Republican and Democrat Leadership Hold Press Conferences Following “Impeachment Inquiry” Vote…

House republican and democrat leadership both held press conferences today immediately after the successful passage of the House Impeachment Inquiry Resolution.
Republicans:
.
Democrats:
.
Civil war is imminent.
William Barr may be next [then Brett Kavanaugh, then John Duham. . . .]?
A few idle thoughts besides the fact that William Barr knows as President Trump knows, that William Barr is next in line to be “impeach-inquired.”
[As back seat drivers, we do our best here to supplement and comment and the like on Sundance’s fine and valuable website.]
What a lot of Sundance’s work is about: getting to the bottom of it. That means, understanding origins, flushing out the foundation.
In this spirit, on this topic, it’s all about a propaganda effort, which is conflating impeachment with an inquiry about it.
A logician would create the conjunction as follows: Impeachment-Inquiry as one word, for simple clarity and meaning. [and as a hedge against simple brain washing of we the people]
For starters, Impeachment-Inquiry is not in our Constitution. But that is the reality in our laps: Impeachment-Inquiry.
Since that’s not in our Constitution, but is being sold to us by Congress and unctuous Propagandists, online, in print, on TV, etc., we can either be clear in our own minds, or fall into this trap.
Equally important is that Congressional Hearings MUST have a Legislative Purpose.
That is the one question reporters, and the rest of us, should all be asking Congressmen: Sir or Madam, What is the Legislative Purpose of your Impeachment-Inquiry?
They will of course not be able to provide an honest answer — unless they are honest and concede there is none.
What they will say is some variant of:
“Directing certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America”
News Flash: absent a vote to Impeach [in which case the matter go directly to Senate], House has no authority to conduct hearings, absent a LEGISLATIVE PURPOSE. [to beat a dead horse: where are the “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors”?]
The House is not the Jury here, and cannot conduct a Trial.
The Impeachment-Inquiry, this itself is a legal Nullity.
Republicans in Congress were absolute fools to debate and participate in this vote, this morning — thus granting it some measure of legitimacy.
Is the game here by the Democrats in the House — to keep dragging this dead letter all the way to the election, in hopes it will help their chances; — and is the Republican game here to drag it on, too, in hopes disgust with it will help their chances?
The Man on the Moon would say this just might be the plan for each Party.
That being the case, will AG William Barr will be next to be “Impeach-Inquired”, then Judge Kavanaugh, then US Attorney John Durham, then Mike Pence, etc etc…?
Is this what you Republican in Congress have for a game plan, have you thought it out, on what may happen, if this is your strategy?
Of course no one will be removed from office and of course the Senate will dismiss these things, should House actually vote to impeach Trump, and the others that could follow.
But is this what you want? Maybe so and maybe ya’ll smarter than deplorable me.
What ever your plan is, yours is not a roadmap to form “a more perfect Union” — do your job!
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
So what happens if evidence obtained from the ISIS compound raid this week implicates people who are part of this coup against PT?
always more talking…….after you are lulled to sleep with the talking…they awaken you to find yourself in chains
There’s nothing surprising in all of this . We have had the progressive playbook in front of us for a long time . What is surprising is the naïveté of Republicans in believing that tomorrow the progressive left is going to wake up and play by some mythical rules they have imagined exist .
“To say that corrupt means corrupt the ends is to believe in the immaculate conception of ends and principles. The real arena is corrupt and bloody. Life is a corrupting process from the time a child learns to play his mother off against his father in the politics of when to go to bed; he who fears corruption fears life.”
― Saul Alinsky, Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals
