47 Responses to Jim Jordan Discusses Possibility of Interim Move To Intelligence Committee…

  1. FL_GUY says:
    November 5, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    I got to meet Jim Jordan in Pensacola at a DeSantis event. He is a great guy and the real deal. That’s why they pulled the typical smear on him with false allegations; he didn’t cave like the typical gutless R because he’s the real deal with NO skeletons in his closet. He would be a nightmare for Shifty.

    • jrapdx says:
      November 5, 2019 at 2:42 pm

      Your fingers to God’s ear, should only Jordan be a horrid nightmare for Shifty. It is fortunate that Shifty isn’t the isn’t the swiftest ship on the sea, quite likely Jordan and the other Republicans will find openings to promote the offense spoken about in the clip. No question the impeachment quest is weak tea and weakening it further is in the cards.

    • steven a walker says:
      November 5, 2019 at 3:19 pm

      He also should’ve been the leader of the Republican House, but the RINO’s wouldn’t allow it.

    • swal106 says:
      November 5, 2019 at 3:23 pm

      Jordan should be the Republican Leader in the House, but the RINO’s saw to it that he isn’t. By secret ballot at that.Instead they decided they wanted the RINO McCarthy as their leader. What a joke.

    • swal106 says:
      November 5, 2019 at 3:23 pm

  2. jhynds says:
    November 5, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    This could make the witnesses and questions more interesting 🙂

  3. Ma McGriz says:
    November 5, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    Yess!! Bring in the short kid with the lethal jump shot from the three point line!

    Jim Jordan is another strong team player who I hope will be around for a long time to help look out for America.

  4. fabrabbit says:
    November 5, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    He was a wrestler. Don’t ever underestimate a wrestler for perseverance.

  5. Julia Adams says:
    November 5, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    So let’s try to simplify thi:

    Democrats are making up their own, new laws and procedures for Joe Biden claiming he can’t be investigated for corruption—because he’s running for president — But, without question President Trump is allowed to be investigated, harassed, dragged through the swamp mud and ultimately impeached.

    • kddomingue says:
      November 5, 2019 at 3:18 pm

      The only area that I have seen the Democrats show consistency in is their unwavering hatred of President Trump and, by extension, any American who supports him.

    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      November 5, 2019 at 3:42 pm

      “Let’s try to simplify this..” even more. Biden cannot be investigated because he is ‘running for president’. Well…….Donald John Trump is also ‘running for president’. Am I wrong?

  6. Tl Howard says:
    November 5, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    Does anyone else feel as I do, that we’re sitting on some powder kegs–imminent release of IG Report? Sullivan decision on Flynn? The ABC quashing of Epstein investigative reporting? The twists and turns of Schiff-Pelosi v. finally, the “interest” of the GOP?

    IG? Where are you? Surely the redactions are done. Barr deciding on “when”?

  7. Julia Adams says:
    November 5, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    So let’s try to simplify this:

    Democrats are making up on their own, new laws and procedures to protect Joe Biden claiming he can’t be investigated for corruption—because he’s running for president — But, without question President Trump is allowed to be investigated, harassed, dragged through the swamp mud and ultimately impeached.

    • Tl Howard says:
      November 5, 2019 at 2:42 pm

      When did Rudy begin his Ukraine investigation? Before Biden announced? Not that it should matter, but surely Trump can prove the “interest” in Ukraine scandal and the 2016 election began a long time ago ( not simply after Biden’s announcement that he’s running).

    • CM-TX says:
      November 5, 2019 at 3:18 pm

      Sorry Biden, there is NO magic shield protecting you. As if there were, it would’ve applied for PDJT t/o 2016, or even HRC for that “matter” (pun intended🙄). It didn’t.

      Never-mind the Trump investigation was based on complete FRAUD, & an ongoing attempt to FRAME him– which only continues today.

      That’s the gamble you make when you choose to be a criminal. If you get caught– you gotta put on your big-boy pants & face the music. Otherwise, what’s the point really?

  8. pucecatt says:
    November 5, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    Old Nan does not have to approve this right ?

    • dd_sc says:
      November 5, 2019 at 3:19 pm

      Correct. She has no say on who the Republicans assign to committees. About all she can do (maybe) is change the total number of people on the committee. Usually, the junior members are dropped from committee if the number is decreased, so Jordan would have to replace a senior member (swamp rat?) if that were to happen.

      McConnell & Graham actually toyed with the idea of decreasing the membership on the Senate Judiciary – which would have removed Harris and Booker, I think; unless a senior senator stepped aside.

  9. islandpalmtrees says:
    November 5, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    DOES ERIC HAVE ALLOT MORE TO WORRY ABOUT THAN WHISTLE-BLOWING?

    It seems to me, that Eric Ciaramella’s is not only a member of the CIA but also worked for CIA counterintelligence during his time at the White House. As we all know, counter intelligence operations can only be authorized by the setting president. Does this make Eric Ciaramella a Obama plant?

    We also know, that any time a CIA agent operates within the continental US borders he or she must work with a FBI agent. Does this mean, that Eric worked with Peter Strzok?

    by Jim Hoft November 4, 2019
    “Democrats don’t want their anti-Trump CIA “whistleblower” to testify. They know if America finds out his liberal background, ties to the Obama deep state, and far left anti-Trump work history, their case will be ruined.”
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/former-us-attorney-general-whistleblower-is-not-guaranteed-anonymity-he-does-need-to-publicly-testify-and-be-open-to-cross-examination-video/

    • cboldt says:
      November 5, 2019 at 3:32 pm

      — we all know, counter intelligence operations can only be authorized by the setting president. —
      That’s not true. It’s a misread of what Andrew McCarthy meant.
      By legal fiction, all counterintelligence is outside of the 4th amendment, because it is *foreign* intelligence, part of the president’s personal portfolio. From a 4th amendment standpoint, this distinguishes FISA from the usual need for warrants – which is for law enforcement purposes, not for spy purposes.
      FISA ostensibly exists to create a warrant record that can be used in the event a spy case has some bearing on a criminal case.
      Another way to view this divide is that FISA is “the president’s” and ordinary criminal investigation is “The DOJ.”
      Fact of the matter is that most cases are outside of the president’s personal view, although by sheer volume (criminal activity is maybe 100-1,000 times more common) it is more likely a president will learn of a spy operation than learn of a criminal operation, it is not true that 100% of spy operatoins are known or ordered by the president.
      By it’s language, warrantless FISA can be authorized by the AG, unbeknowst to POTUS. In practice, the AG delegates most FISA to DAG, and even that is “DAG signature based on trust, not on personal knowledge.”
      All that said, Obama had to know about the snoop on Trump operation, in part becuase it has a mission to ruin Trump politically or more.

    • mopar2016 says:
      November 5, 2019 at 3:37 pm

      Whistle blower Eric Ciaramella is obama’s boy. He also worked with Alexandra Chalupa.
      He also worked with Schiff and his staff.

      The guy’s last name starts with CIAramella.
      What a surprise.

    • islandpalmtrees says:
      November 5, 2019 at 3:37 pm

      Please note: the whistle-blower was the principal reason given for the formation of the Schiff’s impeachment committee. And, Jim Jordan is wanting to join this very same committee. My reason, for adding this post to this threat.

  10. Rick554 says:
    November 5, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    This Ohioan is very Proud that Jim Jordan is Serving in Congress. He’s one of the Good Guys!

    Liked by 8 people

  11. California Joe says:
    November 5, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    Mitch McConnell has to shut down the impeachment dumpster fire by simply telling Democrats and the news media that anything coming out of Schiff’s Circus is DOA in the Senate! Can the Old Fart just do that????

    Liked by 2 people

    • Amy2 says:
      November 5, 2019 at 3:01 pm

      It sure would simplify things! I read a post here that Mitch had already penciled in the trial on his calendar?

    • billinlv says:
      November 5, 2019 at 3:36 pm

      According to the recent Pelosi resolution, Schiff controls everything and can say yes or no to anything that the “opposition” proposes. It is all up to his whim. The process is a massive fraud and scam. Why lend credibility to the process by participating in the fraud?
      I don’t understand the republican strategy. Seems destined to help the Marxist over-throwers.

    • cboldt says:
      November 5, 2019 at 3:37 pm

      He can do that only by being specific about what case is DOA. The general principle is he needs to wait for the facts before reaching a conclusion.
      In this case, “read the transcript.” Any case based on that incident is DOA. He can say that and not be reasonably viewed as prejudging the case.
      The DEM have very skillfully used false accusation and investigation based on self-generated rumor and innuendo. Could not have done it with a functioning press.

  12. Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    November 5, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    Personally, I’d love to see Jim Speaker of the House when we take it back in 2020, but for now Intelligence Committee is needed more than ever.

  13. tommylotto says:
    November 5, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    I mentioned this issue in the post about the rules resolution. The chairmen get 90 uninterrupted minutes to question each witness and the chairmen can handoff questioning to a staff attorney but NOT another member. The question I asked in the other thread was can the GOP hire a staff attorney or are they all hired by the DEMs from the Lawfare crew. This is significant, because Deven Nunes, god bless him, is more dairy farmer than lawyer. We need more of a pit bull to use those 90 minutes, and Jordan will fit the bill nicely.

  14. Richie says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    I was hoping he would become the next Speaker of the House in 2020

  15. islandpalmtrees says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    IS JIM JORDAN’s MOVE TO THE HPSCI, RISKY?

    First it seems, unlikely that the HPSCI will accept Jim Jordan’s request to join the “House Judiciary Committee” since it is only the HPSCI renamed. Perhaps the most disturbing, fact is that the intelligence committee are the same people under investigation by AG BARR.

    Second, It would seem that Adam shifts committee has the opportunity to gain some legitimacy by having Jim Jordan, as a member. So will Jim,be tainted by joining such a openly corrupt committee. Jim would be clearly there to convey what he hears and sees back to other Republicans. Something I don’t think Schiff and his colleagues would like to much.

  16. bearlodgeblog says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:22 pm

    Jordan is one of a few articulate and assertive defenders of liberty and transparency in the House. He should be wherever the formal House hearings are held (not this inquiry launching pad); that should be Judiciary, where he currently holds a seat. But if they are held in Intel, put him in there Coach!

    Which committee seat would Jordan have to give up? Oversight (Ranking)? Judiciary? Can he switch back to his original Committee assignments? Does the House have rules on Designated Hitters? These talking hairdo’s in MSM don’t do enough prep or ask the right questions.

  17. vrajavala says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    Champion wrestler.

  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      November 5, 2019 at 3:45 pm

      HPSCI Minority Members

      Devin Nunes, Ranking Member
      22nd District of California

      Mike Conaway
      11th District of Texas

      Michael Turner
      10th District of Ohio

      Brad Wenstrup
      2nd District of Ohio

      Chris Stewart
      2nd District of Utah

      Rick Crawford
      1st District of Arkansas

      Elise Stefanik
      21st District of New York

      Will Hurd
      23rd District of Texas

      John Ratcliffe
      4th District of Texas

      —————–

      Nunes and Ratcliffe are pretty effective. In addition to Jim Jordan I think they should add Lee Zeldin.

      That would give four really strong representatives to handle the hearings. They are all fighters and effective at questioning witnesses (and bringing truth forward).

  19. DiogenesVindicated says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    Just do it and don’t announce it to the world of crazies. Don’t give the bastards time to decide how they will deal with it.

  20. MACAULAY says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Best man in Congress. It’s a statement on the decay of our institutions {CONGRESS} that there aren’t 200 or like him so just in the House.

    Get Hurd off and replace him with Jordan.

  21. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    This will eventually be turned over to the House Judiciary committee won’t it?

    Here are Repubs in that committee:

    Doug Collins, Georgia, Ranking Member
    Jim Sensenbrenner, Wisconsin
    Steve Chabot, Ohio
    Louie Gohmert, Texas
    Jim Jordan, Ohio
    Ken Buck, Colorado
    John Ratcliffe, Texas
    Martha Roby, Alabama
    Matt Gaetz, Florida
    Mike Johnson, Louisiana
    Andy Biggs, Arizona
    Tom McClintock, California
    Debbie Lesko, Arizona
    Guy Reschenthaler, Pennsylvania
    Ben Cline, Virginia
    Kelly Armstrong, North Dakota
    Greg Steube, Florida

    Ratcliffe and Jordan are already on that committee. There are some other strong members on this committee (ie Lesco, Collins, Gohmert). However, I would swap a couple others out when the time comes to bring in Zeldin (perhaps Nunes) to keep the main team in place (depending upon who are the most effective).

    The Dem house judiciary art members are all pretty weak. They have some real nuts on that committee.

