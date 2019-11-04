Massive President Trump MAGA-KAG Rally – Lexington, Kentucky – 7:00pm EST Livestream…

Tonight President Trump travels to Lexington, Kentucky for a MAGA-Keep America Great Rally at Rupp Arena and to support Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin. The arena holds 23,500 people (plus standing). President Trump is anticipated to start speaking at approximately 7:00pm EST.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamFox10 Livestream Link

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and family

  1. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    November 4, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    I thought the Turtle looked like a very terrified, frail, little old man who could not comprehend the size and enthusiasm of the crowd. He appeared out of place like he didn’t want to be or shouldn’t have been there. Perhaps he thought his Depends were going to let him down……..rightfully so.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Yy4u says:
      November 4, 2019 at 9:45 pm

      McConnell is a Globalist Corporatist whose donors oppose Trump. He is caught between a rock and a hard place. He is not stupid. He knew his reception was luke warm. He was instrumental in destroying Roy Moore’s candidacy. Yet we must keep him in office so long as PJT is in office

      Like

      Reply
  2. Zorro says:
    November 4, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    What a contrast between Keep America Great and Sanders and Omar’s new cause to end “western imperialism”.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. retiredseabee says:
    November 4, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    OT: Sean Spicer survived DWTS again.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • LULU says:
      November 4, 2019 at 11:19 pm

      Thanks! We don’t usually watch but when it started to come on tonight and he was first, we stayed for his segment. He’s no Fred Astaire, but even the insufferable snob Len complimented him on his effort. Then we turned it off.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Bigbadmike says:
    November 4, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    Another excellent Rally. And 2 new slogans, “America is Not For Sale”, and , “Pre-existing Physicians”. Love it!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • MVW says:
      November 4, 2019 at 10:47 pm

      Every day, the Socialist and Globalist propaganda saturates everything, the internet steeps in it, it drips off the pages.

      Trump helicopter press interviews and his rallies are antidotes and balm for their black poison.

      Somehow the Trump show never becomes old, or hackneyed to my ears. It is a political miracle. No doubt the traitors and enemies of the US must be dumbfounded.

      Thank you President Trump… 21 years more indeed…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • LULU says:
      November 4, 2019 at 11:21 pm

      And “Read the Transcript” in red letters on all those white T-shirts. Too funny. Too darned clever!

      Like

      Reply
  5. MVW says:
    November 4, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    Trump ‘lied’ when he said China did not give money to the US before. No. China gave $1.5 billion to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, as a payoff.
    How many more Democrats has China bought? And the ‘media,’ Hollywood, NBA, etc. all bought off.
    Indeed, in any other country it would be called GRAFT, BRIBERY.

    So, Trump needs to admit China’s previous ‘generous’ contributions to the US.
    /s (just in case some miss the saecasm)

    Like

    Reply
