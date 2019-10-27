Sunday Talks: NSA Robert O’Brien -vs- A Grieving Chuck Todd…

Generally speaking I wouldn’t recommend watching a Chuck Todd interview especially when he’s grieving the loss of one of his own; however, this interview with National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien provides some insight into why he was selected by President Trump for the very important position.
As to Todd’s disposition… do you remember those press briefings from Saudi Arabia during Operation Dessert Storm in 1991? The briefings where the media would shout: “where exactly are our troops located, and when will they be moving”? Or “can you tell us exactly how many troops are positioned near the Kuwait border, how many marines will be coming ashore; and exactly what time they will be arriving?” ….
If you remember watching that stuff; and if you remember General Schwarzkopf’s belittling responses therein; this interview with Chuck Todd will have a ring of familiarity:
What a knucklehead…
I always applaud Sundance for running the best political site on the net and the amount of research he puts into his articles.
But he probably deserves even higher praise for having the constitution to endure watching the Sunday “media” shows. I couldn’t do it.
Sundance: “What a knucklehead…”
Me: What restraint!
Chuck Todd is the Chris Wallace of CNN.
President Trump and General Swartzkopf- total sympatico!
That picture is so different than Obama and his crew in the situation room. Actual men. Actual Americans.
As opposed to a bunch of wienies?
Well hell- why not just call up Al Big Daddy and tell him we’re inbound.
Watching a Chuck Todd interview is like hitting your thumb with a hammer. It feels so good when you stop.
I can NOT stand Chuck Todd.
Or, is Todd Chuck? I can never remember.
Todd UP-Chuck
Why should anyone care Chuck about his body? These people are sick. Who gives a SHIT who and what order PDJT thanks in a press conference — these people are truly ill and are suffering TDS. To all who have kids looking for upcoming careers – a treatment for TDS would be an amazing cure. FDR looked for a dime to cure polio and he called it the March of Dimes. I ask for a penny from all (even Libs/anti-Trumpers/MSM types) – And we will call it Patriots of Common Cents.
What right does the US have to oversee the future of the oil fields?
“to the victor goes the spoils”
For as long as there has been war, this has been commonly practiced and accepted.
Thank you for the free men quote, Sundance. I wasn’t familiar with it and had to go look it up. For anyone interest, it was from Sam Houston
Chuck Todd with his “America Last” interview.
Man – haven’t ever watched him before..just awful. Does POTUS think he owns the oilfields…
O’Brien did a good job putting up with this.
Maybe Chuck should have ask Obama and Hillary what “right” they have to all of Libya and Syria…….Crickets
Chuck you has a problem with how Baghdadi died. The pearl clutchers in the MSM didn’t approve of Trump’s language. I wonder what they would have thought of this language from George S. Patton:
“We’re not going to just shoot the sons-of-bitches, we’re going to rip out their living Goddamned guts and use them to grease the treads of our tanks.”
Chuck KNUCKLEHEAD…. LOL sd ….
It may be just my loathing, but Todd seems to be devolving into just a head in the vein of the Overlords from the Transformers. Just sayin
