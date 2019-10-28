President Trump and First Lady Melania Participate in a White House Halloween (Video)…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in another fun Halloween event at the White House:
Decorations look awesome. The President surely enjoyed some time away from the hyenas and jackals.
That event has Melania’s fingerprints all over it. She’s the most authentically stylish and gracious FLOTUS I can recall.
I am sure that all the decorations, musical accompaniment, routings (in collaboration with the Secret Service), and guest list were personally arranged by our glorious FLOTUS. What a wondrous gift she is!
Washington Post headline tomorrow: Trump hands out blackfaced Hershey’s Kisses..
Great comment!
The beauty of Melamia is stunning!
And they ignore it!
Another reason to loathe their self absorbed orgy of hate!
As usual, TRUMP has the biggest ‘treat’ of all hanging onto his arm. 🙂
Love, love, love the expressions on POTUS & FLOTUS faces
Such a beautiful smile on the First Lady.
It’s almost as if she’s thinking to herself, ‘For the first time in my adult life, I am really proud of my country, …’
Let me guess, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler came as themselves.
OMG…..the little guy in the pirate hat at 6:29.
One who GETS IT!!!!!
I was partial to the girl dressed up as the Monarch butterfly who walked right past them….and had to double back 10 seconds later! lol…..
What an amazing President and First Lady! Love them!! Thanks for sharing- made me smile.
Does anyone know if the Trumps did Trick-or-Treating before the White House? They certainly seem to know the difference between the scaredy-cats who want something dropped in their sack, the timid who will only touch the candy but will take it from the hand, and those who will interact. They also seem comfortable with the “take the candy and run back to mom”, and “take the candy and run away” modes.
A lot of them seem so awestruck reacting to FLOTUS that they just dazedly walk past DJT without even taking the offered candy bar…..
At 27:00, the young gentleman is going to manage for his young sib in the stroller. Navigating the stroller and collecting two tokens means success of the mission.
I liked that, too. He puts the bag back on the stroller and moves along briskly.
I love how some of the White House Aides that are swapping in full baskets when they need replenished are trying to signal with body language that they’re not just another trick-or-treater….
Another at 28:32 who GETS IT!!! 20-25 years from now, will be a great success.
During Grieg’s “Hall of the Mountain King”, someone thought it would be funny to swarm them with a bunch of clueless very young kids.
Have to admit, it was funny.
VSGPOTUSDJT has a special thing he’s doing to young men in sports jerseys……
This would be awful, but imagine if Biden was president and handing out candy to the children with his touchy freely hands , a Halloween scare nightmare in all ways.
Hah-Hah! BEST PRESIDENT EVER! Trump Surprises Fake News Media on Air Force One – Serves Them the Garbage Halloween Lunch They Deserve!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/hah-hah-best-president-ever-trump-surprises-fake-news-media-on-air-force-one-serves-them-the-garbage-halloween-lunch-they-deserve/
ENM News
@Newsenm
A photo of a Halloween-themed press pool lunch on Air Force One sparked heated debate and confusion among journalists, Monday.
The meal, a stuffed orange bell pepper carved like a spooky jack o’lantern, with salad, tomatoes, and an unknown dish sitting #
A ‘Treat to watch…
That was so much fun to watch. I was only going to watch a minute of it but I watched it all. Musical accompaniment was marvelous. Very clever. Thank you for sharing it, Sundance.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
LikeLiked by 14 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
