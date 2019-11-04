Massive President Trump MAGA-KAG Rally – Lexington, Kentucky – 7:00pm EST Livestream…

Tonight President Trump travels to Lexington, Kentucky for a MAGA-Keep America Great Rally at Rupp Arena and to support Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin. The arena holds 23,500 people (plus standing). President Trump is anticipated to start speaking at approximately 7:00pm EST.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – Fox10 Livestream Link
.
.
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and family
Advertisements
I thought the Turtle looked like a very terrified, frail, little old man who could not comprehend the size and enthusiasm of the crowd. He appeared out of place like he didn’t want to be or shouldn’t have been there. Perhaps he thought his Depends were going to let him down……..rightfully so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McConnell is a Globalist Corporatist whose donors oppose Trump. He is caught between a rock and a hard place. He is not stupid. He knew his reception was luke warm. He was instrumental in destroying Roy Moore’s candidacy. Yet we must keep him in office so long as PJT is in office
LikeLike
What a contrast between Keep America Great and Sanders and Omar’s new cause to end “western imperialism”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
OT: Sean Spicer survived DWTS again.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks! We don’t usually watch but when it started to come on tonight and he was first, we stayed for his segment. He’s no Fred Astaire, but even the insufferable snob Len complimented him on his effort. Then we turned it off.
LikeLike
Another excellent Rally. And 2 new slogans, “America is Not For Sale”, and , “Pre-existing Physicians”. Love it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every day, the Socialist and Globalist propaganda saturates everything, the internet steeps in it, it drips off the pages.
Trump helicopter press interviews and his rallies are antidotes and balm for their black poison.
Somehow the Trump show never becomes old, or hackneyed to my ears. It is a political miracle. No doubt the traitors and enemies of the US must be dumbfounded.
Thank you President Trump… 21 years more indeed…
LikeLiked by 2 people
And “Read the Transcript” in red letters on all those white T-shirts. Too funny. Too darned clever!
LikeLike
Trump ‘lied’ when he said China did not give money to the US before. No. China gave $1.5 billion to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, as a payoff.
How many more Democrats has China bought? And the ‘media,’ Hollywood, NBA, etc. all bought off.
Indeed, in any other country it would be called GRAFT, BRIBERY.
So, Trump needs to admit China’s previous ‘generous’ contributions to the US.
/s (just in case some miss the saecasm)
LikeLike
Chinese influence in American politics IS something that needs to be investigated – but probably will not be.
LikeLike