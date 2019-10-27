Sunday Talks: NSA Robert O’Brien -vs- A Grieving Chuck Todd…

Generally speaking I wouldn’t recommend watching a Chuck Todd interview especially when he’s grieving the loss of one of his own; however, this interview with National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien provides some insight into why he was selected by President Trump for the very important position.

As to Todd’s disposition… do you remember those press briefings from Saudi Arabia during Operation Dessert Storm in 1991?  The briefings where the media would shout: “where exactly are our troops located, and when will they be moving”?  Or “can you tell us exactly how many troops are positioned near the Kuwait border, how many marines will be coming ashore; and exactly what time they will be arriving?” ….

If you remember watching that stuff; and if you remember General Schwarzkopf’s belittling responses therein; this interview with Chuck Todd will have a ring of familiarity:

What a knucklehead…

19 Responses to Sunday Talks: NSA Robert O’Brien -vs- A Grieving Chuck Todd…

  1. Eric says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    I always applaud Sundance for running the best political site on the net and the amount of research he puts into his articles.

    But he probably deserves even higher praise for having the constitution to endure watching the Sunday “media” shows. I couldn’t do it.

  2. cplogics says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    President Trump and General Swartzkopf- total sympatico!

  3. stg58animalmother says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    That picture is so different than Obama and his crew in the situation room. Actual men. Actual Americans.

  4. Mike in a Truck says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    Well hell- why not just call up Al Big Daddy and tell him we’re inbound.

  5. scrap1ron says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    Watching a Chuck Todd interview is like hitting your thumb with a hammer. It feels so good when you stop.

  6. dottygal says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    I can NOT stand Chuck Todd.

    • dottygal says:
      October 27, 2019 at 7:28 pm

      Or, is Todd Chuck? I can never remember.

        • lotbusyexec says:
          October 27, 2019 at 7:41 pm

          Why should anyone care Chuck about his body? These people are sick. Who gives a SHIT who and what order PDJT thanks in a press conference — these people are truly ill and are suffering TDS. To all who have kids looking for upcoming careers – a treatment for TDS would be an amazing cure. FDR looked for a dime to cure polio and he called it the March of Dimes. I ask for a penny from all (even Libs/anti-Trumpers/MSM types) – And we will call it Patriots of Common Cents.

  7. James F says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    What right does the US have to oversee the future of the oil fields?

    “to the victor goes the spoils”

    For as long as there has been war, this has been commonly practiced and accepted.

  8. meow4me2 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    Thank you for the free men quote, Sundance. I wasn’t familiar with it and had to go look it up. For anyone interest, it was from Sam Houston

  9. Patricia Weir says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    Chuck Todd with his “America Last” interview.

  10. margarite1 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    Man – haven’t ever watched him before..just awful. Does POTUS think he owns the oilfields…
    O’Brien did a good job putting up with this.

  11. King Arthur says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    Maybe Chuck should have ask Obama and Hillary what “right” they have to all of Libya and Syria…….Crickets

  12. Mike says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    Chuck you has a problem with how Baghdadi died. The pearl clutchers in the MSM didn’t approve of Trump’s language. I wonder what they would have thought of this language from George S. Patton:

    “We’re not going to just shoot the sons-of-bitches, we’re going to rip out their living Goddamned guts and use them to grease the treads of our tanks.”

  13. Marygrace Powers says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Chuck KNUCKLEHEAD…. LOL sd ….

  14. AvengerDave says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    It may be just my loathing, but Todd seems to be devolving into just a head in the vein of the Overlords from the Transformers. Just sayin

