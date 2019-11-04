Lou Dobbs One-on-One With Secretary of State Mike Pompeo….

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs interviews Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the issues with the ongoing sub-contracted Lawfare impeachment program and the exploitation of State Dept. personnel to attain their objectives.

Additionally Secretary Pompeo discusses Iran continuing to work toward building nuclear weapons; the ongoing confrontation with China, and the headline issue today of the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Treaty.

.

With everything we have discovered about the CIA [SEE HERE] I find myself wondering if former CIA Director Mike Pompeo ever discussed the 2016 issues with POTUS, while curiously watching their relationship for signs of handling.

