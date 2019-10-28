President Trump and First Lady Melania Participate in a White House Halloween (Video)…

Posted on October 28, 2019 by

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in another fun Halloween event at the White House:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Celebrations, Donald Trump, FLOTUS, media bias, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

24 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Participate in a White House Halloween (Video)…

  1. GB Bari says:
    October 28, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    Decorations look awesome. The President surely enjoyed some time away from the hyenas and jackals.

    That event has Melania’s fingerprints all over it. She’s the most authentically stylish and gracious FLOTUS I can recall.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      October 28, 2019 at 11:55 pm

      I am sure that all the decorations, musical accompaniment, routings (in collaboration with the Secret Service), and guest list were personally arranged by our glorious FLOTUS. What a wondrous gift she is!

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  2. bertdilbert says:
    October 28, 2019 at 11:35 pm

    Washington Post headline tomorrow: Trump hands out blackfaced Hershey’s Kisses..

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. milktrader says:
    October 28, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    Great comment!

    The beauty of Melamia is stunning!

    And they ignore it!

    Another reason to loathe their self absorbed orgy of hate!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. digitaldoofus says:
    October 28, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    As usual, TRUMP has the biggest ‘treat’ of all hanging onto his arm. 🙂

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. belle819 says:
    October 28, 2019 at 11:49 pm

    Love, love, love the expressions on POTUS & FLOTUS faces

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  6. Drogers says:
    October 28, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    Such a beautiful smile on the First Lady.

    It’s almost as if she’s thinking to herself, ‘For the first time in my adult life, I am really proud of my country, …’

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. JohnCasper says:
    October 28, 2019 at 11:51 pm

    Let me guess, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler came as themselves.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. cthulhu says:
    October 28, 2019 at 11:52 pm

    OMG…..the little guy in the pirate hat at 6:29.

    One who GETS IT!!!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Vikram Parmar says:
      October 29, 2019 at 12:55 am

      I was partial to the girl dressed up as the Monarch butterfly who walked right past them….and had to double back 10 seconds later! lol…..

      Like

      Reply
  9. Jon Wallenmeyer says:
    October 28, 2019 at 11:58 pm

    What an amazing President and First Lady! Love them!! Thanks for sharing- made me smile.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. cthulhu says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:03 am

    Does anyone know if the Trumps did Trick-or-Treating before the White House? They certainly seem to know the difference between the scaredy-cats who want something dropped in their sack, the timid who will only touch the candy but will take it from the hand, and those who will interact. They also seem comfortable with the “take the candy and run back to mom”, and “take the candy and run away” modes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. cthulhu says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:10 am

    A lot of them seem so awestruck reacting to FLOTUS that they just dazedly walk past DJT without even taking the offered candy bar…..

    Like

    Reply
  12. cthulhu says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:14 am

    At 27:00, the young gentleman is going to manage for his young sib in the stroller. Navigating the stroller and collecting two tokens means success of the mission.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. cthulhu says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:22 am

    I love how some of the White House Aides that are swapping in full baskets when they need replenished are trying to signal with body language that they’re not just another trick-or-treater….

    Like

    Reply
  14. cthulhu says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Another at 28:32 who GETS IT!!! 20-25 years from now, will be a great success.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. cthulhu says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:32 am

    During Grieg’s “Hall of the Mountain King”, someone thought it would be funny to swarm them with a bunch of clueless very young kids.

    Have to admit, it was funny.

    Like

    Reply
  16. cthulhu says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:33 am

    VSGPOTUSDJT has a special thing he’s doing to young men in sports jerseys……

    Like

    Reply
  17. Kate says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:42 am

    This would be awful, but imagine if Biden was president and handing out candy to the children with his touchy freely hands , a Halloween scare nightmare in all ways.

    Like

    Reply
  18. spoogels says:
    October 29, 2019 at 1:25 am

    Hah-Hah! BEST PRESIDENT EVER! Trump Surprises Fake News Media on Air Force One – Serves Them the Garbage Halloween Lunch They Deserve!

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/hah-hah-best-president-ever-trump-surprises-fake-news-media-on-air-force-one-serves-them-the-garbage-halloween-lunch-they-deserve/

    Like

    Reply
    • spoogels says:
      October 29, 2019 at 1:26 am

      ENM News
      @Newsenm
      A photo of a Halloween-themed press pool lunch on Air Force One sparked heated debate and confusion among journalists, Monday.
      The meal, a stuffed orange bell pepper carved like a spooky jack o’lantern, with salad, tomatoes, and an unknown dish sitting #

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. fabrabbit says:
    October 29, 2019 at 1:40 am

    That was so much fun to watch. I was only going to watch a minute of it but I watched it all. Musical accompaniment was marvelous. Very clever. Thank you for sharing it, Sundance.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s