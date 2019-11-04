Lou Dobbs One-on-One With Secretary of State Mike Pompeo….

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs interviews Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the issues with the ongoing sub-contracted Lawfare impeachment program and the exploitation of State Dept. personnel to attain their objectives.
Additionally Secretary Pompeo discusses Iran continuing to work toward building nuclear weapons; the ongoing confrontation with China, and the headline issue today of the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Treaty.
.
With everything we have discovered about the CIA [SEE HERE] I find myself wondering if former CIA Director Mike Pompeo ever discussed the 2016 issues with POTUS, while curiously watching their relationship for signs of handling.
Advertisements
Never trusted Pompeo. That doesn’t mean he’s bad news. Just tat he has to be watched like a hawk. Same as the rest of the DC crowd.
LikeLike
W. Lewis Amselem, long time US Foreign
Service Officer; now retired; served all over the world and under all
sorts of conditions. Convinced the State Department needs to be
drastically slashed and reformed so that it will no longer pose a threat
to the national interests of the United States.
LikeLike
Why are you using my userid again ? And making the very same comment I made before? Can’t you use your own userid and make your own comments? Seems a very strange ‘hobby’ you have.
LikeLike
When someone like Schumer says “the Intelligence Community has six ways from Sunday at getting back at you”, that’s not hyperbole. That’s just the widely-known truth. They started off as a parasite on our elected government, and now they think that the elected government is the parasite – subordinate to the permanent bureaucracy. But it’s not just the generalized bureaucracy. Behind the killings and subterfuge are evil human beings. Epstein didn’t kill himself. And the CIA seems to be the epicenter of evil. If an errant nuke took out Langley and the Utah Data Center, I think we’d be better for it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Epstein may not even be dead for all we know. If he had a “dead man’s switch” somewhere, the crooks would have gotten him out of there before he could spill the beans. Then they could have staged an obviously fake suicide (using some other poor bastard’s corpse) to spur outrage and act as a diversion from the real crime. The whole thing could just be a complete fairy tale, with no corpse at all, for all we know. I’m so used to high ranking law enforcement officials lying to us that nothing would surprise me. This whole thing with this well known pathologist coming out now that all the evidence is gone could just be still more subterfuge.
Let me put it this way, could you imagine a person like Epstein NOT having a dead man’s switch set up?
LikeLike
Excellent thoughts.
LikeLike
….”while curiously watching their relationship for signs of handling”
Sundance, Who’s handling?
>I don’t understand.
LikeLike
Of course I agree with the negative perception of the CIA but didn’t I hear that it was through the CIA that we learned about the whereabouts of Al Baghdadi? (or however you spell it).
Seems to me the CIA has been out of control for decades but still…they have their place in this world full of enemies.
LikeLike
The Kurds told us where Baghdadi was and they even had someone on the inside to steal his underwear for DNA, now thats dedication.
LikeLike
But they CIA agents stayed in a Motel Six once. And when did the Kurds ever try to stage a coup against a US President ?
LikeLike
When Alexander Acosta was District Attorney in Miami and cut the initial lenient deal for Epstein, he was told to go easy on Epstein because “he’s Intelligence”. If that’s true – and I think it is – that means CIA … or it means that the CIA was so inept that they allowed another country’s intelligence service (like Mossad) to run the Epstein blackmail scheme inside the U.S. I mean, he had cameras all over his properties collecting material to blackmail the world’s most powerful people. “The Clintons” don’t have the means or the pull to have had Epstein assassinated inside the same jail that held El Chapo. Jokes about “the Clintons” killing Epstein are a distraction. It seems most likely that our own top intelligence agency was using (and sexually abusing) underage girls in order to obtain blackmail material on world leaders – including American politicians – and killed Epstein to shut him up without the slightest fear that they’ll be held to account. Do they really “have their place”? In any case, it may now be impossible to dislodge them.
LikeLike
Iran and China are certainly adverse influences for peace, regionally and world-wide. With ongoing events in the ME, in particular noting the protests in Iraq and Lebanon against Iran’s malevolent “meddling” in the affairs of these countries, Iran is doubling down on its support of terrorism and utterly callous abuse of those nation’s citizens. Nuclear weapons in the hands of the mullahs is a guaranteed disaster for the Middle East and well beyond. There’s every reason to continue and increase the sanctions on Iran, the horribly evil regime can’t fall soon enough.
LikeLike
Although we have seen stupid hates in war, there has never been a case of a nation benefiting from prolonged war.
– Sun Tzu
As to America’s Generals, clearly they have learned nothing, not even in 18 years. As Talleyrand said of the Bourbons – they have leaned nothing and they have forgotten nothing. These dereliction of duty generals might try reading Sun Tzu someday and then try to comprehend what they read. And then stop sacrificing the lives and limbs of America’s own troops for nothing achieved even remotely worth that price.
LikeLike
You are really weird.
LikeLike
I wore my dress uniform exactly once and threw it away years later as I figured the only thing I might ever use it again for would be if I decided to become a bellhop or waiter at a fancy hotel.
LikeLike
Do you ever have a thought of your own ?
LikeLike
Contrary to his critics’ claims, President Donald Trump is not flying blind in Syria. To the contrary. The al-Baghdadi operation exposed that Trump is implementing complex, multi-faceted and reality-based strategy, and doing it rather well.
https://www.israelhayom.com/opinions/al-baghdadi-and-trumps-syrian-chess-board/?fbclid=IwAR171vMSnB53R_sj8F5S9QiKz91vgDVMIOjqV0Nt8YX-p4IiYp4M96EinKE
LikeLike